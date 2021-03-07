Projeto Pedagógico EC10/Tag

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LEANDRO CRUZ FRÓES DA SILVA Secretário de Educação FÁBIO PEREIRA DE SOUSA Secretário Executivo TIAGO CORTINAZ DA SILVA Sub...
Sumário ORGANIZAÇÃO CURRICULAR...............................................................................................
IDENTIFICAÇÃO COORDENAÇÃO REGIONAL DE ENSINO DE TAGUATINGA ESCOLA CLASSE 10 DE TAGUATINGA QSD18/ÁREA ESPECIAL 23 TAGUATING...
“ Tive um chão (já faz tempo) todo feito de certezas tão duro como lajedos. Agora (o tempo é que fez) tenho um caminho de ...
APRESENTAÇÃO A Escola Classe 10 de Taguatinga é uma escola inclusiva e oferece à comunidade: Ensino Fundamental de 09 anos...
A EC10 expressa os princípios que orientam a prática pedagógica da instituição no capítulo denominado Princípios Norteador...
HISTORICIDADE A construção da Escola Classe 10 de Taguatinga data de 1963. As atividades escolares foram iniciadas nesse m...
Em 1970, passou por uma pequena reforma, mas somente em 1989 recebeu uma reforma significativa, ganhando uma estrutura fís...
potencializadora da parceria escola-comunidade, ocupando de forma criativa as instalações escolares com atividade esportiv...
DIAGNÓSTICO DA REALIDADE ESCOLAR A Escola Classe 10 de Taguatinga está situada em uma área relativamente tranquila no que ...
CRÓQUI – ESCOLA CLASSE 10 DE TAGUATINGA SALA DE AULA SALA DE AULA DE AULA - 50M@ DE AULA - 50M@
No que se refere aos recursos materiais a escola é bem equipada em todos os setores: jogos pedagógicos, materiais para a p...
Foi constatado que o acesso das crianças à escola se dá da seguinte forma:  33% - Utilizam carro particular;  28% - Tran...
desempenhar funções educativas, imprimir valores, fornecer modelo de formação para a vida em sociedade. Além disso, ser re...
2. A formação cidadã: a. Na tomada decisões éticas b. Da análise crítica das situações e contextos c. Da participação na t...
criando momentos de reflexão que favoreçam a identificação e o repúdio a todas as formas de intolerância, indiferença, dis...
responsabilidades, sem perder de vista a integração com as políticas nacionais de educação e a legislação vigente.  Os pr...
aprendizagens de cada estudante dentre outros elementos da avaliação formativa. É necessário que se destaque os três princ...
 Diálogo escola/comunidade;  Trabalho em Rede. Entendendo que os processos administrativos somente justificam-se se esti...
CONCEPÇÕES TEÓRICO FUNDAMENTADORA DAS PRÁTICAS PEDAGÓGICAS Ao analisar as concepções de educação, de ensino, de aprendizag...
todos os temas tradicionalmente escolares e os temas da vida atual são importantes e compõe o currículo escolar sem hierar...
A intervenção sobre os dados colhidos é o motivo dos projetos e eventos apresentados neste documento. Assumir, portanto, q...
ORGANIZAÇÃO DO TRABALHO PEDAGÓGICO DA ESCOLA A Escola Classe 10 de Taguatinga trabalha com a modalidade de ciclos. O Calen...
a partir do início do turno a prioridade do professor é com seus alunos; podendo um minuto de distração potencializar risc...
Facebook, Instagram, murais, telefone), a realização de reuniões pedagógicas e festivas, o esclarecimento da comunidade ac...
Com isso, os alunos da EC10 são atendidos duas vezes por semana, cada atendimento com duração de 50 minutos. O projeto vis...
 Identificar agrupamentos e desagrupamentos de quantidades que formem dezena por meio de resolução de problemas com as id...
a. Reagrupamento intraclasse: Atividade realizada no interior da classe. Semanalmente, o professor estará desenvolvendo at...
momento, de uma revisão mediada pelo professor. Atuar como estratégia interventiva de recuperação contínua para alunos que...
formações para os Educadores Sociais Voluntários – ESV que atuam no atendimento aos alunos especiais. O Serviço de Orienta...
CONCEPÇÕES, PRÁTICAS E ESTRATÉGIAS DE AVALIAÇÃO A avaliação apresenta-se como o mais abrangente e importante fator de aper...
critérios definidos e se planeja ações para que o estudante alcance a meta planejada. Embora ocorram momentos específicos ...
presença dos regentes, equipe gestora, equipes especializadas (SOE, EEAA, Sala de Recursos), professores de Educação Físic...
Os resultados das avaliações externas têm possibilitado ao corpo docente reflexões nos momentos de estudo em coordenações ...
(quando for o caso) em sala de aula, pois assim obtém-se um retorno das habilidades desenvolvidas ou não pelo estudante. É...
compartilhar os progressos alcançados e os aspectos a serem trabalhados, com vistas a um melhor rendimento. Os resultados ...
ORGANIZAÇÃO CURRICULAR O Currículo em Movimento adota uma teoria do currículo objetivando “definir intencionalidade format...
Desde 2018 o grupo analisa o sentido da missão expressa na Proposta Pedagógica refletindo as possibilidades dessa missão a...
As equipes docente e técnico-pedagógica têm a sensibilidade de integrar conhecimentos, linguagens e afetos, considerando a...
integrando-se perfeitamente ao trabalho pedagógico das turmas, sem gerar sobressaltos, interrupções ou interferir negativa...
PLANO PARA IMPLEMENTAÇÃO DO PROJETO POLÍTICO PEDAGÓGICO GESTÃO PEDAGÓGICA Considerando todo o exposto anteriormente, todos...
reuniões, os responsáveis pelos alunos, o professor regente e qualquer outro membro da equipe gestora e/ou pedagógica, des...
o suporte do profissional especializado da Sala de Recursos e do pedagogo da EEAA para planejamento e atuação eficientes. ...
A Assembleia Escolar aprovou o regimento escolar (anexo) e a versão preliminar da presente Proposta Pedagógica, sem ressal...
nesse documento hoje fazem parte da Proposta Pedagógica, pois, entende-se que a comunidade escolar se identifica com conce...
A Secretaria Escolar, de acordo com o Regimento Escolar das escolas Públicas do Distrito Federal, é subordinada ao diretor...
O Conselho de Classe deve proporcionar conhecimento da realidade, reflexão conjunta e propostas a serem colocadas em práti...
Os funcionários da limpeza e conservação executam os serviços necessários ao bem estar geral relacionado ao prédio público...
