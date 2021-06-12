Successfully reported this slideshow.
Technology
Jun. 12, 2021

Artificial intelligence Fyndhere

We may feel that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained a lot of buzz in recent years, but the truth is that it has been in existence since the 1950s. When scientists, researchers and programmers had started developing computers, they had this concept of artificial intelligence in mind. Giving computers the ability to perform tasks and calculations just like the human mind was and has been on their mind.


It is an intelligence possesses by a machine which is programme to behave, think and act like a human mind. It focuses on making the machine “smart” in a way. The basic aim of AI is to learn, know the cause of why things happen and to solve complex problems.

  1. 1.  Download Now Arti몭cial Intelligence Introduction We may feel that Arti몭cial Intelligence (AI) has gained a lot of buzz in recent years, but the truth is that it has been in existence since the 1950s. When scientists, researchers and programmers had started developing computers, they had this concept of arti몭cial intelligence in mind. Giving computers the ability to perform tasks and calculations just like the human mind was and has been on their mind. It is an intelligence possesses by a machine which is programme to behave, think and act like a human mind. It focuses on making the machine “smart” in a way. The basic aim of AI is to learn, know the cause of why things happen and to solve complex problems. Nowadays, AI has leveled up to a level far above computers just being used for calculations or performing tasks. It has evolved to the level of having psychological thinking capabilities, understanding languages and so much more. With its application in robots now. AI is gaining importance for use in industries like banking, healthcare, e-commerce, travel, entertainment etc.   Companies leveraging Arti몭cial Intelligence
  2. 2. Starbucks:  This co몭ee company never fails to innovate. “Deep Brew”, which is one of the major Starbucks initiatives, has used AI for 3 aspects. The 몭rst one is streamlining the inventory in stores. The second one is where they have started with automatic espresso machines which have sensors to check the 몭ll level and need low maintenance. The third one is the use in Starbucks Reward Loyalty program where consumer preferences are carefully analyse to personalise their experience. Net몭ix: The movie thumbnails and recommendations are updated as per the viewing history of the user with the help of AI. This helps the users to choose movies in much better and quicker way. In that way even programs which are relevant to you always appear in the suggestions. Tesla: This electric vehicle brand makes use of sensors in order to perceive the environment and surroundings. It is use in order to make the driving experience easy, convenient and safe. No wonder people can easily rely on it and sleep while the car drives itself safely. Even if the car is left alone, it auto parks itself by taking care. Sephora: It has a visual artist which helps people to experience the look on their facial avatar before buying the products. Based on the past purchases and preferences, it suggests products which customers may prefer to buy. There are many more making use of arti몭cial intelligence for their operations. Thus , we can see that companies are using arti몭cial intelligence to their own advantage in order to make the customer journey smooth and market their products as per their needs and facilitate consumer purchase behaviour. Having said that, people also fear that soon, computers and robots will be eligible to do their jobs and their roles may get obsolete very soon. However, still a long process and if done keeping the pros and cons in mind, such problems will not take place in future. The Fyndhere associates you with various dealers around and permits you to contrast costs with the best proposals from merchants on genuine products. To know more visit now.    Products Features About Follow Us
