Basics of Chemical Reactions

This tackles the basics and the easiest concept of Chemical reactions. This features only the four basic types of chemical reactions: synthesis, decomposition, metathesis, and ion - exchange reaction.
This is a basic concept because there is a pattern to be followed in each type of reaction.
More types of chemical reactions will be given on my next set of presentation entitled, "Everything You Want to Know About Chemical Reactions."
