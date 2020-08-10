Successfully reported this slideshow.
CALCULO DE LA PRODUCCION 1 Gestión deGestión deGestión deGestión de equipo pesadoequipo pesadoequipo pesadoequipo pesado A...
Alternativas de análisis 2 Queda prohibida, sin la autorización de TECSUP, la reproducción total o parcial de este materia...
Alternativas de análisis 3 Alternativas de análisis ÍndiceÍndiceÍndiceÍndice Listado de figuras..............................
Alternativas de análisis 4 Listado de figuras y tablas —Figuras • Figura 1. Esquema general —tablas • Tabla 1. Costos de p...
Alternativas de análisis 5 Presentación Tecsup Virtu@l, plataforma de Tecsup, inicia sus actividades a finales de los años...
Alternativas de análisis 6 Introducción En este capítulo realizaremos un análisis de los costos de producción, mantenimien...
Alternativas de análisis 7 Objetivos Objetivo generalObjetivo generalObjetivo generalObjetivo general Usar las alternativa...
Alternativas de análisis 8 I. Alternativas de análisis Una vez calculados los costos de posesión y operación por hora de t...
Alternativas de análisis 9 Datos básicosDatos básicosDatos básicosDatos básicos X Y Costos posesión después imp. Costo ope...
Alternativas de análisis 10 Costo operación después Imp. Costo posesión desp. Imp. Costo neto posesión y operación 238,000...
Alternativas de análisis 11 La diferencia entre el valor presente del flujo de caja y la inversión inicial es el valor act...
Alternativas de análisis 12 OOOOperación: (costo/hr)peración: (costo/hr)peración: (costo/hr)peración: (costo/hr) Consumo c...
Alternativas de análisis 13 FFFFlujo total efectivolujo total efectivolujo total efectivolujo total efectivo 1. Enganche o...
Alternativas de análisis 14 AnáAnáAnáAnálisis de gastolisis de gastolisis de gastolisis de gastos, ingresos, utilidades en...
Alternativas de análisis 15 II. Reemplazo de equipos 2.1. I2.1. I2.1. I2.1. Introducciónntroducciónntroducciónntroducción ...
Alternativas de análisis 16 2.2.2.2.3.3.3.3. RRRReemplazo considerando tasa de descuentoeemplazo considerando tasa de desc...
Alternativas de análisis 17 más energía y aumentan el número de productos defectuosos. De lo antedicho se deduce que el en...
Alternativas de análisis 18 2.5.2.5.2.5.2.5. EstimacióEstimacióEstimacióEstimación del valor de desechon del valor de dese...
Alternativas de análisis 19 En los mercados de segunda mano, es habitual, por otra parte, que al determinar el precio de r...
Alternativas de análisis 20 30.000 ---------- = 5 $/hora 6.000 Pero si la máquina funciona 14.000 horas más, es seguro que...
Alternativas de análisis 21 2.7.1.M2.7.1.M2.7.1.M2.7.1.Modelo delodelo delodelo delodelo del VANVANVANVAN Se considera que...
Alternativas de análisis 22 VC – VD a = n donde: a = cuota de amortización técnica anual. VC = valor de compra del equipo....
Alternativas de análisis 23 Un sistema de dos ecuaciones con dos incógnitas cuya resolución nos dará la vida óptima n y su...
Alternativas de análisis 24 Mapa conceptual Fuente:Fuente:Fuente:Fuente: Elaboración propia Alternativas de análisisAltern...
Alternativas de análisis 25 Glosario • Amortizacion.Amortizacion.Amortizacion.Amortizacion. El término tiene dos significa...
Alternativas de análisis 26 Bibliografía ————Documentos websDocumentos websDocumentos websDocumentos webs • DEPRECIACION.N...
