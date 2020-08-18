Qwafafew meeting - Aug 2020 - Arnav Sheth

Execution at the Fix (WM/Reuters benchmark exchange rate) is a service offered by brokers provided they obtain the trade order before 4pm GMT. We examine the relationship between equity and foreign exchange markets and discover an anomaly between equities and foreign exchange markets during this window. We develop an algorithmic trading strategy to exploit this anomaly and evaluate the efficacy of various statistical machine learning techniques in executing the trading strategy. Our most optimal simulated strategy produced an out-of-sample annual cumulative return of 4.02% and an annualized Sharpe ratio of 3.43.