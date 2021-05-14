Identify of flowers -----table

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. IdentifyofFlowers Chrysanthemum- Chrysanthemum Rose - Rosa indica Anthurium - Anthurium morifolium andraeanum Family- Asteraceae Family- Rosaceae Family- Araceae 2n =18 2n=14 2n=30 Bird of paradise- Strelizia Carnation-Dianthuscaryophyllus China aster – Callistephuschinensis Family- Strelitziaceae Family- Caryophyllaceae Family- Asteraceae 2n= 2n=30 2n=18
  2. 2. by:-Rahul Ahirwar Crossandra- Infundibuliformis Dahlia- Gerbera-Gerbera jamesonii Family- Acanthaceae Family- Family- 2n=40 2n= 2n=50 Gladiolus- Jasminum- Marigold- Tagetes Family- Iridaceae Famil y Family- 2n=15 2n=26 2n=48 by:-Rahul Ahirwar
  3. 3. Orchid- Tuberose- Amaryllis- Hippeastrum Family- Family- Asparagus Family- Amaryllidaceae 2n= 2n=60 2n=22 Daffodil- Narcissus Lily- Lilium Iris- Iris germanica Family- Narcissaceae Family- lilles Family- Iridaceae 2n=28 2n=12 2n=
  4. 4. by:-Rahul Ahirwar Lisianthus- Eustoma Narcissus- Narcissuspseudonarsissus Stock- Matthiola incana Family- Gentianaceae Family- Amaryllidaceae Family- Brassicaceae 2n=72 2n=24 2n=48 Tulip- Tulipa Family- Liliaceae 2n=12
