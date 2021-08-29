Chapter 4 supsicious transactions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter 4 Suspicious Transactions The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financi...
Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reprod...
Components of a ML event Criminal Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited Laundering trades Money laundering instrument 3
A transaction with a counterparty Counterparty Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 5
Sanctioned person  A FI cannot provide any service to a sanctioned person  Must assess whether the counterparty is a san...
Sanctions list matching  The process to determine the chance of a counterparty to be a sanctioned person  Closer to 0% N...
Counterparty information  Country  Financial institution  Account name  Account number  Unverified address Copyright ...
Name search of counterparty with sanctions lists  Search a counterparty name in sanctions lists containing sanctioned per...
Interpol’s highly wanted criminals Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 10
Sanctions list matching Counterparty name Not matched in the sanctions lists Process transaction Matched in the sanctions ...
What is match?  Objective  A and B are the same person  But you will never know until you see the two persons  Sanctio...
Name alternations  They look the same  Completeness Philip W.M. LI vs Philip LI  Order Philip LI vs LI Philip  They so...
Soundex  A phonetic algorithm for indexing words by sound  Homophones to be encoded to the same representation so that t...
OFAC sanctions list matching algorithm  Sanctions list search uses two matching logic algorithms, and two matching logic ...
Non-Latin languages  Chinese characters  Japanese characters  Korean characters  Other Asian languages  No FI is doin...
Non-stop growth of sanctions lists  Many sanctions lists  Continuous growth of sanctioned entities  New entries will co...
Very common names  A very common name in the sanctions lists will trigger many matched counterparty names  More and more...
Matching algorithm  The rules which define a counterparty name as “match” or “not match” Most stringent, least sensitive ...
False positive  The counterparty name identified as “match” by the matching algorithm, after investigation, is not an ent...
Major practical issues  Priority  All transactions are expected to be processed by a FI before day end  Delayed transac...
Go or not to go?  Regulator’s expectation  An internal investigation must be completed before the transaction is process...
How to calibrate the matching algorithm?  Regulator’s expectation  As sensitive as possible  Financial institution’s ex...
White list  A list of counterparties which can be ignored in case the counterparty is classified as “matched”  For examp...
Grey list  A list of counterparties under which the transaction can be processed but then followed up by justification re...
Implementation project  Training and awareness  Policies and procedures  Computer systems  Six months to one year to c...
Contingency  Integrated with core transaction processing systems  Introduce operational delay to all transactions  Must...
Contingency Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 32 Sanctions list matching Interbank payment Core banking system
Industry practices  All retail banks have automated sanctions list matching systems in place  Other banks have some form...
Transaction monitoring  The process to determine the chance of a set of related transactions to be laundering trades  Cl...
Transaction monitoring  A 360 degree process to identify suspicious ML transactions, taking into account  Customer  Cus...
Many transactions Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 37
Transaction topologies One-to-many Many-to-many Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 38
Outlier – Far from norm Norm Transaction Threshold Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 39
Outlier – Close to suspicious scenario Transaction 40 Suspicious scenario Threshold Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 40
Outlier – Far from norm, close to suspicious scenario Norm Transaction 41 Suspicious scenario Threshold Copyright © 2021 C...
Transaction monitoring Transactions Regular Outlier Internal investigation False positive Internal report True positive Re...
Smart use of transaction monitoring  To demonstrate that a FI is very serious on the AML compliance  The follow up phase...
SAS AML Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 45
Implementation project  Specialist project  Managed by ex-law enforcement agent  Training and awareness  Policies and ...
Offline and centralized process  Day end customer profiles and transactions transferred to a regional transaction monitor...
Industry practices  Most retail banks have automated transaction monitoring systems in place  Other banks may have some ...
KYC record keeping  To ascertain that  the basic CDD and risk assessment have been properly completed for all customers ...
Customer records  For all customers  Basic CDD documents for identifying and verifying the identity of customers and ben...
Retention period  All documents to be kept  Throughout the business relationship with the customer  For a period of fiv...
Availability of customer records  On a timely basis upon request from a regulator  Usually  within one week for specifi...
Outsourcing of record keeping  Yes, any professional services provider on record keeping  The FI must take the ultimate ...
Major issues of record keeping  Too many records  Too many records in paper form  Too many photocopies  Professionals ...
Sound practices  Electronic document management  Centralized database  Indexing and search engine  Minimum basic CDD ...
Transaction record keeping  The identity of the parties to the transaction  The date of the transaction  The nature of ...
Retention period  To be kept for a period of five years after the completion of a transaction  Usually in electronic for...
Transaction screening  Used by the HKMA to describe the extension of sanctions list matching to cover  counterparty vs (...
Transaction screening  How to satisfy the regulatory expectation of transaction screening?  Sanctions lists + their spou...
Reference  Guidance Paper on Transaction Screening, Transaction Monitoring and Suspicious Transaction Reporting (May 2018...
Chapter 4 supsicious transactions

  1. 1. Chapter 4 Suspicious Transactions The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Website : https://sites.google.com/site/quanrisk E-mail : quanrisk@gmail.com Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  2. 2. Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reproduced, in any form or by any means, without written permission from CapitaLogic Limited.  Authored by Dr. LAM Yat-fai (林日辉), Chief Data Scientist, CapitaLogic Limited, Adjunct Professor of Finance, City University of Hong Kong, Doctor of Business Administration, CFA, CAIA, CAMS, CFE, FRM, PRM, MCSE, MCNE. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 2
  3. 3. Components of a ML event Criminal Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited Laundering trades Money laundering instrument 3
  4. 4.  Sanctions list matching  Transaction monitoring  Record keeping Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 4
  5. 5. A transaction with a counterparty Counterparty Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 5
  6. 6. Sanctioned person  A FI cannot provide any service to a sanctioned person  Must assess whether the counterparty is a sanctioned person  Assessment must be performed before processing a transaction  Sanctions list matching of counterparty as the primary tool Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 6
  7. 7. Sanctions list matching  The process to determine the chance of a counterparty to be a sanctioned person  Closer to 0% Not matched  Closer to 100% Matched  For matched counterparty  Conducting internal investigation Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 7
  8. 8. Counterparty information  Country  Financial institution  Account name  Account number  Unverified address Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 8
  9. 9. Name search of counterparty with sanctions lists  Search a counterparty name in sanctions lists containing sanctioned persons designated by  the United Nations  Interpol’s highly wanted criminals  the home country of the FI  other major countries  Commercial sanctions list databases  Refinitiv World-Check  Dow Jones RiskCenter  Lexis-Nexis Identity Verification Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 9
  10. 10. Interpol’s highly wanted criminals Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 10
  11. 11. Sanctions list matching Counterparty name Not matched in the sanctions lists Process transaction Matched in the sanctions lists Internal investigation False positive Process transaction True positive Report to the JFIU Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 11
  12. 12. What is match?  Objective  A and B are the same person  But you will never know until you see the two persons  Sanctions list matching  Name A and name B look the same  Name A and name B sound the same  Name A and name B mean the same Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 12
  13. 13. Name alternations  They look the same  Completeness Philip W.M. LI vs Philip LI  Order Philip LI vs LI Philip  They sound the same  Soundex Philip LI vs Philippe LEE  They mean the same  Synonym Philip LI vs Phil LI  Trade name HKU SPACE  Short name SPACE  Commercial code 0484 3849 3838 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 13
  14. 14. Soundex  A phonetic algorithm for indexing words by sound  Homophones to be encoded to the same representation so that they can be matched despite minor differences in spelling Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 14
  15. 15. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 15
  16. 16. OFAC sanctions list matching algorithm  Sanctions list search uses two matching logic algorithms, and two matching logic techniques to calculate the score.  The two algorithms are Jaro-Winkler, a string difference algorithm, and Soundex, a phonetic algorithm.  The first technique involves using the Jaro-Winkler algorithm to compare the entire name string entered against full name strings of entries on OFAC's sanctions lists.  The second technique involves splitting the name string entered into multiple name parts (for example, John Doe would be split into John and Doe).  Each name part is then compared to name parts on all of OFAC's sanctions lists using the Jaro-Winkler and Soundex algorithms.  The search calculates a score for each name part entered, and a composite score for all name parts entered.  Sanctions List Search uses both techniques each time the search is run, and returns the higher of the two scores. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 16
  17. 17. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 17
  18. 18. Non-Latin languages  Chinese characters  Japanese characters  Korean characters  Other Asian languages  No FI is doing good on non-Latin language matching Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 18
  19. 19. Non-stop growth of sanctions lists  Many sanctions lists  Continuous growth of sanctioned entities  New entries will continue to be added to the sanctions lists  Existing entries will seldom be removed from the sanctions lists Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 19
  20. 20. Very common names  A very common name in the sanctions lists will trigger many matched counterparty names  More and more very common names will be added to the sanctions lists Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 20
  21. 21. Matching algorithm  The rules which define a counterparty name as “match” or “not match” Most stringent, least sensitive  First name + Middle name + Last name + Country  First name + Middle name + Last name + Region  First name + Middle name + Last name  First name + Last name  Selected alternations  Soundex Least stringent, most sensitive  There is no partial match Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 21
  22. 22. False positive  The counterparty name identified as “match” by the matching algorithm, after investigation, is not an entity designated in the sanctions list database  The more sensitive the matching algorithm, the more false positive Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 22
  23. 23. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 23
  24. 24. Major practical issues  Priority  All transactions are expected to be processed by a FI before day end  Delayed transactions may be subject to penalties and civil litigations  Quantity  The more matched counterparties  The more internal investigations  The more costs against revenues Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 24
  25. 25. Go or not to go?  Regulator’s expectation  An internal investigation must be completed before the transaction is processed  Financial institution’s expectation  The transaction must be processed by day end  Rule-of-thumb  The transaction must be processed by day end unless there is a strong reason to hold it up Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 25
  26. 26. How to calibrate the matching algorithm?  Regulator’s expectation  As sensitive as possible  Financial institution’s expectation  As insensitive as possible  Rule-of-thumb  To produce the number of matched counterparties such that you can complete all internal investigations by 6 pm every day on average Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 26
  27. 27. White list  A list of counterparties which can be ignored in case the counterparty is classified as “matched”  For example, the counterparty name was identified as a false positive in the previous investigation  The white list must be reviewed and justified on an ongoing basis  At least annually  When there is a trigger event Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 27
  28. 28. Grey list  A list of counterparties under which the transaction can be processed but then followed up by justification report, in case the counterparty is identified as “match”  For example, the counterparty name was identified as false positive in a previous investigation, but in a higher risk country and industry  The grey list must be reviewed and justified on an ongoing basis  At least annually  When there is a trigger event Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 28
  29. 29. Sanctions list matching systems Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 29
  30. 30. Implementation project  Training and awareness  Policies and procedures  Computer systems  Six months to one year to complete  Most effort spent on the calibration of matching algorithm Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 30
  31. 31. Contingency  Integrated with core transaction processing systems  Introduce operational delay to all transactions  Must have a contingency procedure to bypass the sanctions list matching system if it fails Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 31
  32. 32. Contingency Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 32 Sanctions list matching Interbank payment Core banking system
  33. 33. Industry practices  All retail banks have automated sanctions list matching systems in place  Other banks have some forms of sanctions list matching systems in place  Securities firms and insurance companies, in general, do not have a descent sanctions list matching system in place  Transaction involving third party is less common Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 33
  34. 34.  Sanctions list matching  Transaction monitoring  Record keeping Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 34
  35. 35. Transaction monitoring  The process to determine the chance of a set of related transactions to be laundering trades  Closer to 0% Regular transactions  Closer to 100% Laundering trades  For a set of transactions closer to laundering trades  Conducting internal investigation Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 35
  36. 36. Transaction monitoring  A 360 degree process to identify suspicious ML transactions, taking into account  Customer  Customer risk profile  Account history  Many transactions  Original parties  Destination parties  Amounts  Frequencies  Patterns Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 36
  37. 37. Many transactions Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 37
  38. 38. Transaction topologies One-to-many Many-to-many Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 38
  39. 39. Outlier – Far from norm Norm Transaction Threshold Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 39
  40. 40. Outlier – Close to suspicious scenario Transaction 40 Suspicious scenario Threshold Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 40
  41. 41. Outlier – Far from norm, close to suspicious scenario Norm Transaction 41 Suspicious scenario Threshold Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 41
  42. 42. Transaction monitoring Transactions Regular Outlier Internal investigation False positive Internal report True positive Report to the JFIU Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 42
  43. 43. Smart use of transaction monitoring  To demonstrate that a FI is very serious on the AML compliance  The follow up phase of sanctions list matching for the transactions which have processed  No urgency  As long as the suspicious transactions are reported on time Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 43
  44. 44. Transaction monitoring solutions Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 44
  45. 45. SAS AML Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 45
  46. 46. Implementation project  Specialist project  Managed by ex-law enforcement agent  Training and awareness  Policies and procedures  Computer systems  One year to three years to complete Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 46
  47. 47. Offline and centralized process  Day end customer profiles and transactions transferred to a regional transaction monitoring centre  Computer systems to identify outliers  Preliminary investigations within the transaction monitoring centre  Follow up investigations by country office Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 47
  48. 48. Industry practices  Most retail banks have automated transaction monitoring systems in place  Other banks may have some forms of transaction monitoring systems in place  Most securities firms and insurance companies do not have transaction monitoring system in place Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 48
  49. 49.  Sanctions list matching  Transaction monitoring  Record keeping Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 49
  50. 50. KYC record keeping  To ascertain that  the basic CDD and risk assessment have been properly completed for all customers  the enhanced CDD and detailed justification have been properly completed for higher risk customers Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 50
  51. 51. Customer records  For all customers  Basic CDD documents for identifying and verifying the identity of customers and beneficial owners  Documents for the objectives and/or intended objectives of the business relationship  Risk assessment records  Account opening forms  For higher risk customers  Enhanced CDD documents for customers and beneficial owners  Further documents for the objectives and/or intended objectives of the business relationship  Detailed risk assessment records  Lengthily justification reports Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 51
  52. 52. Retention period  All documents to be kept  Throughout the business relationship with the customer  For a period of five years after the end of the business relationship  A regulator may request in writing a FI to extend the period of record keeping for certain customers Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 52
  53. 53. Availability of customer records  On a timely basis upon request from a regulator  Usually  within one week for specific and smaller volume of records  within one month for specific and larger volume of records  Acceptable in electronic and/or paper copy format except ordered explicitly by the court Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 53
  54. 54. Outsourcing of record keeping  Yes, any professional services provider on record keeping  The FI must take the ultimate statutory and regulatory responsibilities  The FI must put in place a framework to ensure the compliance of service providers in accordance with the AMLO and AML guideline  Committee and meeting  Policies and procedures  MIS reports  Regular compliance reviews  Annual audits Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 54
  55. 55. Major issues of record keeping  Too many records  Too many records in paper form  Too many photocopies  Professionals prefer paper copies for job security  Changing hands of staff  Lacking efficient document management system  Reliance on single record keeping services provider Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 55
  56. 56. Sound practices  Electronic document management  Centralized database  Indexing and search engine  Minimum basic CDD  To collect the least no. of sheets  Account for the majority of customer documents  Enhanced CDD only when there is an absolute necessity  Never release original documents to regulator Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 56
  57. 57. Transaction record keeping  The identity of the parties to the transaction  The date of the transaction  The nature of the transaction  The currency type  The currency amount  The origin of the funds  The destination of the funds  The form in which funds were offered and/or withdrawn, e.g. cash, cheques  The form of instruction  The form of authority  The type and identification number of any account involved in the transaction Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 57
  58. 58. Retention period  To be kept for a period of five years after the completion of a transaction  Usually in electronic format  A regulator’s may request in writing a FI to extend the period of record keeping for certain transactions Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 58
  59. 59. Transaction screening  Used by the HKMA to describe the extension of sanctions list matching to cover  counterparty vs (sanctions lists + selected watch entities of highest risk)  Very difficult to implement due to the huge no. of false positive amplified by the entities in the watch lists Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 59
  60. 60. Transaction screening  How to satisfy the regulatory expectation of transaction screening?  Sanctions lists + their spouses Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 60
  61. 61. Reference  Guidance Paper on Transaction Screening, Transaction Monitoring and Suspicious Transaction Reporting (May 2018) Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 61

