Siska puspita sari(1961025) ppt mnj sdm

PENGARUH GAYA KEPEMIMPINAN DENGAN KINERJA KARYAWAN PENGEMBANGAN SDM SISKA PUSPITA SARI (1961025) MANAJEMEN KP1 2019
Gaya Kepemimpinan Gaya kepemimpinan merupakan suatu pola perilaku seorang pemimpin yang khas pada saat mempengaruhi anak b...
10 Gaya Kepemimpinan dalam Organisasi dan Perusahaan Gaya Kepemimpinan Otokratis  Gaya kepemimpinan otokratis atau otorit...
10 Gaya Kepemimpinan dalam Organisasi dan Perusahaan Gaya Kepemimpinan Situasional  gaya kepemimpinan situasional menekan...
10 Gaya Kepemimpinan dalam Organisasi dan Perusahaan Gaya Kepemimpinan Transaksional  Gaya kepemimpinan transaksional men...
PENGEMBANGAN SDM Pengertian Pengembangan SDM (Sumber Daya Manusia) adalah kerangka kerja untuk membantu karyawan mengemban...
Strategi Pengembangan SDM Memberi kesempatan kepada karyawan untuk menyalurkan ide dan gagasan  Karena di dalam suatu per...
01 Pengaruh Gaya Kepemimpinan, Pengembangan SDM dan Disiplin Kerja Terhadap Kinerja Pegawai
Pemilihan gaya kepemimpinan yang tepat, sangat mendukung untuk pencapaian peningkatan kinerja pegawai. Pengembangan SDM se...
02 Pengaruh Gaya Kepemimpinan Terhadap Kinerja Pegawai
Dalam membangun dan meningkatkan kinerja pegawai, diharapkan unsur pimpinanselalu memberikan pengawasan yang ketat kepada ...
Salah satu tugas pimpinan adalah bagaimana menjalankan suatu organisasi agar dapat mencapai visi dan misi yang telah ditet...
03 Pengaruh Pengembangan SDM Terhadap Kinerja Pegawai
Untuk dapat meningkatkan kinerja, pegawaisangat membutuhkan adanya pendidikan formal ke jenjang yang lebih tinggi. Namun d...
Kelancaran pelaksanaan pekerjaan tidak terlepas dari bagaimana penguasaan pegawai pada fasilitas kerja yang ada. Diakui ba...
TERIMA KASIH
  1. 1. PENGARUH GAYA KEPEMIMPINAN DENGAN KINERJA KARYAWAN PENGEMBANGAN SDM SISKA PUSPITA SARI (1961025) MANAJEMEN KP1 2019
  2. 2. Gaya Kepemimpinan Gaya kepemimpinan merupakan suatu pola perilaku seorang pemimpin yang khas pada saat mempengaruhi anak buahnya, apa yang dipilih oleh pemimpin untuk dikerjakan, cara pemimpin bertindak dalam mempengaruhi anggota kelompok membentuk gaya kepemimpinannya.
  3. 3. 10 Gaya Kepemimpinan dalam Organisasi dan Perusahaan Gaya Kepemimpinan Otokratis  Gaya kepemimpinan otokratis atau otoriter memusatkan kekuasaan penuh pada pemimpin Gaya Kepemimpinan Demokratis  Dalam konsep kepemimpinan demokratis, anak buah (bawahan) mempunyai peranan penting dan dilibatkan dalam setiap keputusan Gaya Kepemimpinan Birokrasi  pemimpin tidak hanya bertugas sebagai atasan, tapi juga harus memastikan bahwa semua aturan dipatuhi oleh karyawan Gaya Kepemimpinan Karismatik  Seorang pemimpin karismatik memiliki rasa kepercayaan diri yang kuat, sehingga mampu memengaruhi anak buahnya
  4. 4. 10 Gaya Kepemimpinan dalam Organisasi dan Perusahaan Gaya Kepemimpinan Situasional  gaya kepemimpinan situasional menekankan pada pengaruh lingkungan dan situasi. Gaya Kepemimpinan Inovatif  Gaya kepemimpinan inovatif lebih mengarah pada perusahaan yang memproduksi produk, layanan, dan jasa. Gaya Kepemimpinan Partisipatif  Partisipatif merupakan gaya kepemimpinan yang mengarah pada kepercayaan dan loyalitas dari bawahan ke pemimpin Gaya Kepemimpinan Transformasional  kepemimpinan transformasional diartikan sebagi proses mengubah dan mentransformasikan individu menuju perubahan
  5. 5. 10 Gaya Kepemimpinan dalam Organisasi dan Perusahaan Gaya Kepemimpinan Transaksional  Gaya kepemimpinan transaksional mengutamakan berbagai kesepakatan antara pimpinan dan anggotanya Gaya Kepemimpinan Delegatif (Laissez Faire)  Hampir mirip dengan gaya kepemimpinan demokratis, di mana seorang atasan memberi kepercayaan pada tim yang ia pimpin.
  6. 6. PENGEMBANGAN SDM Pengertian Pengembangan SDM (Sumber Daya Manusia) adalah kerangka kerja untuk membantu karyawan mengembangkan keterampilan, pengetahuan, dan kemampuan pribadi dan organisasi Tujuan Tujuan pengembangan Sumber Daya Manusia secara umum adalah untuk meningkatkan kualitas para pekerja atau manusia melalui program pendidikan dan pelatihan agar menciptakan sebuah produk yang berkualitas dan mampu memajukan perusahaan atau organisasi.
  7. 7. Strategi Pengembangan SDM Memberi kesempatan kepada karyawan untuk menyalurkan ide dan gagasan  Karena di dalam suatu perusahaan, karyawan juga berkontribusi dalam mengembangkan perusahaan atau sebagai roda penggerak suatu perusahaan Memberi penghargaan  Disini memberikan penghargaan kepada karyawan bertujuan untuk membuat karyawan lainnya agar termotivasi untuk dapat menjadi lebih baik Mengadakan pelatihan  Ada beberapa jenis pelatihan dan pengembangan SDM yang dapat dilakukan. Diantaranya adalah skill training, retraining atau pelatihan ulang, cross functional training, team training, dan creativity training
  8. 8. 01 Pengaruh Gaya Kepemimpinan, Pengembangan SDM dan Disiplin Kerja Terhadap Kinerja Pegawai
  9. 9. Pemilihan gaya kepemimpinan yang tepat, sangat mendukung untuk pencapaian peningkatan kinerja pegawai. Pengembangan SDM secara informal juga memegang peranan penting dalam meningkatkan kinerja pegawai. Pendidikan dan pelatihan (Diklat) dan kursus-kursus sebagai salah satu jalan keluar untuk pengembangan SDM lebih jauh sehingga peningkatan kompetensi pegawai dapat terwujud. Menumbuhkan kesadaran dalam kedisiplinan kerja pegawai tidaklah mudah, harus ada kemauan dari pegawai yang bersangkutan untuk memahami dan mentaati aturan-aturan yang berlaku..Memaksakan suatu aturan kepada pegawai bukan jalan keluar untuk menjadikan pegawai menjadi disiplin namun bagaimana menyampaikan dan mengkomunikasikan dengan baik aturan tersebut
  10. 10. 02 Pengaruh Gaya Kepemimpinan Terhadap Kinerja Pegawai
  11. 11. Dalam membangun dan meningkatkan kinerja pegawai, diharapkan unsur pimpinanselalu memberikan pengawasan yang ketat kepada pegawai dalam melaksanakan pekerjaan. jabatan merupakan salah satu sarana untuk memegang kendali kekuasaan agar bawahan dapat merasa segan kepada pimpinan. pencitraan pimpinan selalu ditunjukkan dengan kewibawaan dihadapan bawahannya sehingga membuat bawahan merasa segan kepada pimpinan
  12. 12. Salah satu tugas pimpinan adalah bagaimana menjalankan suatu organisasi agar dapat mencapai visi dan misi yang telah ditetapkan, sehingga dibutuhkan seorang pemimpin yang dapat memahami dan bekerja sama dengan bawahannya. Pada hakekatnya keteladanan seorang pemimpin akan membawa pengaruh yang positif kepada bawahannya untuk senantiasa berperilaku baik. Interaksi dan komunikasi yang terjalin antara pimpinan dan bawahan akan menimbulkan perasaan bahwa bawahan tidak hanya dianggap sebagai pekerja namun merupakan anggota keluarga yang dapat diajak berkomunikasi dan bertukar pendapat sehingga pegawai merasa dihargai dalam pelaksanaan tugas yang pada akhirnya memotivasi pegawai untuk meningkatkan kinerjanya
  13. 13. 03 Pengaruh Pengembangan SDM Terhadap Kinerja Pegawai
  14. 14. Untuk dapat meningkatkan kinerja, pegawaisangat membutuhkan adanya pendidikan formal ke jenjang yang lebih tinggi. Namun dengan pendidikan formal tentunya akan sangat membutuhkan biaya yang besar dan waktu yang lama sehingga akan menggangu pelaksanaan tugas-tugas di kantor. Diklat dan kursus pada dasarnya bertujuan untuk meningkatkan pengetahuan dan kemampuan pegawai dalam waktu yang relatif lebih cepat. Dengan adanya keterampilan yang memadai, pegawai tidak akan mengalami kesulitan dalam melaksanakan tugas-tugas yang diberikan sehingga dapat disimpulkan bahwa dengan kemampuan yang memadai seorang pegawai dapat memahami dan mampu mengatasi persoalan-persoalan yang terjadi
  15. 15. Kelancaran pelaksanaan pekerjaan tidak terlepas dari bagaimana penguasaan pegawai pada fasilitas kerja yang ada. Diakui bahwakebutuhan penguasaan terhadap teknologi merupakan persyaratan utama agar pelaksanaan pekerjaan dapat berjalan dengan baik. pengembangan SDM berpengaruh positif dan signifikan terhadap kinerja pegawai
  16. 16. TERIMA KASIH

