3. bahan tayang kebijakan dan strategi bkb hi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KEBIJAKAN STRATEGI BINA KELUARGA BALITA HOLISTIK INTEGRATIF
Population by Age and Sex, Indonesia Census 2000 75+ 70-74 65-69 60-64 55-59 50-54 45-49 40-44 35-39 30-34 25-29 20-24 15-...
Mempersiapkan Generasi Emas 100 Tahun Indonesia Merdeka 45.93 43.55 41.20 38.34 30.57 20.01 10.75 5.43 1.58 0.28 0.00 10.0...
4 1000 Hari Pertama Kehi dupan Sub Program BKR (Bina Kel uarga Remaja) & PIK-R/M ( Pusat Informasi Konseling R emaja/Mahas...
LANDASAN HUKUM
Permendagri No. 32 Tahun 2017 tentang Penyu sunan Rencana Kerja Pemerintah Daerah Tahun 2018 Pemerintah Daerah dalam menyu...
PERMENKO PMK No 1 Tahun 2019 Tentang Sub Gugus Tugas Pengembangan Anak Usia Dini Holistik Integratif BKKBN c.q Deputi Bida...
Anak SEHA T Anak CERD AS Anak BERKARAKTERR Tujuan kegiatan di kelompok Bina Keluarga Balita (BKB)
SISTEM PENGELOLAAN BINA KELUARGA BALITA Pendamping : • PKB/PLKB • Tenaga pe nyuluh lapa ngan 1. SOP BKB 2.Alat panta u dan...
Peran dan Fungsi PKB/PLKB 13 PKB/PLKB PERAN PKB/PLKB : 1. Pengelola Pelaksanaan Kegiatan 2. Penggerak Partisipasi Masyarak...
TUGAS PKB/PLKB beserta • Tugas PKB/PLKB 14 1. Perencanaan 2. Pengorganisasi an; rekrutment & pengembang an kader 3. Pelaks...
• Peran ortu. dalam pengasuh an • Pertumbuhan & perkemb.an ak • Konsep diri orangtua • Aspek-aspek perkemb.anak • Pembentu...
STRATEGI OPERASIONAL BKB Holistik Integratif STRATEGI: • Meningkatkan komitmen, koordinasi, dan kerjasama ant ar instansi ...
PELAYANAN HOLISTIK INTEGRATIF (BKB-HI) Merupakan pelayanan yang dilakukan secara utuh, menyeluruh dan terintegrasi antara ...
1. Pengelolaan Kegiatan Pengelolaan BKB POSYANDU PAUD Sasaran Ibu Hamil, orangt ua/ keluarga balita Bayi, ibu hamil, PUS A...
2. Pelaksanaan Keterpaduan Penyelenggaraan BKB POSYANDU PAUD Waktu 1-2 kali dalam 1 bulan 1 kali dalam sebul an . Hari dan...
20
Model Pelayanan BKB HOLISTIK INTEGRATIF:
22
23
24
MEDIA PENYULUHAN DAN MEDIA INTERAKSI DALAM PROGRAM BINA KELUARGA BALITA DAN ANAK
Penerapan 8 Fungsi Keluar ga dalam Pengasuhan
Fungsi Agama Fungsi Sosial Budaya Fungsi Perlindungan Fungsi Ekonomi Fungsi Sosialisasi & Pendidikan Fungsi Pembinaan Ling...
MODUL PENYULUHAN BKB HOLISTIK INTEGRATIF (13 PERTEMUAN) 1. Perencanaan Hidup Berkeluarga dan Harapan Orangtua terhadap Mas...
KEBIJAKAN DAN STRATEGI PENURUNAN STUNTING MELALUI PENGASUHAN 1000 HPK DI KELOMPOK BKB
PERMASALAHAN Berdasarkan data Riskesdas tahun 2013, jumlah ana k balita stunting sekitar 37,2% dan mengalami penuru nan se...
Undang-Undang No.52 tahun 2009 tentang Perkemb angan Kependudukan dan Pembangunan Keluarga Pasal 48 Kebijakan pembangunan ...
K/L terkait yang m enangani stunting
INTERVENSI STUNTING YANG DILAKU KAN PEMERINTAH INDONESIA INTERVENSI GIZI SPESIFIK Kegiatan yang langsung men gatasi terjad...
7/28/2020 III. KEBIJAKAN DAN STRAT EGI Monitori ng dan E valuasi Peningkat an komit men Sinkronis asi kegia tan Penguat an...
 Dalam Pengasuhan 1000 HPK, BKKBN mendapat peran dalam melaksanakan tug as pemberdayaan keluarga (intervensi sensitif) da...
BINA KELUARGA BALITA BKB ADALAH .... Wadah kegiatan keluarga ya ng mempunyai balita-anak, y ang bertujuan untuk meningk at...
BINA KELU ARGA BALI TA SEHAT CERDAS BERKARAKTE R Tujuan kegiatan di kelompo k
01 02 05 Tujuanpemberdayaankeluarga  Pemberdayaan keluarga terhadap pengasuhan keluarga yang be nar dalam 1000 HPK dihara...
01 02 05 Pengasuhan1000hpkmemantautumbuhkembanganak  Pemantauan tumbuh kembang anak pada Pengasuhan 1000 HPK sangat penti...
01 02 05 Kualitas pengasuhanberkaitan dengankelekatan Jika kelekatan antara orang tua dan anak tergolong baik, maka diyaki...
01 02 05 Kebutuhan dasar anak(prinsip pengasuhan) Pengasuhan yang baik mampu memenuhi kebutuhan da sar anak yang meliputi ...
PENGASUHAN 1000 HPK Sesuai continuum of care, pengasuhan 1000 HPK me liputi (tahapan/rangkaian perawatan): a. Pengasuhan f...
Konsumsi makanan dengan gizi seimbang (karbo, protein, lemak, vitamin dan mineral), perbanyak minum air putih dan konsumsi...
Peransuamisaat istri hamil 01 03 Suami dapat memijat punggung istri atau memberikan makanan lembut dan air hangat ketika i...
PENGASUHAN PADAKELOMPOK ANAK0-6BULAN Disarankan melakukan pr oses persalinan / melahir kan di bidan atau dokter. Lakukan I...
Pengasuhandalammenyusui ■ Proses menyusui merupakan bagian kelekatan dalam p engasuhan sehingga mendorong ibu untuk memban...
PENGASUHAN PADAKELOMPOK ANAK7-24BULAN 1 4 Berikan Makanan Pendamping ASI (MP-ASI) bergizi seim bang, selain tetap diberika...
1 2 1. Sebagai partner interaktif anak 2. Sebagai instruktur langsung 3. Sebagai penyedia aktivitas yang merangsang pertum...
Orang tua sering men gajak anak berbicara s ambil men atap mata anak BEBERAPAHALYANGPERLU DIPERHATIKANORANGTUA 4 1 Berikan...
01 02 05 PENGASUHAN1000HPKPADAANAK stunting  Orangtua perlu memahami faktor-faktor yang dapat mempen garuhi stunting.  P...
53 PeranBKB  Menyediakan informasi kepada orangtua untuk dapat melakukan pe ngasuhan yang tepat sesuai dengan perkembanga...
PERANKELUARGADALAMPENGASUHAN1000HPK Orangtua melua ngkan waktu khu sus bersama ana k. Orangtua dapat memantau tumbu h ke...
NILAI KARAKTER MELALUI 8 FUNGSI KELUARGAKEAGAMAAN • Iman dan taqwa, kesolehan, ketaatan, sabar dan ikhlas SOSIAL DAN BUDAY...
MODUL BKB EMAS, BUKU PENGASUHAN DAN LEAFLET 1000 HPK 56
Kalender Pen gasuhan 100 0 HPK
ULAR T ANGGA BESAR
Salam BKB! Orang Tua Hebat Balita Cerdas Keluarga Bahagi a! Salam BKB E MAS! Orang Tua Hebat Baduta Sehat, Cer das, Berkar...
AYO KE BKB !!! ! Terima Kasih
3. bahan tayang kebijakan dan strategi bkb hi
3. bahan tayang kebijakan dan strategi bkb hi
3. bahan tayang kebijakan dan strategi bkb hi
3. bahan tayang kebijakan dan strategi bkb hi
3. bahan tayang kebijakan dan strategi bkb hi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3. bahan tayang kebijakan dan strategi bkb hi

21 views

Published on

3. bahan tayang kebijakan dan strategi bkb hi

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

3. bahan tayang kebijakan dan strategi bkb hi

  1. 1. KEBIJAKAN STRATEGI BINA KELUARGA BALITA HOLISTIK INTEGRATIF
  2. 2. Population by Age and Sex, Indonesia Census 2000 75+ 70-74 65-69 60-64 55-59 50-54 45-49 40-44 35-39 30-34 25-29 20-24 15-19 10-14 5-9 0-4 AgeGroup 05101520 Percentage 0 5 10 15 20 Percentage Male Female Population by Age and Sex, Indonesia Census 2000 75+ 70-74 65-69 60-64 55-59 50-54 45-49 40-44 35-39 30-34 25-29 20-24 15-19 10-14 5-9 0-4 AgeGroup 05101520 Percentage 0 5 10 15 20 Percentage Male FemaleMale Female TRIPLE B URDEN 2010 LANSIA REMAJA BALITA DAN ANAK Dapat di tekan ke mbali (2006-2010) Ledakan Kela hiran (2000-2005) 2 LANSIA 21,3JT (9%) PRODUKTIF 149,4 JT (63%) BALITA-ANAK 0-14TH 68 J T (28%) Laki-laki Perempuan Total 0-4 11,658,856 11,013,204 22,672,060 5 - 9 11,970,804 11,276,366 23,247,170 10 -14 11,659,310 11,018,180 22,677,490 15-19 10,610,119 10,260,967 20,871,086 Jumlah 45,899,089 43,568,717 89,467,806 Sumber : Sensus Pe nduduk 2010 Perkiraan jumlah anak Indonesia 2 Struktur Penduduk Indonesia Latar Belakang
  3. 3. Mempersiapkan Generasi Emas 100 Tahun Indonesia Merdeka 45.93 43.55 41.20 38.34 30.57 20.01 10.75 5.43 1.58 0.28 0.00 10.00 20.00 30.00 40.00 50.00 0-9 10-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80-89 90+ Kelompokumur Jumlah Penduduk (juta) Generasi 100 thn Merdeka (Usia pada tahun 2045) Strukutur Penduduk Indonesia Tahun 2010 45-54 tahun 35-44 tahu n Periode Bonus Demografi 2010-2035 BKB-HI/ BKR/ PIK Remaja & Mahasiswa Pendidikan karakter Pendidikan Menengah Universal Pendidikan karakter Strategi Pembangunan Keluarga Indonesia Generasi Berencana: produktif, inovatif, damai dlm interaksi sosialnya, seh at dan menyehatkan dalam interaksi alamnya, dan berperadaban unggul Sasaran Kelompok Strategis Sumber: Badan Pusat Statistik, 2011 23.6 22.3 20.5 19.3 15.4 10.3 5.2 2.4 0.7 0.1 22.3 21.3 20.7 19.0 15.2 9.7 5.6 3.1 0.9 0.2 40 20 0 20 40 0-9 10-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80-89 90+ Laki-lakiPerempuan PEMBANGUNAN KELUARGA : balita dan anak, remaja, lansia PEMBANGUNAN KARAKTER (REVOLUSI MENTAL)
  4. 4. 4 1000 Hari Pertama Kehi dupan Sub Program BKR (Bina Kel uarga Remaja) & PIK-R/M ( Pusat Informasi Konseling R emaja/Mahasiswa) Pembangunan Keluarga dalam Siklus Hidup Manusia Sub Program Pemberdayaan Ekon omi Keluarga : UPPKS (Usaha Pen ingkatan Pendapatan Keluarga Se jahtera) Sub Program Bina Keluarga Balita (BK B) Sub Program Pemb inaan Ketahanan La nsia
  5. 5. LANDASAN HUKUM
  6. 6. Permendagri No. 32 Tahun 2017 tentang Penyu sunan Rencana Kerja Pemerintah Daerah Tahun 2018 Pemerintah Daerah dalam menyusun Rencana Kerja harus berped oman pada Arah Kebijakan Pembangunan Nasional : Bidang Pengendalian Penduduk dan Keluarga Berencana (pada lampiran) : • Peningkatan Partisipasi Keluarga Balita pada • Kelompok BKB • Kegiatan Peningkatan Ketahanan Keluarga dan Remaja (berbagai kegiatan terkait Bina Keluarga Balita (B KB), Bina Keluarga Remaja (BKR) dan Pusat Informasi dan Konseling Remaja/Mahasiswa (PIK-R/M), Bina Kelu arga Lansia (BKL), dan Usaha Peningkatan Pendapatan Keluarga Sejahtera (UPPKS);
  7. 7. PERMENKO PMK No 1 Tahun 2019 Tentang Sub Gugus Tugas Pengembangan Anak Usia Dini Holistik Integratif BKKBN c.q Deputi Bidang Keluarga Sejahtera dan Pemberdayaan Keluarga ada pada Sub Gug us Tugas Bidang Perlindungan, Pengasuhan, dan Kesejahteraan Anak Usia Dini menyelenggarakan fungsi : Koordinasi dan sinkronisasi Advokasi, sosialisasi dan fasilitasi Penguatan kelembagaan dan dasar hukum Peningkatan akses, pengasuhan dan kesejahte- raan anak usia dini Pemantauan dan evaluasi
  8. 8. Anak SEHA T Anak CERD AS Anak BERKARAKTERR Tujuan kegiatan di kelompok Bina Keluarga Balita (BKB)
  9. 9. SISTEM PENGELOLAAN BINA KELUARGA BALITA Pendamping : • PKB/PLKB • Tenaga pe nyuluh lapa ngan 1. SOP BKB 2.Alat panta u dan eval uasi, Sasaran : Keluarga (bukan anak) Kegiatan : Penyuluhan KB, bi mbingan cara pen gasuhan dan pem binaan tumbuh ke mbang balita dan anak Sistem Pengelolaan BKB Fasilitator: Kader BKB ter latih Media: APE, lembar ba lik, beberan, M edia interaksi dan media pen yuluhan dll
  10. 10. Peran dan Fungsi PKB/PLKB 13 PKB/PLKB PERAN PKB/PLKB : 1. Pengelola Pelaksanaan Kegiatan 2. Penggerak Partisipasi Masyarakat 3. Pemberdayaan Keluarg a dan Masyarakat 4. Menggalang dan Men gembangkan Kemitraan FUNGSI PKB : merencanakan, mengor ganisasikan, mengemb angkan, melaporkan da n mengevaluasi pelaks anaan kegiatan BKB
  11. 11. TUGAS PKB/PLKB beserta • Tugas PKB/PLKB 14 1. Perencanaan 2. Pengorganisasi an; rekrutment & pengembang an kader 3. Pelaksana dan Pengelola Prog ram 4. Pengembangan 5. Evaluasi dan Pe laporan Kader Inti sebagai pen yuluh yang menyampaik an informasi kepada oran gtua dan ber tanggungjaw ab atas jalan nya penyulu han Kader Pi ket mengasu h anak ba lita yang i kut orang tua ke te mpat pen yuluhan Kader Bantu membantu k ader inti dan kader piket demi kelanca ran tugas me reka dan da pat mengga ntikan tugas kader inti da n kader piket
  12. 12. • Peran ortu. dalam pengasuh an • Pertumbuhan & perkemb.an ak • Konsep diri orangtua • Aspek-aspek perkemb.anak • Pembentukan karakter sejak dini • Komunikasi orangtua dan an ak • Media interaksi ortu dan ana k 15
  13. 13. STRATEGI OPERASIONAL BKB Holistik Integratif STRATEGI: • Meningkatkan komitmen, koordinasi, dan kerjasama ant ar instansi pemerintah, organisasi terkait,dengan lembag a penyelengara pelayanaan pengembangan anak usia di ni. • Meningkatkan pengetahuan, pemahaman pengelola dal am penyelenggaraan BKB Holistik Integratif. • Menumbuhkembangkan layanan BKB HI • Meningkatkan jumlah & kompetensi Kader • Meningkatkan sarana dan prasarana pelayanan sesuai k ebutuhan • Meningkatkan peran serta masyarakat, organisasi profesi dan dunia usaha. 16
  14. 14. PELAYANAN HOLISTIK INTEGRATIF (BKB-HI) Merupakan pelayanan yang dilakukan secara utuh, menyeluruh dan terintegrasi antara kel ompok BKB, Posyandu , dan PAUD dalam ran gka memenuhi kebutu han dasar anak. 17 HI BKB POSYANDUPAUD
  15. 15. 1. Pengelolaan Kegiatan Pengelolaan BKB POSYANDU PAUD Sasaran Ibu Hamil, orangt ua/ keluarga balita Bayi, ibu hamil, PUS Anak usia 3-6 ta hun Kegiatan Mengelompok-ka n para orangtua balita sesuai usia anak Menggunakan siste m 5 meja (pendaftar an, penimbangan, p encatatan, penyuluh an & pelayanan Mengelompokka n usia anak Penanggung Jawab Operas ional OPD pengelola K B BPMPD (Badan Pem berdayaan Masyaraa t & Pemerintahan D esa) bekerjasama dg n Dinkes Dinas Pendidikan 18
  16. 16. 2. Pelaksanaan Keterpaduan Penyelenggaraan BKB POSYANDU PAUD Waktu 1-2 kali dalam 1 bulan 1 kali dalam sebul an . Hari dan wakt unya dipilih sesuai kesepakatan 3-5 kali dalam 1 mingg u Tempat Lokasi yang m udah dijangka u Lokasi yang muda h dijangkau Di lokasi yang mudah d ijangkau, memakai sara na/bangunan yang ada (aman bagi anak & me miliki halaman utk ber main) Pelaksana Kader BKB dne gan bimbingan PLKB Kader Posyandu d engan bimbingan dari Puskesmas Kader dengan bimbing an pengelola program PAUD 19
  17. 17. 20
  18. 18. Model Pelayanan BKB HOLISTIK INTEGRATIF:
  19. 19. 22
  20. 20. 23
  21. 21. 24
  22. 22. MEDIA PENYULUHAN DAN MEDIA INTERAKSI DALAM PROGRAM BINA KELUARGA BALITA DAN ANAK
  23. 23. Penerapan 8 Fungsi Keluar ga dalam Pengasuhan
  24. 24. Fungsi Agama Fungsi Sosial Budaya Fungsi Perlindungan Fungsi Ekonomi Fungsi Sosialisasi & Pendidikan Fungsi Pembinaan Lingkungan Fungsi Reproduksi Cinta dan Kasih Sayang 8 Fungsi Keluarga
  25. 25. MODUL PENYULUHAN BKB HOLISTIK INTEGRATIF (13 PERTEMUAN) 1. Perencanaan Hidup Berkeluarga dan Harapan Orangtua terhadap Masa Depan Anak 2. Memahami Konsep Diri yang Positif dan Konsep Pengasuhan 3. Peran Orangtua dan Keterlibatan Ayah dalam Pengasuhan 4. Menjaga Kesehatan Anak Usia DIni 5. Pemenuhan Gizi Anak Usia Dini 6. Pembiasaan PHBS 7. Stimulasi Perkembangan Gerakan Kasar dan Gerakan Halus 8. Stimulasi Perkembangan Komunikasi Aktif, Komunikasi Pasif dan Kecerdasan 9. Stimulasi Perkembangan Kemampuan Menolong Diri Sendiri dan Tingkah Laku Sosial 10. Pengenalan Kesehatan Reproduksi pada Anak Usia Dini 11. Perlindungan dan Partisipasi Anak 12. Menjaga Anak dari Pengaruh Media 13. Pembentukan Karakter Anak Usia Dini
  26. 26. KEBIJAKAN DAN STRATEGI PENURUNAN STUNTING MELALUI PENGASUHAN 1000 HPK DI KELOMPOK BKB
  27. 27. PERMASALAHAN Berdasarkan data Riskesdas tahun 2013, jumlah ana k balita stunting sekitar 37,2% dan mengalami penuru nan sesuai data Riskesdas tahun 2018 (30.8%). Di lain hal, menurut Pemantauan Status Gizi (PSG) 2 017 menunjukkan prevalensi balita stunting di Indone sia masih tinggi, yakni 29,6% di atas batasan yang di tetapkan WHO (20%). Persentase Grafik Jumlah anak stunting Indonesia berdasarkan Riskesdas Fenomena yang terjadi, anak stunting di Indonesia sebenarnya tidak hanya dialami oleh keluarga yang miskin, akan tetapi juga dialami oleh keluarga yang tidak miskin/berada diatas 40% tingkat kesejahter aan sosial dan ekonomi. Permasalahan di Indonesi a saat ini adalah tentang masalah gizi ganda, yaitu kekurangan gizi seperti w asting (kurus) dan stunti ng (pendek) pada balita , anemia pada remaja dan ibu hamil serta kelebihan gizi termasuk obesitas bai k pada balita maupun ora ng dewasa.
  28. 28. Undang-Undang No.52 tahun 2009 tentang Perkemb angan Kependudukan dan Pembangunan Keluarga Pasal 48 Kebijakan pembangunan keluarga dilakukan melalui p embinaan ketahanan dan kesejahteraan keluarga dan dilaksanakan dgn cara peningkatan kualitas anak den gan pemberian akses informasi, pendidikan, penyuluh an dan pelayanan tentang perawatan, pengasuhan d an perkembangan anak. II. LANDASAN HUKUM
  29. 29. K/L terkait yang m enangani stunting
  30. 30. INTERVENSI STUNTING YANG DILAKU KAN PEMERINTAH INDONESIA INTERVENSI GIZI SPESIFIK Kegiatan yang langsung men gatasi terjadinya stunting, se perti asupan makanan, infek si, status gizi ibu, penyakit m enular, dan kesehatan lingku ngan. Intervensi ini umumnya dibe rikan oleh sektor kesehatan. INTERVENSI GIZI SENSITIF Mencakup: • Peningkatan penyediaan air bersih dan sa rana sanitasi; • Peningkatan akses dan kualitas pelayana n gizi dan kesehatan; • Peningkatan kesadaran, komitmen dan pr aktik pengasuhan gizi ibu dan anak; • Peningkatan akses pangan bergizi. Intervensi gizi sensitif umumnya dilaksanaka n di luar Kementerian Kesehatan. Sasaran int ervensi gizi sensitif adalah keluarga dan mas yarakat dan dilakukan melalui berbagai prog ram dan kegiatan.
  31. 31. 7/28/2020 III. KEBIJAKAN DAN STRAT EGI Monitori ng dan E valuasi Peningkat an komit men Sinkronis asi kegia tan Penguat an jejari ng kemit raan 1. Advokasi kepada stake holder dan mitra kerja tentang program Peng asuhan 1000 HPK 2. Peningkatan dukungan politis/komitmen 1. Penguatan kerja sama dengan mitra kerja/li ntas sektor terkait, sw asta, perguruan tinggi , LSM, organisasi prof esi, dll 2. Peningkatan kualitas SDM (pelatihan, orien tasi) 3. Sosialisasi program P engasuhan 1000 HPK pada masyarakat 1. Melakukan monev t erpadu dengan linta s sektor terkait 2. Pemanfaatan hasil la poran SMART dan E - Monev BAPPENAS 3. Peningkatan akunta bilitas program 1. Meningkatkan keterpa duan program dan an ggaran dengan lintas sektor terkait 2. Meningkatan sinergita s penyediaan data kel uarga baduta, ibu ha mil, dan Kelompok BK B melalui hasil Pendat aan Keluarga
  32. 32.  Dalam Pengasuhan 1000 HPK, BKKBN mendapat peran dalam melaksanakan tug as pemberdayaan keluarga (intervensi sensitif) dalam cara pengasuhan pada perio de Pengasuhan 1000 HPK, yaitu saat kehamilan sampai dengan anak berusia 2 (d ua) tahun.  Dalam program Bina Keluarga Balita (BKB), BKKBN melakukan pemberdayaan k eluarga terhadap orang tua yang anaknya berusia 0 - 6 tahun. PERAN BKKBN Kegiatan BKKBN (intervensi sensitif) direncanakan secara khusus dan terpadu dengan kegiatan spesifik, dampaknya diharapkan sensitif terhadap keselamatan proses pertumbuhan dan perkembangan Pengasuh an 1000 HPK. Dampak kombinasi dari kegiatan spesifik dan sensitif diharapkan bersifat langgeng (“susta inable”) dan jangka panjang
  33. 33. BINA KELUARGA BALITA BKB ADALAH .... Wadah kegiatan keluarga ya ng mempunyai balita-anak, y ang bertujuan untuk meningk atkan pengetahuan dan ketera mpilan orang tua (Ayah dan I bu) & anggota keluarga lainny a untuk mengasuh & membin a tumbuh kembang anak
  34. 34. BINA KELU ARGA BALI TA SEHAT CERDAS BERKARAKTE R Tujuan kegiatan di kelompo k
  35. 35. 01 02 05 Tujuanpemberdayaankeluarga  Pemberdayaan keluarga terhadap pengasuhan keluarga yang be nar dalam 1000 HPK diharapkan meningkatkan kemampuan kelu arga dalam menerapkan prinsip gizi seimbang dan memberikan s timulasi yang tepat mulai dari masa kehamilan sampai anak beru sia 2 (dua) tahun.  Bila sudah paham pengasuhan yang benar, maka dapat menduk ung pembentukan kualitas anak, serta dapat memantau setiap pr oses tumbuh kembang anak.  Proses tumbuh kembang adalah proses yang sangat penting dan hasil interaksi faktor genetik/keturunan dan faktor lingkungan (ha sil pengasuhan). Pengasuhan sangat penting untuk meningkatkan ketaha nan yang dapat meminimalisir kerentanan akibat faktor genetif/keturunan yang berisiko.
  36. 36. 01 02 05 Pengasuhan1000hpkmemantautumbuhkembanganak  Pemantauan tumbuh kembang anak pada Pengasuhan 1000 HPK sangat penting karena pesatnya pertumbuhan dan perke mbangan pada usia ini.  Melalui Pengasuhan 1000 HPK orang tua dapat memantau pe rtumbuhan dan perkembangan anak serta menemukan gangg uan tumbuh kembang pada anaknya sejak usia dini sehingga dapat segera ditindaklanjuti.  Pengasuhan 1000 HPK dapat memantau tumbuh kembang an ak bila terjadi gangguan : a. Gangguan pertumbuhan, misalnya status gizi kurang atau buruk, anak pendek b. Gangguan perkembangan : misalnya terlambat bicara c. Gangguan mental emosional anak: misal gangguan konsentrasi dan hiperaktif
  37. 37. 01 02 05 Kualitas pengasuhanberkaitan dengankelekatan Jika kelekatan antara orang tua dan anak tergolong baik, maka diyaki ni anak tersebut akan berkembang lebih optimal dan memiliki perilaku yang positif di masa depan.  Kualitas pengasuhan akan membentuk kelek atan diantara orangtua dan anak.  Kelekatan antara orangtua dan anak member i dampak yang cukup signifikan pada perilaku anak di masa depan.
  38. 38. 01 02 05 Kebutuhan dasar anak(prinsip pengasuhan) Pengasuhan yang baik mampu memenuhi kebutuhan da sar anak yang meliputi asah, asih dan asuh. 1. Asah, kebutuhan akan stimulasi mental yang merupa kan cikal bakal untuk proses belajar anak. 2. Asih, kebutuhan emosi dan kasih sayang. 3. Asuh, kebutuhan fisik-biomedis meliputi antara lain p emberian ASI, gizi yang sesuai, kelengkapan imunisa si, pengobatan bila anak sakit, pemukiman yang laya k, kebersihan individu dan lingkungan, rekreasi dan b ermain.
  39. 39. PENGASUHAN 1000 HPK Sesuai continuum of care, pengasuhan 1000 HPK me liputi (tahapan/rangkaian perawatan): a. Pengasuhan fase hamil b. Pengasuhan pada kelompok anak 0-6 bulan c. Pengasuhan pada kelompok anak 7-24 bulan
  40. 40. Konsumsi makanan dengan gizi seimbang (karbo, protein, lemak, vitamin dan mineral), perbanyak minum air putih dan konsumsi tablet penambah darah. PENUHI KEBUTUHAN GIZI Periksa kondisi kehamilan secara rutin minimal 4x selama hamil (trimester 1 sekali kontrol, trimester 2 sekali kontrol dan trimester 3 lakukan 2 kali kontrol u/ mendeteksi tumbuh kembang janin. PERIKSA KEHAMILAN Biasakan mengelus perut ibu hamil sambil diajak bicara atau memperdengarkan ayat suci. STIMULASI PERKEMBANGAN JANIN Tidak mengonsumi rokok dan minuman beralkohol, olahraga sesuai kemampuan, tidak mengangkat benda berat, tidak menaikkan/menurunkan berat badan secara berlebih. JAGA KESEHATAN FISIK Pertahankan suasana hati yang positif agar tidak cemas dan stres berlebihan. KELOLA EMOSI Membaca buku tentang pengasuhan anak, membaca buku cerita, jalan santai, dsb. LAKUKAN HOBI/KEBIASAAN MENYENANGKAN PENGASUHAN FASE HAMIL
  41. 41. Peransuamisaat istri hamil 01 03 Suami dapat memijat punggung istri atau memberikan makanan lembut dan air hangat ketika istri mual, serta menemani kelas parenting Menolong istri men gatasi keluhan Suami memasak, menyapu, dsb Membantu pekerjaa n rumah Salah satunya dengan sua mi mendengarkan keluhan istri, apalagi jika hal terseb ut terjadi karena perubaha n fisik, hormonal dan emos i. Berikan perhatian dan dukungan 02 Suami mendampingi istri saat kontrol kehamilan agar mengetahui tumbuh kembang janin. Ikut memperhatikan perkembangan janin 04
  42. 42. PENGASUHAN PADAKELOMPOK ANAK0-6BULAN Disarankan melakukan pr oses persalinan / melahir kan di bidan atau dokter. Lakukan Inisiasi Menyusui Dini (IMD) dan Pemberian ASI Ekslusif (0-6 bulan). Rutin mengecek tum buh kembang bayi ( melalui KKA, KIA). Perhatikan jika ada kelainan st atus gizi dan tumbuh kembang anak, sehingga akan lebih mu dah diobati jika terdeteksi lebi h awal. 01 03 02 04
  43. 43. Pengasuhandalammenyusui ■ Proses menyusui merupakan bagian kelekatan dalam p engasuhan sehingga mendorong ibu untuk membangu n hubungan yang kuat dengan anak mereka melalui k ontak fisik (skin to skin). ■ Stimulasi saat menyusui dapat juga dilakukan dengan m enyentuh, mengajak bicara, memandang wajah anak sambil tersenyum, membacakan ayat-ayat suci sambil menatap mata anak. HINDARI MENYUSUI SAMBIL MAIN GADGET ATAU NO NTON TVMEMBAWA MAKANAN ATAU MINUMAN PANAS DEK AT ANAKMEMBAWA SENJATA TAJAM DEKAT ANAK
  44. 44. PENGASUHAN PADAKELOMPOK ANAK7-24BULAN 1 4 Berikan Makanan Pendamping ASI (MP-ASI) bergizi seim bang, selain tetap diberikan ASI 1 Lengkapi pemberian vaksin dan vitamin untuk anak untuk mencegah berbagai penyakit 2 Stimulasi tumbuh kembang anak dengan benar untuk me ngoptimalkan kemampuan motorik, komunikasi, kognitif, s osial & menolong diri sendiri Terapkan pengasuhan positif yang bijak sesuai tahapan u sia anak dan penuh kesabaran 3 4
  45. 45. 1 2 1. Sebagai partner interaktif anak 2. Sebagai instruktur langsung 3. Sebagai penyedia aktivitas yang merangsang pertum buhan anak Orang tua dapat mengambil peran pengasuhan sesu ai dengan perkembangan anak, melalui 3 cara :
  46. 46. Orang tua sering men gajak anak berbicara s ambil men atap mata anak BEBERAPAHALYANGPERLU DIPERHATIKANORANGTUA 4 1 Berikan aktivit as fisik untuk merangsang a nak bergerak, seperti bermai n di matras sa mbil melibatka n anggota tub uh Pastikan t empat ber main anak, bersih dan aman Berikan pu jian setiap kemajuan t umbuh ke mbang ana k Pengenalan makanan ber tahap tekstur dan variasiny a sesuai usia anak 2 3 4 5
  47. 47. 01 02 05 PENGASUHAN1000HPKPADAANAK stunting  Orangtua perlu memahami faktor-faktor yang dapat mempen garuhi stunting.  Pemberian gizi yang baik diberikan kepada anak yang terindi kasi stunting.  Lakukan Menyusui Eksklusif kepada anak yang terindikasi st unting dan ASI sampai anak berusia 2 tahun.  Orangtua bekerja sama dalam mengasuh anak serta lakuka n pengasuhan yang baik dengan prinsip asah, asih dan asu h,  Meningkatkan peran serta keluarga dan masyarakat untuk m empunyai sanitasi yang baik .
  48. 48. 53 PeranBKB  Menyediakan informasi kepada orangtua untuk dapat melakukan pe ngasuhan yang tepat sesuai dengan perkembangan umur anak.  Diharapkann orangtua mampu mengenali secara dini apabila terdap at kelainan pada tumbuh kembang anak.  Mengingatkan orangtua untuk selalu memantau tumbuh kembang a nak, salah satunya melalui Kartu Kembang Anak (KKA).  Memberikan intervensi untuk meminimalisir terjadinya faktor risiko t umbuh kembang anak seperti gizi kurang/buruk dan stunting.  Memberikan stimulasi bagi seluruh aspek perkembangan anak mula i dari kognitif, afektif, dan psikomotorik anak.
  49. 49. PERANKELUARGADALAMPENGASUHAN1000HPK Orangtua melua ngkan waktu khu sus bersama ana k. Orangtua dapat memantau tumbu h kembang anak. Keluarga mampu memenuhi kebutuh an dasar anak dala m rangka mengopti malkan pengasuha n yang bijak pada masa 1000 HPK. Berbagi sesuai pot ensi yang dimiliki. Melalui kegiatan B KB sebagai saran a untuk berbagi pe ngalaman praktik pengasuhan 1000 HPK. KELUARGA BER KUMPUL KELUARGA PEDULI & BERBAGI KELUARGA BERDAYA Orangtua menga jarkan berbagai h al. Memberikan stim ulus untuk mend ukung tumbuh ke mbang anak. KELUARGA BERI NTERAKSI
  50. 50. NILAI KARAKTER MELALUI 8 FUNGSI KELUARGAKEAGAMAAN • Iman dan taqwa, kesolehan, ketaatan, sabar dan ikhlas SOSIAL DAN BUDAYA • Toleransi saling menghargai, sopan santun, gotong royong, kebersamaan, peduli, cinta tanah air CINTA KASIH • Empati, akrab, adil, pemaaf PERLINDUNGAN • Aman, pemaaf, peduli, tanggap SOSIALISASI DAN PENDIDIKAN • Percaya diri, kreatif, luwes, kerjasama, mandiri EKONOMI • Hemat, disiplin, peduli, ulet REPRODUKSI • Tanggung jawab, pemeliharaan LINGKUNGAN • Disiplin, peduli, pemeliharaan
  51. 51. MODUL BKB EMAS, BUKU PENGASUHAN DAN LEAFLET 1000 HPK 56
  52. 52. Kalender Pen gasuhan 100 0 HPK
  53. 53. ULAR T ANGGA BESAR
  54. 54. Salam BKB! Orang Tua Hebat Balita Cerdas Keluarga Bahagi a! Salam BKB E MAS! Orang Tua Hebat Baduta Sehat, Cer das, Berkarakter Keluarga Ceria!
  55. 55. AYO KE BKB !!! ! Terima Kasih

×