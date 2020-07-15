Successfully reported this slideshow.
CELL BIOLOGY
CELL BIOLOGY

contain information about cell organelles

CELL BIOLOGY

  1. 1. Cell as a Basic Unit of Life The cell is the basic structural, functional, and biological unit of all known organisms. Cells are the building block of life. Several cells of one kind combine together to form tissue and several tissues combine to form organ and several organs system combine to form individual. All activities or function taking place in body of organism are performed by cells. Cells take in nutrients and carry out important metabolic activities in cell. There are two types of cells eukaryotic cells and prokaryotic cells. Eukaryotic cells evolved from prokaryotic cells. Cells are living they can move, grow, ingest food and excrete wastes. It also reproduces. Cells have following parts. 1. Cell Membrane 2. Cytoplasm 3. Endoplasmic reticulum 4. Ribosomes 5. Mitochondria 6. Lysosomes 7. Vacuole 8. Golgi Apparatus 9. Nucleus Cell Membrane Cell membrane is the outer boundary of cytoplasm. It gives space and mechanical support to the cells. Cell membrane consists of 60-80%, lipids 20-40% and small amount of carbohydrates.
  2. 2. The membrane is a phospholipids bilayer in which protein molecules are either partially or wholly embedded. The lipid part of plasma membrane controls the fluidity of the membrane. The bilayer provides the basic structure of membrane. Protein in plasma membrane acts as transport channel or carrier, enzymes, receptor. Transport across cell membrane occurs to obtain nutrient, excrete waste substances, maintain suitable pH and ionic concentration within the cell for enzyme activity. Nutrients in the food we eat can promote healthy membranes. Cytoplasm It is the region between nuclear membrane and Plasma membrane. This is also a common component of both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells. It is about 90% water and form a solution contains all the fundamental biochemical of life. Some of these are ions and small molecules in true solution, such as salts, sugars, amino acids, fatty acids, nucleotides, vitamins and dissolved
  3. 3. gases. Others are large molecule, such as protein, which form the colloidal solution. The cytoplasm acts as a site of metabolism and Store house of a cell. The metabolic pathways generally occur in the cytosol which includes protein biosynthesis, glycolysis, glycogenolysis, gluconeogenesis etc. It stores useful compounds which are subsequently used in various cellular activities and waste compound which are eliminated from the cell time to time. Endoplasmic Reticulum An interconnecting network of cristernae which is generally extended from nuclear membrane to the plasma membrane throughout the cytoplasm of all eukaryotic cells is called endoplasmic reticulum. There are two type of endoplasmic reticulum, rough ER and smooth ER. Rough ER has ribosome attached to the side facing the cytoplasm and has rough appearance under electron microscope. It is mainly concern with the event of protein synthesis. It also provides mechanical support to the cell. Smooth ER has smooth appearance under electron microscope. The smooth ER functions in various metabolic processes, e.g. metabolism of carbohydrates. The detoxification of drugs and poison especially in the liver cells and synthesis of lipids including oils, phospholipids and steroid take place in smooth ER. It also stores calcium ions. Endoplasmic reticulum plays an important role in lipids, fats, cholesterol and protein metabolism.
  4. 4. Ribosomes Ribosomes are roughly spherical granular non membranous bodies found in both eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells. They are made of equal amount of RNA and protein so they are ribonucleoprotein. Ribosomes are formed in the nucleus. They are located on RER or freely dispersed in cytoplasm. The ribosomes are involved in the events of protein synthesis. Protein from diet is broken down in to individual amino acids which are reassembled by ribosomes in to proteins that our cells need.
  5. 5. NUCLEUS Nucleus is the most prominent and the most important part of a cell. In animal cell it is located in centre whereas in plant cell it is away from centre. A eukaryotic nucleus consists of nuclear envelope, nucleoplasm, nucleoli and chromatin. Nuclear envelope is the outer boundary of nucleus. Nucleoplasm is the transparent semi fluid ground substance. Nucleolus is a non-membrane bound structure in the nucleoplasm. This organelle has two major functions: It stores cells genetic material and coordinates the cells activities, which include growth, intermediary metabolism, protein synthesis and reproduction. Maintaining adequate dietary levels of protein, vitamin E, C and B12, and carotenoids promote good nucleus health.
  6. 6. Mitochondria Mitochondria are present in all eukaryotic cells. Mitochondria are cylindrical or rod shaped structures. It is located in cytoplasm. Mitochondria are the sites of cellular respiration, the metabolic processes that uses oxygen to generate ATP by extracting energy from sugar, fats and other organic compounds. These delicate organelles require the right amount of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals to function properly. Golgi Apparatus and Lysosomes Golgi apparatus consist of a stack of flattened, membrane bound sacs called cristernae, together with system of associated vesicles called Golgi vesicles. It is found in all eukaryotic cells. The most important function of Golgi complex is the processing of cell secretions. In many cases the cell secretions consist of proteins. Golgi complex collects these proteins from RER through SER modifies them to perform specific
  7. 7. function and then exports these modified products in the form of vesicle. It also involved in the formation of conjugated molecules like glycoprotein, lipoprotein etc. Lysosomes also originate from Golgi complex. These are single membranous, spherical sacs. They contain 40 digestive enzymes. Major function of lysosomes includes intracellular digestion, autophagy, and autolysis. The lysosomes go to work even if there is no food for the cell. When the signal is send out, lysosomes will actually digest the cell organelles for nutrients.

