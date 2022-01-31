Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿Cómo cambiar la fecha de un vuelo en JetBlue?

Jan. 31, 2022
Si has reservado tu boleto de avión con JetBlue Airline pero por alguna razón necesitas cambiar la fecha de tu vuelo pero no sabes cómo cambiar la fecha de un vuelo en JetBlue, debes leer este PDF. Aquí, hemos compartido toda la información con respecto a tales consultas.

¿Cómo cambiar la fecha de un vuelo en JetBlue?

  1. 1. ¿Cómo cambiar mi vuelo de JetBlue? A veces, los viajeros tienen que enfrentarse a una condición en la que los viajeros tienen que cambiar su vuelo. Entonces, si te estás preguntando cómo cambiar mi vuelo de JetBlue, puedes seguir los pasos que se mencionan a continuación. Pero para esto, necesita volver a emitir el boleto de avión y sólo entonces puede viajar. Es fácil conectarse con JetBlue Airlines y cambiar su vuelo. También puedes ir al Servicio al Cliente de JetBlue Airlines y completar el proceso de cambio de vuelo. Además, también puede dirigir los pasos mencionados a continuación.
  2. 2. Pasos para cambiar vuelos en JetBlue Airlines ● Vaya al sitio web oficial de JetBlue Airlines. ● A continuación, puede utilizar la opción "mi reserva". ● Realizar cambios en la entrada sin visitar el lugar. ● Sin embargo, solo puede realizar los cambios necesarios. ● Ahora, haz clic en la opción cambiar vuelo. ● Ahora, puede hacer clic en la opción de vuelo disponible y pagar la tarifa de cambio antes de la confirmación. ● Haga clic en la opción Enviar y reciba el ticket actualizado en su dirección de correo electrónico registrada. Política de cambio de vuelo de Jetblue ● Si su ruta es de Estados Unidos, México, Caribe o América Central, necesita pagar una tarifa de $100 cada persona. La tarifa es la misma para cancelar o cambiar su vuelo. ● Si su ruta es de algún otro país, necesita pagar una tarifa de $200. ● Necesita pagar la diferencia entre los precios de los vuelos. ● Si la cancelación o el cambio ha sido hecho entre el periodo de 24 horas de la reservación, solamente necesita pagar una tarifa de $75 y no necesita pagar la diferencia de los vuelos también. ¿Cuánto cuesta cambiar la fecha de vuelo en JetBlue? ● Si cancela su vuelo en las 24 horas de reservar su boleto, se puede acceder a un reembolso completo y no tendrá que pagar ninguna tarifa. ● La tarifa depende en su ruta de viaje también. Si su ruta es de Estados Unidos, Caribe, Mexico o America Central, necesita pagar
  3. 3. una tarifa de $100 cada persona. Mientras que, si su ruta de viaje es de algún otro país, necesita pagar una tarifa de $200. Para obtener más ayuda con respecto al cambio de vuelos de Jetblue, también puede comunicarse con el representante de Jetblue marcando el 1 (800) 538-2583 para obtener una solución rápida.

