0857-220-567-45 Jual Wak Doyok Bekasi, Jual Wak Doyok Banjarbaru, Jual Wak Doyok Cirebon
  2. 2. • KRIM JAMBANG WAK DOYOK • PRODUK YANG ASLI HANYA DIJUAL DI AUTHORIZED STORE YANG SUDAH TERDAFTAR DI WEBSITE RESMI WAK DOYOK INDONESIA • 100% AMAN! TANPA EFEK SAMPING • Krim Jambang Wak Doyok merupakan krim penumbuh rambut, jambang, kumis, dan bulu dada yang aman. Krim Wak Doyok memiliki bahan-bahan alami yang aman bagi kulit dan tidak menimbulkan iritasi pada kulit, karena tidak mengandung bahan aktif.
  3. 3. CARA PAKAI • 1 • AMBIL CREAM • Gunakan setiap habis mandi atau cuci muka ( keadaan bersih ) setiap 2 kali sehari. • 2 • OLESKAN • Oleskan merata di telapak tangan, lalu balurkan kebagian yg di inginkan ( brewok, kumis, janggut, alis, atau rambut )
  4. 4. • Keunggulan Krim Wak Doyok • Krim Wak Doyok telah terbukti memberikan hasil yang memuaskan bagi para penggunanya karena keunggulannya dalam menumbuhkan bulu dan rambut. Berikut merupakan keunggulan krim ini: • Tidak memiliki efek samping untuk kulit seperti alergi dan kepanasan karena mengandung bahan-bahan alami. • Tidak menyebabkan iritasi pada kulit karena tidak mengandung alkohol • Aman untuk digunakan secara jangka panjang. • Memiliki wangi yang enak dihidung, karena bahan dasar utama dari krim ini adalah bahan alami dan Herbal
  5. 5. • Manfaat Krim Wak Doyok • Krim Wak Doyok memiliki komposisi bahan yang baik untuk kulit dan tidak menimbulkan iritasi, serta telah teruji aman untuk digunakan untuk jangka panjang. Berikut merupakan bahan-bahan komposisi dalam Krim Wak Doyok: • Mengandung Ekstrak Spirulina Maxima • Terdapat Ekstrak Biji Pepaya • Memiliki kandungan Olive Oil • Aqua (Air) • Minyak Kelapa • Ekstrak daun Hibiscus Rosa
  6. 6. • Oleh karena komposisi bahan alami tersebut, maka Krim ini memiliki manfaat untuk kulit anda sebagai berikut: • Memberikan nutrisi paling baik bagi kulit anda • Membantu menumbuhkan dan menutrisi bulu/rambut • Membantu menyuburkan dan menguatkan akar rambut/bulu • Membantu mencegar terjadinya kerontokan rambut/bulu • Mempercepat proses pertumbuhan bulu/rambut
  7. 7. • Cara Pemakaian Krim Wak Doyok • Krim Wak Doyok sangat mudah digunakan, karena berbentuk Krim. Dan kemasannya pas untuk di pegang dan isinya dapat dikeluarkan dengan mudah. berikut merupakan cara pemakaiakn Krim Wak Doyok: • Cuci bersih tangan anda. • Tuang Krim Wak Doyok secukupnya di telapak tangan anda, secukupnya saja tidak perlu terlalu banyak. • Oleskan pada bagaian yang ingin anda tumbuhkan bulu/rambut seperti jambang, kumis, jenggot, atau bulu dada. • Pijat lembut dan pelan di daerah tersebut hingga krim benar-benar terserap dengan baik. • Diamkan hingga kurang lebih 5-10 menit. • Untuk hasil yang maksimal, gunakan krim Wak Doyok 2 kali sehari sesudah anda selesai

