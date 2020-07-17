Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PELUANG Disusun oleh Kelompok 9 : Muhammad Imam Agus Faizal (190141606) Putri Mutiara Sari (190141620) Siski Marsanda (190...
Peluang merupakan bagian matematika yang membahas pengukuran tingkat keyakinan orang akan muncul atau tidak munculnya suat...
Ruang sampel adalah himpunan yang berisi semua hasil yang mungkin dari suatu percobaan. Ruang sampel biasa dinotasikan den...
Peluang Suatu Kejadian P=400/1200 = 1/3 Komplemen dari nilai di atas = 1200-400:1200 = 800/1200 = 2/3 Contoh 1 : Pada perc...
Permutasi adalah susunan berurutan dari semua atau sebagian elemen dari suatu himpunan. Dalam permutasi perlu dipahami ter...
Kombinasi Kombinasi adalah pengelompokan dari semua atau sebagian elemen dari suatu himpunan tanpa memperhatikan urutan su...
Kisaran nilai peluang merupakan perkiraan kemungkinan munculnya suatu kejadian didalam sebuah ruang sampel. Contohnya, did...
Peluang Komplemen Suatu Kejadian Peluang komplemen suatu kejadian merupakan peluang suatu kejadian yang berlawanan dengan ...
Peluang Kejadian Majemuk Peluang kejadian majemuk adalah rangkaian beberapa kejadian yang dihubungkan dengan “dan” (Dilamb...
Contoh Soal : Dua buah dadu dilantunkan serentak satu kali. Jika A adalah kejadian munculnya dua mata dadu yang habis diba...
Sekian dan Terimakasih
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PELUANG

41 views

Published on

KONSEP DASAR MATEMATIKA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PELUANG

  1. 1. PELUANG Disusun oleh Kelompok 9 : Muhammad Imam Agus Faizal (190141606) Putri Mutiara Sari (190141620) Siski Marsanda (190141634) PROGRAM STUDI PENDIDIKAN GURU SEKOLAH DASAR SEKOLAH TINGGI KEGURUAN DAN ILMU PENDIDIKAN MUHAMMADIYAH BANGKA BELITUNG 2020
  2. 2. Peluang merupakan bagian matematika yang membahas pengukuran tingkat keyakinan orang akan muncul atau tidak munculnya suatu kejadian atau peristiwa. Oleh karena itu, untuk mendiskusikan dimulai dengan suatu pengamatan tersebut dinamakan suatu percobaan. Hasil dari suatu percobaan dinamakan hasil (outcomes) atau titik sampel. Peluang disebut juga probabilitas yang berarti ilmu kemungkinan. Peluang semata-mata adalah suatu cara untuk menyatakan kesempatan terjadinya suatu peristiwa. Secara kualitatif peluang dapat dinyatakan dalam bentuk kata sifat untuk menunjukkan kemungkinan terjadinya suatu keadaan. Secara kuantitatif, peluang dinyatakan sebagai nilai-nilai numeris baik dalam bentuk pecahan maupun desimal antara 0 dan 1. Peluang sama dengan 0 berarti sebuah peristiwa tidak bisa terjadi sedangkan peluang sama dengan 1 berarti peristiwa tersebut pasti terjadi. Pengertian Peluang
  3. 3. Ruang sampel adalah himpunan yang berisi semua hasil yang mungkin dari suatu percobaan. Ruang sampel biasa dinotasikan dengan S. Contoh : 1. Suatu percobaan melempar satu mata uang logam . Ruang sampelnya adalah S=(B,D) 2. Suatu percobaan mengambil satu buah kartu dari enam buah kartu yang diberi nomor 1 sampai dengan 6. Ruang sampelnya adalah S=(1,2,3,4,,5,6). Ruang Sampel Dan Titik Sampel
  4. 4. Peluang Suatu Kejadian P=400/1200 = 1/3 Komplemen dari nilai di atas = 1200-400:1200 = 800/1200 = 2/3 Contoh 1 : Pada percobaan pelemparan sebuah dadu, tentukanlah peluang percobaan kejadian muncul bilangan genap! Jawab : S = { 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6} maka n ( S ) = 6 Misalkan A adalah kejadian muncul bilangan genap, maka: A = {2, 4, 6} dan n ( A ) = 3 Misalnya S mewakili suatu ruang sampel dengan n(s) banyaknya hasil yang mungkin yang mempunyai kesempatan sama untuk muncul dan misal A suatu kejadian pada ruang sampel S yang berisi n(A) hasil. Peluang kejadian A didefinisikan : Peluang (P) =Banyak kejadian muncul/Banyak kejadian yang mungkin Contoh 2 : Frekuensi nisbi = Banyak Kejadian Muncul/Banyak percobaan Frekuensi harapan = Banyak percobaan x Peluang
  5. 5. Permutasi adalah susunan berurutan dari semua atau sebagian elemen dari suatu himpunan. Dalam permutasi perlu dipahami terlebih dahulu terkait faktorial. Hasil kali bilangan bulat dari 1 sampai n adalah n! (dibaca : n faktorial) atau : Contoh Permutasi
  6. 6. Kombinasi Kombinasi adalah pengelompokan dari semua atau sebagian elemen dari suatu himpunan tanpa memperhatikan urutan susunan pemilihannya. Banyaknya kombinasi adalah : Sebagai ilustrasi : kombinasi 2 elemen dari 3 huruf a,b,c adalah ab, ac, bc . Sedangkan ba, ca, cb tidak termasuk hitungan karena pada kombinasi ab=ba, ac=ca, bc=cb. Banyak kombinasi adalah :
  7. 7. Kisaran nilai peluang merupakan perkiraan kemungkinan munculnya suatu kejadian didalam sebuah ruang sampel. Contohnya, didalam sebuah pertandingan sepak bola wasit akan menggunakan uang logam atau koin untuk menentukan kesebelasan mana yang akan mendapatkan bola pertama. Dari pelemparaan koin tersebut manakah yang akan memperoleh kemungkinan tersebar untuk muncul, gambarkah atau angka? Karena bentuk koin simestris dan memiliki dua sisi saja, sehingga peluang munculnya gambar atau angka adalah sama. Kisaran Nilai Peluang Matematika Frekuensi Harapan Suatu Kejadian Frekuensi harapan adalah banyaknya pada suatu percobaan dikalikan dengan peluang pada suatu kejadian. Jadi pada frekuensi harapan yaitu menghitung berapa peluang pada suatu kejadian dengan berkali kali melakukan percobaan, atau bisa juga di sebut sebagai uji experiment. contohnya dengan melempar uang logam sebanyak 100 kali, lalu hitung berapa banyak sisi gambar nominal pada uang logam dan berapa banyak sisi gambar. Rumus Frekuensi Harapan Fh = n x P(A)
  8. 8. Peluang Komplemen Suatu Kejadian Peluang komplemen suatu kejadian merupakan peluang suatu kejadian yang berlawanan dengan suatu kejadian yang ada. Misalkan, suatu kejadian A merupakan himpunan dari semua kejadian yang bukan A. Komplemen dari kejadian A ditulis dengan Ac. Suatu kejadian dan komplemennya selalu berjumlah 1 artinya, suatu kejadian bisa saja terjadi atau tidak akan terjadi, sehingga dapat dirumuskan: P(A) + P(Ac) = 1 P(Ac) = 1 - P(A) Ket : P(A) = Peluang kejadian A P(Ac) = Peluang komplemen suatu kejadian A Contoh: 1. Andi melemparkan sebuah dadu bermata 6. Hitunglah peluang Andi untuk tidak mendapatkan sisi dadu 3! Jawab : P(Ac) = 1 - P(A) P(3c) = 1 - P(3) P(3c) = 1 - 3/6 = 6/6 - 3/6 = 3/6
  9. 9. Peluang Kejadian Majemuk Peluang kejadian majemuk adalah rangkaian beberapa kejadian yang dihubungkan dengan “dan” (Dilambangkan dengan ∩ ) serta “atau” (Dilambangkan dengan U), dan dirumuskan : P (AUB) = P(A) + P(B) - P(A∩B) Kejadian Majemuk Saling Lepas Dua kejadian A dan B dikatakan saling lepas jika dua kejadian tersebut tidak dapat terjadi secara bersamaan, atau dengan kata lain tidak saling terkait (tidak mempunyai irisan).
  10. 10. Contoh Soal : Dua buah dadu dilantunkan serentak satu kali. Jika A adalah kejadian munculnya dua mata dadu yang habis dibagi 5 dan B adalah kejadian munculnya dua mata dadu yang jumlahnya habis dibagi 4, maka tentukanlah peluang : (a) P(A ∩ B) (b) P(A U B) Jawab S = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6} , n(S) = 6 A = {5} , n(A) = 1 B = {4} , n(B) = 1 Karena A dan B saling lepas, maka: (a) P(A ∩ B) = 0 (b) P(A U B) = P(A) + P(B) P(A U B) ⅙ + ⅙ = ⅓ Sebuah dadu merah dan sebuah dadu putih dilantunkan serentak satu kali. Tentukanlah peluang munculnya angka 3 pada dadu merah atau angka 5 pada dadu putih Jawab n(S) = 6 x 6 = 36 A = {31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36} , n(A) = 6 B = {15, 25, 35, 45, 55, 65} , n(B) = 6 A U B = {35} , n(A ∩ B) = 1 Karena A dan B tidak saling lepas, maka:
  11. 11. Sekian dan Terimakasih

×