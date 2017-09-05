Programa quatrefulles castellano2017

TURISME ESPORT JOVENTUT EDUCACIÓ BENESTAR SOCIAL
C/ Castellón, nº 2, 3º pta. 8 - 46004 Valencia Tel. 96 353 20 90 quatrefulles@quatrefulles.com www.quatrefulles.com
  1. 1. TURISME ESPORT JOVENTUT EDUCACIÓ BENESTAR SOCIAL
  2. 2. JUVENTUD DEPORTES DINAMIZACIÓN JÓVENES Redes Sociales Gestión Centros de Información Juvenil Cursos de información Ocio Alternativo y Tiempo libre Asesoramiento Actividades y Talleres jóvenes Nuestros Programas de dinamización de juventud tienen como objetivo que el jóven emplee su tiempo libre con propuestas que respondan a sus gustos y motivaciones, además de ofrecerle la posibilidad de ocupar de forma constructiva su tiempo de ocio. Ofrecemos una amplia oferta de Actividades Deportivas para realizar en: Centros Escolares Centros de Mayores Centros Sociales Asociaciones... ACTIVIDADES DEPORTIVAS NIÑOS ETAPA INFANTIL (4 A 6 Años): Educación de base y psicomotricidad ETAPA PRIMÀRIA (7 A 12 Años): Juegos pre-deporti- vos · Juegos Lúdicos · Deportes Alternativos ACTIVIDADES DEPORTIVAS ADULTOS Tai-chi · Yoga · Pilates Aeróbic · Senderismo Estiramientos Mantenimiento Baile Gerontogimnasia ORGANIZACIÓN DE COMPETICIONES Y EVENTOS DEPORTIVOS Galas del Deporte · Jornadas de Clausura y Apertu- ra de temporadas deportivas · Carreras populares Programas Deportivos Municipales GESTIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO DE INSTALACIONES Nos ajustamos a las necesidades de cada instalación para optimitzar al máximo sus recursos. GESTIÓN DE CIUDADES DEPORTIVAS SERVICIO PARA PISCINAS PÚBLICAS Y PRIVADAS MANTENIMIENTO INSTALACIONES juventud@quatrefulles.com deportes@quatrefulles.com
  3. 3. Educación Elequipode Servicios Educativos elabora un plan personalizado en cada Centro y se encarga de organizar y coordinar las actividades para el buen funcionamiento de la prestación del servicio. ESCU ELAMATINA L· LUDOTECA ATENCIÓN Y VIGILANCIA DE LOS NIÑOS/AS EN LOS CENTROS ESCOLARES Actividades lúdicas educativas Juegos y dinámicas dirigidas ACTIVIDAD ES EXTRAESC OLARES ACTIVIDADES DEPORTIVAS Actividades Individuales Actividades de Equipo Juegos Tradicionales Gimnasia Rítmica · Ballet · Danza · Zumba · Tenis Patinaje · Atletismo · Artes Marciales · Yoga Baloncesto · Fútbol · Voleibol · Balonmano ACTIVIDADES INTELECTUALES Idiomas · Estimulación temprana Repaso y técnicas de estudio Funmaths & Funlab Educomunicación Nuevas tecnologías ACTIVIDADES ARTÍSTICAS Expresión Corporal Animación LectoraExpresión Plásticas Musicales Dibujo y Pintura Manualidades Ritmos Percusión ATENCIÓ I VIGILÀNCIA DELS XIQUETS I XIQUETES EN ELS CENTRES ESCOLARS ESCUE LAS VACACIO NALES ACTIVIDADES DEPORTIVAS CLUB DE LOS DEBERES ACTIVIDADES EN INGLÉS FERIA S DEL ESTUDI ANTE PROFESORES Y ORIENTADORES ESTUDIANTES ESO / BACHILLERATO FAMILIAS Y PÚBLICO GENERAL educativas@quatrefulles.com
  4. 4. Bienestar Social SERVICIO DE ATENCIÓN DOMICILIARIA (SAD) DINAMIZACIÓN DE LOS CENTROS DE CONVIVENCIA DE PERSONAS MAYORES Gestión Global · Animación Sociocultural · Actividades Deportivas · Talleres Rehabilitación MAYORE S PROGRAMA DE INTERVENCIÓN SOCIOEDUCATIVO CON FAMILIAS · Acciones con familias · Acciones con Menores · Acciones con Centros Educativos SERVICIO ESPECIALIZADO DE ATENCIÓN A LAS FAMILIES CON MENORES EN SITUACIÓN DE RIESGO Y CON MEDIDAS JURÍDICAS DE PROTECCIÓN Orientación familiar · Mediación familiar · Mediación para la integración y convivencia social. FAMILIA PROGRAMA DE COEDUCACIÓN DE INFANTIL A BACHILLERATO Acciones coeducativas concretas PROGRAMAS DE INTERVENCIÓN ESPECÍFICAS DIRIGIDOS A LOS CENTROS ESCOLARES Drogas · Bullying · Redes sociales TALLER DE APOYO ESCOLAR IN CLUSIÓN SOC IAL PROGRAMA DE INTEGRACIÓN SOCIOLABORAL DE MUJERES Programaparamujeresinmigrantes, facilitando su integración PROGRAMA DE ATENCIÓN PSICOSOCIAL A VÍCTIMAS DE VIOLENCIA DE GÉNERO MUJER PROGRAMA DE INTERVENCIÓN PARA LA PREVENCIÓN SOCIAL DE LOS COLECTIVOS EN RIESGO DE EXCLUSIÓN SOCIAL MEDIACIÓN PARA LA INTEGRACIÓN Y CONVIVENCIA SOCIAL INTERVENCIÓN SOCIAL CON MINORIAS ÉTNICAS MENORES CON DIFICULTADES DE INSERCIÓN SOCIAL. D IVERSIDAD F UNCIONAL SERVICIODEATENCIÓNDOMICILIARIA TALLER DE REHABILITACIÓN PARA PERSONAS CON NECESIDADES PSICOSOCIALES ESTANCIAS VACACIONALES Navidad · Pascua · Verano SERVICIO DE RESPIRO FAMILIAR Talleres psicofuncionales Talleres saludables Actividades al aire libre Animación sociocultural administracion@quatrefulles.com
  5. 5. TurismoTURISMOESCOLAR VISITAS CULTURALES XÀTIVA VALENCIA SAGUNTO LA ALBUFERA PUERTO DE VALENCIA VISITAS LÚDICAS Y TALLERES XÀTIVA Un Castillo de Cuento Taller de Arqueología VALENCIA Gymkhana en el Casco Antiguo Gymkhana en Viveros TURISMOADULTOS VISITAS CULTURALES XÀTIVA Centro Histórico XÀTIVA Su Castillo VALENCIA Centro Histórico SAGUNTO Romana REQUENA Las Cuevas de la Villa VISITAS GASTRONÓMICAS Visitas guiadas con comida XÀTIVA VALENCIA REQUENA Gestionamositinerariospara grupos, adaptándonos a sus necesidades. Contamos con una serie de destinos habituales, también realizamos destinos que solici- te nuestro cliente. Total adaptabilidad en la duración de las visitas y hora- rios; gestión de servicios tu- rísticos, entradas, reservas... Posibilidad de realizar la visita en diferentes idiomas. ASESORIA Y CONSULTORIA TURÍSTICA DISEÑO DE IMAGEN TURÍSTICA (logo, folletos, material promocional...) PROYECTOS BIBLIOGRÁFICOS CURSOS DE FORMACIÓN EN ANIMACIÓN TURÍSTICA GESTIÓN Y DINAMIZACIÓN DE MUSEOS Y ESPACIOS CULTURALES CONFECCIÓN, PRODUCCIÓN Y EJECUCIÓN DE LA OFERTA DIDÁCTICA PRODUCCIÓN Y EJECUCIÓN DE EVENTOS CULTURALES SERVICIO DE ATENCIÓN AL VISITANTE: Información Turística CREACIÓN DE RUTAS TURÍSTICAS REALIZACIÓN DE VISITAS GUIADAS CON GUÍAS TURÍSTICOS OFICIALES STREET MARKETING (ferias, campañas de promoción...) turismo@quatrefulles.com
  6. 6. C/ Castellón, nº 2, 3º pta. 8 - 46004 Valencia Tel. 96 353 20 90 quatrefulles@quatrefulles.com www.quatrefulles.com

