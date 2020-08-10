Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CALCULO DE LA PRODUCCION 1 Gestión de equipo pesado Mantenimiento y sistema de control Unidad 3
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 2 Queda prohibida, sin la autorización de TECSUP, la reproducción total o parcial de es...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 3 Control de mantenimiento Índice Listado de figuras......................................
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 4 Listado de figuras —Figuras • Figura 1. El impacto del mantenimiento en los beneficio...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 5 Presentación Tecsup Virtu@l, plataforma de Tecsup, inicia sus actividades a finales d...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 6 Introducción En este capítulo, identificaremos que el control de mantenimiento nos ay...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 7 Objetivos Objetivo general Identificar al control del manteniento como pieza clave pa...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 8 Introducción alI. mantenimiento ¿Por qué el mantenimiento?1.1. El tema de Mantenimien...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 9 • Debe mantenerse experiencia respecto a los sistemas técnicos específicos. Esta expe...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 10 Los fenómenos mencionados anteriormente conducen a que la gestión y la tecnología de...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 11 El gráfico anterior consiste de 5 diagramas que serán discutidos individualmente: • ...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 12 • Gráfico de costo de Mantenimiento: este gráfico, mostrado abajo, describe el costo...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 13 El objetivo de la gestión del mantenimiento debería ser maximizar el nivel de preven...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 14 Modelos de mantenimientoII. 2.1. Raíces históricas El mantenimiento tiene en efecto ...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 15 experiencia de mantenimiento a los diseñadores/ fabricantes. La función principal de...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 16 sistemáticamente una función simple del negocio? Pero la práctica de mantenimiento s...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 17 Aunque el modelo EUT es una mejora marcada del modelo terotecnología, aún no explica...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 18 El ciclo de mantenimientoIII. Como se dijo al final del capítulo anterior, el modelo...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 19 El ciclo de mantenimiento (figura 7), muestra dos ciclos superpuestos. El ciclo exte...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 20 • Objetivos. El grupo de gestión del mantenimiento debería, al menos en una base anu...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 21 Esto es porque existe loa necesidad por una estructura formal apropiada de auditoría...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 22 Resultados de Costos Resultados de Rendimiento Historia del Mantenimiento Ejecución ...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 23 —El ciclo interior consiste de dos procesos principales A. La planificación del mant...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 24  Gestión de la tarea: el proceso de supervisión, donde la tarea es controlada. Eso ...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 25 EL CICLO DE MANTENIMIENTO Demanda de Mantenimiento Soporte O.E.M. Capacidad Externa ...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 26 Control de mantenimientoIV. La responsabilidad en la administración de equipos está ...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 27 consultado y llegar a un acuerdo no programado o para modificar el programa según la...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 28 Otra función administrativa de mantenimiento es el control de calidad cuya labor deb...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 29 La información de partida usualmente son los reportes de la inspección de entrega de...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 30 Mapa conceptual Fuente: Elaboración propia Mantenimiento y sistema de control Introd...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 31 Glosario • Terotecnologia. Tendencia al uso de herramientas tecnológica con el fin d...
Mantenimiento y sistema de control 32 Bibliografía —Libros de consulta • Coetzee, Jasper. (2006). Maintenance. USA • Ralph...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Texto3

11 views

Published on

Gestión de equipo

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Texto3

  1. 1. CALCULO DE LA PRODUCCION 1 Gestión de equipo pesado Mantenimiento y sistema de control Unidad 3
  2. 2. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 2 Queda prohibida, sin la autorización de TECSUP, la reproducción total o parcial de este material por cualquier medio o procedimiento y el tratamiento informático, bajo sanciones establecidas en la ley. La información contenida en esta obra tiene un fin exclusivamente didáctico. Todos los nombres propios de programas, sistemas operativos, equipos, hardware, etc., que aparecen en este material son marcas registradas de sus respectivas compañías u organizaciones. Para citar este documento: [Formato APA] Tecsup. (2015). «Mantenimiento y sistema de control» (unidad 3) en Gestión de equipo pesado. Lima: Tecsup. [Formato MLA] Tecsup. «Mantenimiento y sistema de control» (unidad 3). Gestión de equipo pesado. Lima: Tecsup, 2015.
  3. 3. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 3 Control de mantenimiento Índice Listado de figuras..........................................................................................................4 Presentación .................................................................................................................5 Introducción...................................................................................................................6 Objetivos.......................................................................................................................7 Introducción al mantenimiento ..................................................................................8I. 1.1. ¿Por qué el mantenimiento?..............................................................................8 1.2. Vehículos de transporte .....................................................................................9 1.3. Máquinas de manipuleo de materiales.............................................................10 1.4. Impacto del mantenimiento en el beneficio ......................................................11 Modelos de mantenimiento.....................................................................................14II. 2.1. Raíces históricas .............................................................................................14 2.2. Terotecnología.................................................................................................16 2.3. El modelo EUT.................................................................................................16 El ciclo de mantenimiento......................................................................................18III. 3.1. El modelo del ciclo de mantenimiento..............................................................18 3.2. El modelo EUT revisado ..................................................................................24 ......................................................................................26IV. Control de mantenimiento 4.1. Ciclo de mantenimiento ...................................................................................26 4.2. La organización del personal ...........................................................................27 4.3. Flujo de documentos y registros (sistemas de control).....................................29 Mapa conceptual.........................................................................................................30 Glosario.......................................................................................................................31 Bibliografía ..................................................................................................................32
  4. 4. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 4 Listado de figuras —Figuras • Figura 1. El impacto del mantenimiento en los beneficios • Figura 2. Gráfico de costo del mantenimiento • Figura 3. Modelo clásico del beneficio de una empresa • Figura 4. El problema del mantenimiento. Una estructura • Figura 5. El modelo terotecnología • Figura 6. El modelo de mantenimiento EUT • Figura 7. El ciclo de mantenimiento • Figura 8. El ciclo de mantenimiento • Figura 9. El subciclo operacional • Figura 10. El modelo combinado
  5. 5. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 5 Presentación Tecsup Virtu@l, plataforma de Tecsup, inicia sus actividades a finales de los años 90 con el fin de aprovechar el uso extendido del internet para acortar distancias y prolongar la comunicación entre alumno-docente, en modo virtual. En la actualidad, esta plataforma se encuentra en su quinta versión y las herramientas que se han desarrollado a lo largo de su vida propiciaron que sea más amigable e intuitiva para el usuario. Es mediante esta plataforma que Tecsup diseña y elabora una serie de cursos virtuales, cuyo proceso de aprendizaje se caracteriza por implementar un novedoso modelo colaborativo, el cual fomenta la interacción entre docentes y participantes. La unidad 3: «Mantenimiento y sistema de control» del curso Gestión de equipo pesado es el resultado de un trabajo conjunto, cuyo fin es propiciar el desarrollo de las capacidades profesionales de cada uno de sus participantes. Desde ya felicitamos a cada uno de los participantes de este curso por el deseo de superación y la búsqueda del conocimiento. Nos sumamos a su esfuerzo, poniendo todo de nosotros en la elaboración de este curso virtual. Tecsup Virtu@l
  6. 6. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 6 Introducción En este capítulo, identificaremos que el control de mantenimiento nos ayudará a que nuestros equipos se mantengan en óptimas condiciones, ya que reducirá los eventos de falla y las paradas imprevistas no programadas que son parte de la pérdida de productividad. Un correcto control del mantenimiento, nos ayudará a beneficiar y a aumentar los ingresos, ya que se estarán cuidando las máquinas que son las inversiones más importante del negocio de movimiento de tierras, transporte, entre otros.
  7. 7. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 7 Objetivos Objetivo general Identificar al control del manteniento como pieza clave para el correcto desempeño de nuestros equipos en las actividades para las cuales han sido diseñadas. Objetivos específicos • Plantear la organización del mantenimiento como herramienta fundamental para el buen desempeño de las máquinas de movimiento de tierras. • Conocer los equipos con los que trabaja es fundamental para el buen desarrollo de las actividades. • Identificar las diferentes tareas a efectuar dentro del ciclo de mantenimiento de las máquinas.
  8. 8. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 8 Introducción alI. mantenimiento ¿Por qué el mantenimiento?1.1. El tema de Mantenimiento es seguramente uno de los más antiguos conocidos por el hombre. Hasta hace poco se pensó que el tema era una acción básica para el cual solo se requería un conocimiento básico. Se pensó que tener una organización de mantenimiento era necesario pero era un lujo muy costoso. Este punto de vista de la función de mantenimiento ignora totalmente el hecho que una adecuada gestión de la función de mantenimiento crea y mantiene un alto nivel de disponibilidad, confiabilidad, y operatividad de la planta. Estos altos niveles se trasladan directamente a la capacidad de producción, productividad y así a los beneficios de la empresa. Para mantener un elevado nivel de contribución a los beneficios de la empresa, la organización de mantenimiento debe practicar un alto nivel de preparación en las siguientes áreas: • Deben existir mecanismos (procesos) dentro de la organización del mantenimiento para asistir a la gestión dentro de la función de mantenimiento. Estos incluyen procesos adecuados de gestión de planificación, procesos para la medición del rendimiento del departamento de mantenimiento y procesos para realizar auditorías regulares (anuales). • Como una tarea primaria de la función del mantenimiento es gestionar las fallas de la organización, esta debería tener un proceso formal para instaurar un plan de mantenimiento para la organización (y actualizado regularmente). Es imposible alcanzar los objetivos para una alta contribución a los beneficios de la compañía sin tal mecanismo. • Los resultados de la organización de mantenimiento dependen de una adecuada ejecución de un plan de mantenimiento y del rendimiento general (calidad, programación y eficiencia) de la fuerza de trabajo. Esto necesita la implementación de un adecuado sistemas operacional de mantenimiento (típicamente un CMMS). • Debería mantenerse el nivel correcto de tecnología de mantenimiento para soportar el plan de mantenimiento. Esto incluye recursos (talleres, almacén, equipo de manipuleo, equipo de limpieza, recursos para las máquinas, entre otros.), herramientas y recursos para el monitoreo de condición (equipos para la medición y análisis de la vibración, recursos para el análisis de aceites, equipo de termografía, etc.).
  9. 9. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 9 • Debe mantenerse experiencia respecto a los sistemas técnicos específicos. Esta experiencia debería tener suficiente profundidad (debería existir un nivel suficiente de experiencia en cada uno de los diversos niveles de gestión y operacional de la organización). Esto debería incluir la habilidad para diagnosticar y analizar las fallas y así establecer la causa raíz. • Un adecuado diseño del ambiente de mantenimiento. • Los recursos y la organización deberían diseñarse alrededor de un adecuado pensamiento de la logística de mantenimiento. Esto incluye un plano geográfico, un plano del taller de mantenimiento, un flujo de personal optimizado, flujo de materiales, flujos de información, etc. • Un elevado nivel de desarrollo del personal de mantenimiento. Incluso con el mejor diseño de un sistema de mantenimiento, uno no puede esperar alcanzar los resultados correctos sin un nivel de desarrollo de personal correspondiente. Tal desarrollo incluye un entrenamiento formal (como ingeniero, técnico, etc.), una gestión y supervisión del entrenamiento, entrenamiento en tecnología específica y (por su puesto) entrenamiento en tecnologías de mantenimiento. Las necesidades de mantenimiento1.2. Como todo equipo está expuesto a la falla, debe existir alguna función que reemplace o repare tales unidades defectuosas, de tal manera que el proceso de producción pueda ser restaurado. Esta función se llama mantenimiento. Es una de las disciplinas que ha crecido rápidamente en el mundo industrial. Las razones son diversas: • Aumento de la sofisticación del equipo de producción. La revolución industrial ha iniciado una industria secundaria que está engranada al mantenimiento de las máquinas y equipos. Luego de las segunda guerra mundial y de la invención del transistor, una nueva revolución, la revolución de la información, comenzo una avalancha creciente en la complejidad de la tecnología. • La necesidad de un elevado retorno de la inversión. Uno de los efectos laterales de la revolución de la información es el aumento en la presión por la elevada productividad. Esto conduce a una mayor mecanización y a un incremento en el tamaño de las máquinas. La investigación en los equipos de producción ha aumentando con el tiempo. Por motivo de las ganancias, esto conduce a un aumento en los niveles de disponibilidad requerido por las compañías de manufactura. • El alto costo de mantenimiento. El costo de mantenimiento como un porcentaje de los costos de producción está escalando a un ritmo alarmante como resultado del incremento de la mecanización y la sofisticación de los equipos. Dependiendo de la industria, el 15 a 50% del total (variable) del costo de producción es gastado en el mantenimiento de los equipos. • La complejidad de la función de mantenimiento. Ninguna otra función en la industria se expande a un amplio rango de disciplinas como lo hace el mantenimiento. La gestión del mantenimiento abunda con problemas de control de materiales, compras, personal, control de calidad, finanzas, programación, diseño, proyectos de trabajo, tanto como la gestión de los procesos de falla.
  10. 10. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 10 Los fenómenos mencionados anteriormente conducen a que la gestión y la tecnología del mantenimiento sea teorizado y formalizado a un ritmo creciente. Los objetivos del mantenimiento1.3. Los objetivos del mantenimiento pueden ser formulados como sigue: El objetivo de la función de mantenimiento es apoyar el proceso productivo con niveles adecuados de disponibilidad, confiabilidad y operatividad a un costo aceptable. Este objetivo consta de 4 subobjetivos. Estos son: • Disponibilidad. La disponibilidad está definida como la proporción de tiempo que un sistema técnico o una máquina está operativa, en un estado de no falla. La función del mantenimiento debe proveer al menos un nivel aceptable de disponibilidad a la producción (un nivel tal que apoye adecuadamente el plan de producción). Para maximizar la contribución de mantenimiento al beneficio de la empresa, el objetivo de la gestión del mantenimiento debería ser proveer los máximos niveles económicamente viables de disponibilidad. • Confiabilidad. la confiabilidad es una medida del número de veces que un sistema técnico o una máquina experimenta problemas. Como tal provee una indicación de la continuidad del proceso de producción. Un sistema técnico o una máquina puede tener una alta disponibilidad sin ser confiable. Mientras una elevada disponibilidad es importante para asegurar una capacidad operativa, un bajo nivel de confiabilidad conducirá a una alta proporción de paradas molestosas, con la correspondiente pérdida, debido a los efectos de una parada y a un arranque de la planta. • Operatividad. la operatividad está definida como la habilidad de un sistema técnico o una máquina para sostener una adecuada tasa de producción (limitado por el diseño). Mientras que una elevada disponibilidad y confiabilidad de los equipos son de primera importancia, esto no puede producir los resultados requeridos sin ser soportados por adecuados niveles de operatividad. • Costo. Cualquier acción de mantenimiento debería ser realizado si su costo implicado es aceptable. Así, todas las políticas, estrategias, objetivos y planes de mantenimiento deberían tener como base la optimización del costo (con el énfasis en los costos de largo plazo). Impacto del mantenimiento en el beneficio1.4. El mantenimiento tradicionalmente es visto como un centro de costo. Es esencialmente verdadero que el mantenimiento es una función de apoyo, que opera a cierto costo, no tan fácilmente controlado. Algo que frecuentemente no es apreciado es que el mantenimiento tiene un impacto significativo en los beneficios de la empresa a través de la disponibilidad, la confiabilidad y la operatividad del equipo. Esto inevitablemente conduce a completar un cambio en el enfoque de gestión del mantenimiento si lo entendemos adecuadamente. Para ilustrar esto, discutiremos los siguientes gráficos:
  11. 11. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 11 El gráfico anterior consiste de 5 diagramas que serán discutidos individualmente: • Gráfico de disponibilidad: Este gráfico describe el aumento de la disponibilidad con el aumento del nivel de prevención. Las paradas de maquina disminuyen considerablemente después de la implementación de niveles de prevención básica. La tasa creciente de disponibilidad disminuye gradualmente cuando el nivel de prevención aumenta. • Gráfico de operatividad: La misma tendencia que la mostrada con el gráfico de disponibilidad, aunque la ganancia esta menos marcada. • Gráfico de confiabilidad: La misma tendencia es mostrada nuevamente, el nivel de confiabilidad aumenta con un aumento del nivel de prevención. Figura 1. El impacto del mantenimiento en los beneficios Fuente: Jasper Coetzee Disponibilidad Nivel de prevención Operatividad Nivel de prevención Costo/Ingreso Ventas Confiabilidad Nivel de prevención Costo Nivel de prevención Beneficio Adicional Costo/ingreso Beneficio adicional
  12. 12. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 12 • Gráfico de costo de Mantenimiento: este gráfico, mostrado abajo, describe el costo del mantenimiento con el aumento del nivel de prevención. Como el nivel de prevención aumenta, el costo de las paradas disminuye en forma hiperbólica. Al mismo tiempo el costo de la prevención aumenta con el aumento del nivel de prevención. El diagrama de costo total, el cual es la suma del costo de la parada y el costo de la prevención, muestra un mínimo muy marcado. Este es el nivel de prevención que debería alcanzarse si el mantenimiento es gestionada como un centro de costo. Modelo de beneficio de una empresa clásica. Este modelo (figura 3) consiste de un diagrama de costo de producción, el cual está formado por los componentes de costo fijo y costo variable, y el gráfico de ingresos por ventas. El beneficio a un cierto nivel de producción está calculado como la diferencia entre los gráficos de ingreso y costos. A la izquierda del punto de equilibrio se tiene pérdida, a la derecha se obtiene un beneficio. El efecto del mantenimiento sobre el beneficio es que, aumentando el nivel de prevención, el aumento de la disponibilidad, operabilidad y confiabilidad origina una mayor capacidad productiva. Si esta producción agregada puede ser vendida, puede proporcionarse una capacidad adicional, incluso pasar el costo de mantenimiento óptimo, y así el aumento resultante de ganancia será mayor que la compensación de la penalidad en costo. CostodeMantenimiento Nivel de prevenciónóptimo Costo de la parada Costo de la prevención Costo Total del MantenimientoCosto total del mantenimiento Nivel de prevención Costodemantenimiento Figura 2. Gráfico de costo del mantenimiento Fuente: Jasper Coetzee
  13. 13. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 13 El objetivo de la gestión del mantenimiento debería ser maximizar el nivel de prevención si toda la producción puede ser vendida (como se muestra en el modelo clásico de beneficio discutido). Algunas veces, sin embargo, una compañía opera en un mercado cautivo (solo puede vender un cierto nivel de producción). En tal caso, el mantenimiento debe suministrar los niveles necesarios de disponibilidad, operatividad y confiabilidad mientras se optimiza el costo del mantenimiento. Costo/Ingreso Ventas Beneficio Adicional Ingreso Costo Total Costo Variable Costo fijo Beneficio adicionalCosto/ingreso Figura 3. Modelo clásico del beneficio de una empresa Fuente: Jasper Coetzee Costo total Costo variable
  14. 14. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 14 Modelos de mantenimientoII. 2.1. Raíces históricas El mantenimiento tiene en efecto un comienzo humilde. El mantenimiento nunca fue una función que fuera considerada por los primeros fabricantes de equipos. Pero, como la falla es un factor de la vida, el equipo necesitaba repararse. Primero no fue necesario asignar personal especial para reparar y mantener un equipo desde que el personal de operación realizaba su propio mantenimiento (muy básico). Luego, cuando el equipo llegó a ser más complejo, el personal de operación ya no podía manejar el mantenimiento por sí mismo y fue necesario una persona que cumpla el rol de mantenedor. Más tarde, como la función de mantenimiento creció, los gerentes tuvieron que asignar personal para inspeccionar y controlar la función de mantenimiento. En la actualidad, esta función ha crecido tanto que es la función más grande en una industria típica. Esta tendencia continuará así mientras las máquinas productivas sean más grandes y más avanzadas tecnológicamente. Incluso con la tendencia actual a la tercerización del mantenimiento, este tiene el efecto, primero que el personal de mantenimiento necesitará más experiencia y segundo es de máxima importancia la necesidad de desarrollar una adecuada teoría de mantenimiento. Uno debería entender la relación de mantenimiento con la función de producción y el fabricante del equipo. Esta relación se muestra esquemáticamente en el diagrama de la figura 4. Como se puede observar, existe una relación triangular entre el diseñador de la máquina, la maquina empleada por la función de producción y el mantenimiento de ese equipo. En primer lugar, el diseñador/fabricante diseña y fabrica dentro de las propiedades de la máquina el comportamiento de sus fallas, la confiabilidad y mantenibilidad, los cuales influyen en la carga de mantenimiento. También influyen en las características de producción y rentabilidad del equipo a través de sus propiedades, tales como su operatividad, ergonomía y su periodo de vida útil. En segundo lugar, la función de producción afecta la carga de trabajo de mantenimiento del equipo a través de la función por la cual es empleada y a través de la forma cómo se aplica (el cual, en su momento, está determinado por el entrenamiento del operador, la cultura organizacional, el estilo de gestión y la estructura organizativa). En tercer lugar, el rendimiento de la producción efectiva continua del equipo está determinado por la efectividad del mantenimiento aplicado a ese equipo. Esto depende del plan de mantenimiento implementado al equipo, el nivel de experiencia del departamento de mantenimiento, la tecnología de mantenimiento y los recursos empleados así como la calidad de la gestión del mantenimiento. El diseñador/ fabricante del equipo provee en la organización la capacidad técnica (ver las flechas) a la función de producción y mantenibilidad a la función de mantenimiento. A su turno, las funciones de mantenimiento y producción proveen un campo operacional y
  15. 15. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 15 experiencia de mantenimiento a los diseñadores/ fabricantes. La función principal del mantenimiento es proveer disponibilidad de equipo a la función de producción, tanto como mantener la confiabilidad inherente y la operatividad del equipo. La función de producción, a su turno, influye directamente en la carga de trabajo de mantenimiento a través de sus prácticas operativas. Como la función de mantenimiento es compleja, es necesario tener, en la práctica y enseñanza de la ingeniería y gestión del mantenimiento, un modelo de la función como una referencia fundamental en toda la toma de decisiones, investigación y desarrollo de la teoría de mantenimiento. 2.2. Terotecnología Antes de fines de los sesenta no se realizaó estudio para la conceptualización de la función del mantenimiento en las organizaciones. El mantenimiento fue contemplado como un negocio grasoso y enredado sin ninguna sustancia notable. ¿Uno seguramente no iría a gastar esfuerzo innecesario para atender DISEÑO DE MAQUINA Capacidad Productiva Comportamiento de Falla Confiabilidad Facilidades de diagnóstico Mantenibilidad Modularidad Operatividad Ergonomía Diseño del periodo de vida OPERACION DE LA MAQUINA Función de la Maquina Estructura Organizacional Estilo de gestión Entrenamiento del Operador Cultura Organizacional Capacidad Técnica Experiencia en el campo operacional MANTENIMIENTO DE LA MAQUINA Plan de Mantenimiento Experiencia en Mantenimiento Calidad en la gestión del Mantenimiento Tecnología en Mantenimiento Facilidades en Mantenimiento (herramientas, recursos, Instrumentos) Carga de trabajo en Mantenimiento DisponibilidadMantenibilidad Experiencia en el campo de Mantenimiento Capacidad productiva Capacidad técnica Mantenimiento de la máquina Diseño de máquina Operación de la máquina Función de la máquina Estructura organizacional Estilo de gestión Entrenamiento del operador Cultura organizacional Plan de mantenimiento Experiencia en mantenimiento Calidad en la gestión del mantenimiento Tecnología en mantenimiento Facilidades en mantenimiento (herramientas, recursos, instrumentos) Figura 4. El problema del mantenimiento. Una estructura Fuente: Jasper Coetzee
  16. 16. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 16 sistemáticamente una función simple del negocio? Pero la práctica de mantenimiento suministró diferentes factores. Los costos de mantenimiento fueron en alza y la disponibilidad del servicio de los sistemas mantenidos fueron inaceptablemente bajos. Una de las consecuencias de este cambio de opinión fue el estudio a gran escala encargado a fines de los 60 por el Ministerio de Tecnología Británico. Las conclusiones de este reporte fueron los siguientes: primero, que el mantenimiento estuvo costando al Reino Unido alrededor de ₤3000 millones al año; segundo, los ahorros en producción estuvieron entre ₤200 y ₤300 millones y fueron posibles a través de mejoras básicas en mantenimiento. Ellos recomendaron que el mantenimiento de un sistema técnico debería ser visto en un contexto mas amplio, el cual es su ciclo de vida, comenzando en una conceptualización /especificación / diseño y finalizando en la disposición del sistema. Ellos llamaron a su propuesta en un enfoque mas amplio “Terotecnología”. Este enfoque es ilustrado en la figura 5. 2.3. El modelo EUT El modelo terotecnología estuvo carente de muchas áreas. Uno de los mayores problemas fue que intentó ampliar demasiado el alcance de los practicantes de mantenimiento lo que hizo que se olvidaran totalmente de los procesos dentro de la organización de mantenimiento. La universidad Tecnológica de Eindhoven observó esta limitación y se concentró más dividiendo los procesos internos de la organización de mantenimiento lo que llegó a conocerse como el modelo de mantenimiento EUT. Este modelo, sin descuidar a los componentes del proceso definidos en el modelo terotecnología, se concentra más en el área de los procesos de mantenimiento. Específicamente, se enfatiza en que el mantenimiento necesita de sistemas técnicos que presenten a la organización de mantenimiento con cierta demanda de mantenimiento, el cual debe llegar a ser exitosa. Esta demanda debería hallarse utilizando diferentes fuentes de capacidad de mantenimiento (operadores, capacidad interna de mantenimiento, capacidad externa y soporte de producto OEM). Una presentación simple del modelo EUT se presenta en la figura 6. DISEÑO DEL EQUIPO ESTABLECER APLICACIONES TECNICAS OBTENER EQUIPO INSTALAR DESPACHO OPERACION Y MANTENIMIENTO REEMPLAZO Retroalimentación de las experiencias en instalación y despacho Retroalimentación de las experiencias en Operación y Mantenimiento Retroalimentación de las experiencias en instalación y Retroalimentación de las experiencias en operación y Figura 5. El modelo terotecnología Fuente: Jasper Coetzee
  17. 17. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 17 Aunque el modelo EUT es una mejora marcada del modelo terotecnología, aún no explica lo suficiente el proceso dentro de la organización del mantenimiento. Es necesario un modelo que explique el proceso dentro del bloque denominado “Gestión del Mantenimiento”. Figura 6. El modelo de mantenimiento EUT Fuente: Jasper Coetzee DISEÑO MANUFACTURA DESARROLLO DEL PLAN DE MANTENIMIENTO DEMANDA DE MANTENIMIENTO GESTION DEL MANTENIMIENTO CAPACIDAD EXTERNA Mantenimiento de Operadores Retroalimentación Terotecnologico SOPORTE O.E.M. Capacidad Interna Control de Repuestos Control de la Rotación Evaluación de Resultados Retroalimentación de Gestión Mantenimie nto de Capacida d Control de Capacida d de la Gestión del Evaluac ión de resulta Retroaliment ación de gestión Retroalimentación
  18. 18. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 18 El ciclo de mantenimientoIII. Como se dijo al final del capítulo anterior, el modelo EUT es una mejora marcada del modelo Terotecnología. Aunque este es el caso, el modelo EUT aún no explica lo suficiente los procesos dentro de la organización del mantenimiento. Es necesario desarrollar un modelo para explicar el proceso interno del bloque denominado “Gestión del Mantenimiento” en el modelo de mantenimiento EUT mostrado en la figura 7. Este “modelo interno” de la organización del mantenimiento se denomina “el ciclo de Mantenimiento” y será descrito con bastante detalle. 3.1. El modelo del ciclo de mantenimiento Objetivos Resultados de Costos GestióndelaEstrategiadelargoplazo Resultados de Rendimiento Historia del Mantenimiento Auditoria del Mantenimiento Ejecución de Tareas GestiónOperacionalde cortoplazo Medida del Rendimiento del Mantenimiento Gestión de Tareas Gestión del Rendimiento Gestión de la CalidadRetroalimentación de Tareas Detalles de tareas Inspección de Repuestos GESTION DEL MANTENIMIENTO Programación Planificación de Tareas Adquisiciones Plan de Mantenimiento Paradas Servicios Inspecciones Planificación de la Gestión Organización Mano de Obra Recursos Financiamiento Estrategia de Mantenimiento En condición Overhaul Reemplazo Diseño R.O.O.F. Politicas de Mantenimiento Diseño del Sistema (Ciclo) Optimización de la Estrategia RCM Análisis de Datos Monitoreo Fallas Operación del Mantenimiento Figura 7. El ciclo de mantenimiento Fuente: Maintenance de Jasper Coetzee Políticas de mantenimiento Diseño del sistema (ciclo) Plan de mantenimiento Paradas Servicios Inspecciones Estrategia de mantenimiento Gestiónoperacional decortoplazo Gestión del mantenimiento Detalles de tareas Inspección de repuestos Retroalimentación de tareas Gestión de tareas Gestión de rendimiento Gestión de la calidad Ejecución de tareas Planificación de la gestión Organización Mano de obra Recursos Financiamiento Gestión de mantenimiento Programación Planificación de tareas Adquisición Resultados de costos Resultados de rendimiento Historial del mantenimient Auditoria del mantenimiento Medida del rendimiento del mantenimiento RCM Análisis de datos Monitoreo Optimización de la estartegia Gestióndelaestrategiadelargoplazo Operación del mantenimiento
  19. 19. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 19 El ciclo de mantenimiento (figura 7), muestra dos ciclos superpuestos. El ciclo exterior representa el proceso de gestión en la organización del mantenimiento, mientras que el ciclo interno representa el proceso operacional y técnico. El primero es mostrado en la figura 6. Es importante notar que los ciclos interno y externo no representan diferentes niveles de gestión o de rangos de personal, ya que las mismas personas frecuentemente operarán ambos ciclos. Un segundo punto importante a resaltar es que, así como el caso del modelo EUT, el modelo es descriptivo y no prescriptivo. De esta manera, se busca describir los procesos en el departamento de mantenimiento de una industria típica, sin prescribirse a cierto tipo tal que su negocio podría trabajar exactamente de esa manera. El subciclo de gestión tiene 5 procesos integrados. • Política de mantenimiento. Cada departamento de mantenimiento debería tener, como fuerza de mando, un documento que establece lo que el departamento desea lograr. Describe, en términos amplios, la dirección en la cual el grupo de gestión del mantenimiento desea conducir la organización del mantenimiento. Y, cómo el funcionamiento de la organización del mantenimiento es descrito por el ciclo de mantenimiento, luego el documento de política debería “diseñar” su propio ciclo de mantenimiento. Este debe establecer la posición de la compañía en cada uno de sus ediciones. • El documento de política típicamente es descrito y posteriormente revisado anualmente por el grupo de gestión del mantenimiento, empleando el ciclo de mantenimiento como guía. En este punto, los resultados de la auditoría anual de mantenimiento deberían estar disponibles para guiar al grupo a través del proceso. Objetivos GestióndelaEstrategiadelargoplazo Auditoria del Mantenimiento Medida del Rendimiento del Mantenimiento Politicas de Mantenimiento Diseño del Sistema (Ciclo) Planificación de la Gestión Organización Mano de Obra Recursos Financiamiento Figura 8. El ciclo de mantenimiento Fuente: Maintenance de Jasper Coetzee Políticas de mantenimiento Diseño del sistema (ciclos) Planificación de la gestión Organización Mano de obra Recursos Financiamiento Auditoría del mantenimiento Medida del rendimiento del mantenimiento Gestióndelaestrategiadelargoplazo
  20. 20. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 20 • Objetivos. El grupo de gestión del mantenimiento debería, al menos en una base anual, mantener y actualizar los objetivos del departamento. Esto debería basarse y alinearse con la estructura definida en la política de mantenimiento. Los objetivos deberían desarrollarse primero haciendo un análisis de cómo viene realizándose la organización del mantenimiento en términos de la dirección del grupo de gestión, cómo está establecido en el documento de política. Debería también revisarse nuevamente los resultados de la auditoria de mantenimiento, que fue realizada anteriormente,. Después de esto, no debería haber más que una formalidad para establecer los objetivos para el año siguiente. Por supuesto, alineados con las buenas prácticas de gestión, los objetivos deberían ser específicos en términos de resultados finales que deben alcanzarse y de las fechas para lograr tales resultados. • Planificación de la gestión. Basado en el documento de políticas y objetivos del mantenimiento. El grupo de gestión del mantenimiento planea el funcionamiento de la organización del mantenimiento. Este proceso de planificación comienza típicamente luego de finalizar el ejercicio de establecimiento de objetivos. Esto normalmente es realizado por el jefe de mantenimiento proponiendo a su gente, con las nuevas (actualizadas) políticas y objetivos en mente, comenzar el proceso de planificación y preparación del presupuesto anual. En este aspecto, la responsabilidad específica de la gestión del mantenimiento en todos los niveles incluye:  La organización del mantenimiento: qué tipo de estructura organizacional es empleada y por qué. cómo y cuándo esto se cambia.  Mano de obra: fuerzas y tipos. Sea emplear mano de obra propia o externa de la compañía.  Recursos: qué y cuánto (herramientas, materiales, etc.)  Planes de mejora de la instalación.  Cómo será financiado el mantenimiento (presupuesto corriente, clase especiales de cuentas, tarifas estándar, etc.).  El presupuesto, con todas sus diferentes categorías. • Auditoria de mantenimiento. Debería realizarse una auditoría formal del departamento al menos una vez al año. Esto incluye una auditoría estricta y una suave. La auditoría estricta consiste en una inspección adecuada de toda la planta, empleando una lista de verificación bien definida y un mecanismo de evaluación. La auditoría suave, por otro lado, audita la gestión del mantenimiento y las habilidades del sistema técnico para asegurar los logros / retención a largo plazo de los resultados requeridos por la política y objetivos. • La auditoría de mantenimiento conforma el proceso anual de medición que completa el lazo de control del ciclo de gestión del mantenimiento. Y, como en el caso de cualquier sistema de control, la medición es realmente la clave del éxito, en el sentido que decimos que las mejoras son necesarias para potenciarnos a alcanzar las metas. Auditar no es nada más que comparar el estado de acción en la organización del mantenimiento con un conjunto de estándares pre-definidos para establecer si es necesaria o no una mejora. Y, cómo el mantenimiento es una función compleja del negocio, este proceso de medición no puede ser aplicada por ningún otro que un proceso bastante complejo.
  21. 21. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 21 Esto es porque existe loa necesidad por una estructura formal apropiada de auditoría de mantenimiento una vez al año. Si la función del mantenimiento en la organización alcanza sus objetivos con un elevado nivel de rendimiento del mantenimiento, esto ayudará a asegurar un elevado nivel de rentabilidad de la planta. Si, por otro lado, el rendimiento de la función de mantenimiento es pobre, el efecto sobre la rentabilidad de la planta puede ser devastador (debido a los altos niveles de paradas y elevados costos del mantenimiento). Y, si uno no comienza midiendo el rendimiento de la función de mantenimiento (a través de una auditoría adecuada), el rendimiento de las mejoras no pueden realizarse. Por eso, solo es a través del conocimiento del nivel de rendimiento actual permitido por el proceso de auditoría, que la visión puede desarrollarse con respecto a la futura dirección de la mejora. • Medición del rendimiento del mantenimiento. Una combinación de varias medidas de rendimiento dentro de una medida simple da una indicación del éxito con la cual las políticas de mantenimiento son seguidas. La gestión del mantenimiento tiene que encontrar un equilibrio sutíl de si se practica un nivel óptimo de mantenimiento. Para ser capaz de hacerlo, los gerentes de mantenimiento necesitan información que les permita encontrar los puntos relevantes del equilibrio. La medición es una parte crucial de cualquier proceso de gestión. Sin esta no podemos “cerrar el lazo” (esto es el lazo de control). Tenemos que encontrar parámetros prácticos que podamos medir y utilizar, que nos ayuden a optimizar el proceso de mantenimiento. La necesidad por la medición del rendimiento del mantenimiento proviene de la necesidad de contribuir a maximizar la utilidad de la empresa. Esto puede lograrse a través de una alta productividad del mantenimiento en un sentido absoluto. En general, la función de mantenimiento necesita optimizar el nivel de prevención tal que esta práctica optimice la capacidad de producción disponible y así contribuir a la utilidad de la empresa. El ciclo de gestión del mantenimiento es un ciclo de lazo cerrado y el proceso mostrado en la figura 6 es repetido a una frecuencia fija (normalmente anual). El segundo subciclo (el ciclo interior), como se estableció previamente, está referido con la planificación técnica y la parte operacional del negocio del departamento de mantenimiento. En la figura 7 se describe este subciclo:
  22. 22. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 22 Resultados de Costos Resultados de Rendimiento Historia del Mantenimiento Ejecución de Tareas GestiónOperacionalde cortoplazo Gestión de Tareas Gestión del Rendimiento Gestión de la CalidadRetroalimentación de Tareas Detalles de tareas Inspección de Repuestos GESTION DEL MANTENIMIENTO Programación Planificación de Tareas Adquisiciones Plan de Mantenimiento Paradas Servicios Inspecciones Estrategia de Mantenimiento En condición Overhaul Reemplazo Diseño R.O.O.F. Optimización de la Estrategia RCM Análisis de Datos Monitoreo Operación del Mantenimiento Fallas Figura 9. El subciclo operacional Fuente: Jasper Coetzee Optimización de la estrategia RCM Análisis de datos Monitoreo Historia del mantenimiento Resultados de rendimiento Resultados de costos Retroalimentación de tareas Detalles de tareas Inspecciones de repuestos Gestión del rendimiento Gestión de la calidad Gestión de tareas Ejecución de tareas Plan de mantenimiento GESTIÓN DEL MANTENIMIENTO Programación Planificación de tareas adquisiciones Operación de mantenimiento Gestiónoperacionesdecortoplazo
  23. 23. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 23 —El ciclo interior consiste de dos procesos principales A. La planificación del mantenimiento incluye tres bloques: —Estrategia de mantenimiento. En este proceso se toma una decisión para seleccionar la estrategia de mantenimiento de cada componente significativo de mantenimiento de cada máquina. Aquí, se debe tomar una decisión si se selecciona, en primer lugar, la estrategia de prevención, el mantenimiento correctivo o el diseño. Si se practica la prevención, se debe hacer una segunda elección entre la estrategia basada en la condición o la basada en el uso. Y, en cada una de estos casos, se debe hacer una elección respecto a la estrategia específica a emplear. Las estrategias típicamente se desarrollan por instalación o máquina a ser mantenida. La metodología más empleada para este propósito es el mantenimiento centrado en la confiabilidad, combinada con un análisis estadístico de falla para entender los modos de fallas involucrados lo suficiente para ser capaz de desarrollar estrategias que nos conducirán a un alto impacto positivo en los beneficios de la compañía. —Plan de mantenimiento. Para cada máquina se debe esquematizar un plan de mantenimiento combinando con varios componentes estratégicos dentro de un plan de mantenimiento lógico. Para un tipo específico de equipo podría, por ejemplo, consistir de los siguientes documentos, puramente limitado a un libro que está disponible para propósitos referenciales:  Una copia del análisis completo de RCM.  Tareas de mantenimiento que deberán ser programadas para realizarlas en intervalos predefinidos. Estas deberán listar todas las acciones que deben realizarse, junto con pautas adecuadas, listar los materiales requeridos probables, cualquier equipo o herramienta necesaria, y medidas de precaución que deben tomarse.  Un pronóstico de la necesidad de mano de obra en los diferentes ocupaciones para la ejecución del plan. —Optimización de la estrategia. La estrategia seleccionada puede optimizarse en forma regular (normalmente anual) basada en la historia del equipo actualizada. Se pueden emplear, en este proceso, técnicas tales como RCM, análisis de datos del mantenimiento y modelos matemáticos. B. Operación del mantenimiento. Este proceso, que está dentro del rectángulo punteado, consiste de los bloque de gestión del mantenimiento, de la ejecución de las tareas y la gestión de esas.  La gestión del mantenimiento: es la función tradicionalmente conocida como planificación del mantenimiento e involucra todos los aspectos de la programación y planificación de las tareas, adquisición, emisión de documentos de las tareas y los datos de realimentación de las tareas.  Ejecución de tareas: este es el proceso durante el cual el trabajador de mantenimiento realiza la tarea como está especificada en el documento de tarea.
  24. 24. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 24  Gestión de la tarea: el proceso de supervisión, donde la tarea es controlada. Eso incluye áreas de las tareas tales como control de calidad, consejo de expertos, seguimiento de la tarea, requerimientos, priorización, gestión de los atrasos, gestión de la eficiencia del trabajo, control del presupuesto, seguridad y quehaceres internos y gestión de la instalación. El ciclo interno es nuevamente un ciclo cerrado. El lazo de realimentación consiste de los siguientes procesos de supervisión y gestión operacional administrativa:  El uso de retroalimentación de trabajo para iniciar un trabajo adicional.  Fallas en la planta inician tareas de mantenimiento correctivo. Esto no es un ítem del ciclo cerrado de realimentación en un sentido estricto, excepto si consideramos a la planta como otro bloque de proceso en el ciclo interno.  Los resultados de costo y rendimiento asisten al departamento para lograr una operación excelente y un control óptimo.  La optimización de la estrategia (discutido antes) analiza la historia del mantenimiento para optimizar las estrategias de mantenimiento. Es necesario un último comentario. Como se muestra en el diagrama del ciclo total, hay una interacción entre los ciclos interior y exterior. Ellos no pueden existir aislados. El proceso administrativo define el alcance dentro del cual los procesos del ciclo interno pueden llevarse a cabo. Adicionalmente, los resultados de los procesos del ciclo interno son realmente la medición del éxito en la aplicación de la política de mantenimiento. Ellos a su vez afectan el contenido de las políticas de mantenimiento, los objetivos y los procesos de gestión de la planificación en el ciclo exterior. 3.2. El modelo EUT revisado En algunos aspectos, el ciclo de mantenimiento duplica las funciones del modelo EUT. Es más completo respecto al punto de la descripción de los procesos internos de la función de mantenimiento. Pero esto no dirige las relaciones externas de la organización del mantenimiento, relaciones que son descritas muy bien por el modelo EUT. Así, debería buscarse una combinación de los dos modelos para tener la solución al alcance de la mano. La figura 8 es un intento de juntar estos dos modelos de una manera lógica. Este ahora contiene los mejor de los tres mundos, Terotecnología, modelo EUT y el ciclo de mantenimiento. Esto da una adecuada descripción de la funcionalidad inherente en la función de mantenimiento dentro y alrededor de una industria típica.
  25. 25. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 25 EL CICLO DE MANTENIMIENTO Demanda de Mantenimiento Soporte O.E.M. Capacidad Externa Mantenimiento de Operadores Capacidad Interna Control de Repuestos Control de Rotación Desarrollo del Plan de Mantenimiento ManufacturaDiseño Retroalimentación Terotecnológica Figura 10. El modelo combinado Fuente: Jasper Coetzee Capacidad externa Mantenimiento de operaciones Capacidad interna Control de repuestos Control de rotación Demanda de mantenimiento Desarrollo del plan de mantenimiento Retroalimentación terotecnología
  26. 26. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 26 Control de mantenimientoIV. La responsabilidad en la administración de equipos está plenamente definida, antes de iniciar la operación del mismo. El usuario es responsable de la planificación, ejecución y control del mantenimiento; sin embargo, también comparte esta responsabilidad el distribuidor, quien debe facilitar servicio especializado cuando se requiera; repuestos originales de calidad, entrenamiento al personal; manejar adecuadamente políticas de garantía y ofrecer estabilidad de la empresa a través del tiempo. El mantenimiento debe ser orientado a lograr la máxima disponibilidad y productividad del equipo al costo más bajo posible. 4.1. Ciclo de mantenimiento Son las tareas que debe efectuar el departamento de mantenimiento para conservar las maquinarias como por ejemplo la tarea de lubricación y mantenimiento rutinario tales como cambios de aceite y filtros, ajustes mecánicos. Estos primeros pasos básicos se deben efectuar en forma rutinaria. La información de qué hacer, cuándo hacerlo se encuentra en la guía de mantenimiento y lubricación de cada máquina. Es importante que se efectúe en forma programada para minimizar los tiempos de parada y para la utilización eficiente del personal de mantenimiento, así como contar con un sistema de retroalimentación que informe a la administración el trabajo que se realuizó y quién lo realizó. Se recomienda usar listados de chequeo. El siguiente punto del ciclo son las inspecciones de la máquina, que defectuosamente muchas veces se les olvida en los programas de mantenimiento. Las inspecciones de la máquina tienen un efecto significativo sobre la disponibilidad y costos de operación, y determinación si el mantenimiento se está realizando en forma controlada y dirigida o si está perdiendo el tiempo debido a una organización inadecuada que va de crisis en crisis. Para que las inspecciones sean rápidas y eficientes deben ser en forma programada. No olvidar la retroalimentación que debe recibir la administración del mantenimiento para la toma de decisiones a partir de los resultados de la inspección. Usar listados de chequeo. Justamente el análisis de los resultados de las inspecciones es otro punto del ciclo de mantenimiento, el cual ayudará a determinar si se debe acortar el ciclo mediante una reparación de emergencia no programada o si se ha de continuar con el ciclo completo en forma controlada y planificada; lo cual es más efectivo y reduce los costos de operación. Además permitirá efectuar los ajustes necesarios a la programación. El siguiente punto del ciclo es el proceso de comunicación con los demás departamentos para asegurarse que las acciones ha tomar hayan sido correctamente coordinadas y entendidas. Por lo general, esto significa que el departamento de producción debe ser
  27. 27. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 27 consultado y llegar a un acuerdo no programado o para modificar el programa según las circunstancias. Quizás este sea el punto más difícil de llevar a cabo. El siguiente punto a establecer objetivos para la reparación, para identificar las alternativas que se presentan como ¿quién lo hará?, ¿quién controlará?, ¿cómo y dónde se hará?, y para la coordinación de los elementos involucrados como personal, repuestos, espacio, suministros diversos, herramientas y literatura. Para lograr lo anterior es necesario elaborar un programa patrón. Como consiguiente paso, se efectúa la reparación planificada con una orden de trabajo para que la defina y se pueda controlar. Tanto las reparaciones de emergencia como las planificadas se pueden organizar con listados patrones que incluyen los pasos a seguir como los repuestos y tiempos estándar de la reparación. En este punto, se debe incidir en el concepto de la “reparación antes de la falla” y el reemplazo planificado de componentes. La “reparación antes de la falla” implica el reemplazo oportuno de partes y piezas del equipo que se desgastan para evitar fallas o desgastes prematuro de otros componentes de mayor costo. Ejemplo En la reparación antes de la falla de un motor diésel. se deben cambiar anillos, metales de biela, de bancada, válvulas, guías de válvulas. Componentes como pistones, camisas, bielas, se evalúan bajo patrones específicos y se decide si se utilizan o no. Normalmente, el cambio oportuno de componentes de desgaste normal permite lograr una mayor vida de componentes como cigüeñal, camisas, pistones, culatas, etc. En los componentes del tren de fuerza como convertidor, transmisiones, la reparación antes de la falla implica el cambio oportuno de cojinetes y sellos y discos. El momento oportuno lo indica el fabricante, la experiencia en una aplicación típica del equipo y sin lugar a dudas los indicadores críticos o síntomas. Los indicadores críticos son por ejemplo horas de uso, combustible consumido, humo de escape, alta presión en cárter, mala combustión. Posteriormente se debe efectuar el control de calidad de la reparación mediante inspecciones y evaluaciones que se deben reportar a la administración. 4.2. La organización del personal Esto es necesario para el control del ciclo de mantenimiento. La organización se verá en base a las funciones y no a la estructura misma de los puestos (organigrama), ya que una sola persona podría realizar varias funciones. El capataz o supervisor asigna el trabajo y para que sea eficiente debe dedicar por lo menos el 80% de su tiempo a tareas de supervisión, encargándose de la disponibilidad de literatura, herramientas y programación de las reparaciones de emergencia. El personal de servicio (mecánicos) es el que ejecuta el trabajo. Inspecciona, evalúa y repara la máquina registrando los tiempos empleados y haciendo el pedido de repuestos en las reparaciones de emergencia.
  28. 28. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 28 Otra función administrativa de mantenimiento es el control de calidad cuya labor debe ser efectuada por personal ajeno a la reparación hecha mediante inspecciones y evaluaciones cuyos resultados deben ser informados al supervisor y a entrenamiento. Luego con la máquina operativa deben efectuar inspecciones y evaluaciones periódicas analizando los resultados para determinar si es necesaria una reparación de emergencia o planificar. El planeamiento de mantenimiento deber ser coordinado con el departamento de producción y para que tenga el éxito debido requiere del respaldo pleno de la gerencia. Establece los períodos para efectuar el mantenimiento mediante programas maestro y lo coordina con los supervisores y administración de equipos, abre las órdenes de trabajo y lleva los historiales de las máquinas. Esta labor es realizada eficientemente con programas en computadoras. La gerencia de equipos decide el uso más efectivo del equipo disponible, encargándose del funcionamiento correcto de la organización y debe tener cualidades para dirigir. La labor de entrenamiento es cada vez más importante y se encarga de mantener al día al personal. También tiene a su cargo la literatura de instrucción. Datos y registros proporcionan los reportes del rendimiento de la organización completa de ayuda, con el control de inventarios esta función se puede unificar con la labor de planeamiento: • Recopila datos • Prepara informes • Controla inventarios Finalmente, se debe comunicar la información del trabajo efectuado en la máquina, al departamento de producción, al coordinador de mantenimiento y se debe agregar la orden de trabajo al historial de la máquina. Efectuar e ciclo completo de mantenimiento requiere de mayor labor administrativa, pero sus ventajas son numerosas: • Ahorro de mano de obra (se reduce las reparaciones imprevistas) • Reparaciones eficientes y económicas (se reducen tiempos) • Aumento de la disponibilidad de la máquina • Mejores registros • Control de costos 4.3. Flujo de documentos y registros (sistemas de control) Debe contener toda la información que será usada por todos los niveles de la gerencia de operaciones. La información debe ser precisa, disponible en forma inmediata y presentada en forma entendible. Además, se le deberá distribuir en forma apropiada. Antes que la información sea archivada, se debe definir y entender su uso y distribución. El sistema de documentos y registros consiste de la información de partida, actualización de la información y salida que ayudará a la administración del mantenimiento.
  29. 29. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 29 La información de partida usualmente son los reportes de la inspección de entrega de la máquina, la cual además debe incluir los números de serie o identificación precisa del equipo, se debe incluir el tiempo proyectado de uso diario del equipo y la severidad del ciclo de trabajo para que ayude a la programación de lubricación y mantenimiento. Recuerde que si varía la aplicación de la máquina y la severidad de su uso, se debe cambiar el período de mantenimiento. Luego es necesario la actualización y verificación del cumplimiento de los planes de conservación programados, como inspecciones horas de operación, lubricación y la orden de trabajo. La información de salida ayudará a la gerencia a planificar la utilización del equipo, programar reparaciones y tomar acciones correctivas para disminuir el tiempo de parada. Esta información puede ser de actividades (indican el cumplimiento del mantenimiento), condición de la máquina (debe estar trabajando el mayor tiempo posible), duración de los componentes, reemplazo de componentes, planificación de repuestos, costos involucrados, disponibilidad de la máquina o rendimiento de taller.
  30. 30. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 30 Mapa conceptual Fuente: Elaboración propia Mantenimiento y sistema de control Introduccion al mantenimiento Modelos del mantenimiento El ciclo de mantenimiento Por qué Las necesidades Los objetivos Raíces históricas Terotecnología Modelo EUT El impacto del mantenimiento en el beneficio El modelo del ciclo de mantenimiento El modelo EUT revisado Control de mantenimiento Ciclo de mantemiento Organización del personal Flujo de documentos y registros se considera se considera según de acuerdo con
  31. 31. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 31 Glosario • Terotecnologia. Tendencia al uso de herramientas tecnológica con el fin de aumentar y alargar la vida útil de los equipos.
  32. 32. Mantenimiento y sistema de control 32 Bibliografía —Libros de consulta • Coetzee, Jasper. (2006). Maintenance. USA • Ralph W. Peters. ( 2006). Maintenance Benchmarking and Best Practices. USA • García Garrido, Santiago.(2010).Organización y gestión integral de mantenimiento. Madrid, España.

×