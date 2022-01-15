S06_E02: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Ankur and Abhimanyu

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
This Quiz Club IIT Patna Quiz was hosted by Ankur and Abhimanyu on 15th January 2022. This was the 2nd episode of our new season of quizzing with freshers, and one of them was a Quizmaster himself! The quiz covered a lot of fun and interesting topics.