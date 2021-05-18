TECHTALK 20210518 Qlik Sense Scalability Tools で行うパフォーマンステスト

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Qlik Sense Scalability Tools で行うパフォーマンステスト 2021/05/18 クリックテック・ジャパン株式会社 阿部 智師
2 Q&Aについて • 質問はZoom画面下のQ&Aアイコンをクリックして入力してください。 • 質問に対してQlikパネラーが随時Q&Aパネルで回答します。 • 質問と回答については、セミナーの最後に他の参加者に情報共有させていただきます。
3 1. Qlik Sense Scalability Tools 概要 2. テスト準備 3. ロードシナリオの作成と編集 4. ロードシナリオの実行 5. ログファイルの収集 6. テスト結果の分析 7. テストスケジューリングの方法 8....
4 1. Qlik Sense Scalability Tools 概要
5 Qlik Sense Scalability Tools とは？ Qlik Sense Scalability Toolsは、Qlik Sense環境のパフォーマンステストのためのツール群です。 Qlik Community から Scal...
6 Qlik Sense Scalability Tools と Qlik Sense Enterprise Scalability Tools テストパッケージ 対象プロダクツ 実行環境 機能 Qlik Sense Scalability T...
7 パフォーマンステストのフロー Qlik Sense Scalability Tools を使用して負荷/パフォーマンス テスト を実施するためのフローの概要は 以下のとおりです。 テスト準備 ロードシナリオの作成と編集 負荷シナリオの実行 ...
8 2. テスト準備
9 .NET Frameworkのインストール
10 Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2の導入 https://www.microsoft.com/ja-JP/download/details.aspx?id=42642 • Microsoft .NET Frame...
11 Scabalility Tools パッケージのインストール
12 Qlik Sense Scalability Toolsのダウンロード https://community.qlik.com/t5/Qlik-Scalability/Qlik-Sense-Scalability-Tools/td-p/14...
13 Qlik Sense Scalability Toolsの導入 • ダウンロードしたZIPファイルのプロパティを開き、セキュリティ項目の [許可する]のチェックボックスをONにして[OK]をクリックします。 • ZIPファイルを展開します...
14 Qlik Management Consoleの設定
15 ヘッダー認証を行うVirtual Proxyの追加(1) • QMCにアクセスして[Virtual Proxies]を選択し、[Create new]で以下の形で新たなVirtual proxyを作成します。 ※ ヘッダー認証を利用する場...
16 ヘッダー認証を行うVirtual Proxyの追加(2) • [Proxies]>[Link]をクリックして紐づけ先のProxyを追加します。
17 Virtual Proxyの各フィールドの詳細 セクション 項目 値 Identification Description バーチャルプロキシの説明を入力してください。 Prefix バーチャルプロキシの「名前」を入力してください（例：v...
18 ライセンスのルールの設定(1) • [License management]>[Analyzer access rules]>[Create new]をクリックします。 Scalability Tools Qlik Sense アクセスの...
19 ライセンスのルールの設定(2) • ここでは、Scalability Toolsからのアクセスユーザー(「excersize_連番」というユーザー名)に対して自動的に Analyzerのライセンスを付与するルールを設定します。以下の様に入...
20 エンジンのAudit logモードの変更 • 負荷テストでアクセスするユーザーの接続状況や、選択アクションの実行状況などをログに出力して確認するための設定をおこないます。 • QMCから[Engines]を開いてエンジンを選択し、[Aud...
21 ユーザによる選択アクションの詳細ログ出力の有効化 • 以下の設定にて、監査ログと同様にユーザー選択をキャプチャすることができます。 • 「 C:ProgramDataQlikSenseEngine」のフォルダを開き、「settings.i...
22 Windowsパフォーマンスモニタの設定
23 パフォーマンスモニターの起動 • テスト結果でWindowsのCPUやRAMなどのリソース利用状況を参照するために、パフォーマンスモニターの結果 をファイルに保存します。 • スタートのメニューから「perfmon」と入力してパフォーマン...
24 データコレクタ―セットの作成方法の指定 • [テンプレートから作成する(推奨)]を選択して[次へ]をクリックします。
25 テンプレートの指定 [参照]をクリックして、ZIPから解凍したフォルダ内のDocumentationフォルダに配置された「Qlik- 1minute-NoWildcards.xml 」を選択して[次へ]をクリックします。
26 データの保存場所の選択 • データの保存場所を選択します。
27 データコレクションの開始 • パフォーマンステストを実施するタイミングで、データコレクションを右クリックして[開始]を選択します。
28 3. ロードシナリオの作成と編集
29 Qlik Sense Scalability Toolsの起動 • QlikScalabilityToolsの実行ファイルをクリックすると、画面が立ち上がります。
30 シナリオエディタの作成 • [Scenario Editor]>[New editor]>[バージョン]をクリックして新規シナリオエディタを作成します。 ※ Qlik Sense のバージョンは必ず一致させてください。
31 アプリへの接続設定と確認(1) • 次項を参考に接続情報の入力を行い、[Connect]をクリックして接続が成功することを確認します。
32 アプリへの接続設定と確認(2) • AllowUntrustedCertificate : これを選択すると、自己署名証明書 を利用している場合のアクセスを許可します。 • ConnectionType ：以下の値のいずれかを指定します。...
33 アプリIDの確認 • Scalability ToolsでアクセスするアプリのIDを以下のいずれかの方法で確認します。 • ハブからアプリを開き、URLに含まれるアプリIDを 取得する方法 • QMCから[Apps]を開いて[ID]の表示...
34 テストの設定(1) • [Iterations]の値を調整してシナリオアクションの実行を繰り返す回数を指定し、その他は規定値のままとします。
35 テストの設定(2) • UserCreationMethod - ヘッダー認証が選択されている場合にユーザー名 を生成するために使用されるメソッドです。以下のオプションが利用可能です。 o Prefix - 各ユーザー名は、UserNam...
36 その他の設定 • [ConcurrentUsers]の値を調整して並列アクセスするユーザー数を設定し、その他は規定値のままとします。
37 アプリ構造の取得 • [App structure]>[Connect to app]をクリックしてアプリの構造を取得します。
38 シナリオアクションの作成 (1/2) • [+]をクリックしてシナリオで実行するアクションを追加していきます。 アクション 概要 ApplyBookmark ブックマークを適用します。 DeleteSheet アプリのシートを削除します。...
39 シナリオアクションの作成 (2/2) • シナリオに合わせて、アクションを設定します。（本セッションでは、以下の様な形で一連のアクションを追加します。） • 各アクションの間には、各アクション間の待ち時間としてTimeDelayを追加する...
40 4.負荷シナリオの実行
41 テストの実行 • [Save]で保存を行うと、シナリオを実行できる状態となります。保存されていないシナリオは実行できません。
42 テストシナリオの実行 • 内容を確認して[Execute]をクリックします。 • 実行の状況は画面下部に表示され、エラーなどが発生せず実行が完了したか確認します。 ※ 実行中は、10秒ごとに結果のサマリーラインが出力エリアに表示されます。...
43 5. ログファイルの収集
44 テスト結果のファイルを保存するフォルダ作成 • 任意の場所に「QSSTAnalyzer.zip」を解凍します。 • 解凍したフォルダに含まれるFolderTemplate.zipを解凍します。 • 解凍したFolderTemplateのフ...
45 テスト結果保存フォルダへのファイルのコピー • ScalabilityToolsのフォルダ直下の「Results」フォルダに格納されるテストシナリオの実行結果ファイルを、結果保存フォルダの 「Exercizer」フォルダにコピーします。 ...
46 6. テスト結果の分析
47 Scalability Results Analyzerのダウンロード https://community.qlik.com/t5/Qlik-Scalability/Scalability-Results-Analyzer/td-p/14...
48 テスト結果分析アプリのインポート • 「QSSTAnalyzer.zip」に含まれる「QSSTAnalyzer.qvf」ファイルをQMCの[Apps]上でインポートします。
49 テスト結果分析アプリの接続先の変更 • 「QSSTAnalyzer」のアプリをハブから開きます。 • 「DataFiles」の接続定義の「接続を編集」のアイコンをクリックし、パスをテスト結果保存フォルダに変更して保存します。
50 接続定義名の修正 • ロードの実行時に以下の様なエラーが出る場合があります。その場合には、QMCの[Data connections]から「DataFiles (ユーザー 名)」となっている接続定義の名称を「DataFiles」に修正しま...
51 テスト結果の分析 • リロード処理の完了後、シートを開いてユーザーアクセス時のCPU、RAMの消費、レスポンスタイムなどの分析を行うことができます。
52 7.テストスケジューリング
53 テストスケジューラとは テストスケジュールモジュールを利用することで、下記のようなテストを実施することができます。 • 事前に定義された時間オフセットでの負荷シナリオの並列呼び出し • 他の負荷シナリオの開始時または終了後に負荷シナリオを...
54 テストスケジュール設定 (1/3) SDK Exerciser load script : シナリオの実行 Restart Qlik Sense Services : Qlik Sense サービスの再起動 ロードスクリプトタスクを設定し...
55 テストスケジュール設定 (2/3) • Script file – Scenario Editorで作成されたSDK Exerciserのシナリオ・ファイル(このフィールドは必須) • Concurrent users – ロード・スクリ...
56 テストスケジュール設定 (3/3) • Virtual proxy – バーチャルプロキシのプレフィックス（このフィールドで指定された値は、シナリオのVirtualProxyPrefixの値よりも優先さ れます） • Header – ヘ...
57 8. デモンストレーション
58 Q & A
Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Data & Analytics
76 views
May. 18, 2021

TECHTALK 20210518 Qlik Sense Scalability Tools で行うパフォーマンステスト

2021年 5月 18日 TECH TALK の資料です。

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Guerrilla Data Analysis Using Microsoft Excel: 2nd Edition Covering Excel 2010/2013 Oz du Soleil
(3/5)
Free
Python Machine Learning Sebastian Raschka
(3.5/5)
Free
Learning Python Design Patterns Gennadiy Zlobin
(4.5/5)
Free
Data Visualization: a successful design process Andy Kirk
(4/5)
Free
Agent-Based and Individual-Based Modeling: A Practical Introduction, Second Edition Steven F. Railsback
(3.5/5)
Free
Dynamic Models in Biology Stephen P. Ellner
(4/5)
Free
Outnumbered: From Facebook and Google to Fake News and Filter-bubbles – The Algorithms That Control Our Lives David Sumpter
(4.5/5)
Free
Data Model Patterns: A Metadata Map David C. Hay
(3/5)
Free
Probability, Markov Chains, Queues, and Simulation: The Mathematical Basis of Performance Modeling William J. Stewart
(2/5)
Free
Numerical Methods for Stochastic Computations: A Spectral Method Approach Dongbin Xiu
(0/5)
Free
Power Pivot and Power BI: The Excel User's Guide to DAX, Power Query, Power BI &amp; Power Pivot in Excel 2010-2016 Rob Collie
(4.5/5)
Free
Supercharge Excel: When you learn to Write DAX for Power Pivot Matt Allington
(0/5)
Free
Business Analysis Debra Paul
(5/5)
Free
Learn to Write DAX: A practical guide to learning Power Pivot for Excel and Power BI Matt Allington
(3.5/5)
Free
Python Data Science Essentials - Second Edition Boschetti Alberto
(4/5)
Free
Advanced Machine Learning with Python John Hearty
(0/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

TECHTALK 20210518 Qlik Sense Scalability Tools で行うパフォーマンステスト

  1. 1. Qlik Sense Scalability Tools で行うパフォーマンステスト 2021/05/18 クリックテック・ジャパン株式会社 阿部 智師
  2. 2. 2 Q&Aについて • 質問はZoom画面下のQ&Aアイコンをクリックして入力してください。 • 質問に対してQlikパネラーが随時Q&Aパネルで回答します。 • 質問と回答については、セミナーの最後に他の参加者に情報共有させていただきます。
  3. 3. 3 1. Qlik Sense Scalability Tools 概要 2. テスト準備 3. ロードシナリオの作成と編集 4. ロードシナリオの実行 5. ログファイルの収集 6. テスト結果の分析 7. テストスケジューリングの方法 8. デモンストレーション Q&A Agenda
  4. 4. 4 1. Qlik Sense Scalability Tools 概要
  5. 5. 5 Qlik Sense Scalability Tools とは？ Qlik Sense Scalability Toolsは、Qlik Sense環境のパフォーマンステストのためのツール群です。 Qlik Community から Scalability Tools を無料でダウンロードすることができます。 【目的】 • 新しいアプリの展開によるパフォーマンスへの影響の理解 • 既存のアプリの変更によるパフォーマンスへの影響の理解 • パフォーマンスの問題の解決 • 将来の成長に向けた計画策定に活用 現実的なユーザーシナリオをシミュレートすることや、様々なパターンのテストスケジュールを作成するなど、テストの セットアップと実行に関するさまざまなオプションがあり、特定のニーズに合わせてパフォーマンステストを行うことができ ます。 注意：Qlik Sense Scalability Toolsパッケージのアプリは、Qlik®のサポート対象外となりますので ご自身の判断でご利用ください。
  6. 6. 6 Qlik Sense Scalability Tools と Qlik Sense Enterprise Scalability Tools テストパッケージ 対象プロダクツ 実行環境 機能 Qlik Sense Scalability Tools Qlik Sense Enterprise on Windows April 2019 以降 (including Qlik Sense Desktop) • Microsoft Windows • 負荷／パフォーマンステスト • リグレッションテスト • テストスケジューリング • Scalability Results Analyzerによる分析 Qlik Sense Enterprise Scalability Tools Qlik Sense Enterprise on Windows April 2019 以降 Qlik Sense Enterprise on Kubernetes April 2019 以降 • Containerised Kubernetes • Mac OS • Microsoft Windows • 負荷／パフォーマンステスト • Scalability Results Analyzerによる分析 ※ 一部機能制限あり ２つのScalability Tools の違いを下記に記載します。 ※ 本セッションでは、Qlik Sense Scalability Tools を対象とします。
  7. 7. 7 パフォーマンステストのフロー Qlik Sense Scalability Tools を使用して負荷/パフォーマンス テスト を実施するためのフローの概要は 以下のとおりです。 テスト準備 ロードシナリオの作成と編集 負荷シナリオの実行 ログファイルの収集 テスト結果の分析 • .NET Frameworkのインストール • Scalability Tools のインストール • QMCの設定 • Windows パフォーマンスモニタの設定 • 分析アプリのインポート • シナリオ作成 • テスト構成 • テストスクリプトの実行 • ログファイルの収集 • 分析アプリ用フォルダへ格納 • 分析アプリのリロード • Scalability Results Analyzer アプリによる分析
  8. 8. 8 2. テスト準備
  9. 9. 9 .NET Frameworkのインストール
  10. 10. 10 Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2の導入 https://www.microsoft.com/ja-JP/download/details.aspx?id=42642 • Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2を未導入の場合には、以下のURLへアクセスして導入します。 ※ .NET Framework 4.8 が導入されている場合がありあますが、動作は確認されています。(その他のバージョンは未確認)
  11. 11. 11 Scabalility Tools パッケージのインストール
  12. 12. 12 Qlik Sense Scalability Toolsのダウンロード https://community.qlik.com/t5/Qlik-Scalability/Qlik-Sense-Scalability-Tools/td-p/1490846 • 以下のURLへアクセスし、 Qlik Sense Scalability Toolsの最新版のZIPファイルをダウンロードします。 ※ 2021年5月現在、5.12.3が最新です。
  13. 13. 13 Qlik Sense Scalability Toolsの導入 • ダウンロードしたZIPファイルのプロパティを開き、セキュリティ項目の [許可する]のチェックボックスをONにして[OK]をクリックします。 • ZIPファイルを展開します。(ここでは、C:ボリューム直下に展開 しています。) • Documentationのフォルダにマニュアルが格納されていますの で、詳細の手順はこちらを参照します。
  14. 14. 14 Qlik Management Consoleの設定
  15. 15. 15 ヘッダー認証を行うVirtual Proxyの追加(1) • QMCにアクセスして[Virtual Proxies]を選択し、[Create new]で以下の形で新たなVirtual proxyを作成します。 ※ ヘッダー認証を利用する場合 の設定です。認証方法により設 定方法が異なります。
  16. 16. 16 ヘッダー認証を行うVirtual Proxyの追加(2) • [Proxies]>[Link]をクリックして紐づけ先のProxyを追加します。
  17. 17. 17 Virtual Proxyの各フィールドの詳細 セクション 項目 値 Identification Description バーチャルプロキシの説明を入力してください。 Prefix バーチャルプロキシの「名前」を入力してください（例：virtualproxy1） Session cookie header name フィールドが一意の文字列になるように変更します（例えば、元のセッションクッキーのヘッ ダー名の後に「-header」というテキストを追加します）。 Authentication Authntication method 認証の種類を選択します。 Header authentication static user directory • ユーザーディレクトリは、QMCに設定されています。 • ヘッダー認証に使用するユーザーディレクトリ名を入力してください。 Header authentication dynamic user directory • ユーザーディレクトリは，ヘッダから取得されます。 • ヘッダー認証に使用するユーザーIDとユーザーディレクトリ名を指定しま す。使用するフォーマットについては、ヘルプを参照してください。 Header authentication header name 固有のヘッダ名を入力してください (例: "X-Qlik-User-Header") Load Balancing Server node 作成したバーチャルプロキシをリンクさせるプロキシを選択します。
  18. 18. 18 ライセンスのルールの設定(1) • [License management]>[Analyzer access rules]>[Create new]をクリックします。 Scalability Tools Qlik Sense アクセスの割当 仮想ユーザー
  19. 19. 19 ライセンスのルールの設定(2) • ここでは、Scalability Toolsからのアクセスユーザー(「excersize_連番」というユーザー名)に対して自動的に Analyzerのライセンスを付与するルールを設定します。以下の様に入力して[Apply]をクリックします。 Scalability Tools の UserNamePrefixで Exerciser_1, Exerciser_2, …のユーザ名を 利用します。
  20. 20. 20 エンジンのAudit logモードの変更 • 負荷テストでアクセスするユーザーの接続状況や、選択アクションの実行状況などをログに出力して確認するための設定をおこないます。 • QMCから[Engines]を開いてエンジンを選択し、[Audit log level]を[Info]に変更します。 ※手順詳細は以下をご確認ください。 https://support.qlik.com/articles/000014849
  21. 21. 21 ユーザによる選択アクションの詳細ログ出力の有効化 • 以下の設定にて、監査ログと同様にユーザー選択をキャプチャすることができます。 • 「 C:ProgramDataQlikSenseEngine」のフォルダを開き、「settings.ini」ファイルに以下の形でエントリーを追加します。 • 最後に改行を追加して、最終行が空白行となっている必要がありますので、注意ください。 [Settings 7] AuditLogAllSelection=1 AuditLogMessageLimit=10000 MaxCurSelEntries=6 • AuditLogAllSelection=1でユーザ選択の出力を有効にします。 • AuditLogMessageLimit は、出力するメッセージの上限です。 • MaxCurSelEntriesは、ログにキャプチャされる選択された値の数を設定するパラメータです。選択された値の数がこの数を超える と、値の代わりに数（たとえば、17の選択、10の選択など）がログに記録されます。 デフォルトは 6 です。 • ファイルを保存後、Qlik Sense Engine Serviceと、Qlik Sense Service Dispatcherを再起動します。 • ログ情報は、C:ProgramDataQlikSenseLogEngineTrace<ServerName>_Audit_Engine.txtに出力され ます。
  22. 22. 22 Windowsパフォーマンスモニタの設定
  23. 23. 23 パフォーマンスモニターの起動 • テスト結果でWindowsのCPUやRAMなどのリソース利用状況を参照するために、パフォーマンスモニターの結果 をファイルに保存します。 • スタートのメニューから「perfmon」と入力してパフォーマンスモニターを起動します。 • [データコレクターセット]>[ユーザー定義]を右クリックして[新規作成]>[データコレクターセット]を選択します。
  24. 24. 24 データコレクタ―セットの作成方法の指定 • [テンプレートから作成する(推奨)]を選択して[次へ]をクリックします。
  25. 25. 25 テンプレートの指定 [参照]をクリックして、ZIPから解凍したフォルダ内のDocumentationフォルダに配置された「Qlik- 1minute-NoWildcards.xml 」を選択して[次へ]をクリックします。
  26. 26. 26 データの保存場所の選択 • データの保存場所を選択します。
  27. 27. 27 データコレクションの開始 • パフォーマンステストを実施するタイミングで、データコレクションを右クリックして[開始]を選択します。
  28. 28. 28 3. ロードシナリオの作成と編集
  29. 29. 29 Qlik Sense Scalability Toolsの起動 • QlikScalabilityToolsの実行ファイルをクリックすると、画面が立ち上がります。
  30. 30. 30 シナリオエディタの作成 • [Scenario Editor]>[New editor]>[バージョン]をクリックして新規シナリオエディタを作成します。 ※ Qlik Sense のバージョンは必ず一致させてください。
  31. 31. 31 アプリへの接続設定と確認(1) • 次項を参考に接続情報の入力を行い、[Connect]をクリックして接続が成功することを確認します。
  32. 32. 32 アプリへの接続設定と確認(2) • AllowUntrustedCertificate : これを選択すると、自己署名証明書 を利用している場合のアクセスを許可します。 • ConnectionType ：以下の値のいずれかを指定します。 o NTLM ：ターゲットシステムがNTLMを使用して認証するように設 定されている場合は、このオプションを選択する必要があります。 o Header： このオプションは、環境がヘッダ認証を使用するように 構成されている場合に使用します。このオプションが選択された場 合、QMC の Virtual Proxy 設定に従って Header Name フィ ールドにヘッダー名を設定する必要があります。 o Personal ：このオプションを使用すると、Qlik Senseデスクトッ プのインストールに接続できます。 • HeaderName ：ヘッダー認証のHTTPヘッダー名。この値は、 [ConnectionType]ドロップダウンで[Header]オプションが選択されている 場合にのみ使用されます。 • VirtualProxyPrefix ：仮想ユーザーが仮想プロキシ経由で接続する 必要がある場合に使用する仮想プロキシのプレフィックスを指定します • AppMode ：仮想ユーザーがアプリにアクセスする方法を定義します。 o Open：仮想ユーザーがハブを開いてからアプリを開きます。 o NoHub：仮想ユーザーが直接アプリを開きます。この場合、App パラメ ータにはアプリの GUID を指定する必要があります。 o Create . 仮想ユーザーがハブを開いてからアプリを作成します。 • SSL：HTTPS による接続を有効または無効にします。 • Port：デフォルトのポート設定（HTTPの場合は80、HTTPSの場合は443）を 上書きするために、特定のポート番号を設定します。Qlik Sense Desktopの場 合は、ポート4848を使用します。 • App： アプリのIDを指定します。
  33. 33. 33 アプリIDの確認 • Scalability ToolsでアクセスするアプリのIDを以下のいずれかの方法で確認します。 • ハブからアプリを開き、URLに含まれるアプリIDを 取得する方法 • QMCから[Apps]を開いて[ID]の表示を有効に して確認する方法
  34. 34. 34 テストの設定(1) • [Iterations]の値を調整してシナリオアクションの実行を繰り返す回数を指定し、その他は規定値のままとします。
  35. 35. 35 テストの設定(2) • UserCreationMethod - ヘッダー認証が選択されている場合にユーザー名 を生成するために使用されるメソッドです。以下のオプションが利用可能です。 o Prefix - 各ユーザー名は、UserNamePrefix フィールドで指定さ れたプレフィックスとシーケンス番号で構成されます。 o FromFile - ユーザー名は、UsernameFilePath入力フィールド で指定されたパスのテキストファイルから読み込まれます。 o Pattern - 次の変数のいずれかを含むカスタムパターンを定義できま す。セッション番号、ユーザー番号、スレッド番号に展開される {session}、{userNo}、{thread}のいずれかの変数を含むカスタ ムパターンを定義することができます。 o FromList - ユーザー名は UserList リスト ボックスで指定され、ロ ード シナリオ JSON ファイルに保存されます。 • UsernameFilePath - FromFileの UserCreationMethod を使用して いる場合のユーザー名のリストへのファイルパス。パスは絶対パスか、 Executions フォルダへの相対パスのいずれかです。 • UserList - FromList の UserCreationMethod を使用している場合のユ ーザーのリスト。 • NewUserForEachIteration - これを選択すると、新しいユーザー名とセッ ションが反復ごとに使用されます。選択されていない場合は、各同時使用ユーザ ー・スレッドがユーザー名とセッションを保持します。 • ExecutionTime - テストの実行時間 (秒単位)。指定した時間が経過する と、セッションは切断されます。許容される値は正の整数です。“-1” は無限大で す。 • AfterIterationWait - 同時実行ユーザー スレッドの各反復の間の待ち時間 を追加します。 o NoWait - 既定値で、待ち時間はありません。 o ConstantWait - 反復の間の AfterIterationWaitTime の秒数 を待ちます。 o WaitOnError - 前の反復処理でエラーが発生した場合に、反復処 理の間にあるIterationWaitTimeの秒数を待ちます。 o IterationMinimumDuration - あるイテレーションで実行された シナリオがAfterIterationWaitTime秒未満の場合、次のイテレーショ ンまでの残りの時間を待ちます。 • AfterIterationWaitTime - AfterIterationWaitのいずれかの形式を利 用している場合，各ユーザの反復処理の間に待機する時間．Iterations - 各 "同時使用 "ユーザーが繰り返す反復回数。許容される値は正の整数です。"1" は無限大です。 • UserNamePrefix - ヘッダ認証を使用する際のユーザ名のプレフィックス。1か らNまでのユーザは、<PREFIX>_1 ... <PREFIX>_Nという名前になります。 • InstanceNumber - 複数のSDK Exerciserインスタンスを実行する際に使 用します。インスタンス番号が異なると、シードされたランドの
  36. 36. 36 その他の設定 • [ConcurrentUsers]の値を調整して並列アクセスするユーザー数を設定し、その他は規定値のままとします。
  37. 37. 37 アプリ構造の取得 • [App structure]>[Connect to app]をクリックしてアプリの構造を取得します。
  38. 38. 38 シナリオアクションの作成 (1/2) • [+]をクリックしてシナリオで実行するアクションを追加していきます。 アクション 概要 ApplyBookmark ブックマークを適用します。 DeleteSheet アプリのシートを削除します。 DuplicateSheet アプリ内のシートを複製します。 MessageLoop 指定された反復回数でメッセージを送信します。 ObjectSearch リストボックス、またはテーブルのフィールドで検索を実施します。 PivotTableAction ピボットテーブルのアクションを実行します。 Select アプリでユーザーの選択を行います。 GlobalSearch シート上部にある検索バーでスマート検索を行います。 ChangeSheet アプリのシートを変更します。 ClearAll すべての選択をクリアします。 CreateBookmark 現在の選択項目を含むブックマークを作成します。 Reload アプリをリロードします。 Save アプリを保存します。 TimerDelay 各アクションの間にタイマーディレイを使用します。 各アクションに応じた、詳細な設定を行います。
  39. 39. 39 シナリオアクションの作成 (2/2) • シナリオに合わせて、アクションを設定します。（本セッションでは、以下の様な形で一連のアクションを追加します。） • 各アクションの間には、各アクション間の待ち時間としてTimeDelayを追加することが推奨されます。 アプリのシートを変更します。 タイマーディレイを設定します。 ユーザーの選択を行います。 タイマーディレイを設定します。 ユーザーの選択を行います。
  40. 40. 40 4.負荷シナリオの実行
  41. 41. 41 テストの実行 • [Save]で保存を行うと、シナリオを実行できる状態となります。保存されていないシナリオは実行できません。
  42. 42. 42 テストシナリオの実行 • 内容を確認して[Execute]をクリックします。 • 実行の状況は画面下部に表示され、エラーなどが発生せず実行が完了したか確認します。 ※ 実行中は、10秒ごとに結果のサマリーラインが出力エリアに表示されます。 サマリーラインには、同時ユーザー数、エラー数、ワーニング数、実行されたリクエスト数が 含まれます。
  43. 43. 43 5. ログファイルの収集
  44. 44. 44 テスト結果のファイルを保存するフォルダ作成 • 任意の場所に「QSSTAnalyzer.zip」を解凍します。 • 解凍したフォルダに含まれるFolderTemplate.zipを解凍します。 • 解凍したFolderTemplateのフォルダ名をテスト名に合わせて 変更します。
  45. 45. 45 テスト結果保存フォルダへのファイルのコピー • ScalabilityToolsのフォルダ直下の「Results」フォルダに格納されるテストシナリオの実行結果ファイルを、結果保存フォルダの 「Exercizer」フォルダにコピーします。 • Windowsパフォーマンスログの保存場所(デフォルト設定では「C:PerfLogs」以下に保存) に作成されたログファイル、結果保存フォ ルダの「ServerLogs」フォルダにコピーします。
  46. 46. 46 6. テスト結果の分析
  47. 47. 47 Scalability Results Analyzerのダウンロード https://community.qlik.com/t5/Qlik-Scalability/Scalability-Results-Analyzer/td-p/1493648 • 以下のURLへアクセスし、 Scalability Results Analyzer(QSSTAnalyzer.zip)をダウンロードします。
  48. 48. 48 テスト結果分析アプリのインポート • 「QSSTAnalyzer.zip」に含まれる「QSSTAnalyzer.qvf」ファイルをQMCの[Apps]上でインポートします。
  49. 49. 49 テスト結果分析アプリの接続先の変更 • 「QSSTAnalyzer」のアプリをハブから開きます。 • 「DataFiles」の接続定義の「接続を編集」のアイコンをクリックし、パスをテスト結果保存フォルダに変更して保存します。
  50. 50. 50 接続定義名の修正 • ロードの実行時に以下の様なエラーが出る場合があります。その場合には、QMCの[Data connections]から「DataFiles (ユーザー 名)」となっている接続定義の名称を「DataFiles」に修正します。 • 変更後、ロードスクリプトの画面を再リフレッシュし、再度リロードを実行します。
  51. 51. 51 テスト結果の分析 • リロード処理の完了後、シートを開いてユーザーアクセス時のCPU、RAMの消費、レスポンスタイムなどの分析を行うことができます。
  52. 52. 52 7.テストスケジューリング
  53. 53. 53 テストスケジューラとは テストスケジュールモジュールを利用することで、下記のようなテストを実施することができます。 • 事前に定義された時間オフセットでの負荷シナリオの並列呼び出し • 他の負荷シナリオの開始時または終了後に負荷シナリオを起動する（チェイニング） • 事前に定義されたタイムオフセットでの、別のロードシナリオの開始時または完了後のロードシナリオの呼び出し テストスケジュール テストスケジュールのワークフロー
  54. 54. 54 テストスケジュール設定 (1/3) SDK Exerciser load script : シナリオの実行 Restart Qlik Sense Services : Qlik Sense サービスの再起動 ロードスクリプトタスクを設定します。（次頁参照） サービスの再起動を設定します。 ・ Server – Qlik SenseサーバーのURI。 ・ Qlik Sense Engine service – Qlik Sense Engine サービスを再起動 ・ Qlik Sense Proxy service – Qlik Sense Proxy サービスを再起動 ・ Qlik Sense Scheduler service – Qlik Sense Scheduler serviceを再起動 ・ Qlik Sense Printing service – Qlik Sense Printing service を再起動 ・ Qlik Sense Repository service – Qlik Sense Repository サービスを再起動
  55. 55. 55 テストスケジュール設定 (2/3) • Script file – Scenario Editorで作成されたSDK Exerciserのシナリオ・ファイル(このフィールドは必須) • Concurrent users – ロード・スクリプトを実行する際の同時ユーザー数（このフィールドで指定された値は、シナリオの ConcurrentUsersの値よりも優先されます） • Rampup, sec – スクリプト起動期間中の各同時使用ユーザー間の遅延時間（秒）（このフィールドで指定した値は、シナリオの RampupDelay値より優先されます） • Iterations – 各同時使用ユーザーが繰り返す反復回数（このフィールドで指定した値は、シナリオの Iterations の値よりも優先さ れます） • Duration, seconds – 秒単位のテスト実行時間 (このフィールドで指定された値は、シナリオのExecutionTime値よりも優先さ れます) • Server – Qlik Sense サーバーの URI。ホスト名、完全修飾ドメイン名（FQDN）、またはIPアドレスです（このフィールドで指定さ れた値は、シナリオ内のServerの値よりも優先されます） • App / GUID – 実際のアプリ名またはアプリのGUID（このフィールドで指定された値は、シナリオのAppの値よりも優先されます） • App mode – バーチャルユーザーがアプリにアクセスする方法を定義します。 ‒ Open – バーチャルユーザーはハブを開いてからアプリを開きます。 ‒ NoHub – バーチャルユーザーが直接アプリを開きます。シナリオのAppパラメータは、この場合、アプリのGUIDである必要があ ります。 ‒ Create – バーチャルユーザーはハブを開いてからアプリを作成します。
  56. 56. 56 テストスケジュール設定 (3/3) • Virtual proxy – バーチャルプロキシのプレフィックス（このフィールドで指定された値は、シナリオのVirtualProxyPrefixの値よりも優先さ れます） • Header – ヘッダー認証方式のHTTPヘッダー名（このフィールドで指定された値は、シナリオ内のHeaderName値よりも優先されます） • Username prefix – ヘッダー認証方式を使用する際のユーザー名のプレフィックス（このフィールドで指定された値は、シナリオ内の UserNamePrefix値よりも優先されます）。 • Instance number – SDK Exerciserインスタンスのインスタンス番号(このフィールドで指定された値は、シナリオのInstanceNumber の値よりも優先されます)。 • SSL – SDK Exerciserシナリオの実行時にHTTPSプロトコルを使用するかどうかを示します(このフィールドで指定された値は、シナリオのSSL 値よりも優先されます)。 • New user for each iteration – 選択されている場合、新しいユーザー名とセッションが反復ごとに使用されます。選択されていない場合、 各同時接続ユーザーのスレッドがユーザー名とセッションを維持します。 • After iteration wait mode – 同時接続ユーザーのスレッドの各イテレーションの間に待ち時間を追加します。 ‒ NoWait – デフォルト値で、待ち時間がありません。 ‒ ConstantWait – イテレーションの間にAfter iteration wait time 秒待ちます。 ‒ WaitOnError – 前のイテレーションでエラーが発生した場合にAfter iteration wait time 秒待ちます。 ‒ IterationMinimumDuration – イテレーションで実行されたシナリオがAfter iteration wait timeよりも短い場合、次のイ テレーションまでに残りの時間を待ちます。 • After iteration wait time – After iteration wait modeモードを使用している場合、各ユーザーの反復の間に待機する時間。 • Max number of errors – SDK Exerciserが実行を停止する前に投げるエラーの最大数。デフォルトは「-1」(無制限)です。 • SDK Exerciser – シナリオ実行時に使用するSDK Exerciserのバージョンです。選択されたバージョンに応じて、 %TOOL_ROOT%SDKExerciser<version>にあるSDK Exerciserが実行されます。
  57. 57. 57 8. デモンストレーション
  58. 58. 58 Q & A
  59. 59. Thank You

×