EDIBLE VACCINES Dr.RAMESH.C.K M.Sc (Biotechnology & Sericulture) Ph.D., ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR & CHAIRMAN DEPT. OF BIOTECHNOL...
BACKGROUND  Vaccine is a preparation that contains an infectious agent or its components which is administered to stimula...
DO YOU THINK THIS BOY IS HAPPY? Problems with Traditional Vaccines
 Vaccines are costly. They cost a lot not only to produce but also to constantly ship out from places of production.  Th...
 Vaccines have been revolutionary for the prevention of infectious diseases.  More cost-effective health care procedures...
Types of Recombinant vaccines  Subunit vaccine These are the components of the pathogenic organisms  Attenuated recombin...
 Te children’s vaccines initiative called for new technologies to make vaccines more widely available. This includes the ...
MUCOSAL IMMUNITY  Surfaces provide a portal of entry for pathogens Gastrointestinal Tract Urogenital Tract Respiratory...
TRANSGENIC PLANTS AS RECOMBINANT PROTEIN PRODUCTION SYSTEM:  For recombinant proteins including; yeast, insect cell cultu...
 Involves introduction of selected desired genes in to plants and then including these altered plants to manipulate the e...
Advantages:  They are cheaper  Grown locally  Do not require capital-intensive pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities ...
 Non-requirement of syringes and needles also decreases chance of infection.  Fear of contamination with animal viruses ...
MECHANISM OF ACTION:  Antigens in transgenic plants are delivered through bio-encapsulation.  Stimulate both mucosal and...
 attaching antigens to cells that bind with M cells in intestinal lining  M cells take in materials that enter intestine...
CHOICE OF PLANT SPECIES FOR RECOMBINANT VACCINE PRODUCTION / EXPRESSION HOSTS:  Nicotina spp, Arabidopsis thaliana, Alfaa...
FRUITS AND TUBERS: In terms of edible fruits and tubers, tomatoes have been engineered to express a variety of antigens. P...
Tomato: Advantages  Ease of transformation  Capability of genetic crossing to combine transgenes for production of multi...
Banana: Advantages  Ease of feeding  Consumed uncooked  Are grown in many developing countries.  The current disadvant...
Edible leafy crops:  Alfalfa, spinach, lupins and lettuce Seeds:  Maize, Rice, Pea (Pisum sativum) Non-Food Crops:  Nic...
Developing an Edible Vaccine: Methods for transformation of DNA/gene into plants:  Plasmid vector carrier system: Agrobac...
ENGINEERING EDIBLE VACCINES  Argobacterium tumefaciens  Bacteria that has been manipulated to have plasmid + foreign gen...
ENGINEERING EDIBLE VACCINES
‘Second generation’ Edible Vaccines: Protection against several pathogens. Successful expression of foreign genes in plant...
Limitations of Edible Vaccines:  Immuno tolerance to the vaccine peptide or protein.  (Immune tolerance or immunological...
POTATO PILLS
FUTURE ON EDIBLE VACCINES  More research is being done to:  Determine if one vaccine can help protect against multiple d...
Thank you very muchThank you very much AndAnd All the bestAll the best
Edible vaccines
Edible vaccines
Edible vaccines
Edible vaccines
Edible vaccines
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Edible vaccines

50 views

Published on

The information about Edible Vaccinesis a basic content intended to share Students of Graduate and postgraduate in life Sciences. The author has no commercial interests.

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
50
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Edible vaccines

  1. 1. EDIBLE VACCINES Dr.RAMESH.C.K M.Sc (Biotechnology & Sericulture) Ph.D., ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR & CHAIRMAN DEPT. OF BIOTECHNOLOGY SAHYADRI SCIENCE COLLEGE (AUTONOMOUS), SHIMOGA , KARNATAKA, INDIA. ckramck@gmail.com
  2. 2. BACKGROUND  Vaccine is a preparation that contains an infectious agent or its components which is administered to stimulate an immune response that will protect a person from illness due to that agent ( IT SHOULD NOT CAUSE DISEASE). IT IS A NON-DISEASE CAUSING MIMIC OF A PATHOGEN Edward Jenner is remembered today as the pioneer of smallpox vaccination and father of vaccinology.
  3. 3. DO YOU THINK THIS BOY IS HAPPY? Problems with Traditional Vaccines
  4. 4.  Vaccines are costly. They cost a lot not only to produce but also to constantly ship out from places of production.  There is a need for personnel to administer vaccines where doctors are not plentiful or education is low.  Third world countries are at a disadvantage by lack of money or personnel.  Children hate taking shots.
  5. 5.  Vaccines have been revolutionary for the prevention of infectious diseases.  More cost-effective health care procedures.  In the US & Europe, a majority of new born children are vaccinated against ten diseases.  Developing countries with children receiving vaccines against only six diseases  Te cost of vaccines is one factor preventing further use of vaccination.  The principle costs of most commercial vaccines are production, packaging, distribution and delivery.  80% of worlds infants immunized  20% remaining account for 2,000,00 death annually  Mostly remote, impoverished nations  Foods could produce vaccines
  6. 6. Types of Recombinant vaccines  Subunit vaccine These are the components of the pathogenic organisms  Attenuated recombinant vaccine These are the genetically modified pathogenic organisms  Vector recombinant vaccine entails the use of vectors (plasmids etc).
  7. 7.  Te children’s vaccines initiative called for new technologies to make vaccines more widely available. This includes the low cost production systems and to further develop oral vaccines.  Oral vaccines are desirable due to their ease of administration and patients acceptance, may stimulate production of mucosal antibodies.
  8. 8. MUCOSAL IMMUNITY  Surfaces provide a portal of entry for pathogens Gastrointestinal Tract Urogenital Tract Respiratory Tract  Injections don’t stimulate immunity very well  Edible vaccines would come into direct contact with mucosal lining
  9. 9. TRANSGENIC PLANTS AS RECOMBINANT PROTEIN PRODUCTION SYSTEM:  For recombinant proteins including; yeast, insect cell culture, mammalian cell culture, bacteria, transgenic animals and plants.  Most common large scale production systems for proteins are genetically engineered bacteria and yeast.  Purified to remove host proteins and compounds add to the cost of recombinant proteins.  Transgenic plants provide an alternative system, ability to directly use edible plants tissues for production of edible vaccines.
  10. 10.  Involves introduction of selected desired genes in to plants and then including these altered plants to manipulate the encoded proteins, known as transformation and the new altered plants are called as transgenic plants.  Edible vaccines composed of antigenic proteins and are devoid of pathogenic genes.  Ex. Hepatitis – B antigen required to vaccinate whole of china annually, could be grown on a 40 – acre plot and all babies in the world each year on just 200 acres of land ( www.molecularfarming.com/plantderived-vaccines ) Concept of edible vaccines:
  11. 11. Advantages:  They are cheaper  Grown locally  Do not require capital-intensive pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities  Good stability  Heat stable; do not require cold-chain maintenance can be stored near the site of use, eliminating long distance transportation Contd…….
  12. 12.  Non-requirement of syringes and needles also decreases chance of infection.  Fear of contamination with animal viruses - like the mad cow diseases which is a threat in vaccines manufactured from cultures mammalian cell is eliminated.  Activates both mucosal and systemic immunity.  Edible vaccines would also be suitable against neglected/rare diseases like dengue, hookworm, rabies. They may be integrated with other vaccines approaches and multiple antigens may also be delivered.
  13. 13. MECHANISM OF ACTION:  Antigens in transgenic plants are delivered through bio-encapsulation.  Stimulate both mucosal and humoral immunity against pathogens  Plant cell degradation occurs in the intestine as a result of action on digestive or bacterial enzymes on edible vaccines, taken up by M-cells
  14. 14.  attaching antigens to cells that bind with M cells in intestinal lining  M cells take in materials that enter intestines and pass them down to other cells like antigen- presenting cells. M cells are known as specialized epithelial cells of the follicle- associated epithelium of the gastrointestinal tract. The role of M cells seems to be the rapid uptake and presentation of particular antigens and microorganisms to the immune cells  Macrophages degrade proteins/antigens into fragments and display them on the cell surface.  When T lymphocytes recognize the foreign fragments they trigger the release of antibodies and help in bigger attack on the cells
  15. 15. CHOICE OF PLANT SPECIES FOR RECOMBINANT VACCINE PRODUCTION / EXPRESSION HOSTS:  Nicotina spp, Arabidopsis thaliana, Alfaalfa, Spinach, Potatoes, Strawberries, carrots, tomatoes, aloe ,Lettuce,and single celled algae.  Proteins have been expressed in seeds of maize, rice, beans, and tobacco, in tomatoes and strawberries.
  16. 16. FRUITS AND TUBERS: In terms of edible fruits and tubers, tomatoes have been engineered to express a variety of antigens. Potato: Advantages  Efficiency of genetic transformation by Agrobacterium tumifaciens  Clonal propagation  Storage potential  Te ability to feed raw tubers to test animals and human volunteers  Stored for a period of time before being consumed. One disadvantages of potato tubers is that they are not high in protein content
  17. 17. Tomato: Advantages  Ease of transformation  Capability of genetic crossing to combine transgenes for production of multiple subunit vaccines in to plant  Production of seeds that can be stored long-term and  Tomatoes are eaten raw by humans. The disadvantages include the necessity of creating homozygotes for continuation of the line or analysis of every individual offspring for transgene content and also, tomatoes as with potatoes are not high in protein content.
  18. 18. Banana: Advantages  Ease of feeding  Consumed uncooked  Are grown in many developing countries.  The current disadvantages of banana in the technical difficulty in creating transgenic banana plants. Regeneration and growth to maturity and fruit production can take up to three years.
  19. 19. Edible leafy crops:  Alfalfa, spinach, lupins and lettuce Seeds:  Maize, Rice, Pea (Pisum sativum) Non-Food Crops:  Nicotina spp,
  20. 20. Developing an Edible Vaccine: Methods for transformation of DNA/gene into plants:  Plasmid vector carrier system: Agrobacterium tumefaciens metod.  Microprojectile bombardment (Biolistic) metod.
  21. 21. ENGINEERING EDIBLE VACCINES  Argobacterium tumefaciens  Bacteria that has been manipulated to have plasmid + foreign gene  Plasmid + antigen transferred into plant material  This antigen can be produced in large quantities by the plant
  22. 22. ENGINEERING EDIBLE VACCINES
  23. 23. ‘Second generation’ Edible Vaccines: Protection against several pathogens. Successful expression of foreign genes in plant cells and/or its edible portions has given a potential to explore further and expand the possibility of developing plants expressing more than one antigenic protein. Multicomponent vaccines can be obtained by crossing two plant lines harboring different antigens.
  24. 24. Limitations of Edible Vaccines:  Immuno tolerance to the vaccine peptide or protein.  (Immune tolerance or immunological tolerance describes a state of unresponsiveness of the immune system to substances or tissue that have the capacity to elicit an immune response)  Consistency of dosage from fruit, plant to plant and generation.  Storage of edible vaccine.  Tomatoes will not last very long.  Fruits vaccines should be easily identifiable to avoid the misadministration of the vaccine, which may lead to complication such as immune tolerance.  Edible vaccine is a milestone on the road to creating inexpensive vaccines that might be particularly useful in immunizing people in developing countries.
  25. 25. POTATO PILLS
  26. 26. FUTURE ON EDIBLE VACCINES  More research is being done to:  Determine if one vaccine can help protect against multiple diseases  Determine what would be a good dose or how often vaccine would need to be taken  If vaccine can cause a negative response instead of positive
  27. 27. Thank you very muchThank you very much AndAnd All the bestAll the best

×