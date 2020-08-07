Successfully reported this slideshow.
Game Engines Market To Reach USD 5.96 Billion By 2027
Increasing demand witnessed by the gaming industry during lockdowns and proliferation of mobile gaming to drive market gro...
Our ApproachMarket Summary A notable application of game engines is being observed across various industries, wherein they...
Our ApproachMarket Summary Key participants Are Unity Technologies, Epic Games, Chukong Tech, Crytek, Valve Corporation, Y...
Our ApproachMarket Summary Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026) • North America...
Our ApproachAbout Us About Us Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated resear...
Game engines market by reports and data

The study segments Game Engines industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user.

Game engines market by reports and data

  1. 1. Game Engines Market To Reach USD 5.96 Billion By 2027
  2. 2. Increasing demand witnessed by the gaming industry during lockdowns and proliferation of mobile gaming to drive market growth. Additionally, rising demand from industries like BFSI, Automotive, and Retail is helping enhance the growth over the forecasted period. Market Size – USD 2.18 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.63%, Market Trends –Rising adoption across BFSI, Automotive, Architecture, and Healthcare industries. Increasing trend for AR/VR will spur the growth over the forecasted period. The global Game Engine Market size is forecast to surpass USD 5.96 billion by 2027. A game engine is a primary software of a video game or computer game. The software is employed to create and develop video games for mobile devices, consoles, and personal computers. 2D- or 3D-based game engine software are used to plan and code games rapidly. Game engines perform animation, sound, scripting, artificial intelligence, collision detection, and memory management in games. Market Summary
  3. 3. Our ApproachMarket Summary A notable application of game engines is being observed across various industries, wherein they are used for gamification as well as the rising adoption of AR and VR. Banking sector is including their use for an innovative approach in regards to customer experience. It is also being used in the architecture end use for creating virtual environments in order to let the developers focus on the import of appropriate content. In the automotive end use, game engines to the likes of Unity or Unreal engine in order to develop UI & UX design. Although game engines are broad prototyping tools, they offer the design teams to quickly evaluate their work in real time 3D ecosystem. The expanding gaming industry is expected to drive the growth of the global game engines market. Increasing rate of mobile gaming applications and app store spending will also boost the market growth. However, the high-cost constraints for smaller gaming organizations will pose a challenge to the games engine market. Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/215
  4. 4. Our ApproachMarket Summary Key participants Are Unity Technologies, Epic Games, Chukong Tech, Crytek, Valve Corporation, YoYo Games, The Game Creators, Marmalade Tech, Idea Fabrik, Leadwerks Software, Sony, Amazon, GameSalad, Scirra, Corona Labs (Organization) and Silicon Studio Corp. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Game Engines Market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region: Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) • 3D • 5D • 2D Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) • PC & Console Game • Mobile Game • TV Game • Training & Simulation • Others
  5. 5. Our ApproachMarket Summary Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026) • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • Latin America Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/215
