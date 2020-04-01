98 item contoh lam ujian bertulis (3)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 PT3 2019 ITEM CONTOH LOGO SEKOLAH
2 ‫قسم‬”‫أ‬“ [20‫درجة‬] ITEM OBJEKTIF PELBAGAI BENTUK Contoh: Isi tempat kosong (beserta pilihan jawapan). ‫اغات‬‫ر‬‫الف‬ ...
3 ITEM OBJEKTIF PELBAGAI BENTUK Contoh: Jawapan Pendek :‫اآلتية‬ ‫اجلمل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫خط‬ ‫حتتها‬ ‫اليت‬ ‫اجلمع‬ ‫لكلمة‬ ‫مفردا‬ ...
4 ‫قسم‬”‫ب‬“ [20‫درجة‬] ITEM SUBJEKTIF RESPONS TERHAD Contoh: Soalan berdasarkan petikan. ‫األول‬ ‫السؤال‬ ‫مث‬ ‫اآلتية‬ ‫...
5 1)‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫م‬ِ‫ة‬‫ب‬‫ط‬‫اخل‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ذ‬ِ‫ِل‬ ‫وع‬‫ض‬‫و‬‫ـم‬‫ل‬‫؟‬ ............................................................
6 ITEM SUBJEKTIF RESPONS TERHAD Contoh: Soalan berdasarkan jadual/grafik. ‫الثاين‬ ‫السؤال‬ :‫تليه‬ ‫اليت‬ ‫األسئلة‬ ‫عن‬ ...
7 (3):ِ‫ني‬‫ـ‬‫ت‬‫ـ‬‫ي‬ِ‫اآلت‬ ِ‫ني‬‫ـ‬‫ت‬‫م‬ِ‫ل‬‫لك‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ً‫اد‬‫ض‬‫م‬ ِ‫ات‬‫ه‬ ‫أ‬)‫ل‬‫ي‬َّ‫ل‬‫ال‬........................
8 ‫قسم‬”‫ج‬“ [30‫درجة‬] ITEM SUBJEKTIF RESPONS TERHAD Contoh: Menyusun perkataan. ‫األول‬ ‫السؤال‬ : ‫مفيد‬ ‫ْجلة‬ ‫لتكون‬...
9 TEM SUBJEKTIF RESPONS TERHAD Contoh: Membina ayat. ‫الثالث‬ ‫السؤال‬ :‫أييت‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫كو‬ ‫التكسري‬ ‫ْجع‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫ْجلة‬...
10 ITEM SUBJEKTIF RESPONS TERHAD Contoh: Menulis satu perenggan berdasarkan maklumat yang diberi. ‫قسم‬”‫د‬“ [30‫درجة‬] (‫...
11 ITEM SUBJEKTIF RESPONS TERBUKA Contoh: Menulis sebuah karangan. ‫(ب‬‫ـ‬)‫موضوعا‬ ‫اخرت‬‫واحدا‬‫اكتب‬‫و‬ ‫اآلتية‬ ‫املوض...
