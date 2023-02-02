Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - February 02, 2023 التحليل الفني اليومي لبورصة قطر‎‎

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
QNBFS Daily Market Report January 26, 2023
QNBFS Daily Market Report January 26, 2023
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

QNBFS Daily Market Report January 08, 2023
QNB Group
QNBFS Daily Market Report December 19, 2022
QNB Group
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - December 06, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - December 05, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - November 24, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
QNBFS Daily Market Report November 21, 2022
QNB Group
QNBFS Daily Market Report November 17, 2022
QNB Group
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - November 17, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
1 of 5 Ad

QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - February 02, 2023 التحليل الفني اليومي لبورصة قطر‎‎

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance

The QE Index reached a strong psychological support around the 11,000 level.

The QE Index reached a strong psychological support around the 11,000 level.

Economy & Finance
Advertisement

Recommended

QNBFS Daily Market Report January 26, 2023
QNB Group
14 views
11 slides
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - January 26, 2023 التحليل الفني اليومي لب...
QNB Group
10 views
5 slides
QNBFS Daily Market Report January 22, 2023
QNB Group
13 views
17 slides
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - January 15, 2023 التحليل الفني اليومي لب...
QNB Group
10 views
5 slides
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - January 11, 2023 التحليل الفني اليومي لب...
QNB Group
8 views
5 slides
QNBFS Daily Market Report January 09, 2023
QNB Group
16 views
10 slides
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - January 09, 2023 التحليل الفني اليومي لب...
QNB Group
6 views
5 slides
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - January 08, 2023 التحليل الفني اليومي لب...
QNB Group
8 views
5 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from QNB Group (20)

QNBFS Daily Market Report January 08, 2023
QNB Group
13 views
QNBFS Daily Market Report December 19, 2022
QNB Group
12 views
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - December 06, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
11 views
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - December 05, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
5 views
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - November 24, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
9 views
QNBFS Daily Market Report November 21, 2022
QNB Group
11 views
QNBFS Daily Market Report November 17, 2022
QNB Group
6 views
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - November 17, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
7 views
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - November 16, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
6 views
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - November 15, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
5 views
QNBFS Daily Market Report November 13, 2022
QNB Group
6 views
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - November 13, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
8 views
QNBFS Daily Market Report November 09, 2022
QNB Group
9 views
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - November 06, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
5 views
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - November 01, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
4 views
QNBFS Daily Market Report October 31, 2022
QNB Group
7 views
QNBFS Daily Market Report October 27, 2022
QNB Group
6 views
QNBFS Daily Market Report October 26, 2022
QNB Group
6 views
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - October 25, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي لب...
QNB Group
5 views
QNBFS Daily Market Report October 24, 2022
QNB Group
13 views
QNBFS Daily Market Report January 08, 2023
QNB Group
13 views
15 slides
QNBFS Daily Market Report December 19, 2022
QNB Group
12 views
16 slides
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - December 06, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
11 views
5 slides
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - December 05, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
5 views
5 slides
QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - November 24, 2022 التحليل الفني اليومي ل...
QNB Group
9 views
5 slides
QNBFS Daily Market Report November 21, 2022
QNB Group
11 views
10 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

PLANNING OF X-RAY, CT ROOMS AND QUALITY ASSURANCE.pptx
Srinath Chowdary
2 views
lecture 8.pptx
Department of Economics, Entrepreneurship and Business Administration, SumDU
0 views
Acceptance & Rules of Acceptance.pptx
Kanhu Charan Sahoo
0 views
Chapter 5_SCM.pdf
MyNguynThDim1
2 views
Nuriman W. Detailed timeline non formal education
Iman Wira
0 views
ESSENCE, TASKS AND ORGANIZATION OF ECONOMIC ANALYSIS
Department of Economics, Entrepreneurship and Business Administration, SumDU
0 views
IPO-IRCTC.pptx
VisheshYadav12
3 views
PPT -GST ISD.pdf
20BCO512DUNAMISRUEBE
0 views
News 22 Jan 23.pptx
NachiketHanmantgad
0 views
Ultimate Guide For Tax-Savings | Canara HSBC Life Insurance
SamJackson99
0 views
Union Budget 2023-24
iciciprumf
0 views
OR TABLUE WITH MAP.pdf
JayraldCastorico
1 view
Sagnik_ENGINEERING_ECONOMICS_ESTIMATION_AND_COSTING.pdf
sagnikbhattacharjee12
0 views
lecture 2.pptx
Department of Economics, Entrepreneurship and Business Administration, SumDU
0 views
lecture 2.5.pptx
Department of Economics, Entrepreneurship and Business Administration, SumDU
0 views
Presentation1.pptx
AnielJairam
0 views
091020sabeduc-edit.pdf
XolaniRadebeRadebe
0 views
Fundamental Analysis.pptx
DrSelvakumarNagaraja
5 views
What get's cheaper & expensive?
Eshani Mathur
0 views
Eco_Economic_Heartbeat_paper.pdf
Steven McGee
0 views
PLANNING OF X-RAY, CT ROOMS AND QUALITY ASSURANCE.pptx
Srinath Chowdary
2 views
69 slides
lecture 8.pptx
Department of Economics, Entrepreneurship and Business Administration, SumDU
0 views
14 slides
Acceptance & Rules of Acceptance.pptx
Kanhu Charan Sahoo
0 views
16 slides
Chapter 5_SCM.pdf
MyNguynThDim1
2 views
49 slides
Nuriman W. Detailed timeline non formal education
Iman Wira
0 views
2 slides
ESSENCE, TASKS AND ORGANIZATION OF ECONOMIC ANALYSIS
Department of Economics, Entrepreneurship and Business Administration, SumDU
0 views
19 slides
Advertisement

QNBFS Daily Technical Trader Qatar - February 02, 2023 التحليل الفني اليومي لبورصة قطر‎‎

  1. 1. Technical Spotlight Sunday, January 14, 2018 1 ‫اليومي‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫التحليل‬ – ‫قطر‬ ‫بورصة‬ Daily Technical Trader – QATAR Thursday, February 02, 2023 QE Index Overview QE Index Daily Chart ‫السوق‬ ‫لمؤشر‬ ‫اليومي‬ ‫البياني‬ ‫الرسم‬ ‫العام‬ ‫المؤشر‬ ‫على‬ ‫نظرة‬ The QE Index reached a strong psychological support around the 11,000 level. The trend remains down but a relief rally can be expected. ‫وصل‬ ‫قطر‬ ‫بورصة‬ ‫مؤشر‬ ‫دعم‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫حول‬ ‫قوي‬ 11000 ‫وهو‬ ‫مهم‬ ‫نفسي‬ ‫دعم‬ ‫مستوى‬ . ‫و‬ ‫يزال‬ ‫ال‬ ‫االتجاه‬ ‫العام‬ ‫هبوط‬ ‫توقع‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫يا‬ ‫ارت‬ ‫القصير‬ ‫المدى‬ ‫على‬ ‫داد‬ . Expected Resistance Level: 12,000 Expected Support Level: 10,500 QE Index Indicators ‫السوق‬ ‫مؤشرات‬ Feb 01 Jan 31 % ∆ Index Last Close 10,799.84 10,932.29 (1.21) ‫العام‬ ‫للمؤشر‬ ‫إقفال‬ ‫آخر‬ Value (QR mn) 644.1 601.4 7.1 )‫لاير‬ ‫(مليون‬ ‫المتداولة‬ ‫القيمة‬ Exchange Market Cap. (QR bn) 611.7 619.9 -1.3 ‫السوقية‬ ‫القيمة‬ ‫إلجمالي‬ ‫االسهم‬ )‫لاير‬ ‫(مليار‬ Volume (mn) 152.6 134.5 13.5 )‫سهم‬ ‫(مليون‬ ‫التداول‬ ‫حجم‬ Number of Trans. 20,133 19,485 3.3 ‫المنفذة‬ ‫العقود‬ ‫عدد‬ Companies Traded 49 47 4.3 ‫المتداولة‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫عدد‬ Market Breadth 10:33 8:33 – ‫السوق‬ ‫عمق‬ :‫المتوقع‬ ‫المقاومة‬ ‫مستوى‬ 12,000 :‫المتوقع‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫مستوى‬ 10,500
  2. 2. 2 MASRAF AL RAYAN ‫الريان‬ ‫مصرف‬ Stock Overview Daily Chart ‫اليومي‬ ‫البياني‬ ‫الرسم‬ ‫نظرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫السهم‬ The stock price has been correcting since April of last year; it lost 57% from peak-to- trough of the mentioned period. The recent move was accompanied by spike in volumes and the price reached strong support levels (on multiple time frames not seen here). ‫صح‬ ‫منذ‬ ‫السهم‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫ح‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫من‬ ‫أبريل‬ ‫الماضي‬ ‫العام‬ ‫و‬ ‫بنسبة‬ ‫هبط‬ 57 ‫من‬ ٪ ‫قمت‬ ‫ه‬ .‫المذكورة‬ ‫الفترة‬ ‫في‬ ‫القاع‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫و‬ ‫التحرك‬ ‫رافق‬ ‫الماضية‬ ‫الجلسات‬ ‫في‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫في‬ ‫أحجام‬ ‫التداول‬ ‫ووصل‬ ‫قوية‬ ‫دعم‬ ‫مستويات‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫السعر‬ ( ‫ذلك‬ ‫ونالحظ‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫زمنية‬ ‫أطر‬ ‫على‬ ‫م‬ ‫غير‬ ‫وجودة‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫في‬ .) Expected Target Price: QR2.920 – QR3.024 A price breakout above QR2.774 triggers the buy idea. You May Use Support Levels as Suggested Stop-Loss Points Last Px. ‫االقفال‬ ‫سعر‬ %∆ ‫التغير‬% Volume ‫التداول‬ ‫حجم‬ 2.678 -1.90 46,615,509 Resistance/Support Level ‫مستوى‬ / ‫الدعم‬ ‫المقاومة‬ 1st ‫األول‬ 2nd ‫الثاني‬ 3rd ‫الثالث‬ Resistance 2.774 2.920 3.024 ‫مقاومة‬ Support 2.587 2.430 2.400 ‫دعم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ال‬ :‫المتوقعة‬ ‫السعرية‬ ‫هداف‬ 2.92 ‫لاير‬ – 024 3. ‫لاير‬ ‫اختراق‬ ‫حال‬ ‫في‬ ‫الشراء‬ ‫نرجح‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫فوق‬ ‫السعر‬ 2.774 .‫لاير‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫مستويات‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫الممكن‬ ‫من‬ ‫ايقاف‬ ‫كمستويات‬ ‫المذكورة‬ ‫خسارة‬ ‫مقترح‬ ‫ة‬
  3. 3. 3 :‫التعريفات‬ :‫اليابانية‬ ‫الشموع‬ .‫محددة‬ ‫فترة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫السهم‬ ‫وصله‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫وأدنى‬ ‫وأعلى‬ ‫واإلغالق‬ ‫االفتتاح‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫الرسم‬ ‫يحدد‬ .‫قديمة‬ ‫يابانية‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫على‬ ‫األسعار‬ ‫رسم‬ ‫طرق‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫وتتكون‬ ‫ا‬ "‫"جسم‬ ‫من‬ ‫الشمعة‬ ‫بسعر‬ ‫تتحدد‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫لشمعة‬ ‫االفتتاح‬ ‫و‬ ‫سع‬ ‫أن‬ ‫تعني‬ ‫الملونة‬ ‫الشمعة‬ .‫اإلغالق‬ ‫و‬ ‫االفتتاح‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫من‬ ‫أقل‬ ‫اإلغالق‬ ‫ر‬ ‫للشمعة‬ .‫البيضاء‬ ‫للشمعة‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫صحيح‬ ‫العكس‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫بصورة‬ .‫المطلوبة‬ ‫الفترة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫السهم‬ ‫وصله‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫وأقل‬ ‫أعلى‬ ‫يحدد‬ ‫لظل‬ ‫وهذا‬ ‫الشمعة‬ "‫"ظل‬ ‫بـ‬ ‫يسمى‬ ‫ما‬ ‫اليابانية‬ ، ‫الشم‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫فإن‬ ‫التجاه‬ ‫استمرار‬ ‫من‬ ‫كثيرة‬ ‫دالالت‬ ‫له‬ ‫عة‬ .‫انعكاسه‬ ‫أو‬ ‫السهم‬ :‫الدعم‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫المتداول‬ ‫يشارك‬ ‫أن‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫يتوقع‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫المستوى‬ ‫البيع‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫الشراء‬ ‫على‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫ين‬ ، .‫دنية‬ ‫مستويات‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫السهم‬ ‫انخفاض‬ ‫احتمال‬ ‫من‬ ‫يقلل‬ ‫وهذا‬ :‫المقاومة‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫عكس‬ ‫وهو‬ ، ‫الشراء‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫بالبيع‬ ‫المتداولون‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يتوقع‬ ‫حيث‬ ، .‫أعلى‬ ‫مستويات‬ ‫الى‬ ‫السهم‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫احتمال‬ ‫من‬ ‫يقلل‬ ‫وذلك‬ :‫البسيط‬ ‫المتحرك‬ ‫المتوسط‬ ‫المؤش‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫السبب‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫المختارة‬ ‫الفترات‬ ‫من‬ ‫محدد‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫على‬ ‫السهم‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫معدل‬ ‫يحسب‬ ‫حسابي‬ ‫متوسط‬ ‫هو‬ ‫البيع‬ ‫عالمات‬ ‫إعطاء‬ ‫في‬ ‫متأخر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫الش‬ ‫ت‬ ‫السعر‬ ‫اتجاه‬ ‫لمعرفة‬ ‫أداة‬ ‫مثل‬ ،‫كثيرة‬ ‫أغراضا‬ ‫للمتوسطات‬ ،‫عام‬ ‫بشكل‬ .‫اإلغالق‬ ‫أسعار‬ ‫تستخدم‬ ‫تحليلنا‬ ‫في‬ ‫المستخدمة‬ ‫المتوسطات‬ .‫راء‬ ‫السعر‬ ‫تقلبات‬ ‫حدة‬ ‫تقليل‬ ،‫أشيري‬ ‫و‬ .‫االستخدامات‬ ‫من‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫غير‬ ‫وإلى‬ ‫والمقاومة‬ ‫للدعم‬ ‫المحتملة‬ ‫المستويات‬ ‫ال‬ ‫عمق‬ :‫سوق‬ ‫األ‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يشير‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫وراق‬ ‫و‬ ‫تداولها‬ ‫تم‬ ‫التي‬ .‫معين‬ ‫يوم‬ ‫تبادل‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتراجعة‬ ‫األسهم‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫مقابل‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫على‬ ‫أقفلت‬ ( ‫التباعد‬ / ‫التقارب‬ ‫المتحرك‬ ‫المتوسط‬ MACD :) ‫مؤشر‬ ‫هو‬ ‫و‬ ‫قوة‬ ‫في‬ ‫التغيرات‬ ‫على‬ ‫يدل‬ ‫تداول‬ ‫حسابات‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫األسهم‬ ‫أسعار‬ ‫وزخم‬ ‫اتجاه‬ ‫مكونة‬ ‫سالسل‬ ‫ثالثة‬ ‫من‬ ‫بيانات‬ ‫من‬ ‫محسوبة‬ ‫زمنية‬ ‫اإلغالق‬ ‫أسعار‬ .‫التاريخية‬ ( ‫النسبية‬ ‫القوة‬ ‫مؤشر‬ RSI :) ‫وهو‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يتذبذب‬ .‫المتداولين‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫البيع‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الشراء‬ ‫ذروة‬ ‫لتحديد‬ ‫منه‬ ‫محاولة‬ ‫معينة‬ ‫فترة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫السهم‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫تحرك‬ ‫قوة‬ ‫يقارن‬ ‫فني‬ ‫مؤشر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫مؤشر‬ ‫ال‬ 0 ‫وال‬ 100 ‫و‬ .‫درجة‬ ‫عام‬ ‫بشكل‬ ، ‫ال‬ ‫فوق‬ ‫قراءات‬ ‫الى‬ ‫المؤشر‬ ‫وصول‬ ‫يعتبر‬ 70 ‫ب‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫ال‬ ‫وتحت‬ ‫الشراء‬ ‫ذروة‬ ‫مناطق‬ ‫الى‬ ‫وصل‬ ‫قد‬ ‫السعر‬ ‫أن‬ 30 ‫ذروة‬ ‫لمستويات‬ ‫درجة‬ .‫البيع‬ :‫األسعار‬ ‫شكل‬ / ‫نمط‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫الرأ‬ ‫(مثل‬ ‫مختلفة‬ ‫أشكال‬ ‫في‬ ‫السعرية‬ ‫األنماط‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫وتأتي‬ .‫الفني‬ ‫التحليل‬ ‫وسط‬ ‫في‬ ‫تداولها‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫معينة‬ ‫أشكال‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫السهم‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫لحركة‬ ‫استقراء‬ ‫والكتف‬ ‫س‬ ‫ين‬ ،‫واألعالم‬ ،‫والمثلثات‬ ‫و‬ .)‫الخ‬ .‫االستخدامات‬ ‫من‬ ‫وغيرها‬ ‫والخروج‬ ‫الدخول‬ ‫ونقاط‬ ‫انعكاسها‬ ‫أو‬ ‫السهم‬ ‫لحركة‬ ‫المحتملة‬ ‫االتجاهات‬ ‫لتحديد‬ ‫األشكال‬ ‫تستخدم‬ :‫فيبوناتشي‬ ‫انسحابات‬ ‫لعا‬ ‫االنسحابات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫فيبوناتشي‬ ‫ليوناردو‬ ‫الرياضيات‬ ‫لم‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫المقا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫للدعم‬ ‫المتوقعة‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تشير‬ ‫التي‬ ‫األفقية‬ ‫الخطوط‬ ‫هي‬ ‫على‬ ‫السهم‬ ‫لسعر‬ ‫ومة‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫السهم‬ ‫لذلك‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫للحركة‬ ‫المحتملة‬ ‫االنسحابات‬ ‫مستويات‬ ‫كأهم‬ ‫للسهم‬ ‫التالية‬ ‫المستويات‬ ‫تستخدم‬ .‫السابقة‬ ‫األسعار‬ ‫حركة‬ ‫أساس‬ 23.6 ,% 38.2 ,% 50.0 ,% 61.8 % ‫ال‬ ‫ومستوى‬ 100.0 .‫السابقة‬ ‫الحركة‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫من‬ % ‫و‬ ‫فيبوناتشي‬ ‫محور‬ ‫والمقاومة‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫مستويات‬ :‫البينية‬ ‫مع‬ ‫اإلغالق‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫من‬ ‫معينة‬ ‫حسابات‬ ‫المحور‬ ‫لهذا‬ .‫أعاله‬ ‫المذكورة‬ ‫لالنسحابات‬ ‫تماما‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫وهذا‬ ‫و‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫أعلى‬ ‫سعر‬ ‫أقل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫لليوم‬ ‫و‬ ‫دعم‬ ‫مستويات‬ ‫منها‬ ‫يستخلص‬ ‫لسابق‬ .‫اليومي‬ ‫للتداول‬ ‫متوقعة‬ ‫بينية‬ ‫مقاومة‬
  4. 4. 4 Definitions Candlestick: A chart that displays the high, low, opening and closing prices for a security in a single period. The body of the candle is made up by the opening and the closing prices, i.e., the taller the body the greater the range between these two prices and vice versa. A colored candle denotes a closing price that is lower than the opening price, while a white candle shows the opposite. The candlestick's shadows or wicks show the period's high and low prices and how they compare to the opening and closing price. In general, the shape of the candle will vary upon the positions of the period's high, low, opening and closing prices. Support: A level that could cause more buyers to step in in order to prevent the security from falling or causing the security price to head higher. Resistance: An inverse of a support level. A resistance area or level could cause more sellers to step in in order to prevent the security from rising or causing the security price to head lower. SMA (Simple Moving Average): Is an arithmetic average, which calculates the average price of a security over a defined number of periods and is thus considered a lagging indicator. SMAs used in our analysis refer to closing prices. In general, SMAs serve many purposes, such as a smoothing tool, an indicative price direction and potential support/resistance levels. Market Breadth: Breadth indicates the number of securities that have closed higher vs. the number of decliners in a particular exchange. MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence): Is a trading indicator, which shows changes in the strength, direction, momentum and duration of a trend in a stock's price through a collection of three-time series calculated from historical closing price data. RSI (Relative Strength Index): Is a momentum indicator that compares a security’s price gains to its losses for a predetermined number of periods (we generally use 14 periods). The RSI attempts to point out how a security, in relative terms, is in the overbought/oversold zone. Securities with a RSI above 70 could be considered as overbought, and below 30 could be considered as oversold. Pattern/Formation: Is a graphical presentation of a security’s price activity over a certain period of time. Formations come in different shapes (such as, head & shoulders, triangles, flags, and so on). They can be used to identify potential trends, reversal of trends, price targets, entry and exit points, etc. Fibonacci Retracements: Are horizontal lines that indicate expected areas of support/resistance for a security based on a predetermined price movement. These levels are usually indicated by Fibonacci ratios of 23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8% and 100% from that particular movement. Fibonacci Pivot and Intraday Support/Resistance: A Pivot Point is generally used to formulate expected future support/resistance levels. From the base Pivot Point, Fibonacci multiples of the high-low differential are added to form resistance levels and subtracted to form support levels.
  5. 5. 5 Contacts Ahmed El-Khudary Head of Trading Tel: (+974) 4476 6533 ahmed.elkhudary@qnbfs.com.qa QNB Financial Services Contact Center: (+974) 4476 6666 PO Box 24025 Doha, Qatar Disclaimer and Copyright Notice: This publication has been prepared by QNB Financial Services Co. W.L.L. (“QNBFS”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.) (“QNB”). QNBFS is regulated by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and the Qatar Exchange QNB SAQ is regulated by the Qatar Central Bank. This publication expresses the views and opinions of QNBFS at a given time only. It is not an offer, promotion or recommendation to buy or sell securities or other investments, nor is it intended to constitute legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. QNBFS accepts no liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect losses arising from use of this report. Any investment decision should depend on the individual circumstances of the investor and be based on specifically engaged investment advice. We therefore strongly advise potential investors to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Although the information in this report has been obtained from sources that QNBFS believes to be reliable, we have not independently verified such information and it may not be accurate or complete. QNBFS does not make any representations or warranties as to the accuracy and completeness of the information it may contain, and declines any liability in that respect. For reports dealing with Technical Analysis, expressed opinions and/or recommendations may be different or contrary to the opinions/recommendations of QNBFS Fundamental Research as a result of depending solely on the historical technical data (price and volume). QNBFS reserves the right to amend the views and opinions expressed in this publication at any time. It may also express viewpoints or make investment decisions that differ significantly from, or even contradict, the views and opinions included in this report. This report may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission from QNBFS.

×