Successfully reported this slideshow.

Tips for Self-Breast Examination.pdf

0

Share

Apr. 11, 2022
0 likes 22 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

Tips for Self-Breast Examination.pdf

Apr. 11, 2022
0 likes 22 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

A laparoscopic surgeon and best gynecologist in Indore, Dr. Sheela Chhabra, a well-known professional who has been in this field for 18 years. The esteemed doctor obtained her education from Lilavati Hospital, and has dedicated herself to treating patients who are dealing with high-risk pregnancy, obstetrics and laparoscopy. In fact, she is the only laparoscopic specialist in Indore

A laparoscopic surgeon and best gynecologist in Indore, Dr. Sheela Chhabra, a well-known professional who has been in this field for 18 years. The esteemed doctor obtained her education from Lilavati Hospital, and has dedicated herself to treating patients who are dealing with high-risk pregnancy, obstetrics and laparoscopy. In fact, she is the only laparoscopic specialist in Indore

Health & Medicine

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(3.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(3.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(2.5/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(4/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(4.5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4/5)
Free
Gut Renovation: Unlock the Age-Defying Power of the Microbiome to Remodel Your Health from the Inside Out Dr. Roshini Raj
(4.5/5)
Free
The Winter 2021/2022 Audiozine Issue: Clean Eating Clean Eating
(4.5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free

Tips for Self-Breast Examination.pdf

  1. 1. Dr Sheela Chhabra Laparoscopic Gynecologist in Indore
  2. 2. Tips for Self-Breast Examination A breast self-exam involves checking your breasts for lumps or changes. Many breast problems are first discovered by women themselves, often by accident. Breast lumps can be noncancerous (benign) or cancerous. Monthly procedure: Women should do a breast self-exam every month to look and feel for changes. Regular breast exams can help you maintain breast health and detect cancer early when it is easier to treat and more likely to be cured. Most lumps and abnormalities aren't cancer, but you should still report changes to your doctor.
  3. 3. Work in circles: Examine the remaining breast tissue using the up-and-down vertical stripe pattern until you reach the middle of your chest. Place your non-palpating hand down at your side, make a row of circles above and below your collarbone, working from your shoulder to your midline. Get in touch with the best gynecologist in Indore.
  4. 4. Right Pressure: Use three different levels of pressure to feel all of your breast tissue. Light pressure is needed to feel the tissue close to the skin surface. Medium pressure is used to feel a little deeper, and firm pressure handles your tissue close to your breastbone and ribs. Avoid lifting your fingers away from the skin as you fish for lumps, unusual thicknesses, or changes of any kind.
  5. 5. While you shower: You may also check them while in the shower. Soapy fingers slide effortlessly across the breast and make it easier to feel changes. While standing in a storm, place one arm over your head and lightly soap your breast on that side. Then, using the flat surface of your fingers—not the fingertips—gently move your hand over your breast, feeling carefully for any lumps or thickened areas.
  6. 6. Best Time: The best time to examine your breasts is usually one week after your menstrual period starts, when your breasts are least likely to be swollen or tender. Reading your breasts at other times in your menstrual cycle may make it hard to compare the results of one exam with another. Contact the gynecologist Indore.
  7. 7. A laparoscopic surgeon and gynecologist, Dr. Sheela Chhabra, a well-known professional who has been in this field since 17 years. The esteemed doctor obtained her education from Lilavati Hospital, and has dedicated herself to treating patients who are dealing with high-risk pregnancy, obstetrics and laparoscopy. In fact, she is the only laparoscopic specialist in indore, Blog which sets her apart when it comes to skill and experience. Her record of treating the patient as family, and considering every case important has brought her numerous praises. She is DGO (Gold Medalist) and certified OB/GYN with more than 13 years experience. For appointment call 9302033501. ADDRESS: Pushp ClinicIndore 102, Sanskar Apartments, GF-9, Scheme No 54,Vijay Nagar, Indore Contact No. Mail ID 9302033501 drsheelachhabrapushp@gmail.com Top Gynecologist in Indore | Dr Sheela Chhabra - Pushp Clinic

×