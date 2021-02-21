Presentasi identitas nasional

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SELAMAT PAGI
NAMA ANGGOTA KELOMPOK I Gusti Made Aria Armawa (093) I Putu Surya Maendra Putra (094) Suryanata Triputra saragi (095) Putu...
3 IDENTITAS NASIONAL
4 I. PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang II. PEMBAHASAN 2.1.Pengertian Identitas Nasional 2.2.Faktor Pembentuk Identitas Nasion...
5 I. PENDAHULUAN
1.1 Latar Belakang
7 IDENTITAS NASIONAL
8 Hakikatnya, sebagai warga Negara yang baik seharusnya kita mengerti dan memahami arti serta tujuan dan apa saja yang ter...
9 II. PEMBAHASAN
1. Pengertian Identitas Nasional II. PEMBAHASAN : 2.1 Pengertian Identitas Nasional 2.2 Faktor Pembentuk Identitas Nasiona...
11 … IDENTITAS NASIONAL MERUPAKAN PENGERTIAN DARI JATI DIRI SUATU BANGSA DAN NEGARA. IDENTITAS -> CIRI YANG DIMILIKI SETIA...
12 … NASIONAL ATAU NASIONALISME ADALAH SUATU PAHAM YANG BERPENDAPAT BAHWA KESETIAAN TERTINGGI INDIVIDU HARUS DISERAHKAN KE...
IDENTITAS NASIONAL ADALAH KEPRIBADIAN NASIONAL ATAU JATI DIRI NASIONAL YANG DIMILIKI SUATU BANGSA YANG MEMBEDAKAN BANGSA S...
2. Faktor Pembentuk Identitas Nasional II. PEMBAHASAN : 2.1 Pengertian Identitas Nasional 2.2 Faktor Pembentuk Identitas N...
15 FAKTOR SAKRAL FAKTOR PRIMODIAL FAKTOR LAIN FAKTOR KONDISIONAL 1.HISTOEIS 2. SOSIAL 3. POLITIK 4. KEBUDAYAAN 1. GEOGRAFI...
16 FAKTOR SAKRAL FAKTOR PRIMODIAL FAKTOR LAIN FAKTOR KONDISIONAL 1. Geografi 2. Ekologi 3. Demografi 1. AGAMA 2. IDEOLOGI ...
3. Sifat Identitas Nasional II. PEMBAHASAN : 2.1 Pengertian Identitas Nasional 2.2 Faktor Pembentuk Identitas Nasional 2.3...
18 IDENTITAS NASIONAL DIPERLUKAN AGAR SUATU BANGSA DAPAT MEMPERTAHANKAN EKSISTENSI DIRI DAN MENCAPAI HAL-HAL YANG MENJADI ...
19 JIKA BANGSA TIDAK MEMPUNYAI IDENTITAS NASIONAL MAKA AKAN MUDAH GOYAH DAN TEROMBANG-AMBING OLEH TANTANGAN ZAMAN.
20 JIKA BANGSA TIDAK MAMPU MEMPERTAHANKAN IDENTITAS NASIONAL MAKA AKAN KACAU, BIMBANG DAN KESULITAN DALAM MENCAPAI CITA- C...
SIFAT IDENTITAS NASIONAL BUATAN SEKUNDER
2.4 Hubungan Antara Identitas Nasional Dengan Karakter Bangsa II. PEMBAHASAN : 2.1 Pengertian Identitas Nasional 2.2 Fakto...
23 HUBUNGAN ANTARA IDENTITAS NASIONAL DENGAN KARAKTER BANGSA IDENTITAS NASIONAL Identitas nasional merupakan suatu penanda...
FAKTOR-FAKTOR PENTING BAGI PEMBENTUKAN BANGSA INDONESIA 1. Adanya persamaan nasib, yaitu penderitaan bersama di bawah penj...
5. Proses Berbangsa dan Bernegara Sebagai Identitas Nasional II. PEMBAHASAN : 2.1 Pengertian Identitas Nasional 2.2 Faktor...
27 1. Unsur Konstitutif atau Unsur Pembentuk : -Rakyat -Wilayah -Pemerintah yang berdaulat 2. Unsur Deklaratif UNSUR UNSUR...
TERJADINYA NEGARA-BANGSA INDONESIA 28
29 SEJARAH PROSES BERBANGSA DAN BERNEGARA 1. 1908 Budi Oetomo Berbasis Sub Kultur Jawa 2. 1911 Sarikat Dagang Islam Kaum E...
6. Pengertian Politik Identitas II. PEMBAHASAN : 2.1 Pengertian Identitas Nasional 2.2 Faktor Pembentuk Identitas Nasional...
32 MENURUT LUKMANTORO (2008:2) POLITIK IDENTITAS ADALAH TINDAKAN POLITIS UNTUK MENGEDEPANKAN KEPENTINGAN-KEPENTINGAN DARI ...
PADA ERA REFORMASI, KEBEBASAN BERPIKIR, BERPENDAPAT DAN KEBEBASAN LAIN DIBUKA.
34 MUNCULNYA ISTILAH ‘PUTRA DAERAH’, ORGANISASI KEAGAMAAN BARU, LAHIRNYA PARTAI-PARTAI POLITIK YANG BEGITU BANYAK, KALAU T...
35 SIFAT POLITIK IDENTITAS NEGATIF POSITIF
36 FAKTOR MUNCULNYA POLITIK IDENTITAS Pertama, adanya kesenjangan ekonomi. Suatu daerah dengan angka kesenjangan ekonomi t...
37 III. DISKUSI
38 DISKUSI
TERIMAKASIH
PPT Ini dibuat dalam rangka presentasi matkul PKN di Teknik Sipil Udayana 2021

