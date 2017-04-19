5 CÁCH GIẢI QUYẾT LỖI MÁY PHOTO MỚI NHẤT 2017 CHỈ TRONG 1 NỐT NHẠC Máy photo một trong những thiết bị văn phòng vô cùng cầ...
Lỗi kẹtgiấy trong khi photo thường xuyên gặpphải & giải quyết không khó như bạn nghĩ Trong quá trình sử dụng khách hàng sẽ...
Khắc phục lỗi nhòe tài liệu khi photo nhanh chóng Lỗi tài liệu photo, in hay scan bị lệch Với lỗi này bạn không cần phải h...
Tài liệu photo bị lỗi lệch tâm Lỗi chữ trên tài liệu photo bị nhòe Lỗi nhòe chữ xảy ra 2 trường hợp đó là do giấy và mực, ...
5 cách giải quyết lỗi máy photo mới nhất 2017 chỉ trong 1 nốt nhạc

Bài viết chia sẻ 5 cách giải quyết lỗi máy photo Toshiba, Ricoh mới nhất 2017 chỉ trong 1 nốt nhạc giúp khách hàng khắc phục lỗi nhanh chóng.

  1. 1. 5 CÁCH GIẢI QUYẾT LỖI MÁY PHOTO MỚI NHẤT 2017 CHỈ TRONG 1 NỐT NHẠC Máy photo một trong những thiết bị văn phòng vô cùng cần thiết cho công ty, doanh nghiệp. Với những lợi ích mà nó mang lại thì không cần phải bàn cãi, giúp tiết kiệm tiền bạc và thời gian. Nhưng để nó có thể hoạt động tốt, phục vụ công việc trong thời gian dài thì rất khó, bởi cũng sẽđến lúc nó xảy ralỗi, trục trặc trong cách vậnhànhphoto tàiliệu thì phải làm thế nào để nó làm việc trở lại mà không cần phải tốn chi phí thuê chuyên gia, thợ sửa chữa. Nhật Nam Photocopy là người hiểu rõ vấn đề lỗi máy photocopy hơn ai hết vì chúng tôi mang đến những giải pháp văn phòng tốt nhất Hà Nội với dịch vụ cho thuê, mua bán, sửa chữa … vì vậy chúng tôisẽ mách bạn 5 cách giải quyết lỗi máy photo Toshiba, Ricoh chỉ trong 1 nốt nhạc, bạn có thể tự mình giải quyết vấn đề ngay lập tức. Lỗi kẹt giấy khi photo tài liệu Đây là lỗi mà Nhật Nam nhận được nhiều thư gửi về qua địa chỉ email nhatnam244@gmail.com và hotline 090 435 44 66về những trường hợp lỗi máy photo màkhách hàng đãvà đang gặp phảinhờ chúng tôi tưvấn cách giảiquyết, cũng như khắc phục nhanh nhất.
  2. 2. Lỗi kẹtgiấy trong khi photo thường xuyên gặpphải & giải quyết không khó như bạn nghĩ Trong quá trình sử dụng khách hàng sẽ có đôi lúc bị lỗi kẹt giấy không thể in hay photo, dẫn đến máy bị đứng, và hiển thị thông báo đèn nháy đỏ. Trong trường hợp này hết 99% là khách hàng sử dụng giấy chưa đúng cách. Đây là cách khắc phục bạn có thể xử lý chỉ trong 1 nốt nhạc – Thaylại lô kéo trong trường hợp bộ phận kéo giấy, lô kéo bịlỗihoặcbị hỏng. – Cần lựa chọngiấycó kích thước phùhợp với khayđựng giấy. – Không nên để số lượng giấyquá lớn vào khayđựng giấy.Bạn nên chắc chắn rằng lượng giấy bạn cho vào nằm dưới mốc đánh dấu bên trong,trên thành khaygiấy. – Trong lúc đang in hay photo, không nên tự tiện bỏgiấy ra khỏi máy. – Nên kiểm tra lạichất lượng của giấytrước khiđưa vào in. Giấyphảiđược uốn thẳng sắp xếp ngay ngắn, không ẩm ướt. – Không trộn lẫn các loạigiấyvới nhau trong một khay. – Cần kiểm tra kỹ máy xem có vật lạ nào xuất hiện trong máy in haykhông. Nhưng trước hết bạn phải biết được nguyên nhân vì sao dẫn đến tình trạng lỗi kẹt giấy và chúng ta sẽ chú ý hơn trong quá trình làm việc với máy photo sau này. – Do bộ phậnkéo giấy,lô kéo đã bịmòn do thờigian sử dụng quá lâu, cần thayngay. – Chất lượng giấyin kém chất lượng: quá mỏng, nhàu nát hoặccó kích thước không phùhợp với khaychứadữ liệu của máy. – Do vật cứng vướng trong máy như ghim,kẹp hoặcgiấy vụn. – Bộ phận kéo giấybị hỏng hoặcdo cảm biến báo giấykẹt bị hỏng. Hãy chú ý những điều tưởng chừng như đơn giản nhưng nó sẽ giúp ích bạn rất nhiều trong quá trình sử dụng máy và tuổi thọ máy sẽ kéo dài trong bao lâu sẽ tùy thuộc vào bạn. Lỗi tài liệu photo bị mờ Với lỗi bị mờ tài liệu, hoặc chỗ đậm chỗ mờ nhạt, nguyên nhân đầu tiên bạn nên nghĩ đến là máy photocopy hết mực và cần phải kiểm tra và thay mực ngay trong trường hợp này, tuyệt đối không nên cố gắng tiếp tục photo hoặc in tránh làm máy sẽ lỗi nặng thêm. Nó cũng giống như chiếc xe máy của bạn không đề nổ được vì nguyên nhân có thể bình ắc qui hết, cần sặc hoặc thay mới để tiếp tục sử dụng.
  3. 3. Khắc phục lỗi nhòe tài liệu khi photo nhanh chóng Lỗi tài liệu photo, in hay scan bị lệch Với lỗi này bạn không cần phải hoang mang, lúng túng, trước tiên bạn cần kiểm tra, tìm hiểu nguyên nhân vì sao bị lệch từ đó chúng ta sẽ khắc phụcnhanh chóng. Kiểm tra khay đựng giấy, và giấy có đặt lệch bên nào không, nếu có hãy chỉnh lại ngay lập tức.
  4. 4. Tài liệu photo bị lỗi lệch tâm Lỗi chữ trên tài liệu photo bị nhòe Lỗi nhòe chữ xảy ra 2 trường hợp đó là do giấy và mực, hãy kiểm tra xem giấy có bị ẩm ướt, hay chất liệu quá mỏng, nếu đúng do giấy quá ẩm thì việc nhòe chữ trên tài liệu là đúng, cần thay giấy tốt hơn, chất lượng hơn. Kiểm tra mực của bạn có đúng với mực của máy đang sử dụng không vì mỗi dòng máy có những loại mực phù hợp riêng. Lỗi mực thải đầy Đây là lỗi có thể nói là lỗi chỉ những ai trong ngành bán hoặc cho thuê máy photo văn phòng chuyên nghiệp mới dễ dàng nhận ra vì nếu chỉ những bạn làm văn phòng chỉ biết sử dụng khi gặp lỗisẽ không thểbiết khắc phục. Vì vậy Nhật Nam JSC hướng dẫn luôn để các bạn biết cách xử lý nhanh. Nguyên nhân đầy mực thải là do máy in liên tục trong 2000 bản in, và hệ thống sẽ báo bình mực đầy trong 100 bản in kế tiếp. Chỉ cần kiểm tra hộp mực,vệ sinh cũng như đổ mực thải đầy đi là xong. Với bài viết chia sẻ 5 cách giải quyết lỗi máy photo Toshiba, Ricoh mới nhất 2017 chỉ trong 1 nốt nhạc từ Công ty cho thuê máy photo Nhật Nam JSC hi vọng sẽ giúp khách hàng có thể xử lý những lỗi cơ bản về máy photo để không phải tốn chi phí thuê thợ sửa và làm mất thời gian cũng như gián đoạn công việc. Nguồn: http://nhatnamphotocopy.net/thue-may-photocopy-tai-ha-noi

