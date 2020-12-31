QNBFS Weekly Market Report December 31, 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
December 31, 2020

The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Index lost 0.97% during the week, to close at 10,435.96

  1. 1. ``````` Page 1 of 8 Market Review and Outlook QSE Index and Volume The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Index lost 0.97% during the week, to close at 10,435.96. Market capitalization decreased by 1.0% to reach QR602.2 billion (bn) as compared to QR608.0bn at the end of the previous week. Of the 47 listed companies, 16 companies ended the week higher, while 29 fell and 1 remained unchanged. Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Co. (QGRI) was the best performing stock for the week, with a gain of 11.0%. On the other hand, Dlala Brokerage & Investment Holding (DBIS) was the worst performing stock with a decline of 2.7%. QNBGroup(QNBK),IndustriesQatar(IQCD),andQatar Islamic Bank (QIBK) werethe primarycontributorstotheweeklyindex loss. QNBK was the biggest contributor to the index’s weekly decrease, shedding 22.6 points to the index. IQCD shaved off 20.3 points to the index. Further, QIBK cut another 19.0 points. Trading value during the week decreased by 31.1% to reach QR1,504.4mn vs. QR2,183.5mn in the prior trading week. QNBK was the top value traded stock during the week with total traded value of QR233.7mn. Trading volume also decreased by 37.9% to reach 657.4mn shares vs. 1058.3mn shares in the prior trading week. The number of transactions fell by 31.6% to reach 30,133 transactions versus 44,034 transactions in the prior week. Salam International (SIIS) was the top volume traded stock during the week with total traded volume of 103.6mn shares. Market Indicators Week ended Dec 31, 2020 Week ended Dec 24, 2020 Chg. % Value Traded (QR mn) 1,504.4 2,183.5 (31.1) Exch. Market Cap. (QR mn) 602,198.7 608,013.3 (1.0) Volume (mn) 657.4 1,058.3 (37.9) Number of Transactions 30,133 44,034 (31.6) Companies Traded 46 47 (2.1) Market Breadth 16:29 26:18 – Market Indices Close WTD% MTD% YTD% Total Return 20,062.79 (1.0) 1.7 4.6 ALL Share Index 3,199.41 (0.9) 1.6 3.2 Banks and Financial Services 4,247.89 (1.0) 1.9 0.7 Industrials 3,097.89 (1.1) (0.4) 5.7 Transportation 3,297.18 0.2 3.0 29.0 Real Estate 1,928.70 (1.5) 6.3 23.2 Insurance 2,395.93 0.2 (2.7) (12.4) Telecoms 1,010.65 (1.7) 8.0 12.9 Consumer Goods & Services 8,141.95 (0.3) (0.0) (5.8) Al Rayan Islamic Index 4,269.40 (0.8) 1.8 8.1 Weekly Index Performance Regional Indices Close WTD% MTD% YTD% Weekly Exchange Traded Value ($ mn) Exchange Mkt. Cap. ($ mn) TTM P/E** P/B** Dividend Yield Qatar* 10,435.96 (1.0) 1.7 0.1 408.93 163,737.8 17.8 1.5 3.8 Dubai 2,491.97 (1.4) 3.0 (9.9) 188.17 92,607.2 12.0 0.9 3.9 Abu Dhabi 5,045.32 (1.6) 1.6 (0.6) 502.63 198,377.2 21.2 1.4 4.8 Saudi Arabia# 8,760.08 0.7 0.1 4.4 12,352.09 2,433,359.4 35.2 2.1 2.4 Kuwait 5,546.04 (0.4) 1.6 (11.7) 387.93 103,654.9 35.4 1.4 3.5 Oman 3,658.77 1.6 0.4 (8.1) 16.45 16,531.3 11.0 0.7 6.9 Bahrain 1,489.78 (0.2) 0.8 (7.5) 13.77 22,562.6 14.5 1.0 4.5 Source: Bloomberg, country exchanges and Zawya (** Trailing Twelve Months; * Value traded ($ mn) do not include special trades, if any; #Data as of December 30, 2020) 10,564.33 10,559.36 10,500.09 10,534.65 10,435.96 0 100,000,000 200,000,000 10,350 10,475 10,600 27-Dec 28-Dec 29-Dec 30-Dec 31-Dec Volume QE Index 1.6% 0.7% (0.2%) (0.4%) (1.0%) (1.4%) (1.6%)(2.0%) (1.0%) 0.0% 1.0% 2.0% Oman SaudiArabia# Bahrain Kuwait Qatar* Dubai AbuDhabi
  2. 2. Page 2 of 8 Economic, Market & Corporate News  HH the Amir invited to Gulf summit amid diplomatic row – The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said Qatar’s leader has been invited to the bloc’s summit meeting next week amid efforts to heal rifts between Doha and a Saudi-led alliance. Qatar’s Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a formal invitation from Saudi King Salman to the January 5 summit meeting of the six-nation GCC in Saudi Arabia, delivered by GCC Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf. (Al Jazeera)  Stimulus package boosts private sector – Qatar’s economy has recovered from the impact of COVID-19 outbreak with the help of timely support by the government. The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management (to combat COVID19), presided by Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in March announced a whopping QR75bn stimulus package to the private sector. Additionally, QR10bn was injected to boost the country’s capital market. The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) had put in place an appropriate mechanism directing banks to postpone loan repayments and the private sector’s other obligations to the banks, for a period of six months, which was later on extended until December. The Supreme Committee also directed Qatar Development Bank (QDB) to postpone the installments of all borrowers, and government funds to increase their investments in Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) by QR10bn. As per the decision, the QCB provided additional liquidity to banks operating in the country. In another major relief to the food industry, the worst- hit sector after the COVID-19 outbreak, the Supreme Committee exempted the food industry from customs duties for a period of six months, which has been extended for another three months. The medical goods were also exempted from customs duties for the same period. The Committee decided to exempt Hospitality and Tourism sector, retail sector, Commercial Complexes and Logistics areas from electricity and water bills. Another major decision by the Supreme Committee was to exempt Qatar’s emerging logistics zones and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from rents during the same period. In October, a QDB official has said that the stimulus package of the National Guarantee Program has already issued support guarantees to more than 3,500 companies since the launch of the incentive program. The program aims at providing financing grants to cover salaries and rents for companies affected by the COVID- 19 pandemic in the private sector. The program is part of the State’s QR75bn financial stimulus package in response to the pandemic and is managed by QDB. The original stimulus package of the National Guarantee Program, which amounted to QR3bn has been increased by an additional QR2bn, bringing the ceiling of the program to QR5bn. Most recently, the QDB has announced that it has extended the time period of receiving applications for the National Guarantee Program until June 15, 2021, noting that it will continue to manage and supervise the program, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance and QCB, and all banks operating in the country. (Peninsula Qatar)  Qatar's Ooredoo, Hutchison in talks to merge Indonesian telco units – Qatar’s telecoms company Ooredoo and Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings are exploring a deal to merge their Indonesian units, the two companies said. A deal between Indosat and PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia would help them to better compete against state-backed Telkomsel which controls around half of the cellular market in the world’s fourth most populous country. Ooredoo, which owns a 65% stake in Indosat, said in a statement the two companies have signed a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding which is valid until April 30, 2021. “Ooredoo is in the early stages of assessing the merits of such a potential transaction,” it said. “As part of our corporate strategy, we regularly review our strategic priorities and market position across all of our operations, and their contribution to the Ooredoo Group,” added Ooredoo, which operates across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. (Reuters)  Fitch affirms CBQK rating at ‘A’ with ‘Stable’ outlook – Fitch Ratings (Fitch) has, once again, affirmed The Commercial Bank’s (CBQK) unchanged long-term issuer default rating at “A” with a ‘Stable’ outlook. The rating is driven by an extremely high probability of support from the Qatari authorities, and reflects Qatar’s strong ability to support domestic banks, Fitch said. CBQK’s strong commercial banking franchise is underpinned by established public and private corporate relationships. According to Fitch, CBQK has succeeded in executing its turnaround strategy that began in 2016 by strengthening its core capitalization, reducing its concentration in real estate and contracting and increasing government and public sector exposure, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening risk controls and oversight of international operations. CBQK’s CEO Group, Joseph Abraham said, “Given the challenges imposed by Covid-19, the affirmation of Commercial Bank’s stable outlook is a very positive outcome. It is mainly due to the prudent economic management by the government of Qatar as well as our financial strength and commitment to our strategy established in 2016.” With Fitch’s ratingin place, CBQK currently enjoys strong credit ratings from all the major agencies. The bank’s long-term outlook is rated A3 by Moody’s, and BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s. All ratings come with a ‘Stable’ outlook. (Gulf-Times.com)  Fitch affirms QIIK’s strong rating at ‘A’ with a ‘Stable’ outlook – Global credit rating agency Fitch has published Qatar International Islamic Bank’s (QIIK) full rating report, demonstrating the same the bank's strong rating at ‘A’ with a ‘Stable’ outlook. This is based on the bank’s financial statements at the end of the third quarter of 2020, which attests to the fact that QIIK has maintained a strong financial position and responded in a suitable manner to the new challenges in line with the high solvency of Qatar’s economy across all sectors. In its report, Fitch relied on a number of important factors, among which is the extremely high probability of support from the Qatari authorities in case of need. This reflects the strong ability of Qatar to support its domestic banks combined with QIIK’s strong position in the local financial sector and its creditworthiness, which support its rating. Fitch said, “QIIK has high quality assets with a very low ratio of non-performing financing. The bank was able to maintain a solid profitability and its financial position is supported by the bank's established Islamic deposit franchise, which comprises domestic retail deposits, with low reliance on external deposits and funding.”
  3. 3. Page 3 of 8 Fitch also noted, “QIIK's profitability metrics are strong compared with its peers, given sound cost management with a high-quality investment portfolio and a significant decrease in the bank’s risk indicators.” (Gulf-Times.com)  Fitch affirms DHBK rating at ‘A’, with Stable outlook – Fitch Ratings (Fitch) has affirmed the Doha Bank’s (DHBK) IDRs, Support Rating (SR), and Support Rating Floor (SRF) with Stable Outlook, reflecting Fitch’s expectation of an extremely high probability of support from the Qatari authorities for domestic banks in case of need. This reflects the strong ability of Qatar to support its banks, as indicated by its rating (AA- /Stable), combined with Fitch’s belief of a strong willingness to support the banking sector and the bank. The government and Qatar Central Bank have extended a QR75bn stimulus package (10% of GDP), which includes a zero-cost QR50bn repo facility for banks to provide credit extensions of both principal and interest to borrowers affected by the pandemic, until June 15, 2021. As part of the stimulus, Qatar Development Bank (QDB) launched a QR3bn National Guarantee Program that provides guarantees at subsidized rates to local banks against loans extended to SMEs affected by the pandemic. DHBK has a well- established and adequate franchise in Qatar. It accounted for about 6% of the sector’s lending and deposits at end-9M2020 and has the second largest conventional branch network. DHBK’s ‘A’ SRF is at the same level as other Qatari domestic systemically important banks’ (D-SIB) SRFs. The bank’s standalone creditworthiness is underpinned by a well- established domestic franchise in Qatar and a strategy to de-risk and consolidate its financial profile in the medium term. Fitch noted that the bank’s revised strategy is to priorities asset- quality improvement through tightened underwriting standards, including growing government lending, a reduction in construction and real-estate exposures, cost optimization, and core capital strengthening. It now has a conservative approach to loan growth (9M2020: minus 5%). DHBK is focused on consolidating its financial profile in the short term. It is likely to grow only moderately over the rating horizon, although it aims to maintain its established market position. The bank will priorities asset-quality improvement through tightened risk controls (regarding its weaker GCC operations and a reduction in high-risk construction and real estate exposures) and active loan monitoring. It also plans to optimize costs, maintain its net interest margin in line with peers and strengthen its core capitalization. The rating agency notes the bank’s de-risking plan may prove challenging in the short to medium term given the effects of the pandemic, below-trend growth outlook in Qatar in 2020–2021 and lower hydrocarbon prices that will weigh on the government’s capital spending. (Gulf-Times.com)  Qatar’s industrial sector PPI witnesses more than 6% MoM increase in November – The hydrocarbons and certain manufactured products as refined petroleum products and basic chemicals gave a strong impetus to Qatar's industrial sector, which witnessed a robust more than 6% MoM increase in producer price index (PPI) this November, according to official estimates. Qatar's PPI – a measure of the average selling prices received by the domestic producers for their output – however, saw a 24.6% YoY fall, said the figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA). The mining PPI, which carries the maximum weight of 72.7%, reported a healthy 8.1% surge on a monthly basis in November 2020 as the selling price of crude petroleum and natural gas shot up 8.1%; while that of stone, sand and clay was down 0.2%. The PPI for mining registered 29.6% shrinkage on a yearly basis in November this year on the back of a 29.6% slump in the selling price of crude petroleum and natural gas and 8.3% in stone, sand and clay. The manufacturing sector, which has a weight of 26.8% in the PPI basket, witnessed a 2.4% increase MoM in November this year on 3.5% jump in the selling price of refined petroleum products, 2.3% in basic chemicals. The manufacturing sector PPI had seen a yearly 14.1% contraction in November 2020 as the selling price of refined petroleum products plummeted 19.2%, basic chemicals (12.6%), other chemical products and fibres (6.9%). The utilities group, which has a mere 0.5% weightage in the PPI basket, saw its index gain 1.7% on monthly basis because the selling prices of electricity had risen 3.5%; even as that of water was down 0.2% in November 2020. The index had seen a 1.9% growth YoY this November with the selling price of water soaring 11.9%; whereas that of electricity declined 5.9%. (Gulf- Times.com)  QLM set to complete listing procedures in early January – Having successfully completed the initial public offering (IPO), QLM Medical and Life Insurance Company is all set to complete the listing procedures in early January 2021, according to the top official of the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE). “The IPO of QLM has been successfully completed and we look forward to completing the rest of the listing procedures by the company in early January 2021,” QSE Chief Executive Rashid bin Ali Al- Mansoori tweeted. QLM’s conversion into a public shareholding company is expected to be completed by tomorrow and the first constituent general assembly has been scheduled for tomorrow (December 30, 2020). QLM, a subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Group (QATI), had early this month tapped the market with a 60% IPO at QR3.15 a piece to raise as much as QR659.4mn. (Gulf-Times.com)  QP to sell kerosene at international rates – QatarPetroleum (QP) said the kerosene sales to retail consumers at distribution stations and to bulk consumers will be based on international prices from January 1, 2021. The country's hydrocarbon bellwether also said it shall periodically set the price and no new bulk consumers will be accepted. The move is based on the earlier announcement of December 26, 2019. QP is responsible for setting the selling price of petroleum products in Qatar. (Gulf-Times.com)  GTA signs agreements with banks to facilitate tax payment – The General Tax Authority (GTA) and QNB signed a financial services agreement. The GTA also signed three Memorandums of Understandings (MoU) with Masraf Al Rayyan, Dukhan Bank, and Al Ahli Bank. The MoUs were on creating an electronic link between the banks and the GTA to encourage the payment of taxes and by using different e-payment methods. The agreement was signed by GTA assistant Head of tax affairs Ghanem bin Khalifa Al-Attiyah; Chief Operating Officer and Executive General Manager at QNB Financial Services Ali Rashid Al-Mohannadi; General Manager and head of wholesale banking at Masraf Al Rayan Mohamed Isamil Al-Emadi; CEO of Dukhan Bank Khalid Youssef Al-Subaei; and Deputy CEO of Al Ahli Bank Mohamed Al-Namla. Al-Attiyah said that the plan to link the authority with banks will gain momentum in the future,
  4. 4. Page 4 of 8 adding that the goal is to facilitate the process of paying taxes so that it can be done electronically. He added that the banks were selected based on how ready their infrastructure is to implement the process. He called on other banks to complete their infrastructure so that they can offer the same service in the future. (Gulf-Times.com)  Qatar trade surplus at QR9.1bn in November – Qatar’s foreign merchandise trade balance, which represents the difference between total exports and imports, showed a surplus of QR9.1bn in November, registering a rise of nearly QR2bn or 28.6% compared to October 2020. The trade surplus slipped by about QR3.4bn or 27.4% when compared to the corresponding month previous year (November 2019). The total value of exports of goods, including exports of goods of domestic origin and re- exports, in November 2020 reached QR16.6bn, showing a decrease of 25.1% compared to the same month in 2019. On monthly basis, Qatar’s exports in November 2020 increased by 8.3% compared to October 2020, preliminary data released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) showed. On the other hand, the imports of goods in November 2020 amounted to around QR7.5bn, showing a decrease of 22.1% over November 2019. When compared on a MoM basis the imports decreased by 8.9%. The YoY decrease in total exports was mainly due to lower exports of Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (LNG, condensates, propane, butane, among others) reaching at about QR9.5bn in November 2020, a decrease of 32.2%, Petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals (crude) reaching QR2.5bn, decreased by 41%, and increase in the Petroleum oils & oils from bituminous minerals (not crude) reaching QR1.4bn, increased by 29.6%. In November 2020, Japan was at the top of the countries of destination of Qatar’s exports with close to QR3.0bn, a share of 18% of total exports, followed by China with almost QR2.7bn and a share of 16.5%, and South Korea with about QR2.3bn, a share of 13.9%. (Peninsula Qatar)  NLCS to cease the taxi operation – Alijarah Holding (NLCS) announced that the Board of Directors agreed to cease the Taxi Operation. This is due to many reasons, including the losses in the past years, and the latest consequences of the Corona Virus pandemic (COVID-19), which led to an increase loss on the company and the depletion of its shareholders' rights. For those reasons, and to preserve the rights of shareholders, and in order to avoid additional losses that the company may incur in the coming years the Board of Directors decided to cease the taxi operation effective December 31, 2020. (QSE)  QNBK to disclose its annual financial results on January 12 – QNB Group (QNBK) will disclose its annual financial results on January 12, 2021 (QSE)  Doha Bank gets $451mn two-year loan – Doha Bank (DHBK) secured a $451mn two-year loan, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Standard Chartered Plc was the global coordinator for the transaction. It was joined by Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Bank of India, Banque Internationale a Luxembourg SA, Commerzbank AG and State Bank of India as mandated lead arrangers. (Bloomberg)  MARK to disclose annual financial results on January 19 – Masraf Al Rayan (MARK) will disclose its financial statement for the period ending December 31, 2020 on January 19, 2021. (QSE)  MARK to hold its investors relation conference call on January 21 – Masraf Al Rayan (MARK) will hold the conference call with the Investors to discuss the financial results for the Annual 2020 will be held on January 21, 2021 at 01:30 pm , Doha Time. (QSE)  QIGD issues notice to shareholders – With reference to Cabinet Resolution No. (39) of 2019 issuing the executive regulations for the Income Tax Law No. (24) of 2018, Qatari Investors Group (QIGD) calls upon shareholders who are subject to the tax deduction stipulated in the aforementioned executive regulation, to contact the company in order to pay the stated tax, no later than December 31, 2020. Failing to do so, the tax amount will be deducted from dividend in accordance with the provisions of the said law. (Gulf-Times.com)
  5. 5. Page 5 of 8 Qatar Stock Exchange Top Gainers Top Decliners Source: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Source: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Most Active Shares by Value (QR Million) Most Active Shares by Volume (Million) Source: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Source: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Investor Trading Percentage to Total Value Traded Net Traded Value by Nationality (QR Million) Source: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Source: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) 11.0% 6.4% 2.8% 2.8% 2.2% 0.0% 4.0% 8.0% 12.0% Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Ahli Bank Widam Food Company Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company Qatar Islamic Insurance Company -2.7% -2.6% -2.6% -2.5% -2.1% -3.0% -2.0% -1.0% 0.0% Dlala Brokerage & Investment Holding Company Qatar Insurance Company Qatari German Company for Medical Devices United Development Company Alijarah Holding 233.7 99.3 94.6 80.4 79.3 0.0 90.0 180.0 270.0 QNB Group Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development Masraf Al Rayan The Commercial Bank Ooredoo 103.6 85.8 78.2 42.9 38.3 0.0 40.0 80.0 120.0 Salam International Investment Limited Investment Holding Group Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development Alijarah Holding Al Khalij Commercial Bank 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% Buy Sell 42.75% 36.20% 25.94% 25.19% 13.74% 11.99% 17.57% 26.62% Qatari Individuals Qatari Institutions Non-Qatari Individuals Non-Qatari Institutions 1,033 471 924 581 110 -110 -500 0 500 1,000 1,500 Qatari Non-Qatari Net Investment Total Sold Total Bought
  6. 6. Page 6 of 8 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS OF THE QSE INDEX Source: Bloomberg In the last week in 2020, the General Index closed down 0.97% from the previous week and printed last at 10,435.96 points. The bearish reversal candlestick, which has been created in the last week, came after the indecisive candlestick formation. We conclude correction is possible from the current levels against the major uptrend. Our support level remains at the 9,800 level and the resistance at 10,500 level on the weekly chart. DEFINITIONS OF KEY TERMS USED IN TECHNICAL ANALYSIS RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator – RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speedand change of price movements. The RSI oscillates between 0 to 100. The index is deemed to be overbought once the RSI approaches the 70 level, indicating that a correction is likely. On the other hand, if the RSI approaches 30, it is an indication that the index may be getting oversold and therefore likely to bounce back. MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator – The indicator consists of the MACD line and a signal line. The divergence or the convergence of the MACD line with the signal line indicates the strength in the momentum during the uptrend or downtrend, as the case may be. When the MACD crosses the signal line from below and trades above it, it gives a positive indication. The reverse is the situation for a bearish trend. Candlestick chart – A candlestick chart is a price chart that displays the high, low, open, and close for a security. The ‘body’ of the chart is portion between the open and close price, while the high and low intraday movements form the ‘shadow’. The candlestick may represent any time frame. We use a one-day candlestick chart (every candlestick represents one trading day) in our analysis. Doji candlestick pattern – A Doji candlestick is formed when a security's open and close are practically equal. The pattern indicates indecisiveness, and based on preceding price actions and future confirmation, may indicate a bullish or bearish trend reversal. ShootingStar/Inverted Hammer candlestick patterns – These candlestick patterns have a small real body (open price and close price are near to each other), and a long upper shadow (large intraday movement on the upside). The Shooting Star is a bearish reversal pattern that forms after a rally. The Inverted Hammer looks exactly like a Shooting Star, but forms after a downtrend. Inverted Hammers represent a potential bullish trend reversal.
  7. 7. Page 7 of 8 Source: Bloomberg Company Name Price December 31 % Change WTD % Change YTD Market Cap. QR Million TTM P/E P/B Div. Yield Qatar National Bank 17.83 (1.49) (13.40) 164,686 15.1 2.3 3.4 Qatar Islamic Bank 17.11 (1.38) 11.61 40,430 14.3 2.3 3.1 Commercial Bank of Qatar 4.40 1.15 (6.38) 17,808 12.3 1.0 4.5 Doha Bank 2.37 (0.75) (6.44) 7,339 15.0 0.8 N/A Al Ahli Bank 3.45 6.39 3.41 8,375 13.3 1.4 4.1 Qatar International Islamic Bank 9.05 (1.77) (6.49) 13,702 15.5 2.2 4.7 Masraf Al Rayan 4.53 0.33 14.39 33,975 15.5 2.4 5.0 Al Khaliji Bank 1.84 (0.65) 40.31 6,617 10.4 1.1 4.1 Qatar First Bank 1.72 (1.04) 110.39 1,205 N/A 2.5 N/A National Leasing 1.24 (2.13) 76.31 615 32.6 0.9 4.0 Dlala Holding 1.80 (2.71) 193.78 510 N/A 2.6 N/A Qatar & Oman Investment 0.89 (0.34) 32.59 279 22.2 0.9 2.3 Islamic Holding Group 5.12 0.99 169.26 290 52.7 2.0 N/A Banking and Financial Services 295,830 Zad Holding 14.91 (1.91) 7.89 3,534 17.5 2.4 5.7 Qatar German Co. for Medical Devices 2.24 (2.61) 284.36 258 N/A 8.6 N/A Salam International Investment 0.65 1.24 25.92 744 N/A 0.5 N/A Baladna 1.79 (0.22) 79.00 3,403 N/A 1.5 1.2 Medicare Group 8.84 0.42 4.62 2,488 30.3 2.5 20.4 Qatar Cinema & Film Distribution 3.99 0.00 81.50 251 57.3 0.2 2.5 Qatar Fuel 18.68 (0.64) (18.43) 18,573 23.9 2.3 4.3 Qatar Meat and Livestock 6.32 2.83 (6.48) 1,138 13.3 2.8 4.7 Mannai Corp. 3.00 1.32 (2.60) 1,369 N/A 0.7 6.7 Al Meera Consumer Goods 20.71 0.88 35.36 4,142 20.5 2.8 4.1 Consumer Goods and Services 35,899 Qatar Industrial Manufacturing 3.21 2.75 (10.11) 1,525 18.6 1.0 4.7 Qatar National Cement 4.15 (0.69) (26.55) 2,712 22.3 0.9 7.2 Industries Qatar 10.87 (1.54) 5.74 65,764 44.8 2.0 3.7 Qatari Investors Group 1.81 0.22 1.17 2,252 28.8 0.8 3.0 Qatar Electricity and Water 17.85 (1.38) 10.94 19,635 13.1 2.1 4.3 Aamal 0.86 (0.70) 5.17 5,387 34.7 0.7 4.7 Gulf International Services 1.72 (0.29) (0.29) 3,187 54.6 0.9 N/A Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding 2.05 (0.87) (18.45) 25,717 24.9 1.6 3.4 Invesment Holding Group 0.60 (0.66) 6.21 497 10.5 0.6 N/A Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing 0.97 (0.62) 23.82 5,396 N/A 0.9 1.0 Industrials 132,071 Qatar Insurance 2.36 (2.64) (25.25) 7,715 N/A 1.0 6.4 Doha Insurance 1.39 0.94 16.00 696 12.9 0.7 5.8 Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance 2.66 10.97 8.13 2,328 N/A 0.5 N/A Al Khaleej Takaful Insurance 1.90 0.00 (5.10) 485 16.3 0.9 2.6 Qatar Islamic Insurance 6.90 2.22 3.29 1,035 14.4 2.7 5.4 Insurance 12,258 United Development 1.66 (2.53) 8.88 5,860 29.2 0.5 3.0 Barw a Real Estate 3.40 (0.82) (3.93) 13,234 9.3 0.7 5.9 Ezdan Real Estate 1.78 (1.66) 188.78 47,108 N/A 1.5 N/A Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development 1.26 0.64 75.66 1,462 49.0 1.2 N/A Real Estate 67,665 Ooredoo 7.52 (1.96) 6.21 24,088 12.7 1.0 3.3 Vodafone Qatar 1.34 (0.81) 15.43 5,660 35.2 1.3 3.7 Telecoms 29,748 Qatar Navigation (Milaha) 7.09 1.31 16.28 8,123 15.7 0.6 4.2 Gulf Warehousing 5.10 (0.02) (6.97) 299 12.6 1.6 3.9 Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) 3.18 (0.47) 33.05 17,618 15.0 2.9 3.1 Transportation 26,040 Qatar Exchange 599,510
  8. 8. Contacts Saugata Sarkar, CFA, CAIA Shahan Keushgerian Zaid al-Nafoosi , CMT, CFTe Head of Research Senior Research Analyst Senior Research Analyst Tel: (+974) 4476 6534 Tel: (+974) 4476 6509 Tel: (+974) 4476 6535 saugata.sarkar@qnbfs.com.qa shahan.keushgerian@qnbfs.com.qa zaid.alnafoosi@qnbfs.com.qa Mehmet Aksoy, PhD QNB Financial Services Co. W.L.L. Senior Research Analyst Contact Center: (+974) 4476 6666 Tel: (+974) 4476 6589 PO Box 24025 mehmet.aksoy@qnbfs.com.qa Doha, Qatar Disclaimer and Copyright Notice: This publication has been prepared by QNB Financial Services Co. W.L.L. (“QNB FS”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.). QNB FS is regulated by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and the Qatar Exchange. Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.) is regulated by the Qatar Central Bank. This publication expresses the views and opinions of QNB FS at a given time only. It is not an offer, promotion or recommendation to buy or sell securities or other investments, nor is it intended to constitute legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. QNB FS accepts no liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect losses arising from use of this report. Any investment decision should depend on the individual circumstances of the investor and be based on specifically engaged investment advice. We therefore strongly advise potential investors to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Although the information in this report has been obtained from sources that QNB FS believes to be reliable, we have not independently verified such information and it may not be accurate or complete. QNB FS does not make any representations or warranties as to the accuracy and completeness of the information it may contain, and declines any liability in that respect. For reports dealing with Technical Analysis, expressed opinions and/or recommendations may be different or contrary to the opinions/recommendations of QNB FS Fundamental Research as a result of depending solely on the historical technical data (price and volume). QNB FS reserves the right to amend the views and opinions expressed in this publication at any time. It may also express viewpoints or make investment decisions that differ significantly from, or even contradict, the views and opinions included in this report. This report may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission from QNB FS COPYRIGHT: No part of this document may be reproduced without the explicit written permission of QNB FS. Page 8 of 8

