Qwafafew meeting - Aug 2020 - Arnav Sheth

A Trading Strategy by Connecting Equity and Foreign Exchange Markets Through the WM Fix Arnav Sheth Aug 18th, 2020 Boston,...
A Trading Strategy by Connecting Equity and Foreign Exchange Markets Through the WM Fix Arnav Sheth Arnav currently teache...
Connecting Equity and Foreign Exchange Markets Through the WM Fix A Trading Strategy Arnav A. Sheth, Ph. D. Massachusetts ...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Introduction For...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Introduction Ane...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix The WM/Reuters C...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix The WM/Reuters C...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Hypothesis We te...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Data We perform ...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Data We also loo...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Data We look at ...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Data FX data is ...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Data Fix data up...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Data Equity Retu...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Regression Analy...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Regression Resul...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Regression Resul...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Regression Resul...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Regression Resul...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Regression Resul...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Correlation Matr...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix P...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix P...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix P...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix P...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix P...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix P...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix P...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix P...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg pVals AIC Logit Summary Future Appendix Stepwi...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg pVals AIC Logit Summary Future Appendix Stepwi...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg pVals AIC Logit Summary Future Appendix Stepwi...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Results Summary Future Appendix Techniqu...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Results Summary Future Appendix Logistic...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Results Summary Future Appendix Logistic...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Results Summary Future Appendix Logistic...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Results Summary Future Appendix Equal-We...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Summary We hypot...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Further Research...
Appendix
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stat...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stat...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stat...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stat...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stat...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stat...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stat...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stat...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stat...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stat...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stat...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stat...
Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stat...
  1. 1. A Trading Strategy by Connecting Equity and Foreign Exchange Markets Through the WM Fix Arnav Sheth Aug 18th, 2020 Boston, MA
  2. 2. ANNOUNCEMENTS Hugh Crowther
  3. 3. Announcements ■ September 15 – The Evolution of a Value Investor And Perspectives; Joel Greenblatt, The Little Book that Beats the Market ■ September 29 – Fixed Income ETFs &amp; The Modernization of The Bond Market; Ananth Madhavan, PhD, Stephen Laipply ■ October 6 – Earnings Investors Trust: Enduring Times of Uncertainty; Rebecca Fender, CFA, – Carol Geremia, Patrizio Urciuoli, Daniel Fasciano, CFA, CAIA,
  4. 4. https://quspeakerseries6.splashthat.com/ https://qufintech.splashthat.com/
  5. 5. Slides and Code ■ QuAcademy: https://academy.qusandbox.com/#/market/5f3c508799aa4a24691da5f4
  6. 6. A Trading Strategy by Connecting Equity and Foreign Exchange Markets Through the WM Fix Arnav Sheth Arnav currently teaches mathematics at Concourse at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge, MA, and strategic finance at Minerva, an innovative, remote-only, higher-education institution. He is also an associate professor (on leave) and director of the MS Finance program at Saint Mary’s College of California, in Moraga, CA, where he teaches courses on derivatives, corporate finance, investment management, and quantitative methods to working executives enrolled in the MBA, and MS Finance programs. In his time not teaching and administrating, he enjoys researching areas at the cusp of academia and the practitioner world. He has several publications in journals such as the Journal of Investing, the Journal of Investment Strategies, Computational Economics, and more. He published his first book – Optimal Operating Strategies Under Stochastic Cash Flows – in 2011. He consults with industry via his firm, Gaji Analytics, and is currently a Research Adviser to BrightQuery, a startup in the alternative data space. He has a PhD in quantitative finance from Rutgers University, and has an Erdös number of 2.
  7. 7. Connecting Equity and Foreign Exchange Markets Through the WM Fix A Trading Strategy Arnav A. Sheth, Ph. D. Massachusetts Institute of Technology Minerva Schools at KGI Saint Mary’s College of California QWAFAFEW Boston August 18, 2020
  8. 8. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Introduction Foreign exchange represents the largest asset class in the ﬁnancial system. In terms of volume and liquidity. An estimated $6.6 trillion (USD)* goes through markets every day. Up from $5.1 trillion in April 2016. Mostly swaps ($3.2 trillion), followed by spot trading ($2 trillion). *BIS (2019) © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 2 / 51
  9. 9. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Introduction Anecdotal evidence suggests a signiﬁcant majority of FX trading happens at 4 pm GMT (11 am ET in the US). A benchmark for currency markets – the “Fix” – is published at that time. Our study focuses on FX trading around this benchmark. But what is this “Fix”? © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 3 / 51
  10. 10. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix The WM/Reuters Closing Spot Price Introduction Introduced in 1994 as a benchmark currency rate. Also known as the “WM Fix,” the “WM/R Fix,” or simply the “Fix.” Execution of trades at the Fix is a service oﬀered by most brokers. Used mainly for: 1 Portfolio valuation. 2 Performance measurement (equity benchmark error tracking). Used by index compilers, the FT, and others. 3 Valuation and settlement of ﬁnancial derivatives. 4 Hedging by international equity portfolio managers. Source: http: // www. wmcompany. com/ pdfs/ 026808. pdf © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 4 / 51
  11. 11. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix The WM/Reuters Closing Spot Price Introduction Oﬀered on spot rates and forward rates, but our focus is only on spot rates. Spot rates are oﬀered on 160 currency pairs. WM uses the Thomson Reuters Market Data System to source data. For some currencies, where this is not available, the Central Bank spot rate is used. Source: http: // www. wmcompany. com/ pdfs/ 026808. pdf © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 5 / 51
  12. 12. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Hypothesis We test for the predictability of the direction of the Fix using ex-ante equity-related (and one bond-related) volatilities and returns. To identify predictive variables, we use: 1 Ordinary least-squares regression 2 Principal components analysis 3 Stepwise regression Using AIC, and p-values. We test the variables chosen by the above techniques using a logistic regression, from which we calculate log-odds, and run trades out-of-sample. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 6 / 51
  13. 13. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Data We perform our analysis on ten currencies (against the USD*): 1 EURUSD (Euro) 2 GBPUSD (British Pound) 3 CHFUSD (Swiss Franc) 4 JPYUSD (Japanese Yen) 5 CADUSD (Canadian Dollar) 6 AUDUSD (Australian Dollar) 7 NZDUSD (New Zealand Dollar) 8 SEKUSD (Swedish Kroner) 9 NOKUSD (Norwegian Kroner) 10 MXNUSD (Mexican Peso) For each currency pair, we train our models on four years of trading data: 2012 through 2015 (inclusive). *We examine this connection through the lens of the USD. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 7 / 51
  14. 14. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Data We also look at 14 diﬀerent equity-related (and one bond market) variables: 1 S&P 500 (US) 2 DAX (Germany) 3 SSMI (Switzerland) 4 Nikkei 225 (Japan) 5 S&P/TSX (Canada) 6 ASX (Australia) 7 NZX 50 (New Zealand) 8 OMX (Sweden) 9 FTSE (UK) 10 IPC (Mexico) 11 VIX 12 Dividend Yield Proxy (VYM) 13 Term Spread 14 Momentum Factor © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 8 / 51
  15. 15. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Data We look at both, returns and standard deviations, of the 14 variables above. We add the dividend yield proxy* and the term spread based on Cenedese, et al (2016) who ﬁnd explanatory power in these two variables for exchange rates. The momentum factor and VIX is added based on Melvin and Prins (2015) assuming that portfolio managers will trade based on the direction stock returns have taken in the past, as well as volatility expectations in the future. *We use VYM which is a Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 9 / 51
  16. 16. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Data FX data is minute data from histdata.com, using only Bids (we will later include Asks). Equity data is daily data from Yahoo Finance, using only Opens. Each index is in its respective currency, and opens at local times. We verify that all are before 10 am Eastern time. Term Spread data is from FRED, and the Momentum Factor is from Ken French’s website. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 10 / 51
  17. 17. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Data Fix data up to July 2015 was kindly donated by WM/Reuters. We use the 11 am price as a proxy. We train our model on data from 2012 through 2015, and test out-of-sample on 2016 using a logistic regression. All data are converted to z-scores to avoid diﬀerences in scaling and magnitude. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 11 / 51
  18. 18. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Data Equity Returns are calculated as a rolling 21-day percent diﬀerence. For example, returns for the 28th of a given month would be: 28th Open − 7th Open 7th Open Equity Volatility is calculated over daily returns (Open to Open), and the standard deviation is taken over 21 days of returns. 21 days is the average trading month (252 12 ). We work under the assumption that managers look back a month for their trading decisions on any given day. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 12 / 51
  19. 19. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Regression Analysis We start our exploration by running a series of univariate regressions with the equity-based values on the RHS, and the FX values on the LHS. We do this to bypass the problem of multicollinearity. We regress FX returns against equity returns and volatility, to see which one has predictive power (if any). FX returns ∼ Equity returns (1) FX returns ∼ Equity volatility (2) © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 13 / 51
  20. 20. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Regression Results Linear Univariate Regressions of FX Returns (Dependent Variables, Rows) on Equity Returns (Independent Variables, Columns) Below. 'SP500' 'DAX' 'Swiss' 'Nikkei' 'Toronto' 'Aus' 'NZ' 'Nordic' 'FTSE' 'Mexico' 'VIX' 'DivYld' Term Mom EURUSD 6.26 7.85 7.50 7.87 4.31 4.74 6.17 7.39 9.34 5.24 9.21 -13.40 6.75 -7.45 GBPUSD 9.44 12.36 12.06 12.93 5.02 6.00 7.95 11.55 14.90 6.43 15.04 -17.20 8.65 -5.79 CHFUSD 1.63 7.48 6.73 6.06 0.90 1.89 4.06 5.70 6.98 2.43 5.10 -10.08 8.49 -13.67 JPYUSD 1.70 3.07 5.55 3.55 4.19 2.08 -2.99 1.43 5.66 2.19 6.76 -8.86 6.81 -7.90 CADUSD 6.07 5.63 3.84 5.83 2.54 2.58 4.84 7.55 7.01 2.92 7.02 -5.28 2.76 -9.56 AUDUSD 3.41 4.26 1.04 2.79 0.43 0.29 0.51 6.37 2.76 1.78 4.41 -5.56 5.00 -4.81 NZDUSD 4.89 6.06 4.44 4.39 2.54 4.84 2.52 6.98 5.59 2.97 3.98 -8.20 5.15 -5.54 SEKUSD 9.44 9.06 8.74 9.56 7.03 5.62 5.34 12.29 11.06 9.53 10.10 -14.79 5.40 -6.91 NOKUSD 10.04 9.66 6.46 10.15 3.11 5.06 4.41 11.15 9.03 7.18 8.76 -8.94 1.55 -11.35 MXNUSD 3.51 -1.74 -3.01 -2.26 -0.12 -2.96 -1.39 -1.09 -0.72 -4.89 2.61 1.99 2.59 -10.70 Coefficients*10^2 Legend p"<"0.1 p"<"0.05 p"<"0.01 Coeff"<"0 56% with p < 0.1, and 49% with HAC-adjusted p-values (Newey-West). © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 14 / 51
  21. 21. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Regression Results FX Returns versus Equity Returns – Insights Relationships with equity indexes are mainly positive. In other words, increases in equity indexes indicate a weakening of the dollar from 10 to 11 am. Momentum and dividend yield coeﬃcients are negative, signiﬁcant to the dollar. Increases in momentum and dividend yield, are followed by a strengthening of the dollar. VIX is also positive, signiﬁcant to the dollar, across 60% of the currencies. Increases in the expected volatility lead to a weakening of the dollar. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 15 / 51
  22. 22. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Regression Results Linear Univariate Regressions of FX Returns (Dependent Variables, Rows) on Equity Volatilities (Independent Variables, Columns) Below. 'SP500' 'DAX' 'Swiss' 'Nikkei' 'Toronto' 'Aus' 'NZ' 'Nordic' 'FTSE' 'Mexico' 'VIX' 'DivYld' Term Mom EURUSD 6.26 7.85 7.50 7.87 4.31 4.74 6.17 7.39 9.34 5.24 9.21 -13.4 6.75 -7.45 GBPUSD 9.44 12.36 12.06 12.93 5.02 6.00 7.95 11.55 14.90 6.43 15.04 -17.2 8.65 -5.79 CHFUSD 1.63 7.48 6.73 6.06 0.90 1.89 4.06 5.70 6.98 2.43 5.10 -10.1 8.49 -13.7 JPYUSD 1.70 3.07 5.55 3.55 4.19 2.08 -2.99 1.43 5.66 2.19 6.76 -8.86 6.81 -7.90 CADUSD 6.07 5.63 3.84 5.83 2.54 2.58 4.84 7.55 7.01 2.92 7.02 -5.28 2.76 -9.56 AUDUSD 3.41 4.26 1.04 2.79 0.43 0.29 0.51 6.37 2.76 1.78 4.41 -5.56 5.00 -4.81 NZDUSD 4.89 6.06 4.44 4.39 2.54 4.84 2.52 6.98 5.59 2.97 3.98 -8.20 5.15 -5.54 SEKUSD 9.44 9.06 8.74 9.56 7.03 5.62 5.34 12.29 11.06 9.53 10.10 ##### 5.40 -6.91 NOKUSD 10.04 9.66 6.46 10.15 3.11 5.06 4.41 11.15 9.03 7.18 8.76 -8.94 1.55 -11.3 MXNUSD 3.51 -1.74 -3.01 -2.26 -0.12 -2.96 -1.39 -1.09 -0.72 -4.89 2.61 1.99 2.59 -10.7 Coefficients*10^2 Legend p"<"0.1 p"<"0.05 p"<"0.01 Coeff"<"0 48% with p < 0.1, and 42% with HAC-adjusted p-values (Newey-West). © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 16 / 51
  23. 23. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Regression Results FX Returns versus Equity Volatility – Insights Increasing equity index volatilities, where signiﬁcant, have a weakening eﬀect on the dollar. This substantiates what we saw earlier with the VIX, i.e., expectations lead to reality. Momentum and dividend yield volatility, both continue to have a strengthening eﬀect on the dollar. Greater volatility ⇒ greater uncertainty ⇒ greater trading through the Fix? © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 17 / 51
  24. 24. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Regression Results So from the regressions, if we use p < 0.1, as a rough cutoﬀ value, the ‘winners’ are: Dividend Yield and Momentum (9 out of 10 currencies). OMX and FTSE Rtns (8 out of 10 currencies). Term Spread and the IPC/Mexico Stdevs (7 out of 10 currencies). FTSE Stdev (6 out of 10 currencies). We next would like to run a multivariate regression. The problem is with the correlations of returns with each other, and standard deviations with each other. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 18 / 51
  25. 25. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Correlation Matrix Absolute Values Correlation Matrix: Brighter red indicates higher absolute value © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 19 / 51
  26. 26. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Principal Components Analysis We have 28 series as our explanatory variables: 14 returns and 14 standard deviations. The returns and standard deviations are highly correlated with each other, but not with the other. This poses a problem if we wish to use more than one of each as explanatory variables in a regression. We turn to PCA to reduce the 28 to a few signiﬁcant factors. We run a separate PCA on each of the returns and the standard deviations. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 20 / 51
  27. 27. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Principal Components Analysis Scree Plots 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 Eigenvalues Scree89 Returns (a) Returns 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 Eigenvalue Scree78 StdDev (b) Volatilities Choosing the controversial ‘eigenvalue ≥ 1’ rule: We select 4 returns factors, and 3 StdDev factors. These also explain ∼80% of the variance of each. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 21 / 51
  28. 28. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Principal Components Analysis Regression Conﬁrmation However, multivariate regression analysis does not completely support choosing these factors. # Coeﬀ with Factor p<0.1 HAC p<0.1 Rtns Fac 1 5 5 Rtns Fac 2 8 10 Rtns Fac 3 5 5 Rtns Fac 4 2 1 Stdev Fac 1 4 4 Stdev Fac 2 2 0 Stdev Fac 3 1 1 Rtns Factors 1 & 2, and Stdev Factor 1 are signiﬁcant across most coeﬃcients. The sharp drop in the scree plots also support this. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 22 / 51
  29. 29. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Principal Components Analysis Regression Conﬁrmation Multivariate Regressions of PCA Factors (Independent Variables, Columns) on FX Returns (Dependent Variables, Columns) Legend p"<"0.1 p"<"0.05 p"<"0.01 Coeff"<"0 34% with p < 0.1, and 33% with HAC-adjusted p-values (Newey-West). © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 23 / 51
  30. 30. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Principal Components Analysis Second Regression Conﬁrmation We rerun regressions with these three factors, and ﬁnd: # Coeﬀ with Factor p<0.1 HAC p<0.1 Rtns Fac 1 5 5 Rtns Fac 2 9 9 Stdev Fac 1 4 4 These look a little better. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 24 / 51
  31. 31. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Principal Components Analysis Second Regression Conﬁrmation Multivariate Regressions of Reduced PCA Factors (Independent Variables, Columns) on FX Returns (Dependent Variables, Columns) Legend p"<"0.1 p"<"0.05 p"<"0.01 Coeff"<"0 45% with p and HAC-adjusted p < 0.1 (Newey-West). © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 25 / 51
  32. 32. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Principal Components Analysis Regression with Momentum Since the Rtns Facs 1 & 2 do not weight Momentum too heavily, we include this in a third regression. Intuitively, it would make sense that increasing momentum in either direction would cause portfolio managers to trade more. Furthermore, 90% of our univariate regressions conﬁrmed it was signiﬁcant. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 26 / 51
  33. 33. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Principal Components Analysis Regression with Momentum Multivariate Regressions of Reduced PCA Factors and Momentum (Independent Variables, Columns) on FX Returns (Dependent Variables, Columns) Legend p"<"0.1 p"<"0.05 p"<"0.01 Coeff"<"0 38% with p and HAC-adjusted p < 0.1 (Newey-West). © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 27 / 51
  34. 34. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg pVals AIC Logit Summary Future Appendix Stepwise Regression We run two sets of stepwise regressions on the data to decide which variables to use: 1 The ﬁrst one is based on p-values (both, overall regression and coeﬃcient). 2 The second one is based on AIC minimization, since we assume we do not know the true model. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 28 / 51
  35. 35. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg pVals AIC Logit Summary Future Appendix Stepwise Regression Minimizing p Values As Criteria © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 29 / 51
  36. 36. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg pVals AIC Logit Summary Future Appendix Stepwise Regression Minimizing AIC As Criteria © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 30 / 51
  37. 37. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Results Summary Future Appendix Technique Summary In sum, we have run ﬁve techniques to select our independent variables: 1 PCA with all relevant factors (PCA1); 2 PCA with factor subset based on multivariate regressions (PCA2); 3 PCA with factor subset and momentum (PCA3); 4 stepwise regression minimizing p-values (Step1); and 5 stepwise regression minimizing AIC (Step2). © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 31 / 51
  38. 38. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Results Summary Future Appendix Logistic Regression The ﬁnal test of all the models is investing in currency via a logistic regression. We convert our FX returns to a categorical (ordinal) variable: 1 10 am to 11 am return > 0 ⇒ LHS = 2 2 10 am to 11 am return < 0 ⇒ LHS = 1 RHS depends on the various techniques we have described so far. Train the model on 2012-15 (inclusive) and test it out-of-sample on 2016. Use logit-calculated log-odds to trade. If prob ≥ 50%: 1 Buy, if LHS = 1 (10 am to 11 am return > 0); 2 sell, if LHS = 0 (10 am to 11 am return < 0). © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 32 / 51
  39. 39. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Results Summary Future Appendix Logistic Regression Results from Principal Components Analysis Cumulative annual returns from trading daily using a logit run on 2016 data using predictors from PCA trained on data from 2012-15. Currency PCA1 PCA2 PCA3 AUD 4.01% (4) 2.74% (8) 2.65% (6) CAD 4.58% (3) 4.17% (1) 4.23% (4) CHF 1.98% (7) 2.82% (7) 1.80% (8) EUR 0.24% (9) 1.15% (9) 0.93% (9) GBP 6.85% (1) 3.37% (2) 5.78% (3) JPY -3.99% (10) -2.88% (10) -2.43% (10) MXN 5.45% (2) 3.30% (4) 7.30% (1) NOK 2.26% (6) 2.86% (6) 3.59% (5) NZD 1.80% (8) 3.34% (3) 6.16% (2) SEK 3.62% (5) 3.25% (5) 2.63% (7) Numbers in parentheses are ranks for currency performance, with 1 indicating the best performance. Bold indicates best performer; underline indicates second-best performer. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 33 / 51
  40. 40. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Results Summary Future Appendix Logistic Regression Results from Stepwise Regressions Cumulative annual returns from trading daily using a logit run on 2016 data using predictors from stepwise regressions trained on data from 2012-15. Currency Step1 Step2 AUD N.A. 2.69% (7) CAD 7.37% (2) 7.69% (2) CHF 0.35% (7) 0.27% (9) EUR -0.12% (8) 1.23% (8) GBP 4.07% (4) 6.38% (4) JPY 1.32% (6) 2.89% (6) MXN 10.09% (1) 10.50% (1) NOK 5.79% (3) 6.44% (3) NZD -1.95% (9) 3.50% (5) SEK 3.82% (5) -1.20% (10) Numbers in parentheses are ranks for currency performance, with 1 indicating the best performance. Bold indicates best performer; underline indicates second-best performer. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 34 / 51
  41. 41. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Results Summary Future Appendix Equal-Weighted Currency Portfolios Cumulative annual returns & daily Sharpe ratios from an equal-weighted portfolio across all ten currencies. Daily Annual Technique Sharpe Sharpe Cum. Ret. Stepwise Reg (AIC) 0.22 3.43 4.02% (1) Stepwise Reg (pVal) 0.18 2.82 3.04% (3) PCA All Relevant Factors 0.12 1.92 2.67% (4) PCA Subset with Momentum 0.15 2.30 3.26% (2) PCA Subset 0.11 1.69 2.43% (5) The values have been sorted by Sharpe ratios and the cumulative annual returns have ranks in parentheses (1 is best). Note that the Annual Sharpe = Daily Sharpe × √ 252, which does not account for serial correlation in returns. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 35 / 51
  42. 42. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Summary We hypothesize predictability of exchange rates around the WM Fix benchmark based on equity market performance and volatility. We ﬁnd that there are several predictors of exchange rates around the Fix using various statistical techniques. Using a logistic regression to predict direction, we run successful trades With some leading to cumulative annual returns of greater than 10%. We conclude that it is possible to leverage herd behavior in foreign exchange markets. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 36 / 51
  43. 43. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Further Research Optimize portfolios dynamically (perhaps monthly) based on most-recent data. Include leverage and transactions costs. Use FX volatilities. Testing of normalized versus non-normalized values. Shorter training periods, more out-of-sample testing. Lasso, SVM regressions. ??? © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 37 / 51
  44. 44. Appendix
  45. 45. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stats We use the 11 am closing Bid price as a proxy for the Fix. To start with, we compare whether or not this is an appropriate proxy. We also split end of month (EOM) days from all other days (non-EOM) per Melvin and Prins (2015). We ﬁnd 11 am price serves as a good proxy, and that there is a consistent diﬀerence between EOM and non-EOM prices. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 39 / 51
  46. 46. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stats 1.319 1.321 1.323 1.325 1.327 1.329 2014*EURUSD*Closing*Rate Time*of*Day EOM non@EOM Fix*EOM Fix*non@EOM Fix versus trading rates, end-of-month (EOM) versus non-EOM, for EURUSD closing bid rates from 10:30 am to 11:30 am Eastern time across 2014 (average for the year). © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 40 / 51
  47. 47. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stats 105 105.5 106 106.5 1072014)USDJPY)Closing)Rate Time)of)Day EOM nonBEOM Fix)EOM Fix)nonBEOM Fix versus trading rates, end-of-month (EOM) versus non-EOM, for USDJPY closing bid rates from 10:30 am to 11:30 am Eastern time across 2014 (average for the year). © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 41 / 51
  48. 48. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stats We look at EOM versus non-EOM in a diﬀerent way. We average at each minute of prices over the entire year, and split them up into non-EOM versus EOM. We then plot the minutes, and look at their histograms. We ﬁnd the median diﬀerence in standard deviations between EOM and non-EOM to be 929%. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 42 / 51
  49. 49. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stats 1.095 1.1 1.105 1.11 1.1152015%EURUSD%+Average%Day Time%of%Day EOM_AVG nonEOM_AVG The average minute for EURUSD for the entire day across 2015, split into EOM and non-EOM. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 43 / 51
  50. 50. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stats 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000Frequency34EURUSD32015 non4EOM EOMMin:31.110 Max:31.111 Med:31.110 SD:30.000211147 Min:31.096 Max:31.110 Med:31.105 SD:30.002251163 Frequency histograms for all minutes for EURUSD for 2015, split into EOM and non-EOM. Inset box shows summary statistics. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 44 / 51
  51. 51. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stats 120.4 120.8 121.2 121.6 2015%USDJPY%,Average%Day Time%of%Day EOM_AVG nonEOM_AVG The average minute for USDJPY for the entire day across 2015, split into EOM and non-EOM. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 45 / 51
  52. 52. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stats 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000Frequency34USDJPY32015 non4EOM EOMMin:3120.9 Max:3121.1 Med:3121.1 SD:30.01705452 Min:3120.6 Max:3121.8 Med:3120.7 SD:30.3254092 Frequency histograms for all minutes for USDJPY for 2015, split into EOM and non-EOM. Inset box shows summary statistics. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 46 / 51
  53. 53. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stats We normalize prices and volatility based on the 11 am price. For prices, we calculate the following for each minute of the average annual day: Valuet − Value11am StdDev (3) For volatility, we calculate the following: StdDevt − StdDev11am StdDev of Minute StdDevs (4) Nothing special seems to happen at 11 am, in terms of absolute values or standard deviation. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 47 / 51
  54. 54. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stats !6 !4 !2 0 2 4 6 2015(EURUSD(!Normalized((by(11am)(( Prices Time(of(Day Average annual day’s prices, minute-by-minute, normalized by the 11 am price and standard deviation, for EURUSD in 2015. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 48 / 51
  55. 55. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stats !4 !3 !2 !1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 2015)EURUSD)!Normalized)(by)11am)) Volatility Time)of)Day Average annual day’s standard deviations, minute-by-minute, normalized by the 11 am standard deviation, for EURUSD in 2015. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 49 / 51
  56. 56. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stats !10 !8 !6 !4 !2 0 2 4 2015)USDJPY)!Normalized)(by)11am))) Prices Time)of)Day Average annual day’s prices, minute-by-minute, normalized by the 11 am price and standard deviation, for USDJPY in 2015. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 50 / 51
  57. 57. Introduction WM Fix Hypothesis Data Regression Correlations PCA StepwiseReg Logit Summary Future Appendix Preliminary Stats !10 !8 !6 !4 !2 0 2 4 2015)USDJPY)!Normalized)(by)11am)) Volatility Time)of)Day Average annual day’s standard deviations, minute-by-minute, normalized by the 11 am standard deviation, for USDJPY in 2015. © Arnav A. Sheth, Ph.D. All rights reserved. 51 / 51

