Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
085722056745 Phaseo Slim Sumedang, Phaseo Slim Bandung Barat, Phaseo Slim Brebes
• Phaseo Slim adalah susu diet atau minuman pelangsing yang mengandung Phaseolamin, L Carnitine dan Fibersol dengan ekstra...
• Manfaat Kandungan Phaseo Slim : • Phaseolamin Berdasar penelitian klinis, Phaseo Slim dapat mengurangi absorbsi kalori z...
• L Carnitine Sejenis asam amino yang disintesis di ginjal dan hati. L Carnitine terbentuk dari asam amino essensial yaitu...
• ibersol Adalah satu dari sumber serat untuk diet yang mudah larut dengan banyak sifat fisiologis yang menguntungkan. Man...
• PHASEO SLIM NEW PRODUK DAN SATU PABRIK DG GLUTA DRINK YG TERLARIS DI INDONESIA • Phaseo slim = DEPKES RI PIRT NO 2133311...
• Saran penyajian • Tuangkan 3 sendok makan phaseo slim kedalam gelas • Tambahkan phaseo slim dengan 240 ml air putih (han...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

085722056745 phaseo slim sumedang, phaseo slim bandung barat, phaseo slim brebes

5 views

Published on

085722056745 Phaseo Slim Sumedang, Phaseo Slim Bandung Barat, Phaseo Slim Brebes

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

085722056745 phaseo slim sumedang, phaseo slim bandung barat, phaseo slim brebes

  1. 1. 085722056745 Phaseo Slim Sumedang, Phaseo Slim Bandung Barat, Phaseo Slim Brebes
  2. 2. • Phaseo Slim adalah susu diet atau minuman pelangsing yang mengandung Phaseolamin, L Carnitine dan Fibersol dengan ekstrak White Kidney Bean (kacang koro), yang berfungsi sebagai pengontrol berat badan dan penurun berat badan. • susu diet phaseo slim merupakan bahan nutrisi pertama yang telah diuji secara klinis dan ilmiah terbukti mampu menetralkan zat tepung yang umum terdapat dalam makanan seperti kentang, roti, pasta, nasi, jagung dan crackers.
  3. 3. • Manfaat Kandungan Phaseo Slim : • Phaseolamin Berdasar penelitian klinis, Phaseo Slim dapat mengurangi absorbsi kalori zat tepung. Phaseolamin membuat orang dapat menikmati makanan yang mereka sukai tanpa takut dengan nilai kalorinya. Phaseo Slim bukan pengganti makan tapi pendamping makanan. Jadi, dengan minum Phaseo Slim, kita masih bisa menikmati makanan kesukaan kita meskipun kita sedang menjalani diet.
  4. 4. • L Carnitine Sejenis asam amino yang disintesis di ginjal dan hati. L Carnitine terbentuk dari asam amino essensial yaitu tysine dan methionie. Fungsi utama dari L Carnitine adalah sebagai berikut: -Mentransport asam lemak yang tersimpan dalam penyimpanan antar membran dan lemak dari makanan yang kita makan untuk kemudian mengubahnya menjadi energi -Membantu meningkatkan utilisasi oksigen dan produksi energi oleh otot jantung dalam mitokondrioa dimana lemak dan karbohidrat dikonversi menjadi energi -Mempromosikan fungsi detoksifikasi dengan membawa lemak dengan limbah hasil produksi energi oleh mitokondria untuk dikeluarkan melalui urin.Manfaat utama dari L Carnitine adalah sebagai berikut: -Suplementasi L-Carnitine dengan dosis yang tepat akan membantu lemak menjadi energi -Membantu meningkatkan kesehatan jantung -Menurunkan kadar lemak dalam darah -Membuang racun – racun yang ada dalam tubuh -Memperlambat proses penuaan -Membantu meningkatkan sistem kekebalan tubuh
  5. 5. • ibersol Adalah satu dari sumber serat untuk diet yang mudah larut dengan banyak sifat fisiologis yang menguntungkan. Manfaat fibersol adalah: -Menjaga kesehatan gastro usus -Menjaga kadar kolestrol, trigiserida, glukosa darah -Melancarkan pembuangan air besar -Mengurangi Bakteri yang tidak diperlukan tubuh
  6. 6. • PHASEO SLIM NEW PRODUK DAN SATU PABRIK DG GLUTA DRINK YG TERLARIS DI INDONESIA • Phaseo slim = DEPKES RI PIRT NO 213331105054118. • Minuman serbuk vanilla yang mengandung phaseolamin, L-carnitine dan Fibersol cocok utk DIET (y) Dengan kandungan phaseolamin – dapat menetralkan zat tepung yang terdapat dalam makanan • Cara kerja phaseoslim • Karbohidrat dan lemak dinetralkan dan diikat oleh phaseolamin sehingga tidak diserap tubuh • Sebagian karbohidrat dan lemak yang terserap dibakar dan dimetabolisir oleh tubuh sehingga tidak menumpuk menjadi lemak • Fibersol akan membantu melancarkan pembuangan sisa makanan dalam pencernaan
  7. 7. • Saran penyajian • Tuangkan 3 sendok makan phaseo slim kedalam gelas • Tambahkan phaseo slim dengan 240 ml air putih (hangat/dingin) • Aduk phaseo slim hingga rata dan siap untuk dinimum • Untuk hasil yang maksimal baik di minum 2x sehari sebelum makan, tidak cocok untuk anak-anak, ibu hamil dan ibu menyusui • Varian : • Vanilla • Coklat • Strawberry • netto : 250 gr • tags: phaseo, phaseo pelangsing, phaseo slim, phaseo slim pelangsing, phaseo slim susu diet

×