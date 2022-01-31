Making Smarter Gas Saving Choices - How to Save Money on Fuel

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Gas prices are up by almost 50% from last year and as things stand, these aren’t looking to drop any time soon. Besides buying electric vehicles (EVs) or switching to smaller cars with better fuel economy, what other measures can one take to save money at the pump. Refueling doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg if you play it smart and with our top tips, you can begin doing that today!