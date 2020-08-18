Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Drag Reduction Agent Market To Reach USD 2.04 Billion By 2026
Market Summary The rise in oil & gas exploration activities, the growth of chemical industries and agricultural activities...
Market Summary Further key findings from the report suggest • The major driving forces are the growth in oil & gas expedit...
Market Summary Key players Baker Hughes, Partow Ideh Pars., LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc., Oil Flux Americas, NuGenT...
Market Summary Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026) • North America • Europe • Asia Pacif...
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized researc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Drag reduction agent market

31 views

Published on

The study segments Drag Reduction Agent industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Drag reduction agent market

  1. 1. Drag Reduction Agent Market To Reach USD 2.04 Billion By 2026
  2. 2. Market Summary The rise in oil & gas exploration activities, the growth of chemical industries and agricultural activities across the globe and favorable research funding scenario for the use of DRA’s in the medical field are key factors contributing to high CAGR of the Global DRA Market. Market Size – USD 930.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.2% in the year 2026, Market Trends – Growth in Oil & gas, chemical and agricultural industry and the introduction of DRA’s to the medical field. According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global DRA market was valued at USD 930.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.04 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2%. The study segments the global DRA market based on product type, product, application, and end-use. The research takes a closer look at prominent driving factors responsible for this 10.2% CAGR. The study also analyses the market share of each region, company, and product. The report also presents constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and Investment opportunities prevailing in the market.
  3. 3. Market Summary Further key findings from the report suggest • The major driving forces are the growth in oil & gas expeditions, chemical refinement, and agricultural activities. All these activities involve the passing of some sort of fluid through a tube which is where DRA’s come into play. It reduces the friction inside the pipe, allowing efficient flow of fluid through these tubes. • The primary purpose and advantage of DRA’s are it lowers pipeline frictional pressure loss by reducing the turbulence in the flow. It also alleviates constraints in a pipeline, overall allowing the flow rate across the pipeline to be increased. Accelerating flow rate allows the operator to save pumping energy as the pressure required to maintain the flow is reduced, thereby drastically reducing energy management costs. • Currently, the market is estimated at USD 930.4 million and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, forecasting global valuation at 2.04 Billion USD in 2026. • Different liquids require different strengths of DRA’s. The heavier the liquid, the stronger the DRA needs to be. The most transported liquid in the petroleum industry is heavy crude oil and requires high viscosity glue making it the most popular DRA product. Avail the inside scoop of the Sample report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry- form/2112
  4. 4. Market Summary Key players Baker Hughes, Partow Ideh Pars., LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc., Oil Flux Americas, NuGenTec, Innospec, Lubrizol Specialty Products Inc., Sino Oil King Shine Chemical, Flowchem, National Petroleum Corporation, and The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical. Segmentation: For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Drag Reduction Agent market based on ingredient, product type, application, end-use, and region: Product Type (Revenue USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016-2026) • High Viscosity Glue • Low Viscosity Glue • Rubber Latex Application Outlook (Revenue USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016-2026) • Crude Oil • Irrigation • Blood Treatment • Chemical Transportation • Other Application
  5. 5. Market Summary Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026) • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • MEA • Latin America Buy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2112
  6. 6. Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. About US John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com Contact US

×