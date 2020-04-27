Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diabetic Retinopathy Market to Reach USD 13.04 billion By 2026
Factors contributing to high CAGR are growing prevalence of diabetes along with rising incidence of blindness. Moreover, i...
Further key findings from the report suggest • Asia-Pacific regional segment of the diabetic retinopathy market is expecte...
www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary Key Players: Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuti...
www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary Distribution channel (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026) •Eye clinics •Hospital and ...
www.reportsanddata.com The report emphasizes the following key questions: Q.1.What are the most lucrative and promising gr...
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.
Diabetic retinopathy market by reports and data

The study segments the diabetic retinopathy industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user.

Diabetic retinopathy market by reports and data

  1. 1. Diabetic Retinopathy Market to Reach USD 13.04 billion By 2026
  2. 2. Factors contributing to high CAGR are growing prevalence of diabetes along with rising incidence of blindness. Moreover, increase in purchasing power and the dread of losing vision have augmented the expenditure by patients to avail the indispensable treatment thus, fueling the overall growth and stability of the diabetic retinopathy market Market Size – USD 7.39 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments Based on current analysis, the global diabetic retinopathy market was valued at USD 7.39 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.04 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetes obstacle that affects eyes. It's caused by damage to the blood vessels of the light- sensitive tissue at the back of the eye (retina). Diabetic retinopathy usually affects both the eyes. As the condition progresses, diabetic retinopathy symptoms typically include; spots or dark strings floating in your vision (floaters)blurred vision, fluctuating vision, impaired color vision, dark or empty areas in your vision and also vision loss. Diabetic retinopathy damages the blood vessels within the retinal tissue, causing them to leak fluid and distort vision. Excess of sugar intake in blood can lead to the blockage of the tiny blood vessels that nourish the retina, cutting off its blood supply. As a result, the eye attempts to grow new blood vessels nonetheless these new blood vessels don't mature properly and can leak easily. There are two types of diabetic retinopathy viz, early diabetic retinopathy and advanced diabetic retinopathy. www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary
  3. 3. Further key findings from the report suggest • Asia-Pacific regional segment of the diabetic retinopathy market is expected to register itself as highest growing segment during the forecasted period, at a CAGR of 8.3%; owing it to the qualitative as well as quantitative market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India • Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy has registered highest CAGR of 7.5% and is successful in dominating the market with market share of 56%. The most common reason for blindness in people suffering from diabetes is non-proliferative • According to the estimates of the screening conducted by the All India Ophthalmological Society, the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in the data set collected by them was approximately calculated to 21.7% • World Health Organization in 2016, estimated that 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. WHO estimates that diabetes was the seventh leading cause of deaths • The Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Research Network (DRCR.net) conducts large multi-center trials to test new therapies for diabetic eye disease, and to compare different therapies. The network comprises more than 350 physicians practicing at more than 140 clinical sites across the country. They are private practice eye clinics, enabling the network to quickly bring innovative treatments from research into practice • Approximately 1.5% adults suffering from diabetes were affected from proliferative diabetic retinopathy in the U.S. in the recent past
  4. 4. www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary Key Players: Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Alimera Sciences Inc., AmPio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, iCo Therapeutics Inc., Lupin Ltd., PAREXEL International Corp., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Thrombogenic NV, and Vitreoretinal Technologies Inc. Segmentation: This report about global diabetic retinopathy market forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional and country level also, provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of type, management, distribution channel and regions: Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026) •Proliferative diabetic retinopathy •Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy •Mild •Moderate •Severe Management (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026) •Anti-VEGF •Intraocular steroid injection •Laser surgery •VitrectomyTo look at the PDF Sample Report and get 30 minutes of a free consultation @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1484
  5. 5. www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary Distribution channel (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026) •Eye clinics •Hospital and pharmacies •Ambulatory surgical centers •Other Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026) •North America •Europe •Asia Pacific •Middle East & Africa •Latin America Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please Click Here : https://www.reportsanddata.com/make-enquiry-form/1484
  6. 6. www.reportsanddata.com The report emphasizes the following key questions: Q.1.What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market? Q.2.Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement? Q.3.Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes? Q.4.Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors? Q.5.What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry’s growth in the forecast period?
  7. 7. Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com About Us

