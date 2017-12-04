Luminária ON e o aço inox

METAL OBJETO DESENVOLVIDO A PARTIR DO DISCIPLINA DE MATERIAIS E PROCESSOS PRODUTIVOS PROJETO POR QUETELIM ANDREOLI PROF. M...
CONCEITO? Imagem 01 - Hotel Alliança. O ponto de partida deste projeto se deu na ideia de fazer uma releitura das antigas ...
CONCEITO? Imagem 02 - relógio solar
PROJETO? Imagem 03 - LUMINÁRIA ON. A Luminária ON é um projeto com linhas retas e diagonais que trás singulares formas enc...
RABISCOS:
ACO INOX Imagem 04 - Arandela De Parede Em Aço Escovado. O aço é uma liga metálica formada essencialmente por ferro e carb...
Imagem 04 - Arandela De Parede Em Aço Escovado. Alta resistência à corrosão (UMIDADE) Resistência mecânica Facilidade de l...
SIMILARES Imagem 05 - pendente em aço escovado Imagem 06 - Pendente Metal Retrô Imagem 08 - Abajur Tripé Mini - Acrílico I...
DIMENSÃO 38 35 25 UN.: CM (LxAxP): 35x38x25
LUMINÁRIAON
REFERÊNCIAS:Imagem 01 - Hotel Alliança. Acesso em 26 de março de 2016. http://wp.clicrbs.com.br/almanaquegaucho/les/2012/...
