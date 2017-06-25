2016 Compiled By K Subba Raj qatraininghub.com | It Software Training Institute | SQL Server
DBMS ARCHITECTURE
Types of Databases 1. Flat Files data model 2. Hierarchical Database Model or Hierarchical Database System(HDS) or IMS--> ...
OLTP is a class of software programs capable of supporting transaction-oriented applications on the Internet. OLAP is comp...
CENTRALIZED DATABASE It is a database in which data is stored and maintained in a single location. This is the traditional...
EDGAR FRANK CODD (1923 – 2003) Dr  Edgar  F.  Codd,  after  his  extensive  research  on  the  Relational  Model  of  data...
SQL ServerSQL Server System DatabasesSystem Databases Master tempdb msdb model User DatabasesUser Databases payroll sales ...
ALWAYS ENCRYPTED
STRETCH DATABASE
Configuring Stretch Database.
Real-time Operational Analytics & In-Memory OLTP
BUILT-IN ADVANCED ANALYTICS
POLYBASE AND MOBILE BI
Query Store Configuration
Thanks for Reading… For SQL Server Online Course Training Visit : sqlserver
Microsoft sql-server-2016 Tutorial & Overview

Microsoft sql-server-2016 Tutorial & Overview-SQL Server 2016
  Thanks for Reading… For SQL Server Online Course Training Visit : sqlserver

