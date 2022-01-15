Successfully reported this slideshow.
S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Ankur and Abhimanyu

Jan. 15, 2022
This Quiz Club IIT Patna Quiz was hosted by Ankur and Abhimanyu on 15th January 2022. This was the 2nd episode of our new season of quizzing with freshers, and one of them was a Quizmaster himself! The quiz covered a lot of fun and interesting topics.

  1. 1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan S06_E02 Quizmasters: Ankur and Abhimanyu 15th January 2022
  2. 2. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 1) 20 questions in the quiz. Each question carries 10 marks. 2) Marks will be divided equally in case a question requires more than 1 answer. 3) Hints for each question are in bold for your convenience. 4) Please ﬁll in your answers in the G-Form only. Please don't shout out the answers in the meet. 5) We will have a re-run at the end. 6) Form closes 1 minute after the re-run ends. 7) Q4, Q8, Q12, Q16 and Q20 are star marked questions. They will be used to settle ties. 8) No Googling. It would lead to disqualiﬁcation. 9) Happy Quizzing! RULES
  3. 3. QSN1 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan X is known to have peculiar and extraordinary abilities, such as being able to talk in English, although not without pronouncing most words as if they begin with an "R". He talks to other animals (mostly dogs). He can also morph his body to mimic any and all monsters he has encountered, along with some humans, too. Who is X?
  4. 4. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  5. 5. ASN1 Scooby Doo S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  6. 6. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan In 2019, Donatella Versace showed her Spring 2020 womenswear collection, based around a viral green, leaf-print dress that Jennifer Lopez infamously wore to the Grammys in 2000. At the end of the show, a <redacted> ﬂashed on a screen with the command, “Show me the real Versace jungle dress,” and JLo herself appeared, bringing internet history to life. What is the lore behind this iconic dress? QSN2
  7. 7. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  8. 8. ASN2 The dress led to the creation of Google’s image search function S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  9. 9. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  10. 10. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan “W.A.D (Work All Day)", a song by Footsie was used in the oﬃcial launch ad of Iphone 13. On hearing it, Indian fans were immediately hit by a wave of nostalgia and ﬂooded twitter with the retweets of this ad along with the #RDforever. What was the Indian counterpart the music of this song inspired from? Also explain the #. Q01
  11. 11. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  12. 12. A01 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  13. 13. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan X is widely regarded as the ﬁrst of its kind. Developed in 1971, it was actually designed as a security test. With each new “host” infected, X would try to remove itself from the previous host. It had no malicious intent and only displayed a simple message: "I'M THE X. CATCH ME IF YOU CAN!" X also is a hostile mob in a game where it silently approaches the player and explodes. Identify X. Q02
  14. 14. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  15. 15. A02 X - Creeper S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  16. 16. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Johnny Harris is a ﬁlmmaker and journalist who reports on interesting trends and stories domestically and around the globe. Many of us might recognise him from his work with Vox. After being intrigued by a Shane Dawson conspiracy video, Johnny released his investigations on a certain issue faced by a particular outlet all across the globe. “The worst kind of disappointment is being told that the <redacted> is broken when you’re craving it.” It came down to a lot of reasons - faulty software, intensive hygiene procedure, hot and cold cycles, among other. What global problem is being talked about here? Q03
  17. 17. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  18. 18. A03 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  19. 19. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan In 1994, WWE, then WWF, entered into an agreement with X, an international non governmental organisation, who also trademarked WWF. The agreement saw WWE cease using the acronym in connection with wrestling and minimise the spoken use of it. In 2000, X sued WWF, alleging various violations of the 1994 agreement. Following the lawsuit , WWF was forced to change its name to WWE. The logo was altered and all verbal and visual references to “WWF” had to be edited out from old broadcasts. In light of these major changes, a promotional campaign called “Y” was used to publicize them. Y is a *parental advisory required* phrase that accurately depicted the new lack of the letter F. Identify X and the name of the campaign “Y”. Q04
  20. 20. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  21. 21. A04 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan X - World Wildlife Fund for Nature
  22. 22. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Harvey Ball in 1963 was employed by a company to create X to be used on a variety of print media. It took him 10 minutes to complete the project. The use of X was part of company’s friendship campaign. The aim was to get employees to X while using the phone and doing other tasks. A certain Mr. Forrest is also claimed to be the creator of X in 1994. What is X ? Q05
  23. 23. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  24. 24. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Smiley Face :) A05
  25. 25. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan This is a story about an ugly caterpillar that turns into a beautiful majestic butterﬂy. But before this sad-looking caterpillar grows up, it goes through an unsightly, humiliating stage that resembles X! Larva from the Giant Swallowtail Butterﬂy (Papilo cresphontes) is greenish-brown with white blotches - that closely resembles X! Therefore, it is often referred to as the X Worm or X Caterpillar. This cleverly disguised caterpillar can be found munching in our gardens this fall. They often rest in plain view on the upper surfaces of leaves where you would expect to ﬁnd X. Identify X. Q06
  26. 26. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  27. 27. A06 X - Bird Poop S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  28. 28. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan This is the entrance of Akbar’s tomb in Agra. Its entrance, the short gate in front, is surprisingly lower than the norm massive gateways of the monuments of the era. This was not a mistake but an intentional design! What was the reason behind the low gateway? Q07
  29. 29. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  30. 30. A07 People visiting the grave would have to bow before entering. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  31. 31. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan _ _ _ _ _ was established in 1946 and its ﬁrst major product was the yubiwa pipe, a ﬁnger ring that would hold a cigarette, allowing the wearer to smoke the cigarette down to its nub while also leaving the wearer's hands free. However, in 1974, _ _ _ _ _ developed the ﬁrst variant of the product for which it gained immense popularity and success and is the product the company is still mostly associated with. Most of us might possess a diﬀerent computative device of _ _ _ _ _. Fill in the blacks. Q08
  32. 32. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  33. 33. A08 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  34. 34. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Simple one! The video on the right is the parody, by Seth Rogen and James Franco on SNL, of the music video of a certain infamous couple. Identify the couple. Q09
  35. 35. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  36. 36. A09 Kanye West and Kim Kardashian S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  37. 37. Q10 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan X is the name of a process usually an intervention and derived from the fact that it lasted 40 days. X, nowadays, is a mandatory process to be done by students to get into university, among various other places. What is X?
  38. 38. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  39. 39. A10 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  40. 40. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan One of theories behind the origin of the name of this brand X in 2007 is that the letters, when mirrored, spell another product, which is the major ﬁeld of interest of the parent company and has been the most proﬁtable for them over the years. Another theory goes that the founder of this huge multinational conglomerate used to bless others by using the word X. Identify X. Q11
  41. 41. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  42. 42. A11 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan JIO | OIL
  43. 43. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Street artist, graphic designer and activist Shepard Fairey created this visionary portrait of X in 2008. Fairey based the work on a photograph by Mannie Garcia, which he transformed with his signature high-contrast stencil technique, inspired by the political message and bold graphics of Soviet Socialist Realism. Emblazoned with the word “Y”, Fairey’s portrait was quickly adopted as an ofﬁcial image of X’s ‘movement’. New Yorker art critic Peter Schjeldahl called the poster “the most efﬁcacious American illustration since ‘Uncle Sam Wants You.’”. Identify X and Y. Q12
  44. 44. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  45. 45. A12 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan X - Barack Obama Y - Hope
  46. 46. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Rapper Dan Sur has claimed he's the ﬁrst person on the planet to have X for 'hair'. Weird ﬂex but okay.... He has been showing off his bizarre new headpiece saying he wanted to look like he had come 'straight out of a jewellery store'. He said in a video: "The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now," What did he do with his hair? Q13
  47. 47. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  48. 48. A13 He has gold chains for hair. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  49. 49. Q14 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan X is a modern day weapon which is named after a fruit from the Punicaceae family, because of its resemblance to the said fruit. One of the ways to use it is to shoot it through the muzzle of a rifﬂe X also is a song by a famous American singer and songwriter. Identify X.
  50. 50. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  51. 51. A14 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  52. 52. Q15 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan In the world of technology and entertainment, the below formula is used to calculate the ﬁnal score of the player after a playthrough. It starts after the main character steals an ancient relic, is chased by a demon monkey and has to do whatever it takes to escape them.
  53. 53. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  54. 54. A15 Temple Run S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  55. 55. Q16 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan X is a boxing style where the hands are placed in front of the boxer's face. This boxing style oﬀers extra protection to the face and makes it easier to jab the opponent's face. This style of boxing was developed by legendary trainer Cus D'Amato. This technique of boxing utilizes relaxed hands with the forearms in front of the face and the ﬁst at nose-eye level. Other unique features include side-to-side head movements, bobbing, weaving and blind siding the opponent. Identity X, named after a very diﬀerent non violent game.
  56. 56. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  57. 57. A16 Peekaboo S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  58. 58. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Back in 2011, the Golden Globes were hosted by Ricky Gervais. Ricky, always known for hard hitting zingers, went all guns blazing when introducing X. Identify X. Q17
  59. 59. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  60. 60. A17 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Robert Downey Jr.
  61. 61. Q18 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan According to the creator, the idea of the name X, a portmanteau, and was then derived from a combination of two Japanese sounds. X was often targeted by a trio from a criminal organisation with their headquarters in Kanto and Johto region and one in Sevii Islands. The organisation was headed by Giovanni, who worked at Viridian City. In a live-action movie, a certain merc with a mouth voiced X. Identity X?
  62. 62. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  63. 63. A18 Pikachu S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  64. 64. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan X contains both the top bun and the bottom bun, with the top bun containing sesame seeds. It also contains sea cheese, sea lettuce, sea tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and sea onions, all of which can be seen when a X is being made. As well as all of those ingredients are the patty and secret sauce, both of which have unknown ingredients. The patty and the other secret ingredients are of the most point of interest. Since there is no mention of where the patty might have come from nor was there very little mention of the ingredients of the patty. Identify X, which is most famously made a certain inanimate object. Q19
  65. 65. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  66. 66. A19 S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  67. 67. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan This graph in the time lapse study of a certain ‘migration’ that occurred last year after a new development in a staple service used by everyone. Identify what the three lines refer to? Q20
  68. 68. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  69. 69. A20 Whatsapp, Telegram and Signal. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  70. 70. S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan THANK YOU

