त्रिभुज - राके श शुक्ल
त्रिभुज - • परिभाषा-तीन असमिेख त्रिन्दुओं को ममलाने से िनी आकृ ती को त्रिभुज कहते हैं |
त्रिभुज के प्रकाि - • कोणों के आधाि पि – • 1-न्यून कोण त्रिभुज • 2-सम कोण त्रिभुज • 3-अधधक कोण त्रिभुज • भुजाओं के आधाि पि...
कोणों के आधाि पि त्रिभुज के प्रकाि - • 1-न्यून कोण त्रिभुज – ऐसा त्रिभुज जजसका प्रत्येक कोण न्यून कोण हो िह न्यून कोण त्रि...
सतत ् • 3- अधधक कोण त्रिभुज- ऐसा त्रिभुज जजसका कोई भी एक कोण अधधक कोण हो िह अधधक कोण त्रिभुज कहलाता है | A B C
भुजाओं के आधाि पि त्रिभुज के प्रकाि - • 1- विषम िाहु त्रिभुज – ऐसा त्रिभुज जजसकी कोई भी भुजाएँ सामान नह ं होती हैं िह विषम...
सतत • 3- समिाहु त्रिभुज – ऐसा त्रिभुज जजसकी सभी भुजाएँ सामान होती हैं िह समिाहु त्रिभुज कहलाता है | A B C
प्रश्नोत्ति - • 1- समिाहु त्रिभुज की प्रत्येक भुजा की लम्िाईयों का मान होता है ? • उत्ति- समिाहु त्रिभुज की प्रत्येक भुजा ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

त्रिभुज 1 सितम्बर

29 views

Published on

SIDHI

Published in: Education
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

त्रिभुज 1 सितम्बर

  1. 1. त्रिभुज - राके श शुक्ल
  2. 2. त्रिभुज - • परिभाषा-तीन असमिेख त्रिन्दुओं को ममलाने से िनी आकृ ती को त्रिभुज कहते हैं |
  3. 3. त्रिभुज के प्रकाि - • कोणों के आधाि पि – • 1-न्यून कोण त्रिभुज • 2-सम कोण त्रिभुज • 3-अधधक कोण त्रिभुज • भुजाओं के आधाि पि – • 1-त्रिषमिाहु त्रिभुज • 2-समद्वििाहु त्रिभुज • 3-समिाहु त्रिभुज
  4. 4. कोणों के आधाि पि त्रिभुज के प्रकाि - • 1-न्यून कोण त्रिभुज – ऐसा त्रिभुज जजसका प्रत्येक कोण न्यून कोण हो िह न्यून कोण त्रिभुज कहलाता है | 2-सम कोण त्रिभुज - ऐसा त्रिभुज जजसका कोई भी एक कोण समकोण हो िह सम कोण त्रिभुज कहलाता है | A B C <90ᵒ <90ᵒ <90ᵒ
  5. 5. सतत ् • 3- अधधक कोण त्रिभुज- ऐसा त्रिभुज जजसका कोई भी एक कोण अधधक कोण हो िह अधधक कोण त्रिभुज कहलाता है | A B C
  6. 6. भुजाओं के आधाि पि त्रिभुज के प्रकाि - • 1- विषम िाहु त्रिभुज – ऐसा त्रिभुज जजसकी कोई भी भुजाएँ सामान नह ं होती हैं िह विषम िाहु त्रिभुज कहलाता है | • 2- समद्वििाहु त्रिभुज – ऐसा त्रिभुज जजसकी कोई भी दो भुजाएँ सामान होती हैं िह समद्वििाहु त्रिभुज कहलाता है | A B C A B C
  7. 7. सतत • 3- समिाहु त्रिभुज – ऐसा त्रिभुज जजसकी सभी भुजाएँ सामान होती हैं िह समिाहु त्रिभुज कहलाता है | A B C
  8. 8. प्रश्नोत्ति - • 1- समिाहु त्रिभुज की प्रत्येक भुजा की लम्िाईयों का मान होता है ? • उत्ति- समिाहु त्रिभुज की प्रत्येक भुजा की लम्िाइयां सामान होती हैं | • 2- समिाहु त्रिभुज के प्रत्येक कोण का मान होता है ? • उत्ति- समिाहु त्रिभुज के प्रत्येक कोण का मान 60ᵒ होता है | • 3- उस त्रिभुज का नाम िताइए जजसकी कोई भी भुजा समान नह ं होती है ? • उत्ति – विषमिाहु त्रिभुज | • 4- उस त्रिभुज का नाम िताइये जजसके एक कोण की माप 90ᵒ • होती है | • उत्ति – समकोण त्रिभुज |

×