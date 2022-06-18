Foreign Site Reference Number (FSRN) Interim Measures

For natural health products (NHPs) manufactured, packaged and/or labelled by sites located outside of Canada, Canadian importers are required to provide evidence that these sites will be at par with Canadian Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) under Part 3 of the Natural Health Products Regulations (NHPR).



Foreign sites can be added to site licence application of Canadian importers by providing GMP evidence from the foreign site. Foreign Site Reference Number (FSRN) helps in eliminating the need of a foreign site to provide same GMP evidence multiple times for each importer’s Site License. It is important to note that a Foreign Site Reference Number is not a site license and hence cannot be regarded as an authorization for direct export of NHPs to Canada.

