Page 1 of 7 QSE Intra-Day Movement Qatar Commentary The QSE Index declined 0.2% to close at 10,431.3. Losses were led by t...
Page 2 of 7 Qatar Market Commentary  The QSE Index declined 0.2% to close at 10,431.3. The Real Estate and Industrials in...
Page 3 of 7 Earnings Calendar Tickers Company Name Date of reporting 1Q2017 results No. of days remaining Status UDCD Unit...
Page 4 of 7 News Qatar  QIBK posts net profit of QR555.35mn in 1Q2017; broadly in-line with our estimates – Qatar Islamic...
Page 5 of 7 Policy Committee, made the comments in an interview with financial magazine Yicai. China's foreign exchange re...
Page 6 of 7  Abu Dhabi residential sale prices drop in 1Q2017 – According to Dubizzle and broker JLL, Abu Dhabi residenti...
Contacts Saugata Sarkar Shahan Keushgerian Zaid al-Nafoosi, CMT, CFTe Head of Research Senior Research Analyst Senior Rese...
QNBFS Daily Market Report April 17, 2017

The QSE Index declined 0.2% to close at 10,431.3.

  1. 1. Page 1 of 7 QSE Intra-Day Movement Qatar Commentary The QSE Index declined 0.2% to close at 10,431.3. Losses were led by the Real Estate and Industrials indices, falling 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. Top losers were Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Co. and Dlala Brokerage & Investments Holding Co., falling 3.5% and 1.9%, respectively. Among the top gainers, Ooredoo rose 1.7%, while Qatar German Co. for Medical Devices was up 1.5%. GCC Commentary Saudi Arabia: The TASI Index fell 1.0% to close at 7,005.4. Losses were led by the Pharma, Biotech & Life Science and Transportation indices, falling 3.7% and 1.7%, respectively. Amana Coop. Ins. fell 5.4%, while Allied Coop. Ins. was down 4.6%. Dubai: The DFM Index declined 1.6% to close at 3,453.2. The Consumer Staples index fell 4.2%, while the Financial & Investment Services index declined 2.4%. Emirates Islamic Bank fell 10.0%, while Arabtec Holding was down 9.7%. Abu Dhabi: The ADX benchmark index fell 0.6% to close at 4,489.2. The Energy index declined 3.8%, while the Real Estate index fell 2.8%. Abu Dhabi Nat. Co. for Building Materials declined 10.0%, while Arkan Building Materials was down 8.6%. Kuwait: The KSE Index declined 0.6% to close at 6,969.2. The Telecommunication index fell 1.6%, while the Financial Services index declined 1.1%. Tijara & Real Estate Investment Co. fell 8.1%, while National Investments Co. was down 6.7%. Oman: The MSM Index fell 0.4% to close at 5,550.7. Losses were led by the Industrial and Services indices, falling 1.0% and 0.2%, respectively. Financial Services fell 13.3%, while Oman and Emirates Inv. Holding was down 7.6%. Bahrain: The BHB Index fell 0.9% to close at 1,344.7. The Investment index declined 1.8%, while the Commercial Banks index fell 0.9%. GFH Financial Group declined 6.1%, while Ithmaar Holding was down 2.9%. QSE Top Gainers Close* 1D% Vol. ‘000 YTD% Ooredoo 106.80 1.7 134.3 4.9 Qatar German Co. for Medical Dev. 9.69 1.5 4.6 (4.1) National Leasing 18.24 1.3 667.8 19.1 Gulf International Services 27.90 0.5 18.3 (10.3) Aamal Co. 14.48 0.5 43.4 6.2 QSE Top Volume Trades Close* 1D% Vol. ‘000 YTD% Vodafone Qatar 9.42 (0.2) 3,755.0 0.5 Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Dev. 13.99 (0.1) 779.8 (2.8) National Leasing 18.24 1.3 667.8 19.1 Doha Bank 30.00 (0.3) 252.4 (11.0) Qatar First Bank 8.42 (0.7) 239.7 (18.3) Market Indicators 16 Apr 17 13 Apr 17 %Chg. Value Traded (QR mn) 149.7 172.1 (13.1) Exch. Market Cap. (QR mn) 560,431.1 561,458.3 (0.2) Volume (mn) 7.0 6.4 10.1 Number of Transactions 1,964 2,550 (23.0) Companies Traded 36 39 (7.7) Market Breadth 7:25 11:25 – Market Indices Close 1D% WTD% YTD% TTM P/E Total Return 17,398.39 (0.2) (0.2) 3.0 15.4 All Share Index 2,949.34 (0.2) (0.2) 2.8 15.1 Banks 3,056.08 (0.3) (0.3) 4.9 13.2 Industrials 3,295.98 (0.4) (0.4) (0.3) 19.9 Transportation 2,294.93 (0.3) (0.3) (9.9) 12.4 Real Estate 2,377.40 (0.5) (0.5) 5.9 15.6 Insurance 4,280.94 (0.0) (0.0) (3.5) 17.0 Telecoms 1,292.67 1.4 1.4 7.2 21.7 Consumer 6,429.70 (0.0) (0.0) 9.0 13.4 Al Rayan Islamic Index 4,156.19 (0.4) (0.4) 7.0 18.7 GCC Top Gainers ## Exchange Close # 1D% Vol. ‘000 YTD% Tihama Adv. & Public Saudi Arabia 47.44 7.8 2,827.0 (30.2) Saudi Ceramic Co. Saudi Arabia 30.28 6.9 1,260.1 (9.0) HSBC Bank Oman 0.14 2.3 465.7 12.5 Saudi Electricity Co. Saudi Arabia 24.55 2.2 2,216.6 8.8 Bank Dhofar Oman 0.23 2.2 189.8 7.0 GCC Top Losers ## Exchange Close # 1D% Vol. ‘000 YTD% Arabtec Holding Co. Dubai 0.81 (9.7) 64,136.2 (38.1) Drake & Scull Int. Dubai 0.42 (7.3) 47,763.1 (12.5) National Investments Co. Kuwait 0.11 (6.7) 1,474.6 17.9 Dana Gas Abu Dhabi 0.43 (4.4) 18,913.7 (20.4) Raysut Cement Co. Oman 1.30 (4.4) 60.0 (11.8) Source: Bloomberg ( # in Local Currency) ( ## GCC Top gainers/losers derived from the Bloomberg GCC 200 Index comprising of the top 200 regional equities based on market capitalization and liquidity) QSE Top Losers Close* 1D% Vol. ‘000 YTD% Qatar Industrial Manufacturing 43.60 (3.5) 0.1 (2.0) Dlala Brokerage & Inv. Holding 21.70 (1.9) 23.6 1.0 Commercial Bank 31.50 (1.6) 26.0 1.8 United Development Co. 19.56 (1.5) 114.5 (5.3) Barwa Real Estate Co. 35.50 (1.4) 100.6 6.8 QSE Top Value Trades Close* 1D% Val. ‘000 YTD% Vodafone Qatar 9.42 (0.2) 35,349.0 0.5 Medicare Group 101.50 0.0 20,203.8 61.4 Ooredoo 106.80 1.7 14,271.9 4.9 National Leasing 18.24 1.3 12,126.2 19.1 Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Dev. 13.99 (0.1) 10,918.0 (2.8) Source: Bloomberg (* in QR) Regional Indices Close 1D% WTD% MTD% YTD% Exch. Val. Traded ($ mn) Exchange Mkt. Cap. ($ mn) P/E** P/B** Dividend Yield Qatar* 10,431.34 (0.2) (0.2) 0.4 (0.1) 41.44 153,950.4 15.4 1.5 3.5 Dubai 3,453.22 (1.6) (1.6) (0.8) (2.2) 79.87 102,858.9 14.8 1.3 4.0 Abu Dhabi 4,489.20 (0.6) (0.6) 1.0 (1.3) 34.07 117,764.5 17.7 1.3 4.4 Saudi Arabia 7,005.40 (1.0) (1.0) 0.1 (2.8) 899.42 439,583.4 17.2 1.6 3.3 Kuwait 6,969.18 (0.6) (0.6) (0.9) 21.2 93.14 94,333.1 22.3 1.3 3.4 Oman 5,550.69 (0.4) (0.4) 0.0 (4.0) 29.21 22,208.0 12.2 1.1 5.3 Bahrain 1,344.69 (0.9) (0.9) (0.8) 10.2 2.17 21,508.6 8.8 0.8 5.8 Source: Bloomberg, Qatar Stock Exchange, Tadawul, Muscat Securities Exchange, Dubai Financial Market and Zawya (** TTM; * Value traded ($ mn) do not include special trades, if any) 10,420 10,430 10,440 10,450 10,460 10,470 9:30 10:00 10:30 11:00 11:30 12:00 12:30 13:00
  2. 2. Page 2 of 7 Qatar Market Commentary  The QSE Index declined 0.2% to close at 10,431.3. The Real Estate and Industrials indices led the losses. The index fell on the back of selling pressure from GCC and non-Qatari shareholders despite buying support from Qatari shareholders.  Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Co. and Dlala Brokerage & Investments Holding Co. were the top losers, falling 3.5% and 1.9%, respectively. Among the top gainers, Ooredoo rose 1.7%, while Qatar German Co. for Medical Devices was up 1.5%.  Volume of shares traded on Sunday rose by 10.1% to 7.0mn from 6.4mn on Thursday. However, as compared to the 30-day moving average of 11.7mn, volume for the day was 39.7% lower. Vodafone Qatar and Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development were the most active stocks, contributing 53.3% and 11.1% to the total volume, respectively. Source: Qatar Stock Exchange (* as a % of traded value) Earnings Releases and Earnings Calendar Earnings Releases Company Market Currency Revenue (mn) 1Q2017 % Change YoY Operating Profit (mn) 1Q2017 % Change YoY Net Profit (mn) 1Q2017 % Change YoY United Power Oman OMR 2.0 -21.1% – – 0.4 147.7% Phoenix Power Oman OMR 18.4 37.2% -0.2 N/A -12.0 N/A Dhofar Beverages Food Stuff Oman OMR 0.9 -17.0% -0.1 N/A -0.1 N/A National Aluminium Products Oman OMR 7.7 59.3% – – -0.2 N/A Asaffa Foods Oman OMR 6.8 -11.0% – – 0.7 -48.6% Raysut Cement Oman OMR 19.4 0.0% 4.5 -46.2% 3.1 -61.8% Sharqiyah Desalination Oman OMR 2.9 23.3% – – -0.2 N/A Global Financial Investment Oman OMR 4.3 236.7% – – 0.4 -32.8% National Gas Oman OMR 19.8 24.7% – – 0.5 -46.3% Gulf Stone Company# Oman OMR 1,007.9 -21.5% – – 41.7 -61.2% Ominvest Oman OMR 61.0 10.9% – – 8.3 31.7% Oman Orix Leasing Oman OMR 5.1 17.5% – – 1.3 1.5% Muscat National Holding Oman OMR 7.3 29.0% – – 0.6 73.7% National Finance Oman OMR – – – – 1.5 3.3% Source: Company data, DFM, ADX, MSM, TADAWUL ( # Values in ‘000) Overall Activity Buy %* Sell %* Net (QR) Qatari Individuals 52.85% 49.08% 5,652,752.95 Qatari Institutions 32.01% 31.49% 779,630.49 Qatari 84.86% 80.57% 6,432,383.44 GCC Individuals 1.22% 1.37% (222,752.95) GCC Institutions 1.78% 3.33% (2,324,237.13) GCC 3.00% 4.70% (2,546,990.08) Non-Qatari Individuals 9.15% 10.27% (1,676,044.51) Non-Qatari Institutions 2.99% 4.47% (2,209,348.85) Non-Qatari 12.14% 14.74% (3,885,393.36)
  3. 3. Page 3 of 7 Earnings Calendar Tickers Company Name Date of reporting 1Q2017 results No. of days remaining Status UDCD United Development Company 17-Apr-17 0 Due QEWS Qatar Electricity & Water Company 17-Apr-17 0 Due CBQK Commercial Bank 17-Apr-17 0 Due GWCS Gulf Warehousing Company 18-Apr-17 1 Due DHBK Doha Bank 19-Apr-17 2 Due KCBK Al Khaliji 19-Apr-17 2 Due DOHI Doha Insurance 19-Apr-17 2 Due IHGS Islamic Holding Group 19-Apr-17 2 Due QIGD Qatari Investors Group 20-Apr-17 3 Due QGRI Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance 23-Apr-17 6 Due QGTS Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) 23-Apr-17 6 Due MARK Masraf Al Rayan 24-Apr-17 7 Due QNNS Qatar Navigation (Milaha) 24-Apr-17 7 Due QNCD Qatar National Cement Company 24-Apr-17 7 Due QATI Qatar Insurance Company 25-Apr-17 8 Due QOIS Qatar & Oman Investment 25-Apr-17 8 Due MCGS Medicare Group 25-Apr-17 8 Due QISI Qatar Islamic Insurance 25-Apr-17 8 Due BRES Barwa Real Estate Company 25-Apr-17 8 Due QFLS Qatar Fuel Company 26-Apr-17 9 Due ORDS Ooredoo 26-Apr-17 9 Due AHCS Aamal Company 26-Apr-17 9 Due MERS Al Meera Consumer Goods Company 26-Apr-17 9 Due QCFS Qatar Cinema & Film Distribution Company 26-Apr-17 9 Due WDAM Widam Food Company 26-Apr-17 9 Due MCCS Mannai Corp. 26-Apr-17 9 Due QFBQ Qatar First Bank 26-Apr-17 9 Due AKHI Al Khaleej Takaful Insurance 27-Apr-17 10 Due NLCS National Leasing (Alijarah) 27-Apr-17 10 Due SIIS Salam International Investment 29-Apr-17 12 Due QIMD Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company 30-Apr-17 13 Due ERES Ezdan Real Estate Company 30-Apr-17 13 Due Source: QSE
  4. 4. Page 4 of 7 News Qatar  QIBK posts net profit of QR555.35mn in 1Q2017; broadly in-line with our estimates – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIBK) reported net profit of QR555.35mn, an increase of 1% QoQ and 12.8% YoY, broadly in-line with our estimate of QR522.64mn (6% divergence). Net interest & investment income grew by 17.3% QoQ (16.3% YoY) to QR741.73mn. Non-funded income remained weak, dropping by 7.3% QoQ (down 5.1% YoY) as a result of f/x income. Fees remained healthy growing by 8.8% QoQ (flat YoY). Moreover, the bank’s operating efficiency improved with the C/I ratio receding to 26% from 29% in 4Q2016 (31% in 1Q2016). On the other hand, net provisions & investment impairments were on the high side, growing by 96.4% QoQ (+56.2% YoY) to QR176.01mn. Asset quality remained healthy with the NPL ratio unchanged at 1.0% while coverage ratio improved to 89% from 80% (4Q2016). Net loans moved up to QR99.51bn (+1.4 YTD), while customer deposits expanded by 9.0% (YTD) to QR103.94bn. As such, QIBK’s LDR improved by dropping to 96% vs. 103% in 4Q2016. The banks CAR remained strong at 16.6%. (QNBFS Research, QSE)  WDAM EGM approves raising FOL to 49% from 25% – Single investor limit has also been raised from 5% to 25%. (QSE)  ABQK’s bottom-line increases by 32.54% QoQ in 1Q2017; in- line with our estimates – Ahli Bank’s (ABQK) net profit increased by 32.54% QoQ (+3.05% YoY) to QR170.02mn in 1Q2017, in-line with our estimate of QR165.15mn (+2.9% variation). The bank’s total assets stood at QR37.87bn at the end of March 31, 2017, declining 0.8% YTD. However, on YoY basis total assets increased 16.8%. Loans and advances stood at QR26.65bn (-0.8% YTD), while customer deposits stood at QR22.09bn (-11.7% YTD) at the end of March 31, 2017. EPS amounted to QR0.85 in 1Q2017 as compared to QR0.82 in 1Q2016. (QSE)  ERES gears up for first phase of Oasis project – Ezdan Holding Group (ERES) held its Ordinary General Assembly meeting under the chairmanship of Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Group board of directors, where the assembly approved the board recommendation to distribute cash dividends of 5%. The Group is all set to launch the first phase of its mega real estate project ‘Ezdan Oasis’. We model approximately 50% occupancy by YE2017 for a project that includes 8,765 residential units, 577 commercial stores, a hypermarket, and 2 schools. We highlight that 80% of the capex for this new village has been spent (QR3.0bn total capex) and we estimate that QR700mn will be spent in 2017 to finalize the project before handing over units/stores to customers. The project, as per our estimates, should drive an additional QR230mn in 2017 followed by the full contribution in 2018 to QR650mn. (QNBFS Research, Peninsula Qatar)  IQCD to disclose its 1Q2017 financial statements on April 25 – Industries Qatar (IQCD) announced it would disclose its 1Q2017 financial statements on April 25, 2017. (QSE)  GISS to disclose its 1Q2017 financial statements on April 19 – Gulf International Services (GISS) announced it would disclose its 1Q2017 financial statements on April 19, 2017. (QSE)  DBIS to disclose its 1Q2017 financial statements on April 26 – Dlala Brokerage and Investment Holding (DBIS) announced it would disclose its 1Q2017 financial statements on April 26, 2017. (QSE)  QSE announces trading suspension in the shares of AHCS on April 17 – Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) announced trading suspension in the shares of Aamal Company (AHCS) on April 17, 2017 due to its AGM being held on the day. (QSE)  Qatar top performing market for innovation in MEA – Even with significant fall in energy prices and its cascading impact on several sectors of the local economy, Qatar continues to remain one of the top performing markets, in terms of demand for innovative technologies and energy efficient solutions, across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, said a senior official of a leading tech company that specializes in energy management and automation solutions. “Qatar is one of the fast growing markets for us in the entire MEA region. Although there is a drop in the business in the oil & gas sector, but it is compensated from other sectors. Thanks to the government’s commitment towards economic diversification and massive investments in developing infrastructure projects, which include rail, port, and scores of projects related to SEZs and 2022 FIFA World Cup”, Dr Mazen Zein, General Manager of Schneider Electric (Qatar and Bahrain) said. “With our presence in Qatar for over two decades we are proud to say that it is one of the top performing markets for Schneider in terms of acceptance for innovative products technologies in the MEA region”, added Dr Mazen. (Peninsula Qatar)  Islamic Chamber re-elects Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim as Vice- President – The Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) has re-elected HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber, as Vice- President of the Islamic Chamber and Saleh Kamel as President of the Islamic Chamber during a meeting in the Omani capital Muscat. (Qatar Tribune) International  China first-quarter GDP grows 6.9% YoY, better than expectations – China's economy grew 6.9% YoY in the first quarter, slightly faster than expected, supported by a government infrastructure spending spree and a frenzied housing market that is showing signs of overheating. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to expand 6.8% in the first quarter, the same pace as in the fourth quarter of 2016. The first-quarter growth pace was the fastest since the third quarter of 2015. The government is aiming for growth of around 6.5% in 2017, slightly lower than last year's target of 6.5-7% and the actual 6.7%, which was the weakest pace in 26 years. While China's data has been largely upbeat so far this year, many analysts widely expect the world's second-largest economy to lose steam later in the year as the impact of earlier stimulus measures starts to fade and as local authorities step up their battle to rein in hot housing prices. (Reuters)  China central bank adviser sees potential cuts to RRR – An adviser to China's central bank has flagged that China's central bank could reduce the amount of cash banks need to hold, saying such cuts to the reserve requirement ratio would be normal given the sharp drops in its foreign exchange reserves. Fan Gang, Director of the National Economic Research Institute and a member of the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) Monetary
  5. 5. Page 5 of 7 Policy Committee, made the comments in an interview with financial magazine Yicai. China's foreign exchange reserves have fallen to just above $3tn as the central bank intervened to support a weakening Yuan. Fan, however, said a cut in the RRR would be normal in the context of the fall in foreign reserves. A cut would also contrast with the PBOC's shift to a tightening bias in recent months as it seeks to use more targeted measures to contain risks in the financial system, after years of ultra- loose settings. Most analysts do not expect a shift back to looser conditions unless there is a sharp drop in economic momentum. Fan also added that he viewed the fall in China's foreign exchange reserves as a positive thing, saying that the Yuan was increasingly becoming a global currency, which reduced the need for massive reserves. (Reuters)  China March factory output rises 7.6% YoY, fastest since December 2014 – China's factory output rose 7.6% YoY in March, while fixed-asset investment grew 9.2% in the first quarter, both beating expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted factory output would grow by 6.3% in March, the same pace as in as January and February combined. Factory output in March rose the fastest on a yearly basis since it increased 7.9% in December 2014. Fixed asset investment had been forecast to grow 8.8% over the first three months of the year, easing from 8.9% in January-February. Retail sales rose 10.9% YoY in March. Analysts had forecasted they would rise 9.6%, edging up from the previous period. Growth of private investment quickened 7.7% in the first quarter from 6.7% in January-February, the National Bureau of Statistics said, suggesting an improved appetite from private firms to invest after a sharp loss of momentum in recent years. (Reuters) Regional  S&P: Proposed new Sukuk guidelines to boost standardization of rules – According to credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P), new proposals by Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) for accounting and classification guidelines for Sukuk issued by Islamic financial institutions are expected to boost the much needed standardization of rules. The AAOIFI’s latest proposal on Sukuk accounting states those Islamic financial institutions can report Sukuk as on or off-balance-sheet instruments; the main determinant of the classification would be the effective control of the underlying assets. (Reuters)  RIBL’s net profit falls 10.8% YoY to SR1,047mn in 1Q2017 – Riyad Bank (RIBL) recorded net profit of SR1,047mn in 1Q2017, registering decrease of 10.8% YoY due to 15.6% rise in operating expenses attributable to increase in impairment charge for credit losses. Total operating income rose 0.3% YoY to SR1,993mn in 1Q2017, as increase in net special commission income and gains on non trading investments was offset by decrease in other operating income and exchange income. Total assets stood at SR216.32bn at the end of March 31, 2017 as compared to SR227.0bn at the end of March 31, 2016. Loans and advances stood at SR140.92bn (-7.6% YoY), while customer deposits stood at SR154.19bn (-7.0% YoY) at the end of March 31, 2017. EPS decreased to SR0.35 in 1Q2017, as compared to SR0.39 in 1Q2016. (Tadawul)  Saudi Arabia to shelve, reform billions of dollars of unfinished projects – According to sources, Saudi Arabia's government is ordering its ministries and agencies to review billions of dollars' worth of unfinished infrastructure and economic development projects with a view to shelving or restructuring them. Riyadh's Bureau of Capital and Operational Spending Rationalization, set up last year to make the government more efficient, is compiling a list of projects that are under 25% complete. Many of these projects are relics of a decade long boom of high oil prices and lavish state spending, which ended when oil began sliding in mid-2014, making it increasingly difficult for Riyadh to find the money needed to complete their construction. Officials will study the feasibility of the projects in light of the government's reform drive, which aims to diversify the economy beyond oil exports, and decide whether to suspend them indefinitely or try to improve how they are conducted. (Reuters)  Arabtec appoints Peter Pollard as Group CFO – Dubai listed builder Arabtec Holding has appointed Peter Pollard as group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Pollard's appointment comes days ahead of the company's shareholder meeting, in which Arabtec will be seeking investor approval for its AED1.5bn rights issue. Pollard, who will be overseeing the company's recapitalization program, will succeed acting group CFO Ravi Murthy. Murthy, who was appointed, acting group CFO in July 2015, will move as CFO for the company's subsidiary, Arabtec Construction. (Reuters)  UAB’s net profit narrows to AED27.83mn in 1Q2017 – United Arab Bank (UAB) recorded net profit of AED27.83mn in 1Q2017 as compared to AED45.06mn in 1Q2016. Net interest income came in at AED119.31mn in 1Q2017 as compared to AED188.54mn in 1Q2016. Operating income came in at AED170.75mn in 1Q2017 as compared to AED249.11mn in 1Q2016. Total assets stood at AED21.27bn at the end of March 31, 2017 as compared to AED21.25bn at the end of March 31, 2016. Loans and advances stood at AED13.38bn, while customers’ deposits stood at AED15.67bn at the end of March 31, 2017. EPS decreased to AED0.02 in 1Q2017, as compared to AED0.03 in 1Q2016. (ADX)  SIB’s net profit rises to AED139.13mn in 1Q2017 – Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) recorded net profit of AED139.13mn in 1Q2017 as compared to net profit of AED131.42mn in 1Q2016. Net operating income came in at AED237.83mn in 1Q2017 as compared to AED219.23mn in 1Q2016. Total assets stood at AED34.61bn at the end of March 31, 2017 as compared to AED33.54bn at the end of March 31, 2016. Customers’ deposits stood at AED19.72bn at the end of March31, 2017. EPS came in at AED0.06 in 1Q2017, as compared to AED0.05 in 1Q2016. (ADX)  Abu Dhabi state fund considers venture with Eshraq Properties – Abu Dhabi government fund Mubadala is considering forming a venture with loss making real estate developer Eshraq Properties in the latest example of Abu Dhabi state money coming to the aid of a local company that has run into difficulties. Mubadala and Eshraq are exploring opportunities to establish a joint real estate development venture in Abu Dhabi. The proposed venture would develop plots of land in Abu Dhabi owned by Mubadala on Al Maryah Island and by Eshraq on Al Reem Island. (Reuters)
  6. 6. Page 6 of 7  Abu Dhabi residential sale prices drop in 1Q2017 – According to Dubizzle and broker JLL, Abu Dhabi residential sale prices declined by an average of 5% YoY in1Q2017, with expectations of further drops in 2017 because of lower demand and new supply. Dubizzle’s Senior Product Marketing Manager of property, Ann Boothello said, “A decline both in the rental and sale segment is further expected in the capital fragmented in nature, with some communities and property types to be affected more than others.” (GulfBase.com)  Rotana plans new hotels in Abu Dhabi valued at $300mn – Abu Dhabi based Rotana’s President and Chief Executive Officer said that the company plans to open four new properties by 2020 in the UAE capital valued at $300mn. Two of these hotels will open in 2017, including Pearl Rotana with 315 luxurious rooms and suites, which is scheduled to open in 3Q2017, and Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, a star property featuring 354 upscale rooms and suites is set for a opening in 4Q2017. (GulfBase.com)  NBK reports 8.1% net profit rise in1Q2017 – National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) reported 8.1% rise in 1Q2017 net profit. Net profit in 1Q2017 rose to KD85.4mn as compared to KD78.9mn in 1Q2016. “EFG Hermes forecast NBK would make a quarterly net profit of KD83.3mn,” while “Arqaam Capital forecast a net profit of KD84.0mn”. The bank attributed the rise in net profit to higher net interest income and income from Islamic financing as a result of strong growth in business volumes. Banks in Kuwait have been managing to withstand some of the pressure from lower oil prices as the government pushes ahead with capital spending plans including multi-billion dollar schemes such as the Clean Fuels Project to upgrade and expand two of Kuwait's largest refineries and the building of the al-Zour refinery. (Reuters)  Omani banks achieve 8% growth in credit at OMR22bn – According to the Central Bank of Oman, Omani banks, including Islamic institutions, have achieved a YoY growth of 8.1% in credit at OMR22.2bn by the end of February 2017. Credit to the private sector increased by 9.5% to OMR20.1bn as at the end of February 2017. Out of the total credit to the private sector, the household sector (mainly under personal loans) stood at 46.2% closely followed by the non financial corporate sector at 45.8%, financial corporations’ at 5% and other sectors the remaining 3%. Central Bank of Oman said, “The financial position of the banks in Oman in terms of asset quality, provision coverage, capital adequacy and profitability remained sound.” Total deposits registered a growth of 7.1% to OMR20.8bn as at the end of February 2017. (GulfBase.com)  BKNZ posts net profit of OMR0.59mn in 1Q2017 – Bank Nizwa (BKNZ) recorded net profit of OMR0.59mn in 1Q2017 as compared to net loss of OMR0.47mn in 1Q2016. Operating income came in at OMR5.31mn in 1Q2017 as compared to OMR3.86mn in 1Q2016. Total assets stood at OMR562.47mn at the end of March 31, 2017 as compared to OMR383.26mn at the end of March 31, 2016. Financing to customers stood at OMR452.91mn (+43% YoY), whereas customers’ deposits stood at OMR396.72mn (+82% YoY) at the end of March31, 2017. (MSM)  HBMO’s net profit rises 62.9% YoY to OMR5.7mn in 1Q2017 – HSBC Bank Oman (HBMO) recorded 62.9% YoY rise in net profit to OMR5.7mn in 1Q2017. Operating income came in at OMR17.8mn (-3.8% YoY) in 1Q2017. Total assets stood at OMR2.34bn at the end of March 31, 2017 as compared to OMR2.16bn at the end of March 31, 2016. Loans and advances to customers stood at OMR1.26bn (-9.0% YoY), whereas customers’ deposits stood at OMR1.94bn (+8.9% YoY) at the end of March31, 2017. (MSM)  BKIZ posts narrower net loss of OMR0.74mn in 1Q2017 – Alizz Islamic Bank (BKIZ) recorded net loss of OMR0.74mn in 1Q2017 as compared to net loss of OMR1.29mn in 1Q2016. Net operating income came in at OMR2.71mn (+36.2% YoY) in 1Q2017. Total assets stood at OMR463.54mn at the end of March 31, 2017 as compared to OMR294.26mn at the end of March 31, 2016. Total deposits stood at OMR374.04mn (+82.3% YoY) at the end of March 31, 2017. (MSM)
  7. 7. Contacts Saugata Sarkar Shahan Keushgerian Zaid al-Nafoosi, CMT, CFTe Head of Research Senior Research Analyst Senior Research Analyst Tel: (+974) 4476 6534 Tel: (+974) 4476 6509 Tel: (+974) 4476 6535 saugata.sarkar@qnbfs.com.qa shahan.keushgerian@qnbfs.com.qa zaid.alnafoosi@qnbfs.com.qa Mohamed Abo Daff QNB Financial Services Co. W.L.L. Senior Research Analyst Contact Center: (+974) 4476 6666 Tel: (+974) 4476 6589 PO Box 24025 mohd.abodaff@qnbfs.com.qa Doha, Qatar Disclaimer and Copyright Notice: This publication has been prepared by QNB Financial Services Co. W.L.L. (“QNBFS”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.). QNBFS is regulated by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and the Qatar Exchange. Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.) is regulated by the Qatar Central Bank. This publication expresses the views and opinions of QNBFS at a given time only. It is not an offer, promotion or recommendation to buy or sell securities or other investments, nor is it intended to constitute legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. QNBFS accepts no liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect losses arising from use of this report. Any investment decision should depend on the individual circumstances of the investor and be based on specifically engaged investment advice. We therefore strongly advise potential investors to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Although the information in this report has been obtained from sources that QNBFS believes to be reliable, we have not independently verified such information and it may not be accurate or complete. QNBFS does not make any representations or warranties as to the accuracy and completeness of the information it may contain, and declines any liability in that respect. For reports dealing with Technical Analysis, expressed opinions and/or recommendations may be different or contrary to the opinions/recommendations of QNBFS Fundamental Research as a result of depending solely on the historical technical data (price and volume). QNBFS reserves the right to amend the views and opinions expressed in this publication at any time. It may also express viewpoints or make investment decisions that differ significantly from, or even contradict, the views and opinions included in this report. This report may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission from QNBFS. COPYRIGHT: No part of this document may be reproduced without the explicit written permission of QNBFS. Page 7 of 7 Rebased Performance Daily Index Performance Source: Bloomberg Source: Bloomberg Source: Bloomberg Source: Bloomberg (*$ adjusted returns) 70.0 90.0 110.0 130.0 150.0 170.0 Mar-13 Mar-14 Mar-15 Mar-16 Mar-17 QSEIndex S&P Pan Arab S&P GCC (1.0%) (0.2%) (0.6%) (0.9%) (0.4%) (0.6%) (1.6%)(1.8%) (1.2%) (0.6%) 0.0% SaudiArabia Qatar Kuwait Bahrain Oman AbuDhabi Dubai Asset/Currency Performance Close ($) 1D% WTD% YTD% Global Indices Performance Close 1D%* WTD%* YTD%* Gold/Ounce 1,285.69 (0.2) 2.5 11.6 MSCI World Index 1,832.28 (0.0) (0.7) 4.6 Silver/Ounce 18.54 (0.0) 3.0 16.5 DJ Industrial 20,453.25 0.0 (1.0) 3.5 Crude Oil (Brent)/Barrel (FM Future) 55.89 0.0 1.2 (1.6) S&P 500 2,328.95 0.0 (1.1) 4.0 Crude Oil (WTI)/Barrel (FM Future) 53.18 0.0 1.8 (1.0) NASDAQ 100 5,805.15 0.0 (1.2) 7.8 Natural Gas (Henry Hub)/MMBtu 2.99 0.0 (6.4) (18.8) STOXX 600 380.58 0.0 0.0 6.1 LPG Propane (Arab Gulf)/Ton 68.63 0.0 6.0 (4.9) DAX 12,109.00 0.0 (0.7) 6.2 LPG Butane (Arab Gulf)/Ton 79.00 0.0 10.5 (32.4) FTSE 100 7,327.59 0.0 0.8 4.0 Euro 1.06 0.0 0.3 1.0 CAC 40 5,071.10 0.0 (1.0) 5.0 Yen 108.64 (0.4) (2.2) (7.1) Nikkei 18,335.63 (0.1) 0.5 3.0 GBP 1.25 0.2 1.2 1.5 MSCI EM 960.43 (0.3) (0.1) 11.4 CHF 0.99 0.0 0.4 1.3 SHANGHAI SE Composite 3,246.07 (0.9) (0.9) 5.5 AUD 0.76 0.1 1.1 5.1 HANG SENG 24,261.66 0.0 (0.1) 10.0 USD Index 100.51 (0.0) (0.7) (1.7) BSE SENSEX 29,461.45 0.0 (1.1) 16.6 RUB 56.18 (0.2) (1.9) (8.7) Bovespa 62,826.28 0.0 (3.1) 7.9 BRL 0.32 0.1 0.1 3.4 RTS 1,073.15 (1.5) (3.6) (6.9) 122.3 101.6 99.6

