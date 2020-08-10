Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.ambar.org/rpte Interest Rate Swaps for Borrower's Counsel May 11, 2016 | 1:00 PM Eastern
www.ambar.org/rpte The materials contained herein represent the opinions of the authors and editors and should not be cons...
www.ambar.org/rpte | BIOS • Eric Berman Eric Berman has been Senior Legal Editor at Practical Law Finance for seven years,...
www.ambar.org/rpte | BIOS (cont.) • David Sprentall Dave Sprentall is a partner in the Phoenix office of Snell & Wilmer. H...
www.ambar.org/rpte | OVERVIEW • 1. ISDA document structure and key points • 2. Regulation of swaps – new developments • 3....
www.ambar.org/rpte | HYPOTHETICAL • Your client, High Hopes Development LLC, develops multi-tenant office projects. High H...
www.ambar.org/rpte | TERMINOLOGY • Interest Rate Swap. Borrower and the counterparty agree to “exchange” cash flows. Borro...
www.ambar.org/rpte | TERMINOLOGY (cont.) • Interest Rate Cap. A cap simply provides that if the variable rate on the loan ...
www.ambar.org/rpte | MASTER AGREEMENT STRUCTURE Master Agreement • Contains basic representations, covenants and events of...
www.ambar.org/rpte | SWAP DOCUMENTATION • Master Agreement - Preprinted form - Generic framework for the parties’ relation...
www.ambar.org/rpte | SWAP DOCUMENTATION (cont.) • Credit Support Documents - Guarantees - Security agreements - Mortgages ...
www.ambar.org/rpte | MASTER AGREEMENT • 1992 or 2002 Version - Preprinted forms - Elections and negotiated terms are in th...
www.ambar.org/rpte | COMPARISON OF DEFAULT CURE PERIODS Event of Default 1992 Master Agreement 2002 Master Agreement Failu...
www.ambar.org/rpte | ISSUES TO NEGOTIATE • Credit Support (what is the collateral?) • Specified Entities • Cross Default /...
www.ambar.org/rpte | SPECIFIED ENTITY • Third parties which are subject to certain provisions of the Agreement o Default u...
www.ambar.org/rpte | AFFILIATES • Standard definition of "Affiliate" includes: o Subsidiaries: any entity controlled, dire...
www.ambar.org/rpte | CROSS DEFAULT • Event of Default if a party defaults on third party obligation for borrowed money in ...
www.ambar.org/rpte | ADDITIONAL TERMINATION EVENTS • If an ATE occurs, a party may have the right to terminate • Examples:...
www.ambar.org/rpte | ADDITIONAL TERMINATION EVENTS (cont.) Additional Examples: - Decline of credit ratings - Financial co...
www.ambar.org/rpte | CREDIT EVENT UPON MERGER 1992 CEUM May apply to a party if: • Merger • Transfer of substantially all ...
www.ambar.org/rpte | TERMINATION • Under 1992 Master Agreement, parties elect either “Market Quotation” or “Loss” - Market...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION OVERVIEW OF SWAPS REGULATION: THE DODD-FRANK ACT • In 2010 President Obama signed into law...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) OVERVIEW OF SWAPS REGULATION: THE DODD-FRANK ACT Main areas of interest rate swaps...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) OVERVIEW OF SWAPS REGULATION: THE DODD-FRANK ACT Key Dodd-Frank Swap Terminology: ...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) OVERVIEW OF SWAPS REGULATION: THE DODD-FRANK ACT • Title VII mechanics: • The CFTC...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING • Under Section 723(a)(3) of the Dodd-Frank Act, whi...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) What is “Clearing”? • Non-cleared transactions are bilateral – that is, entered in...
www.ambar.org/rpte | What is “Clearing”? REGULATION (cont.) Cleared Swap Bilateral Swap
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING On November 28, 2012, the CFTC issued its first and ...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) Specification Fixed-to-Floating Interest Rate Swap Class 1. Currency US Dollar (US...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING • These transactions, therefore, must be cleared thr...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING Commercial End-User Clearing Exception: Section 2(h)...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING “Financial Entity” Definition: Section 2(h)(7)(C)(i)...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING “Financial Entity” Definition (cont’d): • (VIII) a p...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING Hedge or mitigate commercial risk: Under CFTC Regula...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING Making the election and reporting obligations for th...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING Making the election and reporting obligations for th...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING Overview: Data Reporting for Interest Rate Swap...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING Reporting Party The Reporting Party is the part...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING CFTC Reporting Hierarchy: Which is the Reportin...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING CFTC Swap Data Reporting: Part 45 Under Part 45...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING CFTC Swap Data Reporting: Part 45 Creation Data...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING CFTC Swap Data Reporting: Part 45 Continuation ...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING CFTC Swap Data Reporting: Part 45 Continuation ...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING CFTC Swap Data Reporting: Part 45 Continuation ...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING CFTC Data Reporting: Duties of Non-Reporting Pa...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: NON-CLEARED MARGIN Q: Which rules apply? - Bank margin rules? ...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT • Section 723(a)(2) of the Dodd-Frank Act amen...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT • Both parties must be ECP when the swap is en...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT • “Swap” Definition: Section 721(a) of the Dod...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT Consequences of ECP Failure: • The guaranties ...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT ECP Definition: CEA section 1a(18) • Swap deal...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT ECP Definition: CEA section 1a(18) The ECP def...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT ECP solutions: Keepwell cure • ECP definition ...
www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT ECP solutions: Carve out • Carve-out language:...
www.ambar.org/rpte | SECURING SWAPS • Credit Agreement Issues: – Swaps Permitted? – Swaps Secured? • Mortgage Issues: – Sw...
www.ambar.org/rpte | SECURING SWAPS (cont.) ALTA 29: • 1. The insurance provided by this endorsement is subject to the exc...
www.ambar.org/rpte | SECURING SWAPS (cont.) • Other Issues – Hedge Pledge – Payoffs – Legal Opinion Qualification: “We exp...
Interest Rate Swaps for Borrower's Counsel

Anthony C. Marino co-presented the event "Interest Rate Swaps for Borrower's Counsel" hosted by the American Bar Association on May 11, 2016

Interest Rate Swaps for Borrower's Counsel

  1. 1. www.ambar.org/rpte Interest Rate Swaps for Borrower’s Counsel May 11, 2016 | 1:00 PM Eastern Sponsored By The ABA Section of Real Property, Trust & Estate Law Co-Sponsored By The ABA Business Law Section Eric Berman Practical Law Company New York, NY David Sprentall Snell & Wilmer LLP Phoenix, AZ Anthony Marino Quarles & Brady LLP Milwaukee, WI Bart Wall Bryan Cave St. Louis, MO
  2. 2. www.ambar.org/rpte The materials contained herein represent the opinions of the authors and editors and should not be construed to be the action of the American Bar Association, Section of Real Property, Trust & Estate Law for Continuing Legal Education unless adopted pursuant to the bylaws of the Association. Nothing contained in this book/material is to be considered as the rendering of legal advice for specific cases, and readers are responsible for obtaining such advice from their own legal counsel. This book/material and any forms and agreements herein are intended for educational and informational purposes only. © 2016 American Bar Association. All rights reserved.
  3. 3. www.ambar.org/rpte | BIOS • Eric Berman Eric Berman has been Senior Legal Editor at Practical Law Finance for seven years, where he creates legal know-how resources and provides detailed analysis of legal and regulatory developments in the areas of Swaps & Derivatives and Securitization/Structured Finance. Eric came to Practical Law from the New York office of Sidley Austin LLP where he worked on the Derivatives team in the Corporate Finance group on a wide range of derivatives and structured finance matters including representation of banks and funds in ISDA negotiation for CDS, interest rate swaps, and other derivatives transactions, as well as representation of a variety of parties in interest in CLO, MBS, ABS, and other securitization transactions. Prior to Sidley, Eric practiced in the areas of bankruptcy, commercial lending, securitization, repos, securities lending and other types of financial transactions. Eric represented a number of Enron derivatives counterparties in Enron bankruptcy cases and prepared Enron North America (ENA) Examiner's report on Enron off-balance-sheet structured finance activity and related accounting fraud. • Anthony Marino Tony Marino is a partner in the Milwaukee office of Quarles & Brady LLP. He has extensive experience representing both end-users and financial institutions in negotiating and documenting all aspects of derivative transactions. He routinely represents lenders and borrowers in negotiating and documenting secured and unsecured financing transactions of all types and sizes, including single bank and syndicated commercial loans, asset-based financings, asset securitizations, equipment leasing, mezzanine debt financings, New Market Tax Credit financings, construction loans, private placements, revenue bond credit enhancements and direct purchases, and workouts.
  4. 4. www.ambar.org/rpte | BIOS (cont.) • David Sprentall Dave Sprentall is a partner in the Phoenix office of Snell & Wilmer. He primarily represents banks and other institutional lenders in term, construction and development financings, including syndicated debt and senior/mezzanine structures. He also represents lenders in connection with loans to public and private homebuilders, subscription financing and land banking transactions. • Bart Wall Bart Wall is a partner in the St. Louis office of Bryan Cave LLP. Mr. Wall’s practice concentrates on advising corporate end-users in a variety of transactions to hedge currency, commodity, interest rate and credit risk through swaps and derivative products. He also represents domestic and international financial institutions, private equity firms, small business investment companies and other investors in working capital and fixed asset financings, leveraged acquisition and mezzanine financings, letter of credit facilities, and receivable securitization transactions.
  5. 5. www.ambar.org/rpte | OVERVIEW • 1. ISDA document structure and key points • 2. Regulation of swaps – new developments • 3. SWAP provisions in loan documents
  6. 6. www.ambar.org/rpte | HYPOTHETICAL • Your client, High Hopes Development LLC, develops multi-tenant office projects. High Hopes is obtaining a construction/mini-perm loan for a new building. The loan will be made by Bank A and two other banks under a typical co-lending arrangement. • The loan will have an 18-month construction period followed by a two year interest-only period in order for the occupancy to stabilize and for the borrower to obtain permanent financing. The interest rate on the loan will be 30-day LIBOR plus 200 basis points changing on the first day of each month. • Your client is concerned that interest rates could rise during the term of the loan which could require more equity or mean that the rental income would make it more difficult to service the loan. Bank A has suggested that an interest rate swap might help address High Hope’s concerns.
  7. 7. www.ambar.org/rpte | TERMINOLOGY • Interest Rate Swap. Borrower and the counterparty agree to “exchange” cash flows. Borrower pays at a fixed rate while the counterparty pays at a variable rate based on the notional amount. Payments would be “netted”. • Notional Amount. This is the “hypothetical” principal amount of the hedging transaction used for the purpose of making calculations under the swap. • Counterparty. Refers to the other party to the transaction.
  8. 8. www.ambar.org/rpte | TERMINOLOGY (cont.) • Interest Rate Cap. A cap simply provides that if the variable rate on the loan exceeds a certain rate (the “cap”), the counterparty will pay the excess. Operates like an insurance policy and carries with it an upfront or monthly cost. • Interest Rate Collar. Like a cap but provides a ceiling and a floor. If the loan’s variable interest rate goes over the cap the counterparty pays and if it drops below the floor the borrower pays.
  9. 9. www.ambar.org/rpte | MASTER AGREEMENT STRUCTURE Master Agreement • Contains basic representations, covenants and events of default • Methodology for terminating all transactions and calculating a final settlement amount • Any elections, changes and additions to standard provisions are included in Schedule • Incorporates confirmations by reference Credit Support Documents  Guarantees  Credit Support Annex  Other collateral documents Confirmations • Specifies economic terms of the swap • Includes changes to standard master agreement terms • Incorporates definitions by reference Definitions Standard definitions for each product type
  10. 10. www.ambar.org/rpte | SWAP DOCUMENTATION • Master Agreement - Preprinted form - Generic framework for the parties’ relationship • Schedule to Master Agreement - Includes negotiated modifications - Supplements the Master Agreement • Confirmation - Business terms of a specific transaction - Incorporations standard definitions - Allows for efficient trading and documentation
  11. 11. www.ambar.org/rpte | SWAP DOCUMENTATION (cont.) • Credit Support Documents - Guarantees - Security agreements - Mortgages • Credit Support Annex - Optional preprinted form - Negotiate modifications in paragraph 13 - Primarily used to deliver cash or securities collateral
  12. 12. www.ambar.org/rpte | MASTER AGREEMENT • 1992 or 2002 Version - Preprinted forms - Elections and negotiated terms are in the Schedule • Differences Between Versions - Close-out: market quotations/loss v. close-out amount - Events of default o 1992 cure periods are more generous o 2002 includes force majeure termination event - 2002 includes set-off provision
  13. 13. www.ambar.org/rpte | COMPARISON OF DEFAULT CURE PERIODS Event of Default 1992 Master Agreement 2002 Master Agreement Failure to make a payment 3 Local Business Days after notice 1 Local Business Day after notice Failure to make a delivery 3 Local Business Days after notice 1 Local Delivery Day after notice Other breaches of master agreement 30 days after notice 30 days after notice Involuntary bankruptcy 30 days 15 days Enforcement action by a secured party to take possession of all or substantially all of party’s assets 30 days 15 days
  14. 14. www.ambar.org/rpte | ISSUES TO NEGOTIATE • Credit Support (what is the collateral?) • Specified Entities • Cross Default / Cross Acceleration • Additional Termination Events • Credit Event Upon Merger
  15. 15. www.ambar.org/rpte | SPECIFIED ENTITY • Third parties which are subject to certain provisions of the Agreement o Default under Specified Transactions o Cross Default o Bankruptcy Default o Credit Event upon Merger o Absence of Litigation Representation • Bank perspective: as broad as possible (“all Affiliates”) • Borrower perspective: no more restrictive than loan agreement
  16. 16. www.ambar.org/rpte | AFFILIATES • Standard definition of "Affiliate" includes: o Subsidiaries: any entity controlled, directly or indirectly, by a party o Parent companies: any entity that controls, directly or indirectly, the party o Sister companies: any entity directly or indirectly under common control with the party. • “Control” means ownership of a majority of the voting power of the entity or person. • Some banks like to name “All affiliates” as Specified Entities • Borrowers should consider potential consequences (for example, should a bankruptcy of a sister company trigger an ATE?)
  17. 17. www.ambar.org/rpte | CROSS DEFAULT • Event of Default if a party defaults on third party obligation for borrowed money in excess of a threshold amount • Negotiation Points - Change to cross-acceleration - Exception for administrative errors - Expansion to include other financial obligations - Threshold amount - Specified Entity (will be subject to the cross default provision)
  18. 18. www.ambar.org/rpte | ADDITIONAL TERMINATION EVENTS • If an ATE occurs, a party may have the right to terminate • Examples: - Optional early termination at election of borrower - A default under the loan documents - The loan is prepaid and the loan documents are terminated - The lender no longer has commitments under the loan agreement (could result from sale of loan)
  19. 19. www.ambar.org/rpte | ADDITIONAL TERMINATION EVENTS (cont.) Additional Examples: - Decline of credit ratings - Financial covenants - Granting of a lien in favor of other creditors that does not secure the swap on a pari passu basis - Partial termination if amortizing loan is partially repaid
  20. 20. www.ambar.org/rpte | CREDIT EVENT UPON MERGER 1992 CEUM May apply to a party if: • Merger • Transfer of substantially all its assets 2002 CEUM May apply to a party if: • Merger or consolidation • Any substantial part of its assets comprising the business as of the agreement date • Reorganization or reincorporation • Acquisition of control by another person or group • Substantial change in capital structure (issuance of debt, convertible securities or preferred stock) Note: CEUM also requires a deterioration of credit following the triggering event.
  21. 21. www.ambar.org/rpte | TERMINATION • Under 1992 Master Agreement, parties elect either “Market Quotation” or “Loss” - Market Quotation: based on (i) average of two middle bids obtained from 4 reference market makers or (ii) the middle bid of 3 bids so obtained - Loss: cost of unwinding hedges related to the terminated transactions (more subjective determination) • 2002 Master Agreement adopts single damages measurement defined as the “Close-out Amount” - Requires a good faith determination, using commercially reasonable procedures, of the losses or gains that are or would be realized in providing for the economic equivalent of the material terms of and option rights of the parties under the terminated transactions
  22. 22. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION OVERVIEW OF SWAPS REGULATION: THE DODD-FRANK ACT • In 2010 President Obama signed into law the Dodd- Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 – known as the Dodd-Frank Act. • Designed to curtail systemic risk in the banking and financial system. • Cornerstone of this legislation is regulation of the swaps market – Title VII.
  23. 23. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) OVERVIEW OF SWAPS REGULATION: THE DODD-FRANK ACT Main areas of interest rate swaps regulation under Title VII: • Clearing and exchange trading (“trade execution”). • Data reporting. • Margin rules for uncleared swaps. • Rules for swap dealers (and MSPs). • Eligible contract participant (ECP) requirement.
  24. 24. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) OVERVIEW OF SWAPS REGULATION: THE DODD-FRANK ACT Key Dodd-Frank Swap Terminology: • ECP = Eligible contract participant • NSBS = Non-security-based swap (“swap”) • SBS = Security-based swap • SD = Swap dealer • MSP = Major swap participant • SBSD = Security-based swap dealer • MSBSP = Major security-based swap participant • SEF = Swap execution facility • DCM = Designated contract market • DCO = Derivatives clearing organization • SDR = Swap data repository
  25. 25. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) OVERVIEW OF SWAPS REGULATION: THE DODD-FRANK ACT • Title VII mechanics: • The CFTC regulates non-security-based swaps (known simply as “swaps”). • The SEC regulates security-based swaps (SBS). • Interest rate swaps are non-security-based swaps (“swaps”) under Title VII and are therefore generally regulated under CFTC rulemaking. • For details on swaps vs. SBS under Title VII, see http://us.practicallaw.com/3-502- 8950?q=3-502-8950#a477834: Types of Swaps under Title VII.
  26. 26. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING • Under Section 723(a)(3) of the Dodd-Frank Act, which added new Section 2(h) to the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), all swaps for which a Clearing Determination has been issued by the CFTC must be cleared by a CFTC-registered Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) – CME, ICE, LCH, etc. • If a trade is req'd to be cleared and may not be cleared or is rejected for clearing, it is void ab initio and unlawful to enter into.
  27. 27. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) What is “Clearing”? • Non-cleared transactions are bilateral – that is, entered into by two parties. • In a cleared trade, the clearinghouse inserts itself into the middle of the transaction, “guarantying” the performance of both parties. • Eliminates counterparty risk. • BUT: does not eliminate systemic risk (performance only guaranteed to the extent of clearinghouse resources).
  28. 28. www.ambar.org/rpte | What is “Clearing”? REGULATION (cont.) Cleared Swap Bilateral Swap
  29. 29. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING On November 28, 2012, the CFTC issued its first and only final Clearing Determination to date. It covers many common types of: • Credit default swaps (CDS). • Interest rate swaps (IRS). This includes most plain vanilla fixed-for-floating US dollar IRS, as are entered into in connection with real estate and other commercial lending transactions.
  30. 30. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) Specification Fixed-to-Floating Interest Rate Swap Class 1. Currency US Dollar (USD) Euro (EUR) Sterling (GBP) Yen (JPY) US Dollar (USD) 2. Floating Rate Indexes LIBOR EURIBOR LIBOR LIBOR LIBOR 3. Stated Termination Date Range 28 days to 50 years 28 days to 50 years 28 days to 50 years 28 days to 30 years 28 days to 50 years 4. Optionality No No No No No 5. Dual Currencies No No No No No 6. Conditional Notional Amounts No No No No No CFTC Interest Rate Swap Clearing Determination
  31. 31. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING • These transactions, therefore, must be cleared through a registered DCO unless an exception or exemption is available (more on this to come...). • Furthermore: Under the mandatory Title VII trade- execution requirement set out in Section 2(h)(8) of the CEA, all swaps that are approved for clearing must be entered into on a registered DCM or SEF, unless no registered exchange accepts the swap for trading (7 U.S.C.A. § 2(h)(8)).
  32. 32. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING Commercial End-User Clearing Exception: Section 2(h)(7)(A) of the CEA, as amended by Section 723(h)(7)(A) of the Dodd-Frank Act and Part 50 of CFTC Regulations. Available for swaps where at least one party to the transaction: • Is either: – Not a "financial entity"; or – An exempt financial entity; and • Is using the swap to "hedge or mitigate commercial risk." • Notifies the CFTC how it generally meets its financial obligations associated with entering into uncleared swaps.
  33. 33. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING “Financial Entity” Definition: Section 2(h)(7)(C)(i) of the CEA provides a definition of “financial entity” that includes the following types of entities: • Swap dealers and security-based swap dealers; • Major swap participants and major security-based swap participants; • Commodity pools; • Private funds, as defined in Section 202(a) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; • Employee benefit plans as defined under ERISA; OR….
  34. 34. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING “Financial Entity” Definition (cont’d): • (VIII) a person predominantly engaged in activities that are in the business of banking, or in activities that are financial in nature, as defined in section 1843(k) of Title 12. • Small bank exclusion ($10B) – CTFC Regulation 50.50(d). – BUT: not applicable where bank not hedging commercial risk.
  35. 35. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING Hedge or mitigate commercial risk: Under CFTC Regulation 50.50(c), a swap is used to hedge or mitigate commercial risk if the swap is: • Not used for a purpose that is in the nature of speculation, investing, or trading; • Not used to hedge or mitigate the risk of another swap or SBS position, unless that other position itself is used to hedge or mitigate commercial risk; and • Economically appropriate to the reduction of risks in the conduct and management of a commercial enterprise, where the risks arise from any fluctuation in interest, currency, or foreign exchange rate exposures arising from a person’s current or anticipated assets or liabilities.
  36. 36. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING Making the election and reporting obligations for the Clearing Exception The parties to the swap elect to make use of the exception by having the reporting party report the following information to a swap data repository (SDR), or if no SDR is available, to the CFTC: • Notice of election to use the end-user exception. • The identity of the counterparty that is eligible to elect the end-user exception. There is no prescribed form for this notice – for onboarding, see: • DTCC: DDR-Onboarding@dtcc.com • ABA: regreformtracker.aba.com/2013/08/swaps-end-user-reporting.html Note that Under CFTC Regulation 23.505, documentation must be furnished to SDs and MSPs by non-financial entity swap counterparties claiming the exception from the mandatory swap clearing requirement sufficient to provide a reasonable basis on which to believe that its counterparty meets the statutory conditions required for an exception from the clearing requirement.
  37. 37. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) DODD-FRANK ACT: SWAP CLEARING Making the election and reporting obligations for the Clearing Exception (cont’d) The following information must be provided to the CFTC either in an annual filing by the electing counterparty or on a swap-by-swap basis by the reporting counterparty: • Whether the electing counterparty is either: – a financial entity acting as an affiliate of a non-financial entity; or – a small financial institution. • Whether the swap for which the exception is being elected is being used to hedge or mitigate commercial risk. • Information regarding how the electing counterparty generally meets its financial obligations associated with entering into uncleared swaps. • If the electing counterparty is an SEC filer, whether its board of directors has approved generally the decision to enter into swaps that are excepted from Title VII clearing and exchange-trading requirements.
  38. 38. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING Overview: Data Reporting for Interest Rate Swaps CFTC Dodd-Frank swap data reporting rules: • Part 43: Real-time public data reporting. Reporting of swap data is required only at the inception of the swap. Data fields in Appendix A of the final rules. Data must be reported as soon as technologically practicable upon the creation of the swap. • Part 45: “SDR” swap data reporting and recordkeeping. Data reporting under Part 45 is regulatory reporting. This data is not publicly disseminated but is submitted to the CFTC. • Part 46: Historical swap data reporting and recordkeeping. For swaps entered into before enactment date of Dodd-Frank Act or compliance date for SDR rules.
  39. 39. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING Reporting Party The Reporting Party is the party to the swap that is responsible for reporting data electronically to a registered Swap Data Repository (SDR): • The data that must be reported under CFTC swap data reporting rules – Parts 43, 45 and 46. • The required information regarding the election of the commercial end-user clearing exception. • Note that the reporting party is also usually the party responsible for recordkeeping under Part 45 rules.
  40. 40. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING CFTC Reporting Hierarchy: Which is the Reporting Party? • If one of the parties to the swap is a swap dealer or MSP, the SD/MSP is responsible for fulfilling the parties' reporting obligations. • If one of the parties to the swap is a swap dealer and the other is an MSP, the SD is responsible for fulfilling the parties' reporting obligations. • If neither of the parties to the swap is a swap dealer or MSP, but one party is a "financial entity" as defined under CEA Section 2(h)(7), the financial entity is responsible for fulfilling the parties' reporting obligations. • If both parties are swap dealers, both parties are MSPs or both parties are non- SD/MSP counterparties, then the parties must designate among themselves which of them is to be the reporting party unless only one of the parties is a US person, in which case the US person is to be the reporting party. • DCO reports for cleared swaps. Hierarchy applicable for all CFTC swap data reporting rules.
  41. 41. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING CFTC Swap Data Reporting: Part 45 Under Part 45 of the CFTC’s regulations (“SDR” rules), reporting of swap data is required: • At the inception of the swap (Creation Data). • During the life of the swap until expiration or termination (Continuation Data).
  42. 42. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING CFTC Swap Data Reporting: Part 45 Creation Data For swaps that are not executed on a SEF or DCM nor cleared through a DCO, under the final SDR rules, the reporting party to a swap entered into with a US person must submit to an SDR that accepts data for that asset class of swap the following creation data and reports • Confirmation data. The swap transaction confirmation terms that the reporting counterparty has recorded. • Minimum PET data. The minimum primary asset-class specific economic terms (interest rate, FX, credit, equity and other commodity), which may or may not be contained in the transaction confirmation. These reports may be found for each asset class in Appendix 1 to the final SDR rules. (Note: Not aligned with Part 43 reports.) • Internal identifiers. The internal counterparty identifier, internal transaction identifier and the internal master agreement identifier used by the automated systems of the reporting party. • USI. The unique swap identifier (USI) for the swap. • LEI. The counterparty's legal entity identifier (LEI). You will need LEI to enter into a swap. Parties may apply for an LEI at the Global Markets Entity Identifier (GMEI) Utility at https://www.gmeiutility.org. For “off-facility” swaps not subject to mandatory clearing, this data must be submitted no later than 30 minutes after execution for credit, equity, foreign exchange, and interest rate swaps, if the non-reporting counterparty is a non-SD/MSP counterparty that is not a financial entity
  43. 43. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING CFTC Swap Data Reporting: Part 45 Continuation Data: Life-cycle approach. The life-cycle approach calls for reporting life-cycle events, meaning any event resulting in a change to data previously reported in connection with the swap This includes: • Assignment, transfer, conveyance, or novation. • Partial or full termination of the swap. • Change in the cash flows originally reported. • Amendment. • Exchange or extinguishing of rights or obligations under the swap. • Corporate events.
  44. 44. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING CFTC Swap Data Reporting: Part 45 Continuation Data: Life-cycle approach Under CFTC Regulation 45.4(c), if the reporting counterparty is a non-SD/MSP counterparty: - Life-cycle event data must be reported no later than the end of the first business day following the date of any life-cycle event. - Except that: life-cycle event data relating to a corporate event of the non-reporting counterparty must be reported no later than the end of the second business day following such event.
  45. 45. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING CFTC Swap Data Reporting: Part 45 Continuation Data: “Corporate Event” • The term "corporate event" is not defined in the final SDR data reporting rules, nor in the CEA or CFTC regulations. • Because there is no definition, the provision leaves it up to the party to determine whether an even should be reported. • Implied in the rules that this relates to M&A activity, such as a merger or succession event involving a party to the swap. – This activity has implications for legal entity identifiers (LEIs) and other data. May impact entity status (swap dealer, financial entity, etc.), as well as jurisdiction (US person) and other factors. • A party need not disclose material non-public information in undertaking this obligation. • “Counterparties should use due diligence to ensure that the non-reporting counterparty notifies the reporting counterparty promptly of the non-reporting counterparty’s corporate events affecting any primary economic term of the swap.” (see Amendment to Covered Agreement – Section 4.03)
  46. 46. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: DATA REPORTING CFTC Data Reporting: Duties of Non-Reporting Party The non-reporting party still has reporting responsibilities: • Clearing exception: Reporting requirements in connection with election of the clearing exception. • Creation data: Under Part 45, the non-reporting counterparty must provide any required information in the PET report (LEI, etc.). • Continuation data: Under Part 45, the non-reporting counterparty must timely provide information and data to the reporting counterparty on any “corporate event” that occurs with respect to itself.
  47. 47. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: NON-CLEARED MARGIN Q: Which rules apply? - Bank margin rules? - CFTC margin rules? These rules only apply to swap dealers and MSPs. A: Unless one of the parties to a swap is a SD, MSP, SBSD or MSBSP, parties may continue to negotiate their collateral arrangements using the ISDA Credit Support Annex (CSA), without regulatory interference. • Even with a swap dealer or MSP counterparty: Both rules include non-financial end-user exclusions.
  48. 48. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT • Section 723(a)(2) of the Dodd-Frank Act amended CEA section 2(e) to provide that “it shall be unlawful for any person other than an 'eligible contract participant' to enter into a swap unless the swap is entered into on, or subject to the rules of, a board of trade designated as a contract market [DCM] under Section 5 of the CEA.“ – Swaps conducted on a DCM are subject to a host of protective rules and regulations making it less necessary, from the perspective of swap regulators, for the parties to have high net worth.
  49. 49. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT • Both parties must be ECP when the swap is entered into (if swap is “off-facility”). – NOT an ongoing obligation. • Parties must represent to one another that they are ECPs – See Amendment to Covered Agreement – Section 3.02 • When entering into a swap with a swap dealer (or MSP), this is covered by the ISDA Dodd-Frank Protocol Questionnaire – incorporated into the ISDA Master by reference.
  50. 50. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT • “Swap” Definition: Section 721(a) of the Dodd-Frank Act defines the term "swap" by adding Section 1a(47) to the CEA (7 U.S.C. § 1a(47)) – August 2012. • CFTC No-Action Letter 12-17 clarifies that swap guarantors and pledgors must be Eligible Contract Participants. – In No-Action Letter 12-17, issued on October 12, 2012, the CFTC clarified its view that the definition of the term "swap" included any guaranty of a swap and pledges of assets used to secure swap obligations. – As a result, each guarantor and pledgor must be ECP at execution or it may not provide credit support for a swap.
  51. 51. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT Consequences of ECP Failure: • The guaranties made under or in connection with a loan agreement are unenforceable to the extent the guaranteed obligations include swap obligations guaranteed by, or supported by pledge of assets by, non-ECP borrower subsidiaries (or other parties). • This is the case even where the direct swap counterparties are ECPs. • Further, because loan guaranties are rarely severable, there is a risk that the entire loan guaranty could be rendered unenforceable.
  52. 52. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT ECP Definition: CEA section 1a(18) • Swap dealers, MSPs, SBSDs, MSBSPs. • Corporations, partnerships, proprietorships, organizations, trusts, or other entities with more than $10 million in assets, or any entity guaranteed by such entity. • Individuals with aggregate amounts of more than $10 million invested on a discretionary basis (or $5 million if hedging). • Entities with a net worth of at least $1 million that are hedging commercial risk. • Financial institutions. • Insurance companies. • Investment companies subject to regulation under the Investment Company act of 1940 (and similar foreign entities subject to similar foreign regulation). • Commodity pools with more than $5 million in assets under management (AUM). • Employee benefit plans subject to ERISA with total assets exceeding $5 million or whose investment decisions are made by a registered commodity pool advisor (CPO) or commodity trading advisor (CTA) subject to regulation under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, or by a financial institution or insurance company. • Governmental entities (including the US, a state or a foreign government). • Brokers and dealers subject to regulation under the Securities Exchange act of 1934 (Exchange Act) and similarly regulated foreign entities. If the broker or dealer is an individual it must have discretionary investments of greater than $10 million. • Futures commission merchants (FCMs) and similarly regulated foreign entities, except that if the FCM is an individual it must have discretionary investments of greater than $10 million. • Any entity that: – is owned entirely by ECPs; – where the entity and its owners have an aggregate of at least $1 million in net worth; – is entering into an interest rate, FX or commodity derivative to hedge a commercial risk.
  53. 53. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT ECP Definition: CEA section 1a(18) The ECP definition provides several alternatives for meeting the test. Only one prong of the definition must be met for a party to qualify as an ECP. The alternative most likely to be relevant for loan parties in secured lending transactions found in CEA section 1a(18)(v)(III): • "(v) a corporation, partnership, proprietorship, organization, trust, or other entity — (III) that: (aa) has a net worth exceeding $1,000,000; and (bb) enters into an agreement, contract, or transaction in connection with the conduct of the entity's business or to manage the risk associated with an asset or liability owned or incurred or reasonably likely to be owned or incurred by the entity in the conduct of the entity's business[.]" (7 U.S.C. § 1a(18)(v)).
  54. 54. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT ECP solutions: Keepwell cure • ECP definition 1a(18)(v)(II): – "(v) a corporation, partnership, proprietorship, organization, trust, or other entity — (I) that has total assets exceeding $10,000,000; [or] (II) the obligations of which under an agreement, contract, or transaction are guaranteed or otherwise supported by a letter of credit or keepwell, support, or other agreement by an entity described in subclause (I), …;
  55. 55. www.ambar.org/rpte | REGULATION (cont.) THE DODD-FRANK ACT: ECP REQUIREMENT ECP solutions: Carve out • Carve-out language: Carves out obligations under the borrower's (or any other party's) swaps from the basket of guaranteed obligations under the loan documents. – LSTA market advisory (Feb. 2013): recommended that the defined term or terms used in the guaranty or security agreement to identify the obligations guaranteed or secured (typically terms like "Obligations" or "Guaranteed Obligations" and "Secured Obligations") specifically exclude all “Excluded Swap Obligations.” Definition of that term provided. (Sample language in materials.) – ISDA also has published similar carve-out language to address the ECP issue, as well as keepwell language.
  56. 56. www.ambar.org/rpte | SECURING SWAPS • Credit Agreement Issues: – Swaps Permitted? – Swaps Secured? • Mortgage Issues: – Swaps Secured? – Priority – Mortgage/Recording Tax – Title Insurance Endorsement (ALTA 29)
  57. 57. www.ambar.org/rpte | SECURING SWAPS (cont.) ALTA 29: • 1. The insurance provided by this endorsement is subject to the exclusions in Section 3 of this endorsement, the Exclusions from Coverage in the Policy, the Exceptions from Coverage contained in Schedule B, and the Conditions. As used in this endorsement: – a. The “Date of Endorsement” is _____________________; and – b. “Swap Obligation” means a monetary obligation under the interest rate exchange agreement dated ________________, between _________________ and the Insured existing at Date of Endorsement and secured by the Insurance Mortgage. The Swap Obligation is included as a part of the Indebtedness. • 2. The Company insures against loss or damage sustained by the Insured by reason of the invalidity, unenforceability or lack of priority of the lien of the Insured Mortgage as security for the repayment of the Swap Obligation at Date of Endorsement.
  58. 58. www.ambar.org/rpte | SECURING SWAPS (cont.) • Other Issues – Hedge Pledge – Payoffs – Legal Opinion Qualification: “We express no opinion regarding the enforceability of any guaranty to the extent such guaranty would result in or require a party to guarantee a swap obligation and such party is not an eligible contract participant under the Commodity Exchange Act”

