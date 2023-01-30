1.
CAUSES OF LOW AIRFLOW IN YOUR AC
UNIT
PART ONE
charlotteheatingandair.com
2.
CAUSES OF LOW AIRFLOW IN
YOUR AC UNIT
Maintenance problems often lead to weak air
conditioning airflow. These issues can be related to
several factors like a clogged air filter, refrigerant leak,
frozen evaporator coils, and other occurrences.
According to the Department of Energy, low AC airflow
is due to simple maintenance routine measures. For
example, if you allow filters and air conditioning coils to
become dirty, the AC will not work properly.
3.
MEASURES BEFORE CHECKING THE UNIT
Before thinking about a probable unit failure,
verify that the doors and windows are
hermetically closed. Next, check the
adequate function of filters and their optimal
hygiene. If you check these items and the
situation is not solved, the device presents a
problem. And the cause must be analyzed to
provide an adequate response.
4.
Experts recommend giving relevance to filters. In this
sense, clogged, dirty filters reduce the amount of airflow
and significantly impair your system’s efficiency. Dirty
filters suppose an obstruction for your unit airflow. On
the other hand, this prevention measure can lower your
air conditioner’s energy consumption by 5% to 15% when
replacing old filters.
FILTERS
5.
MAINTENANCE
Air filters are critical when it
comes to your unit maintenance.
The lack of maintenance of your
AC filters causes even irreparable
to your AC system. When a
clogged or dirty filter restricts
the airflow into your HVAC
systems air handler, it puts an
additional strain on the air
handler fan motor.
6.
NEGLECTD FILTERS
On the other hand, neglected filters impact your heating and air-
conditioning systems, making them dirty, increasing HVAC
cleaning costs, and reducing their lifespan.
7.
If you need AC professional support, do not hesitate to
call your trusted professionals in Charlotte AC Repair.