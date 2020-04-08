Virtual Bolt Workshop - Dell - April 8 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bolt Workshop Virtual 8 APRIL 2020
Meet our Presenters BOLT WORKSHOP2 John Laffey Senior Sales Engineer, NorCal ● The O.G. Party Llama ● Been around for a co...
BOLT WORKSHOP3
Progress… But BOLT WORKSHOP4 VMware Cloud Foundation/Builder Hybrid-Cloud Software Defined Data Center VMware Cloud Servic...
Create More Speed BOLT WORKSHOP5 VMware Cloud Foundation/Builder Hybrid-Cloud Software Defined Data Center VMware Cloud Se...
All About Bolt • Bolt provides a simple way to execute agentless automation against remote hosts • Zero requirements to th...
Environment Setup • Create a Bolt playground directory (i.e. ~/boltworkshop or c:usersyouboltworkshop) • Create a Boltdir ...
Using Bolt • Bolt command line syntax: bolt [command|script|task|plan] run <name> --targets <targets> [options] • To run a...
BOLT WORKSHOP10 Lab One: Bolt Command
Lab One Instructions (A Long Command For A Ping!) • Student Bolt Instances Linux: db4820-$nix#.classroom.puppet.com (Use f...
Easing Bolt Configuration http://www.puppet.com/docs/bolt • Bolt provides ways to make repetitive tasks more efficient • U...
Bolt Configuration File • Bolt supports a configuration file to manage default configuration settings • The configuration ...
Bolt Configuration File Syntax http://www.puppet.com/docs/bolt/latest/bolt_configuration_options.html modulepath: "/path/o...
BOLT WORKSHOP15 Lab Two: Use Bolt with bolt.yaml
Lab Two Instructions (Making some Defaults) 1. Create a Boltdir directory in your playground folder 2. Create Boltdir/bolt...
Bolt Inventory • Bolt supports an inventory file to maintain a list of known targets • The inventory file is YAML and can ...
Bolt Inventory groups: - name: group_name targets: - IP_address_or_name_of_node1 - IP_address_or_name_of_node2 config: tra...
BOLT WORKSHOP19 Lab Three: Build an Inventory File
Lab Three Reference 1. Create an inventory.yaml in your workshop folder 2. One group for your Linux node, connecting over ...
BOLT WORKSHOP21 Lab Four: Use Bolt with Inventory
Lab Four Reference (Using our Inventory) 1. Run bolt command run 'ping 8.8.8.8 -c2’ --targets linux 1. Run bolt command ru...
The Boltdir To assist in packaging Bolt with source code, Bolt supports a Boltdir When Bolt sees a directory called ./Bolt...
Running Scripts • Bolt will copy the script file to the remote host and run it in the native shell • Linux = Bash • Window...
BOLT WORKSHOP25 Lab Five: Run Scripts with Bolt
Lab Five Instructions (Running a Script) 1. On your laptop, recreate the time_sync.ps1 script at http://bit.ly/boltws-time...
What did we cover? • Using Bolt to scale and run commands across multiple types of operating systems (Windows, Linux) • Us...
What’s on tap for next week! • Tasks – Taking our scripts and make them documented with usable parameters • Plans – Creati...
BOLT WORKSHOP29 Next Week: Tasks Plans Modules See you next week! 4/15/2020
Virtual Bolt Workshop - Dell - April 8 2020
