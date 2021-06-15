The p-word.online<homeopathy>

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1/9 Health the-p-word.online/ Aesculus Hippocastanum It is a very good remedy for bent spinal cord with pain. Symptoms are weak feelings in the sacro-iliac joint, as if legs would give way. Patients have general aching in the lumbar and sacral region with stiffness in the back, pain is very severe that it is almost impossible for the patient to walk. Tearing type of pain in the back and hips. Patients have constant backache so it affects the sacrum and hip. Patients' complaints increase on walking and stooping forward. When a patient stoops forward it is impossible for the patient to rise after sitting down. Paralytic feeling in the spine, arm and legs. Aesculus Hippocastanum (ए कु लस िह पोक ै टेनम) यह दद क े साथ मुड़ी हुई रीढ़ की ह डी क े िलए बहुत अ छा उपाय है। सैक् रोइिलयक जोड़ म कमजोरी महसूस होना इसक े ल ण ह, मानो टांगों ने रा ता दे िदया हो। रोगी को पीठ म अकड़न क े साथ काठ और ित्रक ेत्र म सामा य दद होता है, दद बहुत गंभीर होता है िजससे रोगी का चलना लगभग असंभव हो जाता है। पीठ और क ू ों म फटने जैसा दद। रोगी को लगातार पीठ म दद रहता है इसिलए यह ित्रकाि थ और क ू े को प्रभािवत करता है। चलने और आगे झुकने पर मरीजों की िशकायत बढ़ जाती है। जब रोगी आगे की ओर झुकता है तो रोगी का बैठने क े बाद उठना असंभव है। रीढ़, हाथ और पैरों म लकवाग्र त महसूस होता है। Remedies
  2. 2. 2/9 X Ray It is used in various cancers of of skin and bone . Used in Sterility psoriasis anaemia and leukaemia that is blood cancer. Atrophy of ovaries and testicles. sexual glands are affected. Use in stimulating Cellular metabolism. Arouses the reactive vitality mentally and physically. Use in mixed infection. Pain in different parts of head. Symptoms increases in open air and in bed. ए स रे इसका उपयोग वचा और ह डी क े िविभ न कसर म िकया जाता है। सोरायिसस एनीिमया और यूक े िमया म प्रयोग िकया जाता है जो र त कसर है। अंडाशय और अंडकोष का शोष। यौन ग्रंिथयां प्रभािवत होती ह। सेलुलर चयापचय को उ ेिजत करने म उपयोग कर। मानिसक और शारीिरक प से प्रितिक् रयाशील जीवन शि त को जगाता है। िमिश्रत संक् रमण म प्रयोग कर। िसर क े िविभ न िह सों म दद। खुली हवा और िब तर म ल ण बढ़ जाते ह। Influenzinum When cold appear in the family it is advised to let all those take medicine influenzinum who are unaffected. So that it increases the immunity of body. Advanced to take in 12th or 30th potency doses. Influenzinum
  3. 3. 3/9 जब पिरवार म सद िदखाई दे तो यह सलाह दी जाती है िक उन सभी को इ लुएंिजनम दवा लेने द जो अप्रभािवत ह। तािक यह शरीर की रोग प्रितरोधक मता को बढ़ाए। लेने क े िलए उ नत 12वीं या 30वीं शि त की खुराक ले। Remedies (Xanthoma) Xanthelasma are yellowish plaques that usually occur near the inner canthus of the eyelid, occurring more frequently on the upper lid than on the lower lid. Xanthelasma palpebrarum is the most common cutaneous Xanthoma. (Cholesterinum) This is the best remedy for Xanthomas. This enables it to reduce the cholesterol protein in the blood levels. In homeopathy, Cholesterinum is an active remedy for the management of acanthoma and internal xanthoma (Carduus Marianus) It is one of the very best homeopathic remedies for xanthomatous and xanthomas. Controlling the cholesterol protein levels in the body, it will definitely help in keeping the plaques under control. Xanthomas क े िलए उपाय
  4. 4. 4/9 Xanthelasma पीले रंग की सजीले टुकड़े होते ह जो आमतौर पर पलक क े भीतरी क ै थस क े पास होते ह, िनचले ढ कन की तुलना म ऊपरी ढ कन पर अिधक बार होते ह। Xanthelasma palpebrarum सबसे आम वचीय Xanthoma है। (Cholesterinum) यह Xanthomas क े िलए सबसे अ छा उपाय है। यह र त क े तर म कोले ट्रॉल प्रोटीन को कम करने म स म बनाता है। हो योपैथी म कोले टेिरनम क ं थोमा और आंतिरक xanthomatous क े प्रबंधन क े िलए एक सिक् रय उपाय है। (Carduus Marianus) काडुस मािरयानस यह xanthomatous और xanthomas क े िलए बहुत ही बेहतरीन हो योपैिथक उपचारों म से एक है। शरीर म कोले ट्रॉल प्रोटीन क े तर को िनयंित्रत करना, यह िनि चत प से लेक को िनयंत्रण म रखने म सहायक होगा। Do's and Don't Do’s 1. 30 Minutes Rule It is generally suggested that food particles be rinsed from your mouth, before you take a homeopathic medicine. The reason being that most homeopathic medicines are absorbed from the mucus membrane of the mouth, and a coating of food particles may prevent the complete absorption of the homeopathic medicines. It is advised to abstain from eating anything 30 minutes before taking a homeopathic medicine.
  5. 5. 5/9 2. Consult Your Doctor Even though Homeopathy is harmless, it is always advised to consult your doctor before mixing it up with allopathic medicines or taking higher doses of the medicine regularly. However, if you are using ayurvedic medicines then you may continue taking the same safely as several ayurvedic medicines have the same roots ayurvedic medicines. 3. Storage Homeopathic medicines are very delicately balanced mixes, it is therefore suggested to store all your homeopathic medicines in dark, cool and dry places. Don’ts 1. Don’t Touch Your Pill Touching your homeopathic pills is the biggest no-no out there. Oil or water from your palms, may react with the pills, rendering them useless or partially functional on ingestion. Liquid homeopathic medicine generally come with a dropper and for the pills, it is better to pour the required amount on the cap of the tube of the medicine and then pour them in your mouth directly. 2. Avoid All Addictions It is suggested that if you are using homeopathic medicines, then it would be better if you abstain from abusing substances like alcohol and tobacco. 3. Self Medication Homeopathic medicines are safe and most are safe for self medication especially for acute illnesses. However, for chronic diseases as well as some higher concentration medicines it is strongly advised that a Doctor’s opinion is sought before taking the medicines. 4. Use after Expiration Homeopathic medicines are made of natural elements and hence, some would believe that they could be stored indefinitely and are safe to use even after the expiration date. This is not the case, be very careful of the expiration dates of all your medicines. DILUTIONS
  6. 6. 6/9 This bottle is labelled Arnica montana (wolf's bane) D6, i.e. the nominal dilution is one part in a million. Hahnemann claimed that undiluted doses caused reactions, sometimes dangerous ones, and thus that preparations be given at the lowest possible dose. A solution that is more dilute is described as having a higher "potency", and thus are claimed to be stronger and deeper-acting. The general method of dilution is serial dilution, where solvent is added to part of the previous mixture, but the "Korsakovian" method may also be used. In the Korsakovian method, the vessel in which the preparations are manufactured is emptied, refilled with solvent, with the volume of fluid adhering to the walls of the vessel deemed sufficient for the new batch. The Korsakovian method is sometimes referred to as K on the label of a homeopathic preparation. Another method is Fluxion, which dilutes the substance by continuously passing water through the vial. Insoluble solids, such as granite, diamond, and platinum, are diluted by grinding them with lactose ("trituration"). Three main logarithmic dilution scales are in regular use in homeopathy. Hahnemann created the "centesimal" or "C scale", diluting a substance by a factor of 100 at each stage. There is also a decimal dilution scale (notated as "X" or "D") in which the preparation is diluted by a factor of 10 at each stage. The centesimal scale was favoured by Hahnemann for most of his life, although in his last ten years Hahnemann developed a quintamillesimal (Q) scale which diluted the drug 1 part in 50,000 A 2C dilution works out to one part of the original substance in 10,000 parts of the solution. In standard chemistry, this produces a substance with a concentration of 0.01% (volume-volume percentage). A 6C dilution ends up with the original substance diluted by a factor of 100-6 (one part in one trillion). The end product is usually so diluted as to be indistinguishable from the diluent (pure water, sugar or alcohol). The greatest dilution reasonably likely to contain at least one molecule of the original substance is approximately 12C. Hahnemann advocated dilutions of 1 part to 1060 or 30C. Hahnemann regularly used dilutions of up to 300C but opined that "there must be a limit to the matter". To counter the reduced potency at high dilutions he formed the view that vigorous shaking by striking on an elastic surface – a process termed succussion – was necessary. Homeopaths are unable to agree on the number and force of strikes needed, and there is no way that the claimed results of succussion can be tested.
  7. 7. 7/9 PREPARATION Homeopathy uses animal, plant, mineral, and synthetic substances in its preparations, generally referring to them using Latin names. Examples include arsenicum album (arsenic oxide), natrum muriaticum (sodium chloride or table salt), Lachesis muta (the venom of the bushmaster snake), opium, and thyroidinum (thyroid hormone). Homeopaths say this is to ensure accuracy. In the USA the common name must be displayed, although the Latin one can also be present. Homeopathic pills are made from an inert substance (often sugars, typically lactose), upon which a drop of liquid homeopathic preparation is placed and allowed to evaporate. Isopathy is a therapy derived from homeopathy where the preparations come from diseased or pathological products such as fecal, urinary, respiratory discharges, blood, and tissue. They are called nosodes (from the Greek nosos, disease) with preparations made from "healthy" specimens being termed "sarcodes". Many so-called "homeopathic vaccines" are a form of isopathy. Tautopathy is a form of isopathy where the preparations are composed of drugs or vaccines that a person has consumed in the past, in the belief that this can reverse the supposed lingering damage caused by the initial use. There is no convincing scientific evidence for isopathy as an effective method of treatment. Some modern homeopaths use preparations they call "imponderables" because they do not originate from a substance but some other phenomenon presumed to have been "captured" by alcohol or lactose. Examples include X-rays and sunlight. Another derivative is electrohomoeopathy, where an electric bio-energy of therapeutic value is supposedly extracted from plants. Popular in the late nineteenth century, electrohomeopathy is extremely pseudo-scientific.
  8. 8. 8/9 Other minority practices include paper preparations, where the substance and dilution are written on pieces of paper and either pinned to the patients' clothing, put in their pockets, or placed under glasses of water that are then given to the patients. Radionics, the use of electromagnetic radiation such as radio waves, can also be used to manufacture preparations. Such practices have been strongly criticized by classical homeopaths as unfounded, speculative, and verging upon magic and superstition. Flower preparations are produced by placing flowers in water and exposing them to sunlight. The most famous of these are the Bach flower remedies BENEFITS OF HOMEOPATHY Homeopathic medicines are prepared from tiny amounts of proven healing substances derived mainly from plants, minerals and animals. They are given in very minute doses. So that they are non-toxic, and are very safe. Unlike antibiotics and other medicines, homeopathic medicines will not hamper digestion, will not lower immune resistance, will not produce allergic reactions and are safe in the long term if taken as directed by a qualified homeopath. Homeopathy is Safe, Effective and Fast Acting and restoring optimal health. Homeopathic prescribing is effective in both acute and chronic conditions. Homeopathy is a Scientific and Natural Medicine. Homeopathy is based on nature's principle of cure, namely Like Cures Like (The Law of Similars). Homeopathy has a long standing healing tradition and is now the most popular holistic therapy worldwide. Homeopathy Helps Build Resistance Homeopathic treatments addresses disease at the root level, hence enhancing resistance to disease.
  9. 9. 9/9 Homeopathy for All Life's Stages. Homeopathic medicines are safe for everyone because there is no risk of toxicity or side-effects. Homeopathy is ideal for all life stages including pregnant and lactating women.

