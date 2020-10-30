Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Excretory Products& their Elimination  All animals temporarily accumulate nitrogenous wastes (e.g.,ammonia, urea, uric ...
2  There are three main nitrogen-containing waste materials excreted by animals: - ammonia (or ammonium ion), urea & uric...
3 (ii) can raise concentration of urea considerably in the urine (mammals including man; man can concentrate urea in the u...
4 cormorants & pelicans) has been used for commercial extraction of uric acid. Islands off the coast of South America are ...
5 B. Other Wastes: 1. Carbon Dioxide:  It is formed in the cells in respiration. It is useful in regulating respiration...
6  Onions, garlic, & some other spices have volatile components which leave the body through the lungs, the rest are remo...
7  If two solutions have the same osmolarity, these are termed isotonic. Normal RBCs or other body cells when placed in i...
8 Excretory Organs  The organs which remove the waste products of metabolism from the animal body are termed excretory or...
9  The marine & parasitic protozoans do not have this problem as their environment is isotonic to their cell contents. Th...
10 (ii) Roundworms:  The roundworms (Ascaris) have a system of intracellular canals & canaliculi opening out at the excr...
11  A nephridium typically consists of ciliated nephridial canalthat opens into the coelom by nephrostome & to the exteri...
12 (a) Insects,centipedes, millipedes & arachnids have Malpighian tubules for excretion. Cockroach: - It has numerous very...
13 (c) Scorpions & spiders have malpighian tubules or coxal glands or both for excretion. Spiders excrete guanine & are sa...
14  The nitrogenous waste materials (chiefly ammonia) are lost by diffusion through the thin walls of gills (dermal branc...
15  The kidneys are metanephric in mammals. Structure:  A kidney is composed of numerous microscopic coiled tubules cal...
16  It has thick, muscular, distensible wall lined by transitional epithelium that allows expansion.  Musculature is wel...
17  In the kidney, the renal artery divides & subdivides to send an afferent arteriole (afferent meaning incoming) into e...
18 Nephron  A nephron is a unit of structure & function in a kidney.  Number & Size: - A kidney contains about a million...
19 Structure of Nephrons: -  A nephron is a long tubule differentiated into four regions having different anatomical feat...
20 A. Bowman’s Capsule:  The Bowman’s capsule is a large, double-walled cup.  It lies in the renal cortex & forms the b...
21 capillaries & the lumen of the Bowman’s capsule. This facilitates the process of ultrafiltration.  The outer wall of t...
22 Functions of the Kidney/Nephron: The kidney/nephron has the following functions: - 1. Excretion of Nitrogenous Wastes:...
23 Modified Glomerular Filtrate:  The glomerular filtrate reaching the end of the collecting duct, after being modified ...
24 2. Urine Formation (Uropoiesis):  Urine formation occurs in the kidneys.  It involves three processes:- glomerular f...
25  During this course, its composition, osmotic pressure & pH change due to selective reabsorption of materials from it ...
26 reabsorbed from the filtrate by osmosis, & a reduced amount of concentrated urine is produced. When the level of plasma...
27 (a) Creatinine, hippuric acid & foreign substances (pigments, drugs including penicillin) are actively secreted into th...
28  The increased concentration of the solutes in the interstitial fluid draws out water by osmosis from the narrow regio...
29  Hence,the counter-current mechanisms operating in the Henle’s loops & vasa recta concentrate the urine by maintaining...
30 Physical Properties:  Urine is a transparent,yellowish fluid, its shade depending on its concentration.  Its colour ...
31  The process of passing out urine from the urinary bladder is called urination or micturition.  As urine collects, th...
32 (i) Water:  Excess of water in the body fluids affects in two ways: - it lowers the osmotic pressure of the blood & i...
33  Continued active reabsorption of Na+ makes the interstitial fluid hypertonic & this also favours reabsorption of wate...
34  An increase in the blood flow to the atria of the heart can cause the release of Atrial Natriuretic Factor (ANF). Thi...
35 4. Uremia:  Uremia is the presence of an excessive amount of urea in the blood.  It results from the decreased excre...
36  Haemodialyzer is a cellophane tube suspended in a salt-water solution of the same composition as the normal blood pla...
37 allogeneic graft or homograft) is usually successfulwith the use of an immunosuppressant that prevents graft rejection ...
38 Additional Excretory Organs 1. Skin:  Many aquatic animals (such as Hydra & starfish) excrete ammonia into the surrou...
39 2. Secretion is stimulated by rise in body temperature. Secretion is continuous. 3. Secretion is watery. Secretion is o...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Excretory products &amp; their elimination

38 views

Published on

detailed description of excretory systems

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Excretory products &amp; their elimination

  1. 1. 1 Excretory Products& their Elimination  All animals temporarily accumulate nitrogenous wastes (e.g.,ammonia, urea, uric acid), carbon dioxide, water,ions (e.g.,Na+, K+, Cl-, phosphate, sulphate), pigments, spices, drugs, inorganic substances,vitamins, etc. by metabolic activities or by other means such as excess ingestion.  These substances & also few hormones (secreted in the blood) have to be removed totally or partially.  These waste materials may be grouped into two categories: - volatile & non-volatile.  Carbon dioxide is volatile & is lost as a gas from the respiratory surface. Water is also volatile but only a part of it is eliminated as vapour from the respiratory surface & skin.  Other waste materials are non-volatile & are removed from the body in aqueous solution or suspension.  These are either taken with food or produced in the body itself by metabolism. Waste Materials of Excretion A. Nitrogenous Waste Materials:  These form the principal excretory product.  They are mainly formed as the end products of protein metabolism. Small amounts are formed by metabolism of nucleic acids.  The nitrogenous wastes are produced in two ways: - (i) Deamination of excess & unwanted amino acids present in the food taken (exogenous source). (ii) Breakdown of body’s own proteins & nucleic acids (endogenous source).  The principal nitrogenous waste product varies in different animals. This depends on their evolutionary history & their habitat.
  2. 2. 2  There are three main nitrogen-containing waste materials excreted by animals: - ammonia (or ammonium ion), urea & uric acid (or urate salts).  Ammonia is the most toxic, followed by urea, & uric acid is the least toxic.  Some animals excrete amino acids. Reason for Deamination of Amino Acids: Body can store carbohydrates & fats for future use but cannot store proteins or amino acids. Therefore,the amino acids which the body cannot use immediately are deaminated, i.e., their amino groups (NH2) are removed. The remaining organic acid may be used as energy source or changed to carbohydrate or fat & stored. Mechanisms of Elimination of major Nitrogenous Waste Materials: - 1. Ammoniotelism:  Ammoniotelism is the elimination of nitrogenous waste mainly as ammonia.  Ammonia is formed by oxidative deamination of amino acids.  Amino group (NH2) [on separation from amino acid] picks up a hydrogen ion (H+) & becomes ammonia (NH3).  Since ammonia is the first nitrogenous catabolite of amino acids, it can be produced with very little energy.  Other nitrogen-containing wastes are formed from it, & require a lot of energy in their formation.  Ammonia molecules are small & very soluble in water & easily pass through membranes.  Ammonia is highly toxic except in a very dilute solution. Hence,it should be eliminated from the body quickly & in a very dilute solution.  As body requires a considerable amount of water in dissolving & removing ammonia from it, therefore ammonia is the primary nitrogenous excretory product of aquatic animals.  Small animals (such as Amoeba,Paramecium,Scypha,Hydra & starfish) lose it directly by diffusion from the cells.  Planaria,Ascaris,earthworm,leech, Nereis,prawn, freshwater mussel,bony fishes, frog’s tadpole & tailed amphibians (salamanders) excrete ammonia in urine.  Crocodiles & aquatic turtles also excrete ammonia.  In bony fishes, most of ammonia is lost as ammonium ions (NH4+) across the gill epithelium.  Since ammonia is highly soluble in water,large amount of water is needed to dissolve & expel it out of the body (1g of ammonia excretion needs about 300-500ml of water).  Animals which excrete ammonia are called ammoniotelic animals. 2. Ureotelism:  Elimination of urea as the main nitrogenous waste material is termed ureotelism.  Urea is formed in the liver cells by urea cycle (ornithine-arginine cycle) that combines ammonia & carbon dioxide.  As urea is a more complex molecule, its synthesis from ammonia needs energy.  Still it is advantageous for the animal because: - (i) urea is almost neutral & far less toxic (urea is about 100,000 times less toxic than ammonia) than ammonia, (ii) it can accumulate in higher doses without adverse effects,& (iii) it can be excreted in a more concentrated form.  Like ammonia, urea is also very soluble in water & requires a good deal of water for its removal from the body (1g of urea excretion needs about 50ml of water). Therefore,urea is excreted as the main nitrogenous waste product by animals which: - (i) can lose a lot of water without an adverse effect [prawn,tailless amphibians (e.g., toad & frog); a frog can lose an amount of water equal to 1/3rd of its body weight in a day], or
  3. 3. 3 (ii) can raise concentration of urea considerably in the urine (mammals including man; man can concentrate urea in the urine over 100 times its concentration in the blood), or (iii) can retain a large amount of urea in the blood & tissue fluid (cartilaginous fishes such as sharks & rays; cartilaginous fishes can retain 2-25% of urea in the body fluids).  Aquatic reptiles (such as alligators & turtles) are also ureotelic.  The animals that excrete urea are described as ureotelic. 2NH3 + CO2 NH2CONH2 + H2O Ammonia Carbon dioxide Urea Water Dual Excretion:  Some mainly ammoniotelic animals are partly ureotelic also.  These include earthworm & prawn. Earthworm excretes NH3 when enough water is available but excretes urea in dry locations.  The lungfish & African toad (Xenopus) are ammoniotelic when living in water & become ureotelic during hibernation in mud.  Frog’s ammoniotelic tadpole becomes ureotelic during meta-morphosis into adult.  Normally, ammoniotelic crocodile starts excreting more urea & uric acid if kept out of water. 3. Uricotelism:  Elimination of uric acid as the main nitrogenous waste material is called uricotelism.  Uric acid is formed from ammonia produced by degradation of proteins mostly in the liver & to some extent in the kidneys.  Uric acid molecule is more complex & needs far more energy in its synthesis from ammonia than urea molecule. However,it is much less toxic than both ammonia & urea, & it is almost insoluble (thousands of times less soluble in H2O than ammonia or urea) & can be eliminated from the body in nearly a solid state,thus saving water (1g of uric acid excretion needs only 10ml of water). Therefore,excretion of uric acid is advantageous for the animals which have to conserve water for their survival.  It is excreted by insects, some land crustaceans (Oniscus,wood louse), land snails (Helix), land reptiles (lizards, snakes, turtles) & birds.  Since kidneys can handle nitrogenous waste only in solution, reptiles & birds pass a dilute solution of uric acid into the cloaca. Here,water is absorbed, & nearly solid uric acid is eliminated along with faeces.  Insects have a similar arrangement.  The animals which excrete uric acid are said to be uricotelic.  The white part of the faecalmatter dropped by lizards & birds consists of insoluble crystals of uric acid & urates. The faecalmatter (called guano) of certain birds (such as gannets,
  4. 4. 4 cormorants & pelicans) has been used for commercial extraction of uric acid. Islands off the coast of South America are covered with guano.  Man & primates also excrete some uric acid. It is formed in their body by the breakdown of purine bases of nucleic acids.  Persons having some metabolic disorder produce more uric acid than normal. The excess uric acid is deposited in the joints as crystals. This causes a painful arthritis called gout. Guanine Adenine Xanthine Uric Acid 4. Aminotelism:  Certain mollusks & echinoderms excrete excess of amino acids as such without any change. They are called aminotelic animals, & their mode of excretion is termed aminotelism. 5. Other Nitrogenous Wastes:  Allantoin, creatine, creatinine & hippuric acid are some other nitrogenous waste compounds excreted by mammals.  Spiders & some mammals directly excrete purines (adenine & guanine). Differences b/w Ammoniotelism, Ureotelism & Uricotelism Sr. No. Ammoniotelism Ureotelism Uricotelism 1. Means excretion of nitrogenous waste mainly as ammonia. Means excretion of nitrogenous waste mainly as urea. Means excretion of nitrogenous waste mainly as uric acid. 2. Uses very little energy in forming ammonia. Uses more energy in producing urea. Uses far more energy in producing uric acid. 3. Its product is very toxic. Its product is less toxic. Its product is least toxic. 4. Causes considerable loss of body’s water. Causes less loss of body’s water. Causes least loss of body’s water. 5. Occurs in aquatic animals. Occurs in aquatic as well as land animals. Occurs in land animals. 6. Animals excreting NH3 are called ammoniotelic. Animals excreting urea are termed ureotelic. Animals excreting uric acid are called uricotelic. 7. Examples: - Hydra, Scypha, Amoeba,earthworm, Unio, prawn, salamander, tadpole of frog, bonyfish. Examples: - Cartilaginous fishes, frog, turtles, alligators, mammals (man). Examples: - Insects,land crustaceans,land snails, land reptiles, birds.
  5. 5. 5 B. Other Wastes: 1. Carbon Dioxide:  It is formed in the cells in respiration. It is useful in regulating respiration but becomes toxic in excess quantity.  In protozoans (Amoeba) & in small animals [such as sponges, coelenterates (Hydra), flatworms, roundworms, earthworms & leeches], carbon dioxide is lost by diffusion through the body surface.  In higher animals, it is eliminated by special respiratory organs in expired water as in crustaceans,mollusks, higher animals, it is eliminated by special respiratory organs in expired water as in crustaceans,mollusks, fishes & some tailed amphibians, or in expired air as in insects, tailless amphibians & all reptiles, birds & mammals. 2. Mineral Salts:  Mineral salts (sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium) present in the food in excess of the body’s requirement are excreted in the urine, faeces & sweat. 3. Water:  Most animals get water that is present in the food only, others drink it too, some absorb it through the skin, & water is also formed in the body during respiration.  Water is essential for life, its loss (called dehydration) can kill a person.  However, the excess of water may dilute body fluids, & cause blood pressure & oedema. Therefore,excess of water is a waste product, & it is excreted in sweat,urine, faeces & expired air.  Regulation of water & salt balance of the body is called osmoregulation. 4. Pigments:  Pigments taken with food (beet) & drugs (vitamin B complex) are formed in the body by breakdown of haemoglobin [such as urochrome (pigment in urine) & stercobilin (pigment in faeces); both are formed from haemoglobin via bile pigments (bilirubin & biliverdin) by degradation] are eliminated in urine & faeces. 5. Vitamins & Hormones:  The excess of these essential regulatory substances is removed from the body in urine. 6. Spices:
  6. 6. 6  Onions, garlic, & some other spices have volatile components which leave the body through the lungs, the rest are removed by the kidneys. 7. Drugs:  Drugs are eliminated primarily via the kidneys. Therefore,drugs or their breakdown products can be detected by chemical tests of the urine. Defaecation is not Excretion:  Defaecation (i.e., elimination of faeces by the digestive tract) is not excretion.  Faeces (though contain certain waste materials excreted through bile or by rectal epithelium) consist mostly of indigestible remains of food that have neither entered the tissues of the body nor taken part in the metabolism.  Undigested food simply travels through the digestive tract & passes out. Its elimination is called egestion or defaecation. Excretory Products & Organs in Humans Sr. No. Excretory Products Excreted by Organs 1. Nitrogenous wastes Kidneys, skin (traces in sweat) 2. Water Kidneys, skin, lungs, intestine (in faeces) 3. Carbon dioxide Lungs 4. Salts Kidneys, skin (in sweat),large intestine 5. Pigments Kidneys, intestine 6. Spices Kidneys, lungs 7. Drugs Kidneys 8. Vitamins, Hormones Kidneys Meaning of Homeostasis, Osmoregulation & Excretion 1. Homeostasis:  Homeostasis (Gr. homoior  same, stasis  standing) simply means maintenance of the constant internal environment of the body.  It is necessary for normal life processes.  Both osmoregulation & excretion help in maintaining chemical & fluid homeostasis, i.e., nearly uniform & beneficial physiological state in the body. 2. Osmoregulation:  It is a process that regulates the body’s salt & water content.  It maintains the composition of the body fluids at a steady state for efficient metabolism in the cells.  The body fluids are of two types: - intracellular fluid found within the cells, & extracellular fluid present outside the cells such as tissue fluid, blood, lymph, etc.  Osmoregulation involves water (solvent) movement which follows solutes by osmosis.  Osmosis: - It is a type of diffusion where the movement of water occurs from a dilute solution (hypotonic) to a strong solution (hypertonic) across a semipermeable membrane.  Osmolarity: - It is the total solute concentration expressed as moles of solute per litre of solution. The unit of measurement of osmolarity is milliosmol per litre (mosm/L). The osmolarity of fresh water is generally much less than 50 mosm/L.
  7. 7. 7  If two solutions have the same osmolarity, these are termed isotonic. Normal RBCs or other body cells when placed in isotonic solution, neither swell nor shrink.  When the two solutions differ in osmolarity, the solution with higher concentration of solute is termed hypertonic while the other (more dilute solution) is termed hypotonic.  A 0.9% solution of sodium chloride or a 5% glucose solution are approximately isotonic. If the RBCs are placed in hypotonic solution, they swell & may burst. On the contrary, the cells shrink if these are placed in hypertonic solution. Osmoconformers & Osmoregulators: (A) Osmoconformers:  These are the animals that do not actively control the osmotic condition of their body fluids.  They show changes in the concentration of body fluids according to the concentration of surrounding medium.  Osmoconformers can tolerate a wide range of cellular osmotic environments.  Examples: - all marine invertebrates, some fresh water invertebrates & a single vertebrate,i.e., hagfish (a marine cyclostome). (B) Osmoregulators:  These are the animals that maintain an internal osmolarity different from the surrounding medium in which they inhabit.  Examples include many aquatic invertebrates (strict or limited osmoregulators), & most vertebrates (strict osmoregulators).  Myxine (hagfish – a marine cyclostome) & elasmobranch fishes (e.g., sharks & rays) are notable exceptions as these are not osmoregulators.  In hypotonic medium, these osmoregulators eliminate excess of water. On the other hand, these are continuously intake water to compensate for water loss in hypertonic medium.  In other words, osmoregulators maintain their osmolarity by taking water in or out of their bodies. 3. Excretion:  Metabolic reactions occurring in animal body produce certain nitrogen-containing materials which are of no use in the cells. These are called nitrogenous waste materials.  Nitrogenous waste materials are formed from breakdown of proteins & nucleic acids. They become toxic if allowed to accumulate in the body. Therefore,these materials must be removed from the body for healthy life.  The elimination of nitrogenous waste products from the animal body to regulate the composition of the body fluids & tissues is called excretion. Utility of Excretion:  Excretion regulates the volume, composition, ionic contents, pH & osmotic pressure of the body fluids by removing substances in harmful quantity & conserving materials necessary for normal functioning of the body.  Excretion maintains homeostasis, i.e., constant chemical composition in the immediate environment (the extracellular fluid) of the cells to keep them alive.  Since all body fluids exchange materials with one another, regulating the contents of any one body fluid (usually the blood) maintains homeostasis in all of them.
  8. 8. 8 Excretory Organs  The organs which remove the waste products of metabolism from the animal body are termed excretory organs.  A variety of excretory organs are present in the animal kingdom. In most invertebrates, these structures are simple tubular forms. However,kidneys are the primary or major excretory organs in man & other vertebrates. They are so referred to because they eliminate the principal metabolic wastes (namely nitrogenous materials).  The kidneys & other organs which participate in the removal of nitrogenous waste materials in the form of urine collectively form the excretory or urinary system.  Some other organs (such as lungs, liver, intestine & skin) also remove certain metabolic wastes besides their normal functions. They are known as accessory or additional excretory organs. A. Excretory & Osmoregulatory Organs of Protozoans & Invertebrates: 1. Protozoans:  Protozoans lose waste matter by simple diffusion through the cell membrane into the surrounding water where solute concentration is lower.  Some excretion occurs by way of contractile vacuole also. The water it eliminates contains waste matter.  A major nitrogenous waste is ammonia.  Fresh water protozoans have a problem of eliminating water which they gain by osmosis from their hypotonic environment. They throw out the surplus water with their contractile vacuole complex. The complex consists of a large spherical vesicle (the contractile vacuole proper), & a surrounding system of tiny vesicles or tubules collectively called spongiome. The latter collects the fluid & transfers it to the contractile vacuole directly (Amoeba) or by way of collecting (feeding) canals (Paramecium). The contractile vacuole then expels the fluid out through a temporary pore (Amoeba) or a permanent pore (Paramecium).
  9. 9. 9  The marine & parasitic protozoans do not have this problem as their environment is isotonic to their cell contents. Therefore,they usually lack a contractile vacuole complex. 2. Sponges:  The main excretory matter in sponges is also ammonia. It leaves the cells by diffusion into the water filling the canals & surrounding the sponge. From the canals, the waste matter is carried away by the outgoing current of water.  Most of the sponges are marine & have no problem of surplus water in their cells.  A few sponges live in hypotonic fresh water & have contractile vacuoles in most of their cells. The contractile vacuoles function in osmoregulation for individual cells. 3. Coelenterates:  Coelenterates (e.g., Hydra) also get rid of waste matter (chiefly ammonia) by diffusion from all the cells.  The waste matter entering the coelenteron leaves when its water is renewed.  Most of the coelenterates too are marine & have no osmoregulatory problem. A few inhabit in hypotonic fresh water.  How they regulate the water content of their cells is not clear as there are no contractile vacuoles. 4. Other Invertebrates:  From the flatworms onward, the invertebrates usually have specialized excretory & osmoregulatory organs. The latter vary in different animal groups.  There are nephridia in worms, antennary & maxillary glands in crustaceans, malpighian tubules in insects, centipedes, millipedes & some arachnids, & kidneys in mollusks & vertebrates. (i) Flatworms:  Flatworms (planarians, flukes & tapeworms) have protonephridia [a network of tubules lacking internal openings & having flame cells (selenocytes) with bundles of vibratile cilia] for excretion.  Besides, some rotifers, some annelids & the cephalochordate – Amphioxus also possess flame cells.  The flame cells (by beating of cilia) provide the force that draws the solutes & water from the surrounding tissue fluid by ultrafiltration & discharge the filtrate into the excretory ducts via intracellular capillary ducts.  Here,the useful materials are reabsorbed from it, & some waste substances are secreted into it. The final urine so formed is eliminated to the exterior by way of excretory pores.  Excretory matter is ammonia in aquatic worms & fatty acids in parasitic ones.  Like the contractile vacuoles of protozoans, the chief role of the flame cells is to regulate the water content of the body. This is indicated by the fact that the freshwater flatworms have more flame cells & pass out very dilute urine than the marine ones.
  10. 10. 10 (ii) Roundworms:  The roundworms (Ascaris) have a system of intracellular canals & canaliculi opening out at the excretory pore.  In fact,it is a H-shaped excretory system formed of two intracellular longitudinal excretory canals interconnected by a transverse network of canaliculi.  The system is thought to play a greater role in water regulation than in excretion.  The nitrogenous waste (ammonium ions) is mainly lost by diffusion across the body wall. (iii) Annelids:  Annelids (sandworm, earthworm, leech) have many coiled tubular structures (called meta-nephridia) with internal openings for excretion & osmoregulation.
  11. 11. 11  A nephridium typically consists of ciliated nephridial canalthat opens into the coelom by nephrostome & to the exterior or into the gut by nephridiopore.  The nephridia have a rich blood supply, & extract solutes & water from the blood by ultrafiltration, & discharge the filtrate into the nephridial canal.  In the nephridial canal, the useful materials are reabsorbed from it & some waste substances are secreted into it. The final urine so formed is passed into the gut or to the exterior by nephridiopores.  Some nephridia also remove waste matter from the coelomic fluid which enters them through the nephrostomes.  Fluid expelled at the body surface comprises water,nitrogenous waste (NH3 in aquatic & urea in land forms), & salts which have not been reabsorbed.  Excretion through the gut is an adaptation for water conservation. In the gut, water is absorbed into the blood.  Nephridia are micronephric in earthworms whereas they are macronephric in leeches. In Nereis,all the nephridia open out by a nephridiopore & thus are ectonephric.  On the other hand, nephridia are of three types depending upon their position in earthworm: - (i) Septal Nephridia: - These nephridia are attached on septa. These are enteronephric as these open into the gut. (ii) Integumentary Nephridia: - These nephridia are attached on the inner side of integument (skin). Like septal nephridia, these are also enteronephric. (iii) Pharyngeal Nephridia: - These are present in 3 pairs of groups of nephridia, one pair in each of 4th , 5th & 6th body segments. Unlike septal & integumentary nephridia, these are ectonephric.  Annelid nephridia bring about excretion as well as water & ion regulation.  In earthworm, excretory fluid helps keep the skin moist for cutaneous respiration. (iv) Arthropods:  
  12. 12. 12 (a) Insects,centipedes, millipedes & arachnids have Malpighian tubules for excretion. Cockroach: - It has numerous very fine, unbranched, yellowish, blind Malpighian tubules that float freely in the haemocoel. They open into the alimentary canal at the junction of midgut & hindgut. Each tubule is lined by cuboidal epithelium of large glandular cells. The cells have brush-border, & rest on a basement membrane. The latter is surrounded by elastic connective tissue & muscle fibres. The tubules are capable of peristalsis to move the waste matter through them. Functionally, each Malpighian tubule has two regions. Its distal part secretes inorganic ions, uric acid, & amino acids by active transport & water by diffusion from the surrounding haemolymph. This region is alkaline. From here, the extracted matter moves in solution (called primary urine) toward the ileum. In the proximal part of the Malpighian tubule, CO2 passes from the haemolymph into its lumen. This makes the contents acidic, & this in turn causes uric acid to precipitate. Water,ions & other useful materials are reabsorbed,changing the primary urine into final urine. By gentle contractions of the tubule, the precipitate is carried into the gut. More water & inorganic ions are reabsorbed from the precipitate in the hindgut. Almost solid uric acid is finally eliminated with the faeces. Excretion through the gut is an adaptation to conserve body water. This is necessary as cockroach does not drink water. Ability of the Malpighian tubules to control the salt concentration in the haemocoel is not much. The terrestrial insects excrete uric acid, the aquatic ones excrete ammonia. (b) Crustaceans (prawn): Crustaceans (prawn) have a pair of antennary or green glands & a median renal sac for excretion & osmoregulation. The green glands lie at the bases of the antennae & open out. It is formed of an end sac, a labyrinth & a bladder. These draw water having dissolved substances from the haemolymph into their end sacs by ultrafiltration. Most salts are reabsorbed while the remaining fluid flows into bladder. The excretory fluid also comes here via lateral ducts from the large renal sac that lies over the stomach. Waste fluid is passed out via renal apertures.
  13. 13. 13 (c) Scorpions & spiders have malpighian tubules or coxal glands or both for excretion. Spiders excrete guanine & are said to be guanotelic. (v) Mollusks:  Mollusks have 1 or 2 pairs of kidneys for excretion.  The kidneys open into the pericardium (coelom) at one end by renopericardial aperture (nephrostome) & into the mantle cavity at the other end by nephridiopore.  The auricular wall forms pericardial fluid (primary urine) by ultrafiltration across it. In the kidney, the primary urine is modified to final urine by selective reabsorption & secretion. The final urine passes into the mantle cavity via nephridiopore.  The waste matter is ammonia in aquatic forms & uric acid in land forms.  The kidneys perhaps carry on osmoregulation also in freshwater forms. (vi) Echinoderms:  Echinoderms (starfish) lack special excretory organs.
  14. 14. 14  The nitrogenous waste materials (chiefly ammonia) are lost by diffusion through the thin walls of gills (dermal branchiae) & tube feet (podia). B. Excretory System of Vertebrates:  Kidneys are the major excretory & osmoregulatory organs of vertebrates. Human Excretory System  Human excretory (urinary) system consists of a pair of kidneys, a pair of ureters, a urinary bladder & a urethra.  1. Kidneys:  Appearance & Position:  The kidneys are dark-red,slightly flattened, bean-shaped organs.  They are about 10-12cm long, 5-7cm wide & 2-3cm thick; each weighing about 120-170 grams in an adult male & about 120-135 grams in an adult female.  They are placed against the back wall of the abdominal cavity just below the diaphragm, one on either side opposite the last thoracic & first three lumbar vertebrae.  The lower two pairs of ribs protect them.  The kidneys directly rest against the abdominal muscles & are covered by the peritoneum on the front (ventral) side only. Thus, they are retroperitoneal, i.e., lie behind the peritoneum.  Their position is slightly asymmetrical, the left kidney being a little higher than the right.  The left kidney is also slightly larger than the right one.  On the medial side, each kidney has a concavity. It is called the hilus or hilum.  Blood vessels,lymph vessels, nerves & ureters enter or leave the kidney through the hilus.
  15. 15. 15  The kidneys are metanephric in mammals. Structure:  A kidney is composed of numerous microscopic coiled tubules called nephrons or uriniferous tubules.  The nephrons are held together by connective tissue, all enveloped by a firm capsule of white fibrous tissue. Outside the capsule is a layer of fat (the adipose capsule) followed by a fibrous membrane (the renal fascia).  The fibrous capsule, adipose capsule & renal fascia are protective coats of the kidney.  The adipose capsule forms a shock-absorbing cushion & the renal fascia fixes the kidney to the abdominal wall.  The nephrons are much coiled in the outer region of the kidney & run almost straight in the inner region. Therefore,these two regions appear dotted & striated respectively in a longitudinal section of the kidney.  The outer region is called renal cortex & the inner region is termed renal medulla.  The medulla is subdivided into 15 or 16 conical masses (the renal pyramids), each having broad base toward the cortex & the narrow end (called renalpapilla), toward the pelvis.  Each renal papilla projects into the cavity of a minor calyx. Minor calyces join to form 2 or 3 major calyces. The major calyces in turn open into a wide funnel-like structure (the pelvis). The pelvis leads into the ureter.  B/w the pyramids, the cortex extends into the medulla as renal columns of Bertini. 2. Ureters:  From the hilum of each kidney emerges a slender, whitish tube (the ureter).  Within the kidney, the ureter is expanded to form the renal pelvis.  The ureters are about 28cm long.  Their wall consists of transitional epithelium surrounded by a layer of muscle fibres followed by a layer of fibrous connective tissue.  The ureters run downward along the muscles of the back a short distance from the median line.  At the lower end of the abdomen, they bend inward & open into the urinary bladder through its hind (dorsal) wall. 3. Urinary Bladder:  It is a median pear-shaped sac situated in the lower or pelvic region of the abdominal cavity within the front (ventral) body wall.
  16. 16. 16  It has thick, muscular, distensible wall lined by transitional epithelium that allows expansion.  Musculature is well developed & comprises 3 layers of smooth muscle: - inner & outer layers of longitudinal fibres & a middle layer of circular fibres.  The bladder muscle is called detrusor muscle (muscle that has the action of expelling a substance).  The bladder receives the ureters through the lower part of its back (dorsal) wall.  Its size depends on the amount of urine in it.  The lower part or neck of the bladder leads into the urethra.  There is a smooth triangular area (called trigonum vesicae) at the base of the bladder b/w the openings of the ureters & urethra.  The neck of the bladder is guarded by two rings of muscle fibres called sphincters, which generally remain contracted to keep the bladder closed.  Both the sphincters must relax to let urine pass out from the bladder.  The inner (proximal) sphincter is involuntary, being formed of smooth muscle. It is controlled by spinal reflex.  The outer (distal) sphincter is voluntary, being composed of striated muscle.  At about 2 years of age, a baby learns to consciously control the relaxation of outer sphincter.  Bladder can hold about 700-800ml of urine.  Normally, it causes an urge to discharge the stored urine when it contains a little more than half its volume. The urge can be suppressed for a short time by the external sphincter.  The cerebralcortex directs the sphincters to relax & the contraction of bladder muscles squirts urine out. 4. Urethra:  The urethra starts from the lower part or neck of the urinary bladder & leads to the exterior.  In a female, it is quite short, only about 3 to 5 cm long, & carries only urine.  It opens by urethral orifice or urinary aperture in the vulva in front of the vaginal or genital aperture.  In a male, urethra is much longer, about 20cm, & carries urine as well as spermatic fluid. It passes through the prostate gland & the penis. It opens out at the tip of the penis by urinogenital aperture.  Infection of the urinary tract is more common in a woman than in a male due to her short urethra.  Muscular urethral sphincters keep the urethra closed except during the act of passing out urine. Differences b/w Male & Female Urethra Sr. No. Male Urethra Female Urethra 1. It is about 20cm long. It is just 3-5 cm long. 2. It has 3 regions: - prostatic urethra (3-4 cm), membranous (1 cm) & penial (15 cm). It is not differentiated into regions. 3. It opens out at the tip of the penis by urinogenital aperture. It opens into the vulva by urinary aperture. 4. It carries urine as well as semen to the exterior. It carries only urine to the exterior. 5. It has 2 sphincters. It has a single sphincter. Blood Supply:  Human kidneys form less than 1% of body weight, they receive 20% of blood pumped with each heartbeat.  A kidney receives the blood by a renal artery that arises from the dorsal aorta.
  17. 17. 17  In the kidney, the renal artery divides & subdivides to send an afferent arteriole (afferent meaning incoming) into each Bowman’s capsule. The afferent arteriole forms a globular bunch of about 50 parallel capillaries called the glomerulus.  The glomerular capillaries re-join to form an efferent arteriole (efferent meaning outgoing) by which a reduced volume of blood leaves the glomerulus.  The efferent arteriole forms a peritubular capillary network in the cortex around the proximal & distal convoluted tubules of the nephrons. From the peritubular capillaries arise the capillaries of vasa recta which extend parallel to the loops of Henle & the collecting ducts in the medulla.  All the capillary networks return blood containing useful materials to the renal venules which join to form a renal vein that opens into the inferior vena cava.  Afferent arteriole is narrower than efferent arteriole.
  18. 18. 18 Nephron  A nephron is a unit of structure & function in a kidney.  Number & Size: - A kidney contains about a million nephrons, each approximately 3 cm long. Thus, there is an enormous surface area for the exchange of materials in a kidney (about 80 km of tubules). Types of Nephrons: -  Nephrons are of two types: - cortical & juxtamedullary, with regard to their location in the kidney.  The cortical nephrons form about 80% of the total nephrons. They lie in the renal cortex & have very short loops of Henle that extend only a little into the medulla.  The juxtamedullary nephrons have their Bowman’s capsules close to (juxta) the junction of the cortex & the medulla, & have very long loops of Henle, extending deep into the medulla.  The cortical nephrons control the plasma volume when water supply is normal.  The juxtamedullary nephrons regulate the plasma volume when water is in short supply.  Only birds & mammals have juxtamedullary nephrons, nephrons of other vertebrates lack loops of Henle. Differences b/w Cortical & Juxtamedullary Nephrons Sr. No. Cortical Nephrons Juxtamedullary Nephrons 1. Form 80% of total nephrons. Form only 20% of total nephrons. 2. Are small in size. Are large in size. 3. Lie mainly in the renal cortex. Have Bowman’s capsules in the cortex near its junction with the medulla. 4. Henle’s loops are very short & extend only a little into the medulla. Henle’s loops are very long & extend deep into the medulla. 5. Control plasma volume when water supply is normal. Control plasma volume when water supply is short.
  19. 19. 19 Structure of Nephrons: -  A nephron is a long tubule differentiated into four regions having different anatomical features & physiological role: - Bowman’s capsule, proximal convoluted tubule (PCT), loop of Henle, & distal convoluted tubule (DCT). The DCT opens into one of the collecting ducts.
  20. 20. 20 A. Bowman’s Capsule:  The Bowman’s capsule is a large, double-walled cup.  It lies in the renal cortex & forms the beginning of the nephron.  It contains a glomerulus in it.  Inner wall of the Bowman’s capsule (called the visceral wall) is in close contact with the glomerular capillaries; its outer wall is continuous with the rest of the nephron.  The space b/w the two walls of the Bowman’s capsule is continuous with the lumen (cavity) of the next part of the nephron.  The Bowman’s capsule & the glomerulus (a group of about 50 capillaries) together form a globular body called renal corpuscle or Malpighian body.  The endothelial cells forming the wall of the glomerular capillaries have pores (about 50-100 nm wide) b/w them called fenestrae. The cells rest on a basement membrane.  The podocytes forming the inner wall of the Bowman’s capsule have gaps [about 25 nm wide, the slit-pores] b/w them. Thus, the basement membrane of the capillary wall is the only continuous layer b/w the blood in the glomerular
  21. 21. 21 capillaries & the lumen of the Bowman’s capsule. This facilitates the process of ultrafiltration.  The outer wall of the Bowman’s capsule consists of unspecialized squamous epithelium. B. Proximal Convoluted Tubule (PCT):  It starts from the neck of the Bowman’s capsule & is greatly twisted.  It also lies in the renal cortex.  Its wall consists of a single layer of columnar cells bearing microvilli on the free surface & resting on a basement membrane. C. Loop of Henle:  It is a U-shaped segment of the nephron located in the renal medulla.  It consists of two straight parallel limbs: - a descending limb which is a continuation of PCT into the renal medulla, & an ascending limb which re-enters the renal cortex & joins the DCT.  Each limb has a thick region toward the cortex & a thin region on the other side. The thick regions are walled by columnar cells, & the thin regions by flat cells. D. Distal Convoluted Tubule (DCT):  Like the PCT,it is greatly twisted & lies in the renal cortex.  A short terminal relatively straight part of the DCT is called collecting tubule.  The collecting tubule opens into a collecting duct.  The cells forming the wall of the DCT are similar to those in the PCT wall.  The DCT has juxtaglomerular apparatus (JGA). It is a special sensitive region formed by cellular modifications in the distal convoluted tubule & the afferent arteriole at the location of their contact. This mechanism plays a role in the regulation of glomerular filtration rate. Collecting Ducts:  These are larger tubes, each receiving the collecting tubules of several nephrons.  They pass into the renal medulla & join each other, forming still larger ducts of Bellini.  These run through the medullary pyramids & open into calyces, which lead into the pelvis.  The collecting ducts are lined by cuboidal & columnar cells in different regions. At intervals, the cuboidal cells are ciliated.
  22. 22. 22 Functions of the Kidney/Nephron: The kidney/nephron has the following functions: - 1. Excretion of Nitrogenous Wastes:- Kidney/Nephron removes urea & uric acid from the blood. 2. Maintenance of Water Balance: - Kidney/nephron regulates fluid balance in the body by eliminating excess of water. 3. Regulation of pH Balance: - Kidney/nephron selectively filters out the acidic substances from the blood to maintain correct pH balance (about pH 7.4). 4. Regulation of Salt Contents: - Kidney/nephron regulates the amount of mineral salts (sodium & potassium ions) in the body. A constant ionic balance is essential for the normal functioning of nerves & muscles, as well as for normal osmotic interactions b/w cells & interstitial fluid. 5. Elimination of Other Substances: - Kidney/nephron also removes pigments, drugs, poisons & excess vitamins from the blood. 6. Fluid Homeostasis: - By the elimination of nitrogenous wastes,excess water,acidic substances & other unwanted materials from the blood, the kidney/nephron maintains the volume, composition, pH & osmotic pressure of the body fluids. In other words, it maintains fluid homeostasis in the body. Thus, the composition of our body fluids is determined not by what the mouth takes,but by what the kidney/nephron keeps. 7. Regulation of Blood Pressure:- By controlling the fluid balance in the body, kidney/nephron regulates blood pressure. 8. Secretion of Renin: - Kidney secretes an enzyme renin that plays an important part in the reabsorption of Na+ in the ascending limb of the loop of Henle. 9. Erythropoietin Production: - The kidney produces erythropoietin which stimulates the formation of red blood corpuscles. Filterable & Non-filterable Components of Blood Sr. No. Filterable Components Non-filterable Components 1. Molecular weight under 68,000 Daltons. Molecular weight is 68,000 Daltons or more. 2. Water. Red Blood Corpuscles. 3. Food materials (Glucose, Amino Acids, etc.). White Blood Corpuscles. 4. Inorganic Salts Platelets. 5. Waste Products (Urea,Uric Acid, Creatinine, etc.). Plasma Proteins (Albumen, Globulins). 6. Foreign Substances (Pigments, Drugs).     * Creatinine having molecular weight under 68,000 Daltons. It is a breakdown product of phosphocreatine, which supplies high-energy phosphate groups to muscle. Glomerular Filtration Rate:- The amount of the filtrate formed by the kidneys per minute is called glomerular filtration rate (GFR). In a healthy person, it is approximately 125 ml/minute, i.e., 180 litres per day. About 1100-2000 litres of blood flows through the human kidney each day. This is about 275 times the total volume of blood in the body. The glomerular filtration rate in a normal adult human being is about 125 ml per minute, & some 180 litres of filtrate is produced daily. This is about four & a half times the amount of fluid in the whole body. Kidneys excrete only about 1.5 litres of urine in a day.
  23. 23. 23 Modified Glomerular Filtrate:  The glomerular filtrate reaching the end of the collecting duct, after being modified by reabsorption of certain substances & addition of others, is called final urine.  The volume of urine is far less than the volume of glomerular filtrate, & its composition is quite different from that of the glomerular filtrate due to loss & gain of many substances in the nephron.  The composition of urine does not change beyond the collecting ducts, except that it may acquire some mucus & epithelial cells in the ureters,bladder & urethra. Physiology of Excretion  Man is ureotelic.  Urea is formed mainly in the liver & in small amounts in the brain & kidneys, is released to the blood stream,& is removed by kidneys in urine. Thus, the excretory process may be divided into two main events: - urea formation & urine formation. 1. Urea Formation:  Urea is formed in the liver by a cyclic process called urea cycle or ornithine cycle or Krebs-Henseleit cycle.  The amino acids not needed in the body are deaminated by an enzyme oxidase, producing ammonia (NH3).  Ammonia (being toxic) is quickly changed to urea.  Three amino acids participate in the process: - (i) Ornithine combines with ammonia & carbon dioxide to form citrulline & water. (ii) Citrulline combines with more ammonia to form arginine & water. (iii) Arginine then decomposes to form urea & ornithine in the presence of enzyme arginase & water. Ornithine is set free for reuse in the urea cycle.
  24. 24. 24 2. Urine Formation (Uropoiesis):  Urine formation occurs in the kidneys.  It involves three processes:- glomerular filtration, tubular reabsorption & tubular secretion. A. Glomerular Filtration:  The walls of glomerular capillaries & Bowman’s capsule are very thin & are semipermeable due to the presence of pores in the former & slit-pores in the latter.  They allow water & small molecules in the blood to pass through them. Fluid containing these materials is forced out of the glomerular capillaries into the Bowman’s capsule by the high pressure of the blood in the glomerular capillaries.  The pressure is high because the glomerular capillaries are narrower than the afferent renal arteries. This pressure is about 75 mm Hg in man.  The fluid tends to move in the reverse direction due to the osmotic pressure of plasma proteins in the glomerular capillaries, & the hydrostatic pressure of the fluid in the urinary tubule. These pressures in man are about 30 mm Hg & 20 mm Hg respectively.  The net force moving the fluid from the glomerular capillaries (called the filtration pressure) is 75 - (30 + 20) = 25 mm Hg.  The separation of small molecules & ions from large molecules & cells in the blood is termed Ultrafiltration.  The filtered-out fluid is known as glomerular filtrate or capsular filtrate or ultrafiltrate.  The ultrafiltrate contains sodium, potassium & chloride ions, glucose, amino acids along with urea,uric acid, creatinine, ketone bodies, & a large amount of water.  The blood is left with only corpuscles & plasma proteins (albumen, globulins).  The concentrations of various materials in the glomerular filtrate are nearly equal to their respective concentrations in the plasma. Therefore,the filtrate almost resembles the protein-free & cell-free plasma in composition & osmotic pressure. B. Tubular Reabsorption:  It refers to the passage of selected materials from the ultrafiltrate into the blood.  From the Bowman’s capsule, the glomerular filtrate passes into the tubule & flows through it to the collecting duct.
  25. 25. 25  During this course, its composition, osmotic pressure & pH change due to selective reabsorption of materials from it & secretion of more waste materials into it. (i) Proximal Convoluted Tubule: -  The cells lining the PCT are well adapted for reabsorption of materials from the filtrate.  They have abundant mitochondria & bear numerous microvilli on the free side.  Mitochondria power the active transport of nutrient molecules back into the blood.  Microvilli increase the surface area for reabsorption.  The cells reabsorb entire glucose, amino acids, most of the inorganic ions (Na+, K+, Cl-), much of the water as well as some urea from the filtrate.  Reabsorption takes place as under  (a) Glucose, amino acids & Na+,K+ ions are reabsorbed by active transport. Glucose reabsorption is so efficient that appearance of only a trace of glucose in urine suggests a possible presence of a disease named diabetes mellitus. (b) Cl- ions are reabsorbed by passive transport following the positively charged ions. (c) Active uptake of ions reduces the concentration of the filtrate, & an equivalent amount of water passes into the peritubular capillaries by osmosis. (d) Most of the important buffer bicarbonate (HCO3-) is also reabsorbed from the filtrate. (e) Some urea is reabsorbed by diffusion. The rest remains in the filtrate for removal in the urine. (ii) Henle’s Loop: -  The following events occur in the Henle’s loop  (a) The first wide part of the descending limb is impermeable to ions, urea & water. It merely transfers the nearly isotonic filtrate from the PCT to the narrow region of the descending limb. (b) The second narrow part of the descending limb is freely permeable to water. The interstitial fluid around it has a high osmotic pressure due to a high concentration of sodium chloride & urea in it. Therefore,water is drawn out of the filtrate by osmosis. (c) The exit of water makes the filtrate hypertonic by the time it reaches the turn of the loop to enter the ascending limb. (d) The ascending limb is impermeable to water along its entire length. Its first narrow part is permeable to inorganic ions (Na+, K+, Cl-) & urea. Ions leave the filtrate by diffusion & the urea enters the filtrate by diffusion (secretion). (e) The cells of the second wide region of the ascending limb pass inorganic ions out of the filtrate by active transport into the renal medulla which becomes concentrated. (f) The filtrate becomes hypotonic to plasma due to loss of inorganic ions, & passes into the DCT. (iii) Distal Convoluted Tubule, Collecting Tubule & Collecting Duct: -  Following events occur in these regions  (a) When the level of plasma water falls, the posterior pituitary lobe releases the antidiuretic hormone (ADH) which increases the permeability of the distal convoluted tubule, collecting tubule & the collecting duct to water. Water is
  26. 26. 26 reabsorbed from the filtrate by osmosis, & a reduced amount of concentrated urine is produced. When the level of plasma water becomes normal, ADH is not secreted,& permeability of DCT,collecting tubule & collecting duct to water decreases, & less water is reabsorbed, & abundant dilute urine is produced. (b) The distal convoluted tubule, collecting tubule & the collecting duct actively reabsorb sodium from the filtrate under the influence of the adrenal hormone aldosterone which makes their walls permeable to ions. The reabsorption of sodium brings about the uptake of an osmotically equivalent amount of water. Lack of aldosterone makes the DCT, collecting tubule & the collecting duct impermeable to ions. (c) Some urea diffuses from the last part of collecting duct into the interstitial fluid to raise latter’s density for further uptake of water into collecting duct & bottom of Henle’s loop. (d) Bicarbonate ions (HCO3-) are also reabsorbed in the DCT. C. Tubular Secretion:  It refers to the addition of selected materials from the blood to the ultrafiltrate.  It occurs as under 
  27. 27. 27 (a) Creatinine, hippuric acid & foreign substances (pigments, drugs including penicillin) are actively secreted into the filtrate in the PCT from the interstitial fluid (lymph). Hydrogen ions & ammonia (NH3) are also secreted into the PCT. (b) Potassium, hydrogen, NH4+ & HCO3- ions are secreted by active transport into the filtrate in the DCT. (c) Urea enters the filtrate by diffusion in the thin region of the ascending limb of Henle’s loop. (d) Removal of H+ & NH4+ from the blood in the PCT & DCT helps to maintain the pH of the blood b/w 6 to 8. Any variation from this range is dangerous.  Tubular secretion probably plays only a minor role in the function of human kidneys, but in animals (such as marine fish & desert amphibians) which lack glomeruli & Bowman’s capsules, tubular secretion is the only mode of excretion.  When the blood pressure & consequently the filtration pressure drop below a certain level, filtration stops & urine is formed by tubular secretion only. Differences b/w Tubular Reabsorption & Tubular Secretion Sr. No. Tubular Reabsorption Tubular Secretion 1. It refers to the passage of selected materials from the ultrafiltrate into the blood. It refers to the addition of selected materials from the blood to the ultrafiltrate. 2. It reduces the volume of the ultrafiltrate. It increases the volume of ultrafiltrate. 3. It occurs by diffusion & active transport. It occurs mainly by active transport. 4. It takes place throughout the urinary tubule. It takes place in the proximal & distal convoluted tubules. 5. Reabsorbed materials include glucose, amino acids, ions (Na+, K+, HCO3-,Cl-), water, & some urea. Secreted materials include creatinine, hippuric acid, K+, H+, NH3 & foreign substances. 6. It does not occur in animals that lack glomeruli (marine fish, desert amphibians). It is the only mode of excretion in animals that lack glomeruli. Counter-current Mechanism of Urine Concentration Role of Counter-current Mechanism: - Higher vertebrates (birds & mammals including man) have evolved a counter-current mechanism to excrete hypertonic urine (urine more concentrated than blood) for conserving body water,so necessary for land life. Components of Counter-current Mechanism: - Henle’s loop & capillary loop (vasa recta) play an important role in this mechanism. Glomerular fluid in the Henle’s loop & blood in the vasa recta flow in opposite directions in the two limbs of the loops, toward the renal medulla in the descending limb & toward the renal cortex in the ascending limb. These two counter-current systems help in concentrating the urine. 1. Henle’s Loop:  As the filtrate passes through the ascending limb of the loop of Henle, it loses to the interstitial fluid in the renal medulla NaCl by diffusion in its narrow region, & Na+ & Cl- ions by active transport in its wide region of the limb.
  28. 28. 28  The increased concentration of the solutes in the interstitial fluid draws out water by osmosis from the narrow region of the descending limb & also from the collecting duct, both being permeable to water.  The water so drawn quickly enters the vasa recta & is carried away. This maintains high concentration of solutes in the interstitial fluid around the loop of Henle & the collecting duct, & this helps turn the isotonic glomerular filtrate into a hypertonic urine.  The urine leaving the collecting duct is nearly as concentrated as the interstitial fluid deep in the medulla. It is 4 times as concentrated as the blood plasma in humans. 2. Vas Rectum:  The endothelial cells forming the walls of the vasa recta are freely permeable to ions, water & urea.  As the blood flows in the descending capillary of the vas rectum toward the renal medulla, water is drawn out from the blood plasma by osmosis due to a progressive increase in the concentration of the interstitial fluid, & sodium & chloride ions & urea enter the plasma by diffusion.  As the blood flows in the ascending capillary toward the renal cortex, the reverse occurs, i.e., water re-enters the plasma & Na+ & Cl- & urea leave it due to a progressive decrease in the concentration of the interstitial fluid.  The counter-current exchange in the vasa recta prevents the loss of Na+ & Cl- ions from the renal medulla, & helps maintain concentration gradient in the renal medulla which in turn assists in concentrating the urine by the loop of Henle.  Some urea diffuses from the last (urea-permeable) part of the collecting duct into the interstitial fluid to further raise the latter’s density for increasing water reabsorption from the collecting duct as well as from the bottom of the loop of Henle.
  29. 29. 29  Hence,the counter-current mechanisms operating in the Henle’s loops & vasa recta concentrate the urine by maintaining high salt concentration around the nephrons & collecting ducts.  Production of hypertonic urine conserves body’s water. Urine  The fluid & dissolved waste substances excreted by the kidneys constitute urine. Quantity:  An adult man normally passes about 1 to 1.8 litres of urine in 24 hours.  The volume of urine depends upon the fluid intake, level of physical activity, type of food taken, & environmental temperature.  Excessive fluid intake & low temperature increase urine output. Less fluid intake & profuse sweating due to heavy physical work & high temperature reduce urine output.  Certain substances (such as tea,coffee & alcohol) increase urine output. These are said to be diuretic.
  30. 30. 30 Physical Properties:  Urine is a transparent,yellowish fluid, its shade depending on its concentration.  Its colour is due to a pigment urochrome derived from the breakdown of haemoglobin from the worn-out RBCs.  Colour of the urine is altered by certain materials taken such as beet, vitamin B complex & some drugs.  It is hypertonic to blood plasma.  Its specific gravity ranges b/w 1.003 & 1.04, being slightly higher than that of water.  Its pH ranges from 5 to 8. It depends on the diet. High protein food & fruits increase acidity whereas vegetables increase alkalinity.  Urine has a characteristic unpleasant odour. If allowed to stand, urea is degraded by bacteria to ammonia which imparts a strong smell to urine. Chemical Composition:  Urine consists of water & organic & inorganic substances.  Water alone forms about 95% of it, other substances form only 5%.  The organic substances are mainly nitrogenous compounds but small amounts of non- nitrogenous compounds are also present.  The nitrogenous organic compounds include urea, uric acid, creatinine & hippuric acid. Of these, urea is the principal component of human urine.  The non-nitrogenous organic compounds include vitamin C, oxalic acid, phenolic substances & a trace of glucose.  The inorganic substances include ammonia & mineral salts (such as chlorides, sulphates & phosphates of sodium, potassium, calcium & magnesium).  Sodium chloride is the principal mineral salt of the urine. Urine also contains some other substances (such as pigments & drugs), & some epithelial cells & leucocytes. Abnormal Materials: Presence of proteins (albumin), bile salts, bile pigments, ketone bodies, blood, pus, microbes & more than a trace of glucose in the urine is a pathological condition. Presence of glucose, protein, blood, ketone bodies & pus in the urine is called glucosuria, proteinuria, haematuria, ketonuria & pyuria respectively. Renal Threshold:  A negligible amount of glucose is present in the urine.  The highest concentration of a substance in the blood up to which it is fully reabsorbed from the glomerular filtrate is called its threshold.  If its concentration in the blood exceeds its renal threshold, some of the filtered-out substance is not reabsorbed & is excreted in the urine. e.g., the renal threshold of glucose is 180 mg per 100 ml of blood. If its blood level exceeds 180 mg, some of the filtered-out glucose is not reabsorbed & is passed in urine. Conduction of Urine & Micturition  Urine is produced & drained continuously by the nephrons into the renal pelvis. From here, it is carried down the ureters by peristaltic waves into trigonum vesicae & thence into the body of the urinary bladder. The bladder serves to store the urine temporarily & also to pass it out at suitable intervals.
  31. 31. 31  The process of passing out urine from the urinary bladder is called urination or micturition.  As urine collects, the muscular walls of the bladder distend to accommodate it. Distension of its walls stimulates the sensory nerve endings in the bladder wall & this sets up reflexes which cause an urge to pass out urine.  During the discharge of the urine, the bladder & urethral sphincters relax & the smooth muscles of the bladder wall gradually contract. This slowly drives the urine from the bladder through the urethra to the exterior.  Reflux of the urine into the ureters is prevented because the terminal parts of the ureters pass obliquely through the bladder wall & are consequently closed when the bladder wall contracts around them.  Relaxation & contraction of the urinary bladder are caused by impulses from the sympathetic & parasympathetic nerve fibres.  Micturition may be voluntarily postponed for some time until the pressure in the bladder rises too high to control.  Micturition may also be voluntarily achieved even before sufficient urine has accumulated in the bladder.  Normally an urge for micturition starts when the bladder is a little more than half-full of urine. Regulation of Kidney Function o The functioning of the kidneys is efficiently monitored & regulated by hormonal feedback mechanisms involving hypothalamus, pituitary, juxtaglomerular apparatus (JGA) & to a certain extent the heart. o The vertebrate kidney is very flexible in its functioning. It excretes larger quantities of dilute urine when water is abundant in the body tissues & small amounts of concentrated urine when body tissues are short of water. The regulation of water & solute contents of the body fluids by the kidney is called osmoregulation. o Changes in blood volume, body fluid volume & ionic concentration activate the osmoreceptors in the body. Excessive loss of fluid from the body activates these receptors. As a result, the hypothalamus is stimulated to release ADH from the posterior pituitary. ADH facilitates water reabsorption from posterior parts of tubule. However,an increase in body fluid volume can switch off the osmoreceptors & suppress the ADH release.
  32. 32. 32 (i) Water:  Excess of water in the body fluids affects in two ways: - it lowers the osmotic pressure of the blood & increases the volume of the blood.  Osmotic pressure of the blood influences many cellular activities, particularly the exchange of materials b/w the blood & the cells.  Increase in the volume of blood raises the blood pressure,& this affects the cardiovascular functions. Therefore,the amount of water in the body fluids must be regulated. (a) Excess of Water:  If the volume of the body fluids increases above normal due to excess of water, glomerular filtration increases due to increase in blood pressure in the glomerulus.  Excess of water in the body fluids signals the posterior pituitary lobe to stop the release of the hormone vasopressin or antidiuretic hormone (ADH).  Deficiency of this hormone lowers the permeability of the cells of the distal convoluted tubule & the collecting duct, thereby decreasing the reabsorption of water.  However,active reabsorption of Na+ from the filtrate continues in these regions of the nephron.  More filtration & less reabsorption of water & normal reabsorption of Na+ produce abundant dilute urine, & this brings down the volume of body fluids to normal. (b) Shortage of Water:  If the volume of body fluids falls below normal (as in excessive bleeding, profuse sweating due to heavy muscular work or high temperature, prolonged delay in fluid intake), glomerular filtration slows down due to decrease in blood pressure & filtration pressure in the glomerular capillaries. This stimulates the posterior pituitary lobe to release ADH.  This hormone increases the reabsorption of water in the distal convoluted tubule & the collecting duct by making them more permeable to water.
  33. 33. 33  Continued active reabsorption of Na+ makes the interstitial fluid hypertonic & this also favours reabsorption of water.  Less filtration & more reabsorption of water lead to the discharge of small amounts of hypertonic urine. This raises the volume of body fluids to normal. Gain & Loss of Water in Land Animals Sr. No. Loss of water by body Gain of water by body 1. Evaporation from body surface. Absorption through body surface. 2. Evaporation from respiratory surface. Metabolic water formed in respiration. 3. Water in faeces. Water in food. 4. Water in urine. Drinking of water. 5. Water in secretions discharged externally. e.g., tears,nasalflow, sputum. Source of Renin: - A specialized tissue called juxtaglomerular apparatus (JGA) located near the afferent arteriole that supplies blood to the glomerulus, produces renin to regulate kidney function. Anhydrobiosis: - Anhydrobiosis (‘‘life without water’’, also called cryptobiosis or ‘‘hidden life’’) is an adaptation of certain animals to lose almost all their body water & survive in a dormant state when their habitat dries up. e.g., tardigrades (water bears),tiny (under 0.5 mm long) invertebrates that live in water films surrounding leaves of terrestrial mosses or sand grains, can survive in an inactive form for a decade or more. Effect of Alcohol: - Alcohol decreases the level of vasopressin. This lowers reabsorption of water & increases loss of water in urine. Therefore,beverages having a high content of alcohol cause excessive urination & dehydration. These should not be taken after physical activity involving much sweating. (ii) Na+:  As large amounts of Na+ are present in the glomerular filtrate, these must be reabsorbed, else they will be lost in the urine.  Reabsorption of sodium is controlled by a hormone aldosterone produced by the cortex of the adrenal glands.  A reduction in the Na+ level in the interstitial fluid stimulates specialized cells (juxtaglomerular apparatus or JGA) in the afferent arterioles of the kidney cortex to form a protein called renin.  Renin serves as an enzyme in the conversion of the plasma protein angiotensinogen (produced by liver) into angiotensin I & further to angiotensin II.  The angiotensin II (being a powerful vasoconstrictor) increases the glomerular blood pressure & thereby GFR – Angiotensin II stimulates the adrenal cortex to produce aldosterone which acts on the cells of the ascending limb of the loop of Henle, & increases the rate of reabsorption of Na+.  Reabsorption of Na+ brings about the uptake of an osmotically equivalent amount of water.  Absorption of sodium & water increases blood volume & pressure. Thus, the renin – angiotensin – aldosterone system (RAAS) maintains homeostasis.
  34. 34. 34  An increase in the blood flow to the atria of the heart can cause the release of Atrial Natriuretic Factor (ANF). This factor can cause vasodilation (dilation of blood vessels) & thereby decrease the blood pressure. Thus, ANF mechanism acts as a check on the renin – angiotensin – aldosterone system.  Thus, the kidneys bring about body fluid osmoregulation by controlling the amount of water with the help of the hormone ADH & of sodium with the help of the hormone aldosterone & proteins renin & angiotensin. Differences b/w Rennin & Renin Sr. No. Rennin Renin 1. It is secreted by peptic (zymogen) cells of gastric glands into the stomach. It is secreted by specialised cells in the afferent arterioles of the kidney cortex. 2. Its secretion is stimulated by food. Its secretion is stimulated by a reduction of Na+ level in tissue fluid. 3. It is secreted as an inactive form prorennin which is activated to rennin by HCl. It is secreted as renin. 4. It is a proteolytic enzyme. It is a hormone that acts as an enzyme. 5. It helps in the digestion of milk protein caesin. It converts the protein angiotensinogen into angiotensin. Kidney Disorders 1. Pyelonephritis:  It is an inflammation of renal pelvis, calyces & interstitial tissue (G. pyelos  trough, tub; nephros  kidney; itis  inflammation).  It is due to local bacterial infection. Bacteria reach here via urethra & ureter.  Inflammation affects the counter-current mechanism, & the victim fails to concentrate urine.  Symptoms of the disease include pain the back, & frequent & painful urination. 2. Glomerulonephritis:  It is the inflammation of glomeruli.  It is caused by injury to the kidney, bacterial toxins, drug reaction, etc.  Proteins & RBCs pass into the filtrate. 3. Cystitis:  It is the inflammation of urinary bladder (G. kystis  bladder, itis  inflammation).  It is caused by bacterial infection.  Patient has frequent, painful urination, often with burning sensation.
  35. 35. 35 4. Uremia:  Uremia is the presence of an excessive amount of urea in the blood.  It results from the decreased excretion of urea in the kidney tubules due to bacterial infection (nephritis) or some mechanical obstruction.  Urea poisons the cells at high concentration. 5. Kidney Stone (Renal Calculus):  It is formed by precipitation of uric acid or oxalate. It blocks the kidney tubule.  It causes severe pain (renal colic) in the back, spreading down to thighs.  The stone may pass into the ureter or urinary bladder & may grow, & cause severe pain or blockade.  When in bladder, the patient experiences frequent & painful urination & may pass blood in the urine.  Surgery may be needed to remove stone & relieve pain. 6. Kidney (Renal) Failure (RF):  Partial or total inability of kidneys to carry on excretory & salt-water regulatory functions is called renal or kidney failure.  Kidney failure leads to (i) Uremia, i.e., an excess of urea & other nitrogenous wastes in the blood (G. ouron  urine, haima  blood). (ii) Salt-water imbalance. (iii) Stoppage of erythropoietin secretion.  Causes:- Many factors can cause kidney failure. Among these are tubular injury, infection, bacterial toxins, glomerulonephritis (inflammation of glomeruli), arterial or venous obstruction, fluid & electrolyte depletion, intrarenal precipitation of calcium & urates,drug reaction, haemorrhage, etc.  Prevention: - Renal failure can often be prevented by proper maintenance of normal fluid balance, blood volume & blood pressure.  Dialysis: - Dialysis should be started as soon as possible after the diagnosis is established. Artificial Kidney  Artificial kidney (called haemodialyzer) is a machine that is used to filter the blood of a person whose kidneys are damaged.  The process is called haemodialysis. It may be defined as the separation of small molecules (crystalloids) from large molecules (colloids) in a solution by interposing a semipermeable membrane b/w the solution & water (dialyzing solution).  It works on the principle of dialysis, i.e., diffusion of small solute molecules through a semipermeable membrane (G. dia  through, lyo  separate).
  36. 36. 36  Haemodialyzer is a cellophane tube suspended in a salt-water solution of the same composition as the normal blood plasma, except that no urea is present.  Blood of the patient is pumped from one of the arteries into the cellophane tube after cooling it to 0C & mixing with an anticoagulant (heparin).  Pores of the cellophane tube allow urea, uric acid, creatinine, excess salts & excess H+ ions to diffuse from the blood into the surrounding solution. Thus, the blood purified is warmed to body temperature,checked to ensure that it is isotonic to the patient’s blood, & mixed with an anti-heparin to restore its normal clotting power.  It is then pumped into a vein of the patient. Plasma proteins remain in the blood as the pores of cellophane are too small to permit the passage of their large molecules.  The use of artificial kidney involves a good deal of discomfort & a risk of the formation of blood clots.  It may cause fever,anaphylaxis, cardiovascular problems & haemorrhage.  Kidney transplant is an alternative treatment. Kidney (Renal) Transplantation Meaning:  Grafting a kidney from a compatible donor to restore kidney functions in a recipient suffering from kidney failure is called renal transplantation.  History: First kidney transplant was performed b/w identical twins in 1954 by Dr. Charles Hufnagel, a Washington surgeon. India’s first kidney transplant was done on December 1, 1971 at Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu. The recipient was a 35 years old person Shaninughan.  Eligibility: All patients with terminal renal failure are considered eligible for kidney transplantation, except those at risk from another life-threating disease.  Donors: A living donor can be used in a kidney transplant. It may be an identical twin, a sibling, or a close relative. If the living donors are not available, a cadaveric donor may be used (cadaver is a dead body). Over half of the kidney transplants are from cadavers.  Success Rate: A kidney transplant from an identical twin (called isogeneic graft or isograft) is always successful. A renal transplant from a sibling or a close relative or a cadaver (termed
  37. 37. 37 allogeneic graft or homograft) is usually successfulwith the use of an immunosuppressant that prevents graft rejection by body’s immune response. Many renal transplant recipients are known to have retained functional grafts for over 20 years. Earlier, renal transplantation was limited to patients under 55 years. However,kidney grafting has been done in selected patients in the 7th decade of life now with better techniques. Pretransplant Preparation:  It includes haemodialysis to ensure a relatively normal metabolic state,& provision of functional, infection-free lower urinary tract.  Donor-Selection & Kidney Preservation: A kidney donor should be free of hypertension, diabetes, & malignancy. A living donor is also carefully evaluated for emotional stability, normal bilateral renal function, freedom from other systematic disease, & histocompatibility. Cadaveric kidney is obtained from previously healthy person who sustained brain death but maintained stable cardiovascular & renal function. Following brain death, kidneys are removed as early as possible, flushed with special cooling solutions (such as mannitol) & stored in iced solution. Preserved kidneys usually function well if transplanted within 48 hours.  Recipient-Donor Matching: Recipient & donor are tested for 3 factors: - (i) Blood Group: Recipient’s blood group should be compatible with donor’s blood group. (ii) Human Leucocyte Antigen (HLA): It is a genetic marker located on the surface of leucocytes. A person inherits a set of three antigens from the mother & three from the father. A higher number of matching antigens increases the chances that the kidney graft will last for a long time. (iii) Antibodies: Small samples of recipient’s & donor’s blood are mixed in a tube. If no reaction occurs, the patient will be able to accept the kidney. Transplant Procedure:  Transplantation is done under general anaesthesia. Operation takes 3 or 4 hours. Cut is given in the lower abdomen.  Donor’s kidney is transplanted retroperitonealy in the iliac fossa.  Artery & vein of new kidney are connected to the iliac artery & vein of the recipient.  Ureter of the new kidney is connected to the urinary bladder of the recipient.  Often the new kidney starts producing urine as soon as blood flows through it, but sometimes it may take a few weeks before it starts working.  A week’s stay in the hospital is necessary to recover from surgery, & longer if there are complications.  The new kidney takes over the work of two failed kidneys. Unless they are causing infection or high blood pressure,the old kidneys are left in place.  Immunosuppression: Immunosuppression means to depress the immune response of the recipient to graft rejection. Prophylactic immunosuppressive therapy is started just before or at the time of renal transplantation. An ideal immunosuppressant suppresses immunity against foreign tissue but maintains immunity against infection & cancer. The drug (named cyclosporin) is such an immunosuppressant. Use of antiserum to human lymphocytes is equally useful. It destroys T-cell mediated immune responses, but spares humoral antibody responses.
  38. 38. 38 Additional Excretory Organs 1. Skin:  Many aquatic animals (such as Hydra & starfish) excrete ammonia into the surrounding water by diffusion through the body wall.  In land animals, the skin is often not permeable to water. This is an adaptation to prevent loss of body’s water.  Mammalian skin retains a minor excretory role by way of its sudoriferous or sweat glands & sebaceous or oil glands. (i) Sweat Glands:  Sweat glands pass out sweat. The latter consists of water containing some inorganic salts (chiefly sodium chloride) & traces of urea & lactic acid.  It also contains very small amounts of amino acids & glucose.  Sweat resulting from heavy muscular exercise contains a lot of lactic acid. The latter is produced in the muscles by glycolysis.  Loss of salt by sweating produces no immediate problem because water is also lost, & the salt concentration of body fluids is not much changed.  However,taking a lot of water after heavy sweating dilutes the tissue fluid, causing ‘electrolyte imbalance’. This may cause muscle cramps. A dilute salt solution should be taken in case of heavy sweating. (ii) Sebaceous Glands:  Oil glands pass out sebum that contains some lipids such as waxes,sterols, other hydrocarbons, & fatty acids. Differences b/w Sweat & Sebum Sr. No. Sweat Sebum 1. It is secreted by sudoriferous (sweat) glands of the skin. It is secreted by sebaceous (oil) glands of the skin.
  39. 39. 39 2. Secretion is stimulated by rise in body temperature. Secretion is continuous. 3. Secretion is watery. Secretion is oily. 4. It consists of water,salts (chiefly NaCl), traces of urea & lactic acid, & very little amino acids & glucose. It is a complex mixture of lipids having triglycerides, free fatty acids, & cholesterol & its esters. 5. It is discharged onto the surface of skin. It is generally discharged into the hair follicles. 6. It cools the body by evaporation & removes metabolic wastes. It lubricates the hair & prevents wetting of hair & drying up of skin. 2. Lungs:  Carbon dioxide & water are the waste products formed in respiration.  Lungs remove the CO2 & some water as vapour in the expired air. About 18 litres of CO2 per hour & about 400 ml of water per day are eliminated by human lungs.  The rate of ventilation as well as breathing through nose or mouth (breathing pattern) affect the water loss through the lungs.  The quantity of water loss increases in dry climates.  Lungs have access to abundant oxygen & oxidise foreign substances, thus causing detoxification. 3. Liver:  Liver changes the decomposed haemoglobin of the worn-out red blood corpuscles into bile pigments (namely bilirubin & biliverdin). These pigments pass into the alimentary canal with the bile for elimination in the faeces.  The liver also excretes cholesterol, steroid hormones, certain vitamins & drugs via bile.  Infected or damaged liver does not remove bile pigments which accumulate in the blood & cause jaundice.  The bile pigments impart yellowish tinge to the skin & mucosa.  Liver deaminates the excess & unwanted amino acids, producing ammonia, which is quickly combined with CO2 to form urea in urea or ornithine cycle.  Urea is far less toxic than ammonia. It is removed by the kidneys. 4. Large Intestine:  Epithelial cells of the colon transfer some inorganic ions (such as calcium, magnesium & iron) from the blood into the cavity of the colon for removal with the faeces. 5. Saliva:  Heavy metals & drugs are excreted in the saliva. 6. Gills:  Gills remove CO2 in aquatic animals.  They also excrete salt in many bony fish.

×