Pure Flour from Europe: Quality, Safety and Versatility

Jan. 17, 2022
Food

The European milling industry produces wheat flour of the highest quality while producing the safety and quality is the most important part considered. We look forward to maintaining all levels of excellence and constant challenges that the milling industry takes very seriously.

  1. 1. Pure Flour from Europe Italy imports more than 60 percent of its needs of soft wheat. Each year, tirelessly, our Millers identify the best grains cultivated in the most fertile area of the world. Only these are worthy of being transformed into flour by our Millers. The Italian cake industry has become a part of history and has dictated many of the main culinary trends in the last decades. Just
  2. 2. think of Italian Panettone and Pandoro, traditionally eaten in Italy to celebrate Christmas or the Easter Colomba sweet bread, a symbol of peace and friendship among nations. Pastry products, cakes and biscuits are other symbols of Italian cuisine: Did you know, for example, that each region in Italy uses local flair and
  3. 3. tradition to make pastries and cakes that reflect the local environment and history. Some sweets are so local that they’re protected by law to ensure the authentic dish is only produced in the region where it originated!
  4. 4. The pizza, a universal symbol of the Italian way of life, is made from a dough of flour, water and yeast and in its most traditional version, dressed simply with oil, tomato sauce and mozzarella. The best way to indulge your senses and your spirit. Just try one!
  5. 5. The European milling industry produces wheat flour of the highest quality while producing the safety and quality is the most important part considered. We look forward to maintaining all levels of excellence and constant challenges that the milling industry takes very seriously.

