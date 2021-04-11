strong ReadDeath comes to the circus . . .strong ReadOn a cold London morning⭐ the body of a clown is found hanging from the high wire far above the vast emptiness of the Olympia Amphitheater. Sherlock Holmes is called in to investigate the strange and macabre occurrence⭐ but with few clues to go on⭐ even he is stymied as to how the clown met his sad fate.book The Baker Street team hopes this new mystery will divert Holmes from his obsession with a killer who recently eluded capture. But when the two cases prove to be linked⭐ they find the danger has doubled. If they don't act quickly to catch this killer⭐ their own fates hang in the balance . . .em ReadThis fun Sherlock mystery gives readers a fascinating peek behind the curtains of a historic traveling circus⭐ complete with colorful characters⭐ thrilling twists and turns⭐ and an ending that will surprise even the most seasoned Sherlock Holmes fans.em Read