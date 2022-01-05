Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BACK TO WORK Pusat Tas Branded 0812-1876-0092
IDR 110K TAS RANSEL IMPORT TERBARU MATERIAL OXFORD UKURAN P26 X T34 X W13 CM BERAT 500GR JTF1079 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir O...
IDR 110K TAS SELEMPANG RANTAI TERBARU MATERIAL PU UKURAN P20 X H20 X W6 CM BERAT 400GR JTF12259 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir On...
IDR 125K TAS SELEMPANG IMPORT TERBARU MATERIAL PU UKURAN P28 X T25 X W10 CM BERAT 350GR JT6739 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir Ong...
IDR 90K TAS RANSEL IMPORT TERBARU 4 IN 1 MATERIAL PU UKURAN P25 X T30 X W10 CM BERAT 650GR JTF1273 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir...
IDR 150K TAS SELEMPANG IMPORT TERBARU 2 IN 1 MATERIAL PU UKURAN P29 X T28 X W12 CM BERAT 750GR JT1826 JABODETABEK Free Ong...
IDR 105K TAS SELEMPANG HANDBAG IMPORT TERBARU MATERIAL PU UKURAN P25 X T18 X L14 CM BERAT 700GR B1248 JABODETABEK Free Ong...
IDR 157K TAS SELEMPANG IMPORT TERBARU MATERIAL PU UKURAN P23 X T16 X L7 CM BERAT 450GR JT1254 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir Ongk...
IDR 130K TAS SELEMPANG IMPORT TERBARU MATERIAL PU UKURAN P20 X T14 X L11 CM BERAT 550GR JT666A JABODETABEK Free Ongkir Ong...
IDR 110K TAS SELEMPANG RANTAI TERBARU MATERIAL PU UKURAN P20 X H20 X W6 CM BERAT 400GR JTF12259 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir On...
IDR 135K TAS HANDBAG SELEMPANG 2 IN 1 TERBARU MATERIAL PU UKURAN P27 X T21 X L13 CM BERAT 750GR JTF88535 JABODETABEK Free ...
TERIMA KASIH TELAH BERKUNJUNG Bila hendak bertanya ongkir, detail dsb bisa WA admin ke: 0812-1876-0092 FB : KAFI EL COLLEC...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Lagi Viral, Call/Wa 0812–1876–0092, Tas Kuliah Slide 1 Lagi Viral, Call/Wa 0812–1876–0092, Tas Kuliah Slide 2 Lagi Viral, Call/Wa 0812–1876–0092, Tas Kuliah Slide 3 Lagi Viral, Call/Wa 0812–1876–0092, Tas Kuliah Slide 4 Lagi Viral, Call/Wa 0812–1876–0092, Tas Kuliah Slide 5 Lagi Viral, Call/Wa 0812–1876–0092, Tas Kuliah Slide 6 Lagi Viral, Call/Wa 0812–1876–0092, Tas Kuliah Slide 7 Lagi Viral, Call/Wa 0812–1876–0092, Tas Kuliah Slide 8 Lagi Viral, Call/Wa 0812–1876–0092, Tas Kuliah Slide 9 Lagi Viral, Call/Wa 0812–1876–0092, Tas Kuliah Slide 10 Lagi Viral, Call/Wa 0812–1876–0092, Tas Kuliah Slide 11 Lagi Viral, Call/Wa 0812–1876–0092, Tas Kuliah Slide 12
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Lifestyle
Jan. 05, 2022
21 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Lagi Viral, Call/Wa 0812–1876–0092, Tas Kuliah

Download to read offline

Lifestyle
Jan. 05, 2022
21 views

KLIK https://wa.me/6281218760092, Tas Kuliah Trend, Trend Tas Kerja Wanita, Trend Tas Kekinian, Tas Trend Masa Kini Murah, Tas Lagi Trend

PUSAT TAS MURAH
Perum Vila Indah Permai
Blok H.18 No.53 RT 07 RW 035
Kel . Teluk Pucung
Kec. Bekasi Utara
Kota Bekasi 17121
(Belakang Kantor RW 035)

Langsung Owner 0812-1876-0092

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/k.el_collection/
#taskuliah, #taskuliahcewek, #taskuliahmurah, #taskuliahcowok, #taskuliahbali, #taskuliahdepok, #taskuliahdankerja, #taskuliaheiger, #taskuliahemory, #taskuliahelegant

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Lagi Viral, Call/Wa 0812–1876–0092, Tas Kuliah

  1. 1. BACK TO WORK Pusat Tas Branded 0812-1876-0092
  2. 2. IDR 110K TAS RANSEL IMPORT TERBARU MATERIAL OXFORD UKURAN P26 X T34 X W13 CM BERAT 500GR JTF1079 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir Ongkir luar kota bisa tanya via WA Terimakasih 0812-1876-0092
  3. 3. IDR 110K TAS SELEMPANG RANTAI TERBARU MATERIAL PU UKURAN P20 X H20 X W6 CM BERAT 400GR JTF12259 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir Ongkir luar kota bisa tanya via WA Terimakasih 0812-1876-0092
  4. 4. IDR 125K TAS SELEMPANG IMPORT TERBARU MATERIAL PU UKURAN P28 X T25 X W10 CM BERAT 350GR JT6739 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir Ongkir luar kota bisa tanya via WA Terimakasih 0812-1876-0092
  5. 5. IDR 90K TAS RANSEL IMPORT TERBARU 4 IN 1 MATERIAL PU UKURAN P25 X T30 X W10 CM BERAT 650GR JTF1273 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir Ongkir luar kota bisa tanya via WA Terimakasih 0812-1876-0092
  6. 6. IDR 150K TAS SELEMPANG IMPORT TERBARU 2 IN 1 MATERIAL PU UKURAN P29 X T28 X W12 CM BERAT 750GR JT1826 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir Ongkir luar kota bisa tanya via WA Terimakasih 0812-1876-0092
  7. 7. IDR 105K TAS SELEMPANG HANDBAG IMPORT TERBARU MATERIAL PU UKURAN P25 X T18 X L14 CM BERAT 700GR B1248 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir Ongkir luar kota bisa tanya via WA Terimakasih 0812-1876-0092
  8. 8. IDR 157K TAS SELEMPANG IMPORT TERBARU MATERIAL PU UKURAN P23 X T16 X L7 CM BERAT 450GR JT1254 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir Ongkir luar kota bisa tanya via WA Terimakasih 0812-1876-0092
  9. 9. IDR 130K TAS SELEMPANG IMPORT TERBARU MATERIAL PU UKURAN P20 X T14 X L11 CM BERAT 550GR JT666A JABODETABEK Free Ongkir Ongkir luar kota bisa tanya via WA Terimakasih 0812-1876-0092
  10. 10. IDR 110K TAS SELEMPANG RANTAI TERBARU MATERIAL PU UKURAN P20 X H20 X W6 CM BERAT 400GR JTF12259 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir Ongkir luar kota bisa tanya via WA Terimakasih 0812-1876-0092
  11. 11. IDR 135K TAS HANDBAG SELEMPANG 2 IN 1 TERBARU MATERIAL PU UKURAN P27 X T21 X L13 CM BERAT 750GR JTF88535 JABODETABEK Free Ongkir Ongkir luar kota bisa tanya via WA Terimakasih 0812-1876-0092
  12. 12. TERIMA KASIH TELAH BERKUNJUNG Bila hendak bertanya ongkir, detail dsb bisa WA admin ke: 0812-1876-0092 FB : KAFI EL COLLECTION IG : KAFI EL COLLECTION PUSAT TAS MURAH (GOOGLE MY BUSINESS) Perum Vila Indah Permai H.18/53-54, Teluk Pucung, Bekasi Utara Belakang kantor RW 035 Google My Business “Pusat Tas Murah” Link ada di deskripsi

KLIK https://wa.me/6281218760092, Tas Kuliah Trend, Trend Tas Kerja Wanita, Trend Tas Kekinian, Tas Trend Masa Kini Murah, Tas Lagi Trend PUSAT TAS MURAH Perum Vila Indah Permai Blok H.18 No.53 RT 07 RW 035 Kel . Teluk Pucung Kec. Bekasi Utara Kota Bekasi 17121 (Belakang Kantor RW 035) Langsung Owner 0812-1876-0092 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/k.el_collection/ #taskuliah, #taskuliahcewek, #taskuliahmurah, #taskuliahcowok, #taskuliahbali, #taskuliahdepok, #taskuliahdankerja, #taskuliaheiger, #taskuliahemory, #taskuliahelegant

Views

Total views

21

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×