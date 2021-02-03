Presentazione valutazione scuola primaria ic2 serena - DS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 1
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 2 Valutare Deriva dal latino valēre, col significato dapprima di essere fort...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 3 «La valutazione precede, accompagna e segue i percorsi curricolari. Attiva...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 4 DIVERSE STAGIONI PER LA VALUTAZIONE NELLA SCUOLA PRIMARIA: VOTO IN DECIMI ...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 5 I PERICOLI DEL VOTO (che ha il pregio di essere chiaro, evidente, quasi ra...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 6 VALUTAZIONE MISURAZIONE ≠ RACCOLTA E ANALISI DEI DATI CON PROCEDURE AFFIDA...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 8 La legge 41/2020 Dispone che la valutazione finale degli apprendimenti deg...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 9 Dalle linee guida allegate al Decreto Ministeriale n. 172 del 4 dicembre 2...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 10 Certificazione delle competenze al termine della scuola primaria (DM 742/...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 11 I LIVELLI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… AVANZATO INTERMEDIO ...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 12 … E CHE SI BASANO SU 4 DIMENSIONI AUTONOMIA SITUAZIONE RISORSE CONTINUITA...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 14 Un esempio conosciuto e diffuso di valutazione/certificazione per livelli...
Per gentile concessione di Giancarlo Cerini
16 A partire dal 2020/21 è stato introdotto anche l’insegnamento trasversale di educazione civica: - Con un monte ore annu...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 17 CONOSCENZE ABILITA’ COMPETENZE Sono il risultato dell’assimilazione di in...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 18 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei temat...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 19 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei temat...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 20 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei temat...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 21 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei temat...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 22 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei temat...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 23 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei temat...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 24 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei temat...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 25 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei temat...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 26 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei temat...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 27 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei temat...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 28 Non cambiano:  Il giudizio del comportamento  Il giudizio globale  La ...
Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 29 Bisogna apprendere a navigare in un oceano d’incertezze attraverso arcipe...
  1. 1. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 1
  2. 2. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 2 Valutare Deriva dal latino valēre, col significato dapprima di essere forte e, successivamente, di “avere un valore” in senso monetario, poi di “stare bene”. Stessa origine etimologica si ritrova nei termini valorizzare, nel senso di “mettere in valore”, “far aumentare di valore”, “consentire a una persona di esprimere completamente le proprie qualità” e valoroso, inteso come coraggioso, animoso, prode, abile, capace.
  3. 3. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 3 «La valutazione precede, accompagna e segue i percorsi curricolari. Attiva le azioni da intraprendere, regola quelle avviate, promuove il bilancio critico su quelle condotte a termine. Assume una preminente funzione formativa, di accompagnamento dei processi di apprendimento e di stimolo al miglioramento continuo». Indicazioni Nazionali per il Curricolo, 2012
  4. 4. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 4 DIVERSE STAGIONI PER LA VALUTAZIONE NELLA SCUOLA PRIMARIA: VOTO IN DECIMI GIUDIZIO ANALITICO DESCRITTIVO GIUDIZIO SINTETICO CON LETTERE A, B, C, D, E, AGGETTIVI SINTETICI (SUFFICIENTE, BUONO…) VOTO IN DECIMI
  5. 5. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 5 I PERICOLI DEL VOTO (che ha il pregio di essere chiaro, evidente, quasi rassicurante) Le classifiche/graduatorie Le medie Prestazione = valore
  6. 6. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 6 VALUTAZIONE MISURAZIONE ≠ RACCOLTA E ANALISI DEI DATI CON PROCEDURE AFFIDABILI
  7. 7. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 7
  8. 8. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 8 La legge 41/2020 Dispone che la valutazione finale degli apprendimenti degli alunni delle classi della scuola primaria, per ciascuna delle discipline di studio previste dalle indicazioni nazionali per il curricolo sia espressa attraverso un giudizio descrittivo riportato nel documento di valutazione e riferito a differenti livelli di apprendimento, secondo termini e modalità definiti con ordinanza del Ministro dell'istruzione. Le modifiche introdotte dalla L. 126 del 13/10/2020, art. 32, comma 6, hanno esteso il giudizio descrittivo anche alla valutazione intermedia.
  9. 9. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 9 Dalle linee guida allegate al Decreto Ministeriale n. 172 del 4 dicembre 2020
  10. 10. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 10 Certificazione delle competenze al termine della scuola primaria (DM 742/2017)
  11. 11. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 11 I LIVELLI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… AVANZATO INTERMEDIO BASE IN VIA DI PRIMA ACQUISIZIONE l’alunno porta a termine compiti in situazioni note e non note, mobilitando una varietà di risorse sia fornite dal docente sia reperite altrove, in modo autonomo e con continuità. l’alunno porta a termine compiti in situazioni note in modo autonomo e continuo; risolve compiti in situazioni non note utilizzando le risorse fornite dal docente o reperite altrove, anche se in modo discontinuo e non del tutto autonomo. l’alunno porta a termine compiti solo in situazioni note e unicamente con il supporto del docente e di risorse fornite appositamente. l’alunno porta a termine compiti solo in situazioni note e utilizzando le risorse fornite dal docente, sia in modo autonomo ma discontinuo, sia in modo non autonomo, ma con continuità.
  12. 12. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 12 … E CHE SI BASANO SU 4 DIMENSIONI AUTONOMIA SITUAZIONE RISORSE CONTINUITA’ Sono in grado di farlo da solo? So farlo se la situazione mi è già nota o anche se non la conosco? Riesco a farlo sempre o quasi sempre o solo qualche volta? So farlo se l’insegnante mi fornisce le risorse necessarie o riesco a mobilitare risorse mie?
  13. 13. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 13 dal web
  14. 14. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 14 Un esempio conosciuto e diffuso di valutazione/certificazione per livelli Per gentile concessione di Giancarlo Cerini
  15. 15. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 15 Per gentile concessione di Giancarlo Cerini
  16. 16. 16 A partire dal 2020/21 è stato introdotto anche l’insegnamento trasversale di educazione civica: - Con un monte ore annuale: 33 ore - Distribuita su tutte le discipline - Con una propria valutazione - Con un coordinatore in ciascuna classe - Con attività relative a tre nuclei tematici: Conoscenza della Costituzione italiana e delle istituzioni dell’Unione europea, per sostanziare in particolare la condivisione e la promozione dei principi di legalità Sostenibilità ambientale e diritto alla salute e al benessere della persona Cittadinanza attiva e digitale Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso
  17. 17. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 17 CONOSCENZE ABILITA’ COMPETENZE Sono il risultato dell’assimilazione di informazioni attraverso l’apprendimento. Le conoscenze sono un insieme di fatti, principi, teorie e pratiche relative ad un settore di lavoro o di studio. capacità di applicare conoscenze e di utilizzare know-how per portare a termine compiti e risolvere problemi. comprovata capacità di utilizzare conoscenze, abilità e capacità personali sociali e/o metodologiche, in situazioni di lavoro o di studio e nello sviluppo professionale e personale. Fonte: Raccomandazione del Parlamento Europeo e del Consiglio del 23 aprile 2008 Non solo conoscenze, ma…
  18. 18. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 18 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei tematici Livello Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione ITALIANO Comunicazione orale Lettura Scrittura Riflessione sulla lingua e sulle sue regole di funzionamento
  19. 19. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 19 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei tematici Livello Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione MATEMATICA Numeri Spazio e figure Relazioni, misure, dati e previsioni Situazioni problematiche
  20. 20. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 20 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei tematici Livello Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione SCIENZE Osservare, analizzare e descrivere fenomeni appartenenti alla realtà naturale Riconoscere le principali interazioni tra mondo naturale e comunità umana Utilizzare il proprio patrimonio di conoscenze per comprendere le problematiche scientifiche di attualità e per assumere comportamenti responsabili in relazione al proprio stile di vita, alla promozione della salute e all’uso delle risorse.
  21. 21. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 21 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei tematici Livello Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione TECNOLOGIA Vedere e osservare Prevedere e immaginare Intervenire e trasformare
  22. 22. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 22 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei tematici Livello Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione LINGUE STRANIERE Ricezione orale (ascoltare) Ricezione scritta (leggere) Interazione orale (parlare) Interazione scritta (scrivere)
  23. 23. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 23 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei tematici Livello Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione GEOGRAFIA Orientamento nello spazio fisico e rappresentato Rappresentazione delle caratteristiche del paesaggio e riconoscimento dell’intervento dell’uomo e conseguenze inerenti
  24. 24. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 24 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei tematici Livello Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Conoscere e assumere comportamenti consapevoli e corretti nell’uso degli strumenti digitali e della rete EDUCAZIONE CIVICA Promuovere i principi di legalità e cittadinanza attiva Assumere atteggiamenti, comportamenti e stili di vita rispettosi della sostenibilità ambientale, sociale, economica; della salute, della sicurezza e dei beni comuni
  25. 25. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 25 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei tematici Livello Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Realizza immagini utilizzando tecniche e materiali diversi ARTE E IMMAGINE Osserva e descrive forme e oggetti dell’ambiente utilizzando i sensi Descrive immagini statiche e in movimento Distingue immagini grafiche, fotografiche, pittoriche anche riferite al territorio e alle opere in esso contenute
  26. 26. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 26 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei tematici Livello Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base Padroneggiare abilità motorie di base in situazioni diverse Partecipare alle attività di gioco e di sport, rispettandone le regole; assumere responsabilità delle proprie azioni e per il bene comune Utilizzare nell’esperienza le conoscenze relative alla salute, alla sicurezza, alla prevenzione e ai corretti stili di vita. EDUCAZIONE FISICA
  27. 27. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 27 I NUCLEI TEMATICI CHE TROVERETE NELLA SCHEDA DI VALUTAZIONE… Nuclei tematici Livello Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Avanzato Intermedio Base In via di prima acquisizione Riconosce, segue e riproduce sequenze ritmiche con il corpo, la voce, oggetti, strumenti. Riconosce le caratteristiche del suono: suono – silenzio, intensità, ritmo, altezza, durata e timbro all’interno di esperienze e brani musicali MUSICA
  28. 28. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 28 Non cambiano:  Il giudizio del comportamento  Il giudizio globale  La valutazione di religione cattolica/attività alternative
  29. 29. Istituto comprensivo n. 2 «Serena» di Treviso 29 Bisogna apprendere a navigare in un oceano d’incertezze attraverso arcipelaghi di certezza. Edgar Morin

