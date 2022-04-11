Artificial Intelligence and Analytics.pptx

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
With artificial intelligence and analytics, you can really harness the power of big data for the purposes of enhancing profits and doing business more efficiently. With artificial intelligence and analytics, you can also make the most of digital platforms to increase the efficiency of your business.
With artificial intelligence and analytics, you can really harness the power of big data for the purposes of enhancing profits and doing business more efficiently. With artificial intelligence and analytics, you can also make the most of digital platforms to increase the efficiency of your business.