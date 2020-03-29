Quizzitch Cup 2020 M.E.L.A Quiz Finals

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ROUND 1 RULES • 16 questions- 8 clockwise; 8 anticlockwise • Pounce N Bounce Round • Pounce: +20/-10 • Bounce: +10/0 • Dir...
1) ________(9) ____(4) is a fictional training exercise used in the ____(4) ____(4) universe to test the character of cade...
ANSWER • Kobayashi Maru, Star Trek
2)After A who plays B in the franchise C passed away in December 2016, the current forces behind the C universe were adama...
ANSWER • Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia, Star Wars, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkers (Billie Lourd)
3)The picture below shows the models for which iconic painting that has been reinterpreted several times in pop culture.
American Gothic (Grant Wood)
4) The following image is a pre cursor image from 1892 that came much before the original master piece. It clearly shows t...
ANSWER
5) Given below are all the cars that participated in the 1966 edition of 24 Hours of Le Mans where X and Y represent two i...
ANSWER Ford (Ford GT40 and Ford GT40 Mark II)
6) The short story A, was first published in the Strand Magazine and now appears in book form as a part of the collection ...
ANSWER • A-The Final Problem • B-Sherlock Holmes • C-Arthur Conan Doyle • D-Moriarty
7) X and Y were close friends and had begun writing and recording music together in the 60s. This is when X fell in love w...
ANSWER
8) The best-known event associated with X, a novel, is arguably Mark David Chapman's shooting of _____. Chapman identified...
ANSWER
9) Rishi Kapoor reminiscing on being offered the role of X by Manmohan Desai “Desai told me he was ready with his next pro...
ANSWER
10) This is part of a speech delivered by Hollywood actor Martin Sheen at Fire Drill Fridays climate action protests organ...
ANSWER
11) This painting (picture in next slide) of Hollywood actor James Dean walking through New York with an overcoat on actua...
ANSWER
12) In the year 1625, soon after King Charles I’s accession to the throne, he tried to decrease the volumes of measurement...
ANSWER • The nursery rhyme Jack and Jill
13) YouTuber X launched the #TeamTrees campaign in October after fans bombarded him with memes suggesting he commemorate r...
ANSWER Treebeard is a character in the LOTR by Tolkein. He is an Ent, and said to be the oldest creature walking on Middle...
14) X were an English progressive rock band formed by musician Y. X’s early songs evoked a style of psychedelic rock but t...
ANSWER X-Porcupine Tree Y-Steven Wilson Lazarus
15) After her death in 1847, Mary Anning’s unusual life story attracted increasing attention. Charles Dickens wrote of her...
ANSWER She sells sea shells by the sea shore.
16) The video details are: Name : me at the zoo Uploader : jawed License : License Creative Commons Attribution license (r...
ANSWER First video uploaded to YouTube
Do You Know Your Wood? Quizzitch Cup 2020! <3 By Mayukh Da 
Rules All questions have their assigned points next to them. If you have problems with the scores assigned, please mail yo...
Categories Hollywood +20/-20 Bollywood +10/-20 Tollywood (Bengali) +30/-20 Tollywood (Telegu) +35/-20 Mollywood(Kerala)+40...
HOLLYWOOD: What is X? Screen Rant compiled a list of the best movies of the 2010s according to IMDb and put this film at #...
BOLLYWOOD: ID the film The director first wrote about this film keeping Ranbir Kapoor in mind, however after receiving imm...
TOLLYWOOD (Bengali) : What is X? In the 2019 movie X, the reporter Chandrachur tells his girlfriend a myth about Old Monk....
Tollywood (Telegu): What is X? Vikramarkudu is a 2006 Indian Telugu-language action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, star...
Mollywood: ID X X is a 2013 drama thriller starring Malyali superstar Mohanlal. It became the first Indian movie to be rem...
Pollywood: ID the song The music video is directed by Amberdeep Singh, and stars Neeru Bajwa, Ammy Virk, and Singh in it. ...
Hallyuwood: ID X X is a black comedy thriller film directed by directed by Bong Joon-ho. X had its world premiere at the 2...
Lollywood: What is X Y? No part points In the talk-show X Y, which began in 2005 on a Pakistani pay television network, Mo...
The A to Jed! Round Thanks to Avinav Prakash 
RULES • Written Round • 26 variables, +10 for each correct part • Bonus +20 if atleast 13 questions answered correctly • B...
• A is an Indian sportsperson, who is the great grandson of an eminent 19th century Bengali Renaissance poet B. A’s estran...
• On the other hand, C’s one of the most successful films released in 2003, which is said to have been inspired from a 199...
• M is the one of the most talented and few Indian actors featuring prominently in Hollywood movies like N, 2007 Hollywood...
• T’s adopted evil brother, U, apart from his usual depictions, was also depicted as a mischievous God and banished to ear...
EXCHANGE YOUR SHEETS
A. Leander Paes B. Michael Madhusudan Dutta C. Sanjay Dutt D. Andre Agassi E. Steffi Graff F. Martina Navratilova G. Robin...
N. A might heart O. Angelina Jolie P. brad Pitt Q. Quentin Tarantino R. Rush. S. Niki Lauda T. Thor U. Loki V. The Mask W....
  1. 1. ROUND 1 RULES • 16 questions- 8 clockwise; 8 anticlockwise • Pounce N Bounce Round • Pounce: +20/-10 • Bounce: +10/0 • Direct: +10/0 • And you know by now who you shouldn’t be messing with (Hint: it starts with Q)
  2. 2. 1) ________(9) ____(4) is a fictional training exercise used in the ____(4) ____(4) universe to test the character of cadets in no win scenarios. Entertainment Weekly called the ________(9) ____(4) test one of the top ten elements of ____(4) ____(4) with which non- fans are likely to be familiar. “Embracing _________ (9)_____(4) : Why You Should Teach Your Students to Cheat” –a paper published in IEEE Security and Privacy by Gregory Conti and James Caroland talks about how computer security educators can adopt the use of ________(9) ____(4) to teach students how to think like an adversary, that by stepping outside the rules of the game one can redefine the game. Business theory commentators have used the ________(9) ____(4) as an example of the need to redefine the foundation upon which a business competes—changing the rules rather than playing within a rigged game—as an example of successful business strategy. What fictional universe are we talking about? FITB
  3. 3. Note: This IS a safety slide
  4. 4. ANSWER • Kobayashi Maru, Star Trek
  5. 5. 2)After A who plays B in the franchise C passed away in December 2016, the current forces behind the C universe were adamant that no other actress or digital avatar would be employed to replace A in the final film of the franchise, D (2019). Consequently, the director pulled 8 minutes of extra footage of the actress, A from a previous movie of the franchise. That said, in a crucial scene of D, a younger version of the character B is played by another actress. This actress only appears on screen for a couple of seconds but what makes her appearance iconic is that she happens to be the real life daughter of A. ID A,B,C,D.
  6. 6. Note: This IS a safety slide
  7. 7. ANSWER • Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia, Star Wars, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkers (Billie Lourd)
  8. 8. 3)The picture below shows the models for which iconic painting that has been reinterpreted several times in pop culture.
  9. 9. Note: This IS a safety slide
  10. 10. American Gothic (Grant Wood)
  11. 11. 4) The following image is a pre cursor image from 1892 that came much before the original master piece. It clearly shows the moment of isolation the creator felt just before the ‘_______ ripped through nature’. In fact 4 versions of this masterpiece are said to exist, a fact that was previously unknown. Identity this masterpiece that later on found itself places on socks, hankies & other daily items.
  12. 12. Note: This IS a safety slide
  13. 13. ANSWER
  14. 14. 5) Given below are all the cars that participated in the 1966 edition of 24 Hours of Le Mans where X and Y represent two iconic models of cars made by the same company. X was an upgraded version of Y and while only five X cars finished the race, two X cars bagged the first and the second positions while none of the Y cars finished the race. NAME THE COMPANY IN QUESTION THAT PRODUCED X and Y Porsche 911S, Mini Marcos, Ferrari 250 LM, CD SP66, ASA GT RB613, Serenissima Spyder, Ferrari Dino 206 S, Bizzarrini P538 Sport, Bizzarrini P538 Super America, Chapparal 2D, Matra M620, Ferrari 365 P2, Austin-Healey Sprite, Alpine A210, Ferrari 275 GTB/C, Porsche 906 LH, Ferrari 330 P3 Spyder, Ferrari 330 P3, X,Y.
  15. 15. Note: This IS a safety slide
  16. 16. ANSWER Ford (Ford GT40 and Ford GT40 Mark II)
  17. 17. 6) The short story A, was first published in the Strand Magazine and now appears in book form as a part of the collection “The Memoirs of B”. The author, C had intended to kill off his protagonist B in the short story A and the inspiration for the final altercation between B and his arc nemesis D, which ultimately results in the death of B seemed to have struck the author when he went on a trip with his wife to the Swiss waterfalls in the Bernese Alps. "I must save my mind for better things," C, had written to his mother in a letter, "even if it means I must bury my pocketbook with him.“ What he hadn’t anticipated was the overwhelming response of the readers to B’s death. According to BBC, "The public reaction to the death was unlike anything previously seen for fictional events." Mass cancellations of the magazine the story was published in, Strand, occurred which the publication "barely survived"” There were some stories of "young men throughout London wore black mourning crêpes on their hats or around their arms for the month of B’s death" ID A, B, C, D.
  18. 18. Note: This IS a safety slide
  19. 19. ANSWER • A-The Final Problem • B-Sherlock Holmes • C-Arthur Conan Doyle • D-Moriarty
  20. 20. 7) X and Y were close friends and had begun writing and recording music together in the 60s. This is when X fell in love with Y’s wife Pattie Boyd. The hit song ____ (5) was written by X to proclaim his love for Boyd. X and Boyd eventually married in 1979. For the song, X drew inspiration from a Persian tale about a man driven to madness by his unattainable love. Interestingly, Boyd had also provided inspiration for several of Y’s compositions, most famously "Something”. Its no wonder hence that in 2007, Rolling Stone referred to Boyd as a "legendary rock muse" for her role in inspiring the music of X and Y. ID X and Y (+10) ID X, Y and FITB (+20)
  21. 21. Note: This IS a safety slide
  22. 22. ANSWER
  23. 23. 8) The best-known event associated with X, a novel, is arguably Mark David Chapman's shooting of _____. Chapman identified with the novel's narrator—a rebellious 17-year-old suffering from anxiety, depression, and with a deep disgust of the adult world—to the extent that he wanted to change his name to that of the narrator. On the night he shot _____, Chapman was found with a copy of the book in which he had written "This is my statement" and signed with the narrator's name. Later, he read a passage from the novel to address the court during his sentencing. American author Daniel Stashower speculated that Chapman had wanted _____'s innocence to be preserved by death, inspired by the narrator's wish to preserve children's innocence despite his later realization that children should be left alone. ID X (+10) FITB or Whom did Chapman assassinate? (+10)
  24. 24. Note: This IS a safety slide
  25. 25. ANSWER
  26. 26. 9) Rishi Kapoor reminiscing on being offered the role of X by Manmohan Desai “Desai told me he was ready with his next project where he wanted me to play the character of X. When I heard X, I freaked out. I thought he wanted me to play the character that was made famous by my grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor. I thought he wanted me to play my grandfather. The line wasn’t clear and so I kept repeating how could I play my grandfather? I don’t want to play X.” The poor reception made it difficult for Desai and Kapoor to understand what the other was saying. “I couldn’t hear him, but I guess he must have told the operator that ‘yeh kya piya hai’”. Of course, things were resolved later and Kapoor went on to play the iconic Muslim character from Desai's blockbuster. ID X (+10) Name the two films in question (+10)
  27. 27. Note: This IS a safety slide
  28. 28. ANSWER
  29. 29. 10) This is part of a speech delivered by Hollywood actor Martin Sheen at Fire Drill Fridays climate action protests organised by Jane Fonda on Capitol Hill on January 10. Sheen actually quoted a poem in this speech-without citing his source-and this video went viral on the Internet. Most netizens, especially Desi Twitter, is proud of Sheen and applauded the actor for his speech. ID the poet.
  30. 30. Note: This IS a safety slide
  31. 31. ANSWER
  32. 32. 11) This painting (picture in next slide) of Hollywood actor James Dean walking through New York with an overcoat on actually served as a concept for a famous song, often called the signature song, from a popular American punk rock band. In the 2005 VH1 Storytellers program featuring this band, the lead singer stated that the title of the song was "nicked" from this painting itself. Written by the lead singer, it was based on his time in New York City, about "feeling alone" and trying to take power from that fact. As of 2019, this is the only song to win both the Grammy Award for Record of the Year and MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year. ID the name of the song.
  33. 33. Note: This IS a safety slide
  34. 34. ANSWER
  35. 35. 12) In the year 1625, soon after King Charles I’s accession to the throne, he tried to decrease the volumes of measurement units used to measure whiskey and other liquors in order to collect higher taxes. He, therefore, reduced the volume of gill, the 14th century measurement unit equivalent to quarter of a pint of alcohol, and the volume of jackpot, which was equivalent to the double of a gill, or half a pint. This incident inspired something that everyone is familiar with from their childhood. What was this incident the source of inspiration for?
  36. 36. Note: This IS a safety slide
  37. 37. ANSWER • The nursery rhyme Jack and Jill
  38. 38. 13) YouTuber X launched the #TeamTrees campaign in October after fans bombarded him with memes suggesting he commemorate reaching 20 million YouTube subscribers by planting 20 million trees. At $1 a tree, the cause's goal was ultimately to raise $20 million by January 1, 2020 to plant trees in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation's reforestation program. However, it took the campaign less time than anticipated to complete its goal. The organizers behind #TeamTrees announced Thursday that the cause had already achieved its goal for the end of the year, raising money to plant 20 million trees in less than two months. The image on the next slide shows the top contributors to this campaign. Who is “Treebeard” that Musk is talking of? Also ID X
  39. 39. Note: This IS a safety slide
  40. 40. ANSWER Treebeard is a character in the LOTR by Tolkein. He is an Ent, and said to be the oldest creature walking on Middle Earth. X - MrBeast
  41. 41. 14) X were an English progressive rock band formed by musician Y. X’s early songs evoked a style of psychedelic rock but they kept shifting their sound. During a career spanning more than 20 years, X earned critical acclaim from critics and fellow musicians, developed a cult following, and became an influence for new artists.However, their work mostly stayed away from mainstream music, being described by publications such as Classic Rock and PopMatters as "the most important band you’d never heard of". Their most famous song (arguably) shares its name with a Saint who was raised back to life 4 days after his death. The band became inactive as Y committed himself to solo work. Y has released 5 solo albums till date. ID X.(and the famous song?)
  42. 42. Note: This IS a safety slide
  43. 43. ANSWER X-Porcupine Tree Y-Steven Wilson Lazarus
  44. 44. 15) After her death in 1847, Mary Anning’s unusual life story attracted increasing attention. Charles Dickens wrote of her in 1865 that “the carpenter’s daughter has won a name for herself, and has deserved to win it.” In 2010, 163 years after her death the Royal Society included her in the list of 10 British women who have most influenced the history of science. She is also said to have been the basis of something else, unrelated to paleontology, something we all know. What?
  45. 45. Note: This IS a safety slide
  46. 46. ANSWER She sells sea shells by the sea shore.
  47. 47. 16) The video details are: Name : me at the zoo Uploader : jawed License : License Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) What makes this video famous?
  48. 48. Note: This IS a safety slide
  49. 49. ANSWER First video uploaded to YouTube
  50. 50. Do You Know Your Wood? Quizzitch Cup 2020! <3 By Mayukh Da 
  51. 51. Rules All questions have their assigned points next to them. If you have problems with the scores assigned, please mail your citizenship documents to Sourav Bhattacharjee to get a review. No Pounce. Only Bounce. Correct answer on a bounce fetches you 50% of the marks. No negatives. The team with the lowest score will get to choose first and so on… Try going for an unknown ’wood’, they might have surprisingly easy questions. Or maybe not. ;)
  52. 52. Categories Hollywood +20/-20 Bollywood +10/-20 Tollywood (Bengali) +30/-20 Tollywood (Telegu) +35/-20 Mollywood(Kerala)+40/-20 Pollywood (Punjab) +40/-20 Hallyuwood(South Korea) +50/-20 Lollywood (Pakistan) +50/-20 A A A A A A A A
  53. 53. HOLLYWOOD: What is X? Screen Rant compiled a list of the best movies of the 2010s according to IMDb and put this film at #1. According to cinematographer Wally Pfister, Warner Brothers executives approached the director about making this movie in 3-D, but he refused the idea, claiming "it will distract the storytelling experience of X." In spite of this movie's extensive surreal effects sequences, the majority of visual effects throughout the movie, such as the Penrose stairs, rotating hallway, and zero-gravity sequences, were created through practical methods, not through the use of computer graphics imagery. Back
  55. 55. BOLLYWOOD: ID the film The director first wrote about this film keeping Ranbir Kapoor in mind, however after receiving immense praises for the lead actor in this film, he stated that "this film is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party ... A very challenging film that needed an extraordinary actor like ____________.” The story line of the film is based on the socio-political situation of the country, post independence time drawing inferences from true-life events researched over the last 6 months including 2014 Badaun gang rape allegations and 2016 Una flogging incident. Back
  57. 57. TOLLYWOOD (Bengali) : What is X? In the 2019 movie X, the reporter Chandrachur tells his girlfriend a myth about Old Monk. He says that Ved Rattan Mohan met X Baba a few times and named his rum after him. Most sources however say he named the rum in honor of the Benedictine religious order of Christianity. X Baba remains a controversial figure whose identity is still being investigated by a commission in Allahabad. Back
  59. 59. Tollywood (Telegu): What is X? Vikramarkudu is a 2006 Indian Telugu-language action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, starring Ravi Teja, Anushka Shetty and Vineet Kumar in the lead roles.]he film was later remade in Kannada as Veera Madakari starring Sudeep, in Tamil as Siruthai starring Karthi, in Hindi as X starring ________, in Indian Bengali as Bikram Singha: The Lion Is Back starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, and twice in Bangladeshi Bengali as Ulta Palta 69 making it the second most remade film of India. This film was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first as an individual producer in the action genre and the film had an insurance of Rs. 50 Cr. This is film is also considered the lead actors first successful venture in a double role. Hint: Alliterative Title and and a lot of catchy songs Back
  61. 61. Mollywood: ID X X is a 2013 drama thriller starring Malyali superstar Mohanlal. It became the first Indian movie to be remade in Chinese in 2019 with the title, A Sheep Without Shepherd. It became the first Malayali film to earn Rs 50 Cr at the box office. It was remade into a Hindi film with the same name in 2015 starring Ajay Devgan and Tabu. However, producer Ekta Kapoor denies that it is remake and claims it was adapted from the Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. The Malayali producer, Jeethu Joseph denies that it is an adaptation. Back
  63. 63. Pollywood: ID the song The music video is directed by Amberdeep Singh, and stars Neeru Bajwa, Ammy Virk, and Singh in it. Choreography was done by Arvind Thakur and Ritchie Burton. In an interview, Singh told that video was shot three times. ______ ______ was released by T-Series on 21 February 2018, and as of December 2019, has received over 1 billion views, becoming the first Indian music video to achieve this milestone. It is part of the soundtrack of the movie by the same name. Bollywood has a Hindi version of this song in a 2019 rom-com film starring Kriti Sanon where the title of the song was just slightly modified. Back
  65. 65. Hallyuwood: ID X X is a black comedy thriller film directed by directed by Bong Joon-ho. X had its world premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on 21 May 2019, where it became the first Korean film to win the Palme d'Or and the first film to do so with a unanimous vote since 2013's Blue Is the Warmest Colour. It received widespread acclaim from critics, with many ranking it among the best films of the 2010s. At the 92nd Academy Awards, the film earned six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best International Feature Film, making it the first South Korean film to be nominated in those categories. At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, the film won the award for Best Foreign Language Film. Back
  67. 67. Lollywood: What is X Y? No part points In the talk-show X Y, which began in 2005 on a Pakistani pay television network, Moin Akhter appeared as a different character in each episode with a total of over 400 episodes interviewed by the TV host Anwar Maqsood, who was also the writer of the programme. X Y is a phrase which is defined by Urban Dictionary as “Something which is unofficial and is not related with the core formal subject discussed about”. There a popular phrase about X Y originating from World War II which goes like “ X Y costs lives”. Back
  69. 69. The A to Jed! Round Thanks to Avinav Prakash 
  70. 70. RULES • Written Round • 26 variables, +10 for each correct part • Bonus +20 if atleast 13 questions answered correctly • Bonus +40 if atleast 20 questions answered correctly • Full House +100
  71. 71. • A is an Indian sportsperson, who is the great grandson of an eminent 19th century Bengali Renaissance poet B. A’s estranged partner happens to be the ex-wife of C, who has done more than 300 films and been in news for many wrong reasons. • A’s first major achievement in international circuit came in 1996. However, he lost to D (the eventual champion) in that event. D is an accomplished player whose wife E is one of the most successful woman players of the same sport D plays. • A’s former playing partner F has been in news for battle against cancer to same-sex marriage. F’s famed rivalry with E has always attracted global attention.
  72. 72. • On the other hand, C’s one of the most successful films released in 2003, which is said to have been inspired from a 1998 Holly flick featuring G. G played H in the Night at the Museum series. Besides his political achievements, H had famously refused to shoot a defenceless animal during a hunting trip. That’s how stuffed bears came to be known as I. • G played a woman in a 1993 Hollywood flick, which was remade into 1998 Hindi film starring J and K in the male and female lead respectably, amongst another acting powerhouses of Indian cinema. • J and K, both are National Award winners. Incidentally, J’s ex- wife is also a National Award winner and considered one of the most perfectionist actors, along with J. K is famous for her tragic roles, especially the movies made by L, who was also the music director of the 1998 Hindi film mentioned above. K’s one of the most prominent co-actors is M (another common feature in L’s films).
  73. 73. • M is the one of the most talented and few Indian actors featuring prominently in Hollywood movies like N, 2007 Hollywood film set in Pakistan and based on a real life incident of a Wall Street Journal reporter. O played the protagonist in the movie and is a 2-time Academy Award Winner. • O’s husband P, is one of the most stylish and versatile actors. P played a leader of a fictitious outfit in Q’s 2009 film, based on Nazi invasion and fall of Third Reich, under the alternate history genre. This film features a German-Spanish actor, who played a Gestapo officer. • This actor received widespread critical acclaim for portrayal in the 2013 movie R, as an Austrian racer S, showcasing his famous near-fatal rivalries with another British driver from a 1976 Grand Prix. This latter is most prominent for playing T, a Marvel comics superhero.
  74. 74. • T’s adopted evil brother, U, apart from his usual depictions, was also depicted as a mischievous God and banished to earth in the 1994 film V, featuring W as the female lead. • W’s only movie alongside Tom Cruise was also made into a Bollywood film, featuring X, a critically acclaimed Punjabi- Hindi actor (who played a pivotal role in C’s 2003 flick). X made his debut in 1996 Hindi film directed by Academy Award winner, Y. X also features in Z, playing a cop. • Z is the debut film of A!
  75. 75. EXCHANGE YOUR SHEETS
  76. 76. A. Leander Paes B. Michael Madhusudan Dutta C. Sanjay Dutt D. Andre Agassi E. Steffi Graff F. Martina Navratilova G. Robin Williams H. Theodore Roosevelt I. Teddy J. Kamal Haasan K. Tabu L. Vishal Bharadwaj M. Irrfan Khan
  77. 77. N. A might heart O. Angelina Jolie P. brad Pitt Q. Quentin Tarantino R. Rush. S. Niki Lauda T. Thor U. Loki V. The Mask W. Cameron Diaz X. Jimmy Shergill Y. Gulzar Z. Rajdhaani Express

