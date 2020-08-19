NEWTONS LAWS OF MOTION

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Newton’s Laws of Motion LESSON BY: NKOSI MME 215002449
Newton’s Laws of Motion  Newton’s 1st Law of Motion( Law of Inertia). Newton’s 2nd Law of Motion( Fnet=ma). Newton’s 3r...
Word from the presenter. Many people have this paradigm that science is not real, however I do not blame them. If somethin...
Newton’s 1st Law of Motion -An object in no motion will remain in no motion, and an object in motion will continue to be i...
What is Inertia It is said to be the tendency of an object or a body to resist changes in its velocity, whether that objec...
Continuing……
Continuing…… The ball on the previous slide will remain stationary forever, unless someone comes and kick it. Furthermor...
Continuing…… Why then do we observe everyday objects in motion slowing down and be at rest? -It is because of the force of...
Then what is Friction?
Continuing……
Newton’s 2nd Law of Motion -The acceleration of an object as produced by a net force is directly proportional to the magni...
Continuing…..
Mathematical representation… 𝐹𝑛𝑒𝑡 = 𝑚𝑎 Fnet→ total forces acting on that object, measured in Newtons(N) m→ mass of an obje...
Continuing….. Newton’s 2nd Law proves that different masses accelerate to the earth at the same rate, but with different f...
Classwork 1. What acceleration will result when a 12 N net force applied to a 3 kg object? A 6 kg object? 2. A net force o...
Newton’s 3rd Law of Motion In simpler terms Newtons 3rd Law states that for every cation there is an equal opposite reacti...
Continuing…..
Continuing…..
The End Hopefully you enjoyed the lesson. Thank you for your time. Looking forward to meet you in the following lesson.
REFERENCES Judan M.D(2016), L5-Newton’s Laws of Motion. Available from Slide Share at https://www.slideshare.net/judan1970...
REFERENCES Smith L(2014)Chapter 2: The Laws of Motion. Available from Slides Share at https://www.slideshare.net/LauraSmit...
Your best quote that reflects your approach… “It’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” - NEIL ARMSTRONG
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

NEWTONS LAWS OF MOTION

23 views

Published on

THEORY PART OF NEWTONS LAWS

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

NEWTONS LAWS OF MOTION

  1. 1. Newton’s Laws of Motion LESSON BY: NKOSI MME 215002449
  2. 2. Newton’s Laws of Motion  Newton’s 1st Law of Motion( Law of Inertia). Newton’s 2nd Law of Motion( Fnet=ma). Newton’s 3rd Law of Motion( Action-Reaction Law).
  3. 3. Word from the presenter. Many people have this paradigm that science is not real, however I do not blame them. If something is taught but not made relevant to your everyday life, you will believe that it is non-real. This lesson seeks to relate science into your everyday life and bring the awareness that science is real and is applicable in our everyday life. Let us learn together, and explore the wonders of this world. Enjoy the lesson.
  4. 4. Newton’s 1st Law of Motion -An object in no motion will remain in no motion, and an object in motion will continue to be in motion at a constant velocity, unless an unbalanced force acts on it. What does this Law means? -It simply means if you were to roll a tennis ball in a flat surface it should continue moving at a constant velocity and never stops, unless an outside unbalanced force acts on it. And if the same tennis ball was stationary it should remain stationary forever, unless an unbalanced force acts on it.
  5. 5. What is Inertia It is said to be the tendency of an object or a body to resist changes in its velocity, whether that object is in motion or motionless.
  6. 6. Continuing……
  7. 7. Continuing…… The ball on the previous slide will remain stationary forever, unless someone comes and kick it. Furthermore, if it was in motion it will continue to move at a constant velocity, unless an unbalanced force acts on it or it is stopped by a net.
  8. 8. Continuing…… Why then do we observe everyday objects in motion slowing down and be at rest? -It is because of the force of friction. -Every object on planet Earth is under the influence of friction.
  9. 9. Then what is Friction?
  10. 10. Continuing……
  11. 11. Newton’s 2nd Law of Motion -The acceleration of an object as produced by a net force is directly proportional to the magnitude of the net force, and inversely proportional to the mass of that object. What does that really mean? -It means that the acceleration of an object depends on the net force acting on that object. For instance, If you were to push a desk, if you apply more force the desk will accelerate more and if you apply less force the desk will accelerate less. So, the higher the force, the higher the acceleration.
  12. 12. Continuing…..
  13. 13. Mathematical representation… 𝐹𝑛𝑒𝑡 = 𝑚𝑎 Fnet→ total forces acting on that object, measured in Newtons(N) m→ mass of an object, measured in kg a→ acceleration of an object, measured in m/s2
  14. 14. Continuing….. Newton’s 2nd Law proves that different masses accelerate to the earth at the same rate, but with different forces. • We know that objects with different masses accelerate to the ground at the same rate. • However, because of the 2nd Law we know that they don’t hit the ground with the same Force.
  15. 15. Classwork 1. What acceleration will result when a 12 N net force applied to a 3 kg object? A 6 kg object? 2. A net force of 16 N causes a mass to accelerate at a rate of 5 m/s2. Determine the mass. 3. How much force is needed to accelerate a 66 kg skier 1 m/s2? 4. What is the force on a 1000 kg elevator that is falling freely at 9.8 m/s2?
  16. 16. Newton’s 3rd Law of Motion In simpler terms Newtons 3rd Law states that for every cation there is an equal opposite reaction. For instance if you punch a wall, it simultaneously hit back with the same force you applied.
  17. 17. Continuing…..
  18. 18. Continuing…..
  19. 19. The End Hopefully you enjoyed the lesson. Thank you for your time. Looking forward to meet you in the following lesson.
  20. 20. REFERENCES Judan M.D(2016), L5-Newton’s Laws of Motion. Available from Slide Share at https://www.slideshare.net/judan1970/unit-6-lesson-65-newtons-laws-of-motion?qid=59b199f7- d667-4e30-9275-cecc3687e52a&v=&b=&from_search=2 ( Accessed 17 August 2020) Logos Academy(2010) Newton’s Laws of Motion. Available from Slide Share at https://www.slideshare.net/logosacademyeduec/newtons-laws-of-motion-5224731?qid=af83492e- 9dd7-413a-9508-b1c2034d8959&v=&b=&from_search=1 ( Accessed 17 August 2020) Anderson I(2013), Objects in Motion-04Newton’s Laws of Motion. Available from Slide Share at https://www.slideshare.net/portlester/newtons-laws-of-motion- 25267224?qid=08d1f0ca-7bd9-4e8d-8335-a6cefe4fadd6&v=&b=&from_search=5 ( Accessed 17 August 2020)
  21. 21. REFERENCES Smith L(2014)Chapter 2: The Laws of Motion. Available from Slides Share at https://www.slideshare.net/LauraSmith15/force-powerpoint ( Accessed 17 August 2020) Boggio K(2015) Newton’s Three Laws of Motion. Available from Slides at https://www.slideshare.net/KimBoggio/laws-of-motion-46672628?qid=0a48b6f2-f15b-4b1e- 8c74-8533a1180af3&v=&b=&from_search=8 ( Accessed 17 August 2020)
  22. 22. Your best quote that reflects your approach… “It’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” - NEIL ARMSTRONG

×