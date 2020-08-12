Successfully reported this slideshow.
Qu Speaker Series Machine Learning for Factor Investing An Afternoon with Tony Guida 2020
QuantUniversity • Boston-based Data Science, Quant Finance and Machine Learning training and consulting advisory
Machine Learning for Factor Investing An Afternoon with Tony Guida
7
8 • Tony Guida is a Quantitative Portfolio Manager and researcher. Tony’s work is focused primarily on extracting market i...
Machine Learning Ensemble for Factor Investing For professional investors only - promotional material Tony Guida
This material is addressed to professional clients for informative purposes only. It is neither an offer nor an invitation...
Given the exponential increase in data availability, the obvious temptation of any asset manager is to try to infer future...
To test more characteristics/signals To leverage on non-linear complex patterns, rule based To adapt and identify to trend...
6 CASE STUDY : Data “the” key element
A bit of Epistemology THEORY PREDICTIONS EXPERIMENT OBSERVATIONS
DATA TRAINING PREDICTIONS OBSERVATIONS A New Way for Research
9 CASE STUDY : Data “the” key element
Features correlation example 10 Valuation Volume Risk Price based Source: Guida, Coqueret. Chapter 7, Ensemble Learning Ap...
Creating the dataset 11 Instances>>>>~600000 Some features examples • Fundamental trailing • Price based • Volume based • ...
Rolling Windows for training ( case for 12M forward) In this example we use a rolling window of 60 months to predict the 1...
Hyperparameters: 13 • The learning rate, 𝜂: it is the step size shrinkage used in update to prevents overfitting. After ea...
14 CASE STUDY #1: Data “the” key element
We will only predict 12M future performance We will use a boosted tree classification ML model Our Investment universe is ...
16 Check #1: Models’ accuracy
First things first: L/S performance from ML models Performance is Gross of TC and gross of management fees. Backtested per...
Data engineering: What’s the impact of NOT doing it
Data engineering: What’s the impact of NOT doing it
Data engineering: What’s the impact of NOT doing it
21 Check #2: Models’ interpretability
Normalised Feature’s importance breakdown Source: RAM, Bloomberg, Factset, RAM’s alternative data providers.
23 Check #3.1: Performance analytics
Turnover analysis for both models BASE_EDA Average of D1 Average of D2 Average of D3 Average of D5 Average of D4 Average o...
Rolling 12 months performance Performance is Gross of TC and gross of management fees. Backtested performance in USD using...
Check #3.2: Breaking down the data engineering part.
Data engineering: What’s the impact of NOT doing it Portfolio Long D10/Short D1. Legs equal weighted. Cash Neutral. Perfor...
What tails training does on accuracy Source: Hypothetical exercice based on a different yet similar datasets (World includ...
Peer reviewed published paper on tails training
30 CASE STUDY # : Concept and protocol
We will predict 1M future performance We will use a boosted tree classification ML model Our Investment universe is compos...
Implementation ML vs trad. Signal blending EW portfolios based on ML alpha. Selecting top decile. Comparing against simple...
33 Check #: ML vs MF
Comparing Monotonicity
Comparing Performance
Comparing Factor Exposure
37 Check #: ML vs Linear MIF ML
Comparing Monotonicity
Comparing Performance
Comparing Factor Exposure
41 Check #: ML vs Style ML
Comparing Monotonicity
Comparing Performance
Comparing Factor Exposure
45 Check #: ML vs NLP Sentiment Dataset
Comparing Monotonicity
Comparing Performance
Comparing Factor Exposure
49 Knowledge is Power: Some ML/alt. data books
For Professional Investors Only ML books from the “Community” 50
For Professional Investors Only My contributions to the “community” 51
Machine Learning model debate: Deep Learning vs RestOfML, Python vs R, Classification vs Regression etc.. What this presen...
53 Conclusion • Machine learning is not new but a “new” way for doing research today. • ML used with traditional data prov...
Machine learning for factor investing
Topic: Machine Learning for Factor Investing: case study on "Trees"



In this presentation, Tony will first introduce the concept of supervised learning. Then he will cover the practitioner angle for constructing non linear multi factor signals using stock characteristics. He will show the added value of ML based signals over traditional linear stale factors blend in equity.
This master class is derived from Guillaume Coqueret and Tony Guida's latest book "Machine Learning for Factor Investing"

Published in: Data & Analytics
  1. 1. Qu Speaker Series Machine Learning for Factor Investing An Afternoon with Tony Guida 2020 Copyright QuantUniversity LLC. Hosted By: Sri Krishnamurthy, CFA, CAP sri@quantuniversity.com www.qu.academy 08/05/2020 Online https://quspeakerseries5.spla shthat.com/
  2. 2. 2 QuantUniversity • Boston-based Data Science, Quant Finance and Machine Learning training and consulting advisory • Trained more than 1000 students in Quantitative methods, Data Science and Big Data Technologies using MATLAB, Python and R • Building a platform for AI and Machine Learning Exploration and Experimentation
  3. 3. For registration information, go to https://QuSummerSchool.splashthat.com 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5 https://qufintech.splashthat.com/
  6. 6. Machine Learning for Factor Investing An Afternoon with Tony Guida
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8 • Tony Guida is a Quantitative Portfolio Manager and researcher. Tony’s work is focused primarily on extracting market inefficiencies from different sources from traditional fundamentals, market signals, alternative data, and machine learning. His expertise is in mid to low frequency in equities. Tony started his career at Unigestion in 2006 where he joined the quantitative equity low volatility team to work as a research analyst. He evolved into a member of the research and investment committee for Minimum Variance Strategies, where he led the factor investing research group for institutional clients. • In 2015, he moved to Edhec Risk Scientific Beta as a Senior Consultant for Risk allocation and factor strategies before going to a major UK pension fund in 2016 to build the in-house systematic equity, co-managing 8 billion GBP as a senior quantitative portfolio manager. He joined RAM-Active Investments in January 2019. • Tony holds a Bachelor and Master degrees in Econometry and Finance from the University of Savoy France, is the editor-in-chief and founder for the Journal of Machine Learning in Finance. Tony co- wrote and edited book “Big Data and Machine Learning in Quantitative Investment” Wiley 2018, co- wrote “Machine Learning for Factor Investing” Chapman Hall/ CRC. Tony Guida
  9. 9. Machine Learning Ensemble for Factor Investing For professional investors only - promotional material Tony Guida
  10. 10. This material is addressed to professional clients for informative purposes only. It is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell investment products and may not be interpreted as investment advice. It is not intended to be distributed, published or used in a jurisdiction where such distribution, publication or use is forbidden, and is not intended for any person or entity to whom or to which it would be illegal to address such a material. In particular, investment products are not offered for sale in the United States or its territories and possessions, nor to any US person (citizens or residents of the United States of America). The opinions herein do not consider individual clients' circumstances, objectives, or needs. Before entering into any transaction, clients are advised to form their own opinion and consult professional advisors to obtain an independent review of the specific risks incurred (tax, financial etc.). Upon request, RAM AI Group is available to provide more information to clients on risks associated with investments. The information and analysis contained herein are based on sources deemed reliable. However, RAM AI Group does not guarantee their accuracy, correctness or completeness, and it does not accept any liability for any loss or damage resulting from their use. All information and assessments are subject to change without notice. Changes in exchange rates may cause the NAV per share in the investor's base currency to fluctuate. There is no guarantee to get back the full amount invested. Past performances, whether actual or back-tested, are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Without prejudice of the due addressee’s own analysis, RAM understands that this communication should be regarded as a minor non-monetary benefit according to MIFID regulations. Clients are invited to base their investment decisions on the most recent prospectus, key investor information document (KIID) and financial reports which contain additional information relating to the investment product. These documents are available free of charge from the SICAV’s and Management Company’s registered offices, its representative and distributor in Switzerland, RAM Active Investments S.A. and at Macard Stein & Co AG, Paying and Information Agent in Germany; and at RAM Active Investments (Europe) SA – Succursale Milano in Italy. This marketing material has not been approved by any financial Authority, it is confidential and addressed solely to its intended recipient; its total or partial reproduction and distribution are prohibited. Issued in Switzerland by RAM Active Investments S.A. which is authorised and regulated in Switzerland by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Issued in the European Union and the EEA by the Management Company RAM Active Investments (Europe) S.A., 51 av. John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The reference to RAM AI Group includes both entities, RAM Active Investments S.A. and RAM Active Investments (Europe) S.A. Important Information
  11. 11. Given the exponential increase in data availability, the obvious temptation of any asset manager is to try to infer future returns from the abundance of attributes available at the firm level. Current computational power allows to “test” almost all types of new characteristics/signals. Sharing knowledge effect. Cross fertilization between Hard science and finance is increasing (implicitly and explicitly). A need to innovate. Legacy approach for constructing Style/Factor equity portfolio has been delivering less return than 10 years ago. Why this topic?
  12. 12. To test more characteristics/signals To leverage on non-linear complex patterns, rule based To adapt and identify to trends by re-running models To ensemble more models, wisdom of the crowd To be less biased than trad. dogmatic quant. approach What can we expect from ML in Factor Investing?
  13. 13. 6 CASE STUDY : Data “the” key element
  14. 14. A bit of Epistemology THEORY PREDICTIONS EXPERIMENT OBSERVATIONS
  15. 15. DATA TRAINING PREDICTIONS OBSERVATIONS A New Way for Research
  16. 16. 9 CASE STUDY : Data “the” key element
  17. 17. Features correlation example 10 Valuation Volume Risk Price based Source: Guida, Coqueret. Chapter 7, Ensemble Learning Applied to Quant Equity – Big Data and Machine Learning in Quantitative Investment
  18. 18. Creating the dataset 11 Instances>>>>~600000 Some features examples • Fundamental trailing • Price based • Volume based • Risk based • Composites
  19. 19. Rolling Windows for training ( case for 12M forward) In this example we use a rolling window of 60 months to predict the 12M forward performance of a stock. Training set (80%) Test set(20%) 12M Holdout to avoid look ahead bias Dec 99 Dec 04 1st Prediction using trained model, Dec 05 TRAINING (60 Months) Training set (80%) Test set(20%) 12M Holdout to avoid look ahead bias Jan 05 2nd Prediction using trained model, Jan 06Jan 00 Feb 00 […………………] [……]
  20. 20. Hyperparameters: 13 • The learning rate, 𝜂: it is the step size shrinkage used in update to prevents overfitting. After each boosting step, we can directly get the weights of new features and 𝜂 actually shrinks the feature weights to make the boosting process more conservative. • The maximum depth: it is the longest path (in terms of node) from the root to a leaf of the tree. Increasing this value will make the model more complex and more likely to be overfitting. • Regression 𝝀: it is the 𝐿2 regularization term on weights (mentioned in the technical section) and increasing this value will make model more conservative. • gamma: minimum loss reduction required to make a further partition on a leaf node of the tree. The larger, the more conservative the algorithm will be. model max_depth eta round eval_metric subsample XGB 5 1% 150 error 0.8 col_by_sample 0.8
  21. 21. 14 CASE STUDY #1: Data “the” key element
  22. 22. We will only predict 12M future performance We will use a boosted tree classification ML model Our Investment universe is composed of global stocks (~2000) Full dataset from Dec-1999 until April-2020. Dataset contains alt and traditional data. Data engineering from Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) is based on: o Training on tails (extreme quantile from Label/fit cross section) training o Outliers removals o Low-coverage instance (row) removal o Low-coverage feature (column) removal • (~ 400) features, monthly normalised in percentile • We use a rolling window of 5 years- 80% Training 20% Testing • Compare the results according to 3 angles : accuracy, interpretability and out of sample performance analytics where we will dig into the data engineering. Objective, Data and Protocol Paper name
  23. 23. 16 Check #1: Models’ accuracy
  24. 24. First things first: L/S performance from ML models Performance is Gross of TC and gross of management fees. Backtested performance in USD using London fixing. It is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell investment products and may not be interpreted as investment advice. Source: RAM, Bloomberg, Factset, RAM’s alternative data providers.
  25. 25. Data engineering: What’s the impact of NOT doing it
  26. 26. Data engineering: What’s the impact of NOT doing it
  27. 27. Data engineering: What’s the impact of NOT doing it
  28. 28. 21 Check #2: Models’ interpretability
  29. 29. Normalised Feature’s importance breakdown Source: RAM, Bloomberg, Factset, RAM’s alternative data providers.
  30. 30. 23 Check #3.1: Performance analytics
  31. 31. Turnover analysis for both models BASE_EDA Average of D1 Average of D2 Average of D3 Average of D5 Average of D4 Average of D6 Average of D7 Average of D8 Average of D9 Average of D10 2006 234% 476% 584% 611% 603% 603% 613% 546% 464% 279% 2007 293% 618% 712% 791% 772% 782% 752% 718% 635% 232% 2008 266% 581% 714% 760% 746% 750% 765% 750% 673% 364% 2009 383% 669% 800% 843% 845% 847% 835% 792% 713% 398% 2010 353% 650% 744% 741% 782% 760% 746% 684% 650% 290% 2011 255% 637% 781% 883% 812% 845% 793% 710% 633% 360% 2012 168% 535% 745% 856% 823% 852% 785% 679% 563% 380% 2013 229% 586% 763% 857% 856% 852% 814% 721% 636% 380% 2014 392% 653% 700% 752% 721% 747% 747% 688% 530% 364% 2015 314% 554% 662% 674% 694% 644% 565% 577% 445% 341% 2016 309% 583% 700% 731% 697% 677% 678% 655% 549% 322% 2017 234% 465% 620% 556% 619% 564% 629% 656% 568% 355% 2018 353% 640% 756% 745% 783% 723% 726% 705% 640% 320% 2019 429% 734% 772% 821% 807% 794% 779% 731% 685% 330% 2020 (as of end of April) 379% 704% 779% 806% 811% 819% 804% 782% 682% 335% BASE_NoEDA Average of D1 Average of D2 Average of D3 Average of D5 Average of D4 Average of D6 Average of D7 Average of D8 Average of D9 Average of D10 2006 688% 513% 622% 690% 654% 729% 715% 648% 586% 356% 2007 344% 653% 775% 791% 746% 804% 772% 708% 607% 282% 2008 238% 527% 790% 754% 748% 843% 804% 723% 614% 339% 2009 270% 591% 889% 846% 905% 866% 826% 776% 716% 407% 2010 586% 757% 783% 897% 870% 939% 903% 854% 731% 366% 2011 755% 739% 859% 877% 906% 898% 838% 795% 681% 394% 2012 425% 728% 618% 803% 743% 787% 821% 778% 631% 471% 2013 535% 791% 739% 789% 816% 794% 791% 661% 577% 319% 2014 730% 597% 663% 719% 698% 739% 753% 674% 600% 307% 2015 760% 677% 685% 662% 670% 621% 608% 544% 503% 279% 2016 659% 559% 609% 516% 606% 476% 530% 524% 464% 229% 2017 628% 610% 661% 605% 650% 580% 531% 569% 552% 324% 2018 588% 554% 592% 670% 626% 712% 655% 683% 650% 368% 2019 779% 781% 776% 793% 766% 844% 804% 740% 623% 329% 2020 (as of end of April) 863% 689% 751% 887% 818% 828% 821% 783% 605% 287%
  32. 32. Rolling 12 months performance Performance is Gross of TC and gross of management fees. Backtested performance in USD using London fixing. It is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell investment products and may not be interpreted as investment advice. Source: RAM, Bloomberg, Factset, RAM’s alternative data providers.
  33. 33. Check #3.2: Breaking down the data engineering part.
  34. 34. Data engineering: What’s the impact of NOT doing it Portfolio Long D10/Short D1. Legs equal weighted. Cash Neutral. Performance p.a. (USD gross of TC and mgmt. fees) Data engineering Volatility Sharpe ( risk free assumed zero ) Run time (seconds) Turnover (Yearly average 2- ways) BASE_EDA 10.4% ALL 10.6% 0.99 720 362% BASE_NoEDA 4.2% NONE 10.8% 0.38 4200 450% BASE_NoEDA1 6.7% ONLY TAILS 12.1% 0.55 1120 469% BASE_NoEDA2 4.8% ONLY COVERAGE 10.7% 0.45 3800 497% BASE_NoEDA3 5.0% ONLY OUTLIERS 9.72% 0.51 3750 518%
  35. 35. What tails training does on accuracy Source: Hypothetical exercice based on a different yet similar datasets (World including EM)
  36. 36. Peer reviewed published paper on tails training
  37. 37. 30 CASE STUDY # : Concept and protocol
  38. 38. We will predict 1M future performance We will use a boosted tree classification ML model Our Investment universe is composed of global stocks including EM (~1700) Full dataset from Dec-1999 until May-2020. Style datasets are subpart of the global. Stocks are filtered according absolute and relative metrics for MCAP and ADV. Data engineering for training is based on: o Training on tails (extreme quantile from Label/fit cross section) training o Outliers removals (from label and features) o Low-coverage instance (row) removal o Low-coverage feature (column) removal • (~ 200) features, monthly normalised in percentile • We use a rolling window of 5 years- 80% Training 20% Testing From the ML output (probability of outperforming) we create a signal and we construct portfolio from top/bottom decile (around 150 stocks in each portfolio). Protocol for ML
  39. 39. Implementation ML vs trad. Signal blending EW portfolios based on ML alpha. Selecting top decile. Comparing against simple linear average of composite factor MF made of Profitability, Volatility, Value, Momentum and Size. TRAD VS MODERN Comparing against linear average of the top 15 most important feature. PROXY FOR NON LINEARITY ADDED VALUE.
  40. 40. 33 Check #: ML vs MF
  41. 41. Comparing Monotonicity
  42. 42. Comparing Performance
  43. 43. Comparing Factor Exposure
  44. 44. 37 Check #: ML vs Linear MIF ML
  45. 45. Comparing Monotonicity
  46. 46. Comparing Performance
  47. 47. Comparing Factor Exposure
  48. 48. 41 Check #: ML vs Style ML
  49. 49. Comparing Monotonicity
  50. 50. Comparing Performance
  51. 51. Comparing Factor Exposure
  52. 52. 45 Check #: ML vs NLP Sentiment Dataset
  53. 53. Comparing Monotonicity
  54. 54. Comparing Performance
  55. 55. Comparing Factor Exposure
  56. 56. 49 Knowledge is Power: Some ML/alt. data books
  57. 57. For Professional Investors Only ML books from the “Community” 50
  58. 58. For Professional Investors Only My contributions to the “community” 51
  59. 59. Machine Learning model debate: Deep Learning vs RestOfML, Python vs R, Classification vs Regression etc.. What this presentation was NOT about What type of dataset to use or not. A lecture on “ML how to” for hyperparameters. A full portfolio construction/optimisation with investment’s constraints + risk management, trading implementation constraints..
  60. 60. 53 Conclusion • Machine learning is not new but a “new” way for doing research today. • ML used with traditional data proved to add a non-linear adaptative component to alpha prediction • Matter of survival to be capable on onboarding, analysing and implementing • Big/alt data in the investment toolbox.
  61. 61. This material is addressed to professional clients for informative purposes only. It is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell investment products and may not be interpreted as investment advice. It is not intended to be distributed, published or used in a jurisdiction where such distribution, publication or use is forbidden, and is not intended for any person or entity to whom or to which it would be illegal to address such a material. In particular, investment products are not offered for sale in the United States or its territories and possessions, nor to any US person (citizens or residents of the United States of America). The opinions herein do not consider individual clients' circumstances, objectives, or needs. Before entering into any transaction, clients are advised to form their own opinion and consult professional advisors to obtain an independent review of the specific risks incurred (tax, financial etc.). Upon request, RAM AI Group is available to provide more information to clients on risks associated with investments. The information and analysis contained herein are based on sources deemed reliable. However, RAM AI Group does not guarantee their accuracy, correctness or completeness, and it does not accept any liability for any loss or damage resulting from their use. All information and assessments are subject to change without notice. Changes in exchange rates may cause the NAV per share in the investor's base currency to fluctuate. There is no guarantee to get back the full amount invested. Past performances, whether actual or back-tested, are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Without prejudice of the due addressee’s own analysis, RAM understands that this communication should be regarded as a minor non-monetary benefit according to MIFID regulations. Clients are invited to base their investment decisions on the most recent prospectus, key investor information document (KIID) and financial reports which contain additional information relating to the investment product. These documents are available free of charge from the SICAV’s and Management Company’s registered offices, its representative and distributor in Switzerland, RAM Active Investments S.A. and at Macard Stein & Co AG, Paying and Information Agent in Germany; and at RAM Active Investments (Europe) SA – Succursale Milano in Italy. This marketing material has not been approved by any financial Authority, it is confidential and addressed solely to its intended recipient; its total or partial reproduction and distribution are prohibited. Issued in Switzerland by RAM Active Investments S.A. which is authorised and regulated in Switzerland by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Issued in the European Union and the EEA by the Management Company RAM Active Investments (Europe) S.A., 51 av. John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The reference to RAM AI Group includes both entities, RAM Active Investments S.A. and RAM Active Investments (Europe) S.A. Important Information
