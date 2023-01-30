Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Causes of Low Airflow in Your AC Unit Part One

Jan. 30, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Natural Gas Air Conditioners
Natural Gas Air Conditioners
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Factual project.pptx
xIDawnIx
GROUP-3.pptx
ItsSaoirse
Ginza Rabba - English translation | Mark Lidzbarski
Mandaei
Back Yourself.pdf
Armani27
Perfect Your German
VICTOR MAESTRE RAMIREZ
WOMEN_EMPOWERMENT_2022
agripinagomez
Jonah.pdf
Danny Morales
Powerful Motivational Videos.docx
LatonyaTrollinger1
1 of 8 Ad

Causes of Low Airflow in Your AC Unit Part One

Jan. 30, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Self Improvement

https://charlotteheatingandair.com/ Charlotte AC Repair

https://charlotteheatingandair.com/ Charlotte AC Repair

Self Improvement
Advertisement

Recommended

Natural Gas Air Conditioners
QueenCityHeatingandA
2 views
8 slides
Most Common Commercial HVAC Problems Part Two Charlotte | AC Repair
QueenCityHeatingandA
57 views
8 slides
A Complete Buyer’s Guide to a New Air Conditioner - Part One | Charlotte | AC...
QueenCityHeatingandA
78 views
8 slides
Why Should You Have an Air Quality Test? | Charlotte | AC Repair
QueenCityHeatingandA
589 views
8 slides
How to Replace Asphalt Shingles? | Roofing | Charlotte NC
QueenCityHeatingandA
65 views
8 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
16k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.2k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
22.9k views
39 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Factual project.pptx
xIDawnIx
9 views
GROUP-3.pptx
ItsSaoirse
2 views
Ginza Rabba - English translation | Mark Lidzbarski
Mandaei
3 views
Back Yourself.pdf
Armani27
3 views
Perfect Your German
VICTOR MAESTRE RAMIREZ
6 views
WOMEN_EMPOWERMENT_2022
agripinagomez
5 views
Jonah.pdf
Danny Morales
3 views
Powerful Motivational Videos.docx
LatonyaTrollinger1
4 views
7 sėkmingo ilgalaikio investavimo principai
Marius Čiuželis
16 views
Jack Ma.pptx
SFASEEHM
3 views
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
carmanwarren76
3 views
IQ and Aptitude Tests ~ [TSG].pdf
DEBJYOTICHOWDHURY7
0 views
SOCIAL-RELATIONSHIP.pptx
GeloCacho
4 views
STRESS MANAGEMENT.pdf
HimansiSahni1
3 views
How to be a good player in call of duty mobile
ScryptCODM
4 views
PUP NSTP MISSION AND VISION
ItsSaoirse
10 views
expo.pptx
MarioCruz318952
3 views
Guest Blogs Website for All Niche - PenPaperPins.pdf
PenPaperPins
2 views
IMPORTANCE OF MEDITATION.pptx
RidwanullahShaik
3 views
Do you ever find yourself struggling to stay positive?
Rahul Ghorpade
3 views
Factual project.pptx
xIDawnIx
9 views
23 slides
GROUP-3.pptx
ItsSaoirse
2 views
10 slides
Ginza Rabba - English translation | Mark Lidzbarski
Mandaei
3 views
641 slides
Back Yourself.pdf
Armani27
3 views
1 slide
Perfect Your German
VICTOR MAESTRE RAMIREZ
6 views
1 slide
WOMEN_EMPOWERMENT_2022
agripinagomez
5 views
32 slides

Featured (20)

Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27k views
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.2k views
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.2k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.3k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.1k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.2k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.2k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.3k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
Advertisement

Causes of Low Airflow in Your AC Unit Part One

  1. 1. CAUSES OF LOW AIRFLOW IN YOUR AC UNIT PART ONE charlotteheatingandair.com
  2. 2. CAUSES OF LOW AIRFLOW IN YOUR AC UNIT Maintenance problems often lead to weak air conditioning airflow. These issues can be related to several factors like a clogged air filter, refrigerant leak, frozen evaporator coils, and other occurrences. According to the Department of Energy, low AC airflow is due to simple maintenance routine measures. For example, if you allow filters and air conditioning coils to become dirty, the AC will not work properly.
  3. 3. MEASURES BEFORE CHECKING THE UNIT Before thinking about a probable unit failure, verify that the doors and windows are hermetically closed. Next, check the adequate function of filters and their optimal hygiene. If you check these items and the situation is not solved, the device presents a problem. And the cause must be analyzed to provide an adequate response.
  4. 4. Experts recommend giving relevance to filters. In this sense, clogged, dirty filters reduce the amount of airflow and significantly impair your system’s efficiency. Dirty filters suppose an obstruction for your unit airflow. On the other hand, this prevention measure can lower your air conditioner’s energy consumption by 5% to 15% when replacing old filters. FILTERS
  5. 5. MAINTENANCE Air filters are critical when it comes to your unit maintenance. The lack of maintenance of your AC filters causes even irreparable to your AC system. When a clogged or dirty filter restricts the airflow into your HVAC systems air handler, it puts an additional strain on the air handler fan motor.
  6. 6. NEGLECTD FILTERS On the other hand, neglected filters impact your heating and air- conditioning systems, making them dirty, increasing HVAC cleaning costs, and reducing their lifespan.
  7. 7. If you need AC professional support, do not hesitate to call your trusted professionals in Charlotte AC Repair.
  8. 8. charlotteheatingandair.com

×