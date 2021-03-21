Punita V. Solanki. About Myself & An Introduction to OT March 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Punita V. Solanki Occupational Therapist & Hand Therapist MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions) (Occupation...
About Myself as a Professional “The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand and the determination tha...
Current Work Affiliation Freelance Occupational Therapist in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, in the fie...
My Fields of Interest www.orthorehab.in Expertise Pre & Post-Operative Care on In-patient and Outpatient Basis: Orthopaedi...
Life Life ADCR (Advanced Diploma in Clinical Research) from April, 2013 to December, 2013 from Academy for Clinical Excell...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki International Certifications Passed Youth Fitness Trainer’s Certification by International Spor...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki National Certifications Certified to use Physical Agent Modalities: As an Adjunct to Occupation...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Work Experience Worked as a Visiting Consultant Occupational Therapist at NM Medical, Malad Wes...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Work Experience Senior Associate at Capita India Pvt. Ltd., Address: Godrej and Boyce Compound,...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Work Experience Assistant Professor from 01.01.2006 to 31.01.2013 at Seth G. S. Medical College...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Additional Work Experience Experience also gained in Home Based Therapy in the field of Orthopa...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience A certificate of appreciation was awarded for contribution towards the...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience Elected as an Executive Committee Member of the All India Occupational...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience A certificate of appreciation was awarded in recognition of the valuab...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience A certificate of appreciation was awarded in recognition of the valuab...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience I was appointed as a Chairperson for Faculty Sessions, for the 5th Ann...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience Appointed as a Chairperson for Faculty Sessions, for the 4th Annual Na...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience Invited as a Moderator for a Scientific Session at the 3rd Annual Nati...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience Honorary Reviewer for some national and international journals such as...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience A certificate was awarded for contribution to the scientific program a...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Pa...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Pa...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Pa...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Pa...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Pa...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Pa...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Pa...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Pa...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Presentations after Post-graduation Punita Vasant Solanki, Stephen Brian Austin S...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Dissertation Presentation during Post-graduate Program PV Solanki, KP Mulgaonkar,...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Presentation & Poster during Undergraduate & Post-graduate Program Punita V. Sola...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Publications Solanki PV, Srivastava AK. Musculoskeletal sciences and work rehabilitation - A sp...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Publications Solanki PV, Srivastava AK, Oberai S. Need for the publication of a national associ...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Publications Solanki PV, Srivastava AK, Oberai S, Lakshmanan S. Editorial: The Indian Journal o...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Publications Ashwinikumar A. Raut, Nirmala N. Rege, Firoz M. Tadvi, Punita V. Solanki, Kirti R....
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Publications Punita Vasant Solanki, Stephen Brian Austin Sams, Indira Ramesh Kenkre, Sapna Gula...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Guide for UG Interns Projects Neha Kelaskar, Pooja Jethani, Jyothi Sundaram, Vina Nimbolkar, Pu...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Guide for UG Interns Projects Chaitanya U. Mantri, Pratik P. Dhage, Punita V. Solanki: “Observa...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Guide for PG Dissertation Tejeshwari Nemichand Baghele, Punita Vasant Solanki: Effectiveness of...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Guide for PG Dissertation Dhananjay Uttamrao Bhaskar, Punita Vasant Solanki: To study the effec...
Life Life Life Member of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association with Membership Number: L-2022/96/59/11 & Academic...
Life Life Life Member of Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR) since April 2012 with Membership Registration Number:...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Other Activities Participated as an AIOTA member and organizing team member in the World Occupa...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Other Activities Participated as a Volunteer in the seminar on “Holistic Approach to Ankylosing...
Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Other Activities Appeared for MS-CIT (Maharashtra State Certificate in Information Technology) ...
Life Life About Myself as a Person I am a young (mid adulthood phase of life) Indian women. I am an Occupational Therapist...
Life Life About Myself as a Person I love Drawing, Crafts, Painting, Reading, Writing, Teaching, Attending Medical Camps &...
Life Life About Myself as a Person Quotes/Teachings that I have been following all my life: Work is Worship. Time is Money...
Life Life Rewards My Rewards are: My patient’s satisfaction and their return to original life chores and a genuine “smile”...
Life Life National Award In appreciation and recognition of the academic and professional achievements (based on qualifica...
Life Life National Award Conferred with the AIOTA’s Professional Excellence Award during the inaugural function of the 56t...
Life Life Professional References Mr. Stephen Brian Austin Sams (Ex-Professor & Head of Occupational Therapy School at Set...
About Occupational Therapy PunitaV. Solanki "Occupational therapy is a client centered health profession concerned with pr...
About Occupational Therapy PunitaV. Solanki “Occupational therapists use careful analysis of physical, environmental, psyc...
Where do Occupational Therapists' Work? PunitaV. Solanki “Occupational therapists work with all age groups and in a wide r...
How do Occupational Therapists' Work? PunitaV. Solanki Assessment: “The occupational therapy process is based on initial a...
How do Occupational Therapists' Work? PunitaV. Solanki Reference: http://www.wfot.org Intervention: “Intervention focuses ...
Occupational Therapy Intervention Continuum PunitaV. Solanki Reference: Chapter 3: The Intervention Continuum. In “Occupat...
Occupational Therapy Interventions PunitaV. Solanki Reference: Chapter 3: The Intervention Continuum. In “Occupational The...
Occupational Therapy Interventions PunitaV. Solanki Reference: Chapter 3: The Intervention Continuum. In “Occupational The...
Occupational Therapy Interventions PunitaV. Solanki Reference: Chapter 3: The Intervention Continuum. In “Occupational The...
Core Content of Occupational Therapy Interventions PunitaV. Solanki Reference: Ingrid Söderback - Chapter 1: Genesis of th...
Occupational Therapy adds life to years. The best kind of work can be: to get others back to theirs. For More Details Visi...
Punita V. Solanki. About Myself & An Introduction to OT March 2021

An introduction to my work as an occupational therapist and about occupational therapy

Published in: Healthcare
Punita V. Solanki. About Myself & An Introduction to OT March 2021

  1. 1. Punita V. Solanki Occupational Therapist & Hand Therapist MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions) (Occupational Therapy Training School & Centre at Seth G. S. Medical College & King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Mumbai University, Maharashtra, India) Advanced Diploma in Clinical Research (ADCR) (ACE at Bombay College of Pharmacy, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India) Mobile Number: +91-9820621352 [For Official Use: Phone Calls/Text Message] +91-9167180215 [For Personal Use: Text Message/WhatsApp Only] Email id: therapistindia@gmail.com orthorehab.punita@gmail.com Website: www.orthorehab.in Occupational Therapy: Living Life to its Fullest
  2. 2. About Myself as a Professional “The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand .” ~ Vince Lombardi www.orthorehab.in
  3. 3. Current Work Affiliation Freelance Occupational Therapist in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, in the field of Adult and Paediatric Orthopaedic (Musculoskeletal) Rehabilitation and Hand Therapy. (Since 1st June, 2015) Visiting Consultant Occupational Therapist (Orthopaedic Rehabilitation) C/o AR Orthopaedic & ICU Hospital, New Era Theater Compound, S. V. Road, Opposite Alka Vihar Hotel, Malad West, Mumbai - 400064, Maharashtra, India. (Since 19th May, 2019). Telephone Number: +91-22-28882288 / 28882266 (https://arorthopaedic.com) Timings: Mondays to Saturdays: 9.00 am to 11.00 am (On Prior Appointments Only) Visiting Consultant Occupational Therapist (Orthopaedic Rehabilitation) C/o AR Orthopaedic Clinic, 15/129, Siddharth Nagar Road No. 5, Near Prabodhan Krida Bhavan, Behind Goregaon Police Station, Lane Next to Maharashtra Medical Store, Goregaon West, Mumbai - 400062, Maharashtra, India (Since 17th March, 2021). Telephone Number: +91-9324492044 (https://arorthopaedic.com) Timings: Tuesdays and Fridays: 11.30 am to 1.30 pm (On Prior Appointments Only) Visiting Hand Therapist, C/o Kanchi Nursing Home, Rajnigandha Shopping Centre, Gokuldham, Opposite Krishna Mandir, Goregaon East, Mumbai-400063, Maharashtra, India. (Since 23rd July, 2016). Telephone Number: +91-22-28401432 (http://drapurvapatel.com) Timings: Every Saturdays: 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm www.orthorehab.in
  4. 4. My Fields of Interest www.orthorehab.in Expertise Pre & Post-Operative Care on In-patient and Outpatient Basis: Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Musculoskeletal Sciences): Assessment, Treatment Planning and Execution and Follow-up Care and Guidance on Home Therapy Program Execution Children’s Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Adult and Older Adult’s Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Skeletal-Trauma Care after Definitive Orthopaedic Management Sports Exercise Therapy and Hand Therapy Back School and Spine Care Joint Disorders: Pre- and Post-Operative Rehabilitation Preventive Health-Education Exercise Science, Youth Fitness, Level I Mat Pilates Therapy, Myofascial Release Therapy, Kinesio Taping KT1 Fundamentals and KT2 Advanced, Physical Agent Modalities as an Adjunct to Occupational Therapy Experience Academic, Clinical and Administration Experience in an Institutional Setup Primary, and Secondary Clinical Research Research Ethics Endnote, and Mendeley Reference Managers Medical Writing, and Medical Editing Organizing Workshops and Conferences Faculty for Workshops and Conferences Interests Documentation, Medical Writing, and Medical Editing Electronic Health Record Skills (Strengths) Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Basic Excel, Basic DTP Skills Good Communication, Good Inter-Personal Skills, Optimal Team Spirit, Proactive Attitude, Creative Thinking, and Time Management Skills (Areas of Improvement & Training) Advanced Excel Applied Statistics Data Management and Data Analysis Software
  5. 5. Life Life ADCR (Advanced Diploma in Clinical Research) from April, 2013 to December, 2013 from Academy for Clinical Excellence at Bombay College of Pharmacy, Santacruz East in First Attempt. (76% - Grade A) 1st Rank in ADCR - XVIII Batch. MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions) passed in May, 1998 from Seth G. S. Medical College & King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Mumbai University in First Attempt. (56.63%) BSc (Occupational Therapy) passed in November, 1995 from Seth G. S. Medical College & King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Mumbai University in First Attempt. (63.71%) HSC (Science) passed in March, 1992 from S. S. & L. S. Patkar College of Arts & Science, Goregaon, HSC Board, Maharashtra, India, in First Attempt. (Distinction in PCB: 87.33%) SSC passed in March, 1990 from Children’s Academy, Malad, SSC Board, Maharashtra, India, in First Attempt. (Distinction: 80.85%) PunitaV. Solanki Educational Qualifications www.orthorehab.in
  6. 6. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki International Certifications Passed Youth Fitness Trainer’s Certification by International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA-USA), with 90.4% & is valid from 3rd February 2011 to 3rd February, 2015 with Certification ID No.: 309903. Passed Level I Pilates Mat Foundation Beginner and Intermediate Teacher Certification Program by Pilates Institute of America, with the score of 90%. Certificate is valid till 31st January, 2014. Completed American Heart Association’s (AHA) “Heartsaver First Aid Program”. Completed Kinesio Taping KT1 Fundamentals and KT2 Advanced Course with the course code number - 11IN01-000-1F-081012- KTAIIN-IN, for 16 hours. Achieved “Thera-Band Academy Instructor Level 3” after participating in Train the Trainer Workshop by Thera-Band Academy at New Delhi, which is valid till 2nd September, 2013. www.orthorehab.in
  7. 7. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki National Certifications Certified to use Physical Agent Modalities: As an Adjunct to Occupational Therapy by Academic Council of Occupational Therapy (ACOT) of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) in December, 2012 with 26 contact hours. Appeared for MS-CIT (Maharashtra State Certificate in Information Technology) Examination through Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Mumbai and passed with a score of 90 marks out of 100, on 27th July, 2006, at Keerti Computer Institute, Mumbai suburb. Have been participating in national as well as international conferences, workshops, courses as a delegate and a faculty & an observer, since January, 1996 till date, as a means of continuing professional education to update professional knowledge and skills in academic, research and clinical areas. www.orthorehab.in
  8. 8. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Work Experience Worked as a Visiting Consultant Occupational Therapist at NM Medical, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, on percentage sharing basis, in the evening hours between 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm on week days and in the morning hours on Sundays, from 10th August, 2015 to 29th February, 2020. (www.nmmedical.com) Manager, Medical Communications at Mool Tatvam Consulting LLP at 1003 A & B, Kamlacharan CCS Ltd., Plot No. 179/180, Jawahar Nagar Road No. 2, Goregaon West, Mumbai-400104, Maharashtra, India, from 24.04.2017 to 12.09.2017, Mondays to Fridays: 9.00 am to 6.00 pm. Telephone Number: +91-22-65342688. Website: www.mooltatvam.com Job Profile: Lead & manage medical content development and communication initiatives (e.g.) Continuing Medical Education (CME) Slide Decks, Marketing Slide Decks, Patient Education Slide Decks, Patient Education Booklets, Leave Behind Leaflets (LBLs), Patient’s and Doctor’s Advisory Board Transcripts etc. Worked as a Visiting Onsite Therapist for Orange Rx of Viron Workplace Solution’s Placement at Ocwen Financial Solutions Private Limited, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. (1st & 3rd Wednesdays of Every Month from 3.00 pm to 9.00 pm) on contract basis from 04.11.2015 to 21.09.2016. www.orthorehab.in
  9. 9. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Work Experience Senior Associate at Capita India Pvt. Ltd., Address: Godrej and Boyce Compound, Gate 2A, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West). Mumbai- 400079. Maharashtra, India. Tel. No.: (India): +91-22-40425831. Website: www.capita.co.uk Job Hours: Mondays to Fridays: 10.00 am to 7.00 pm. In Knowledge Services (Health Research & Consulting) Department from 02.05.2014 to 01.05.2015. (As contracted by Hinduja Global Solutions [HGS] International Services Private Limited) Recognitions at Capita, India: Work recognized by a Spot Award on 13th August, 2014 by the management team at Capita India Private Limited. Won a Spot Quiz on Risk and Compliance Awareness Day on 8th January, 2015 at Capita India Private Limited. Awarded with the “Star of the Quarter” for the work done during the fourth quarter of the year 2014, as presented on 29th January, 2015 by the management team at Capita India Private Limited. Consultant Occupational Therapist from 01.03.2013 to 12.07.2014 in Private Sector in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. (Aastha Multi Speciality Hospital at Kandivali West, Kanchi Nursing Home at Goregaon East, and House Calls/Home Visits) www.orthorehab.in
  10. 10. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Work Experience Assistant Professor from 01.01.2006 to 31.01.2013 at Seth G. S. Medical College & King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Lecturer from 27.04.2001 to 31.12.2005 at Seth G. S. Medical College & King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Junior Occupational Therapist from 01.08.1998 to 26.04.2001 at Seth G. S. Medical College & King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Part-time Junior Occupational Therapist from 05.06.1998 to 31.07.1998 at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Senior Demonstratorship from 02.12.1996 to 01.12.1997 at Seth G. S. Medical College & King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Junior Demonstratorship from 04.04.1996 to 03.10.1996 at Seth G. S. Medical College & King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. www.orthorehab.in
  11. 11. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Additional Work Experience Experience also gained in Home Based Therapy in the field of Orthopaedic and Neurological Rehabilitation and in Private Practice at Orthopaedic Nursing Home, Orthopaedic Consultation Clinic and with an Orthotist & Prosthetist, for several years. Appointed as a Member of Special Medical Board constituted by the competent authority, MHT-CET 2007 at Directorate of Medical Education & Research from 03.07.2007 to 09.07.2007 for Disability Evaluation of students claiming admission for medical courses in Physical Handicap Quota. And on 02.08.2011 for Disability Evaluation of a student claiming admission for MBBS Course in Physical Handicap Quota, along with other medical & allied health professionals. Provided Occupational Therapy Services at Shree Bidada Sarvodaya Trust, Village - Bidada, Taluka - Mandvi, Kutch, Gujarat, India, during the Rehabilitation Camp (Adult Orthopaedic Camp) for 3 days held from 05.01.2003 to 07.01.2003 & during the Paediatric Orthopaedic Camp for 3 days held from 10.11.2006 to 12.11.2006. Visiting Occupational Therapist with Multiple Sclerosis Society of India, Mumbai Chapter, Maharashtra, India, from April, 1996 to September, 1997. www.orthorehab.in
  12. 12. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience A certificate of appreciation was awarded for contribution towards the scientific program as Pre-Conference Judge for research paper submissions and during Conference Judge for Students’ Scientific Session at the 58th virtual annual national conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) i.e. the first virtual OTICON’2021, held on 6th and 7th March, 2021, organized by the AIOTA A certificate of appreciation was awarded for contribution towards the conference as the organizing committee member in registration committee at the 58th virtual annual national conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) i.e. the first virtual OTICON’2021, held on 6th and 7th March, 2021, organized by the AIOTA Accepted responsibility of an Editor for the Indian Journal of Occupational Therapy (IJOT) since April, 2020 for a tenure of four years till March, 2024. (https://www.aiota.org/ & www.ijotonweb.org) www.orthorehab.in
  13. 13. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience Elected as an Executive Committee Member of the All India Occupational Therapists’ Association (AIOTA) for the term of four years from April, 2020 to March, 2024. The results of which were declared during the general body meeting at OTICON’2020 and certificate was issued by the AIOTA Election Chairman on 18th January, 2020 during the valedictory function. A certificate of appreciation was awarded for contribution towards the scientific program as Judge for Students’ Scientific Session and as a Member of eSouvenir Committee at the 57th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) i.e. OTICON’2020, held at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai from 16th to 18th January, 2020, organized by Occupational Therapy School & Centre, Seth GSMC and KEM Hospital and the Mumbai Branch, AIOTA. Elected & appointed as a Secretary of the Society for Hand Therapy, India for the term of five years from January, 2020 to December, 2024. The results of which were declared online in December, 2019 by Election Chairperson and appointment letter was issued by the President in January, 2020 meeting. www.orthorehab.in
  14. 14. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience A certificate of appreciation was awarded in recognition of the valuable contribution and services as a Chairperson, Scientific Program Committee for the 56th annual national conference of the AIOTA i.e. OTICON’2019 held at GMC and PGIMER, Chandigarh, India from 8th to 10th February, 2019. A letter of appreciation was awarded in recognition of the valuable contribution as an organizer for the Live and Webinar COTE on “Health Conditions in Children and Adolescents” organized by AIOTA in collaboration with Chapters/Branches of AIOTA under the aegis of ACOT on 14th May 2018, from 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm at AIOTA Headquarter in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India A certificate of appreciation was awarded in recognition of the valuable contribution as a Convener for the 1st National Intensive Live and Webinar COTE on “Science and Ethics of Research Methodology and Art of Writing Research” from 22nd to 25th April, 2018 organized at AIOTA Headquarter in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India www.orthorehab.in
  15. 15. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience A certificate of appreciation was awarded in recognition of the valuable contribution as a Judge for Scientific Session at the 55th Annual National Conference of AIOTA i.e. OTICON’2018 organized from 16th to 18th February, 2018 at Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. Served as a Co/Joint Organizing Secretary and Scientific Committee Chairperson; Writer and Editor of the Souvenir for the 6th Annual National Conference of Society for Hand Therapy, India, to be held in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India from 22nd to 23rd September, 2017, organized in collaboration with the 41st Annual National Conference of Indian Society for Surgery of the Hand (ISSH). www.isshcon2017.com and www.societyforhandtherapyindia.in A certificate was awarded for contribution towards the scientific program as a Scientific Committee Member at the 54th Annual National Conference (OTICON’2017) of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) held at Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, from 17th to 19th February, 2017, organized by Rajasthan Branch of AIOTA. www.orthorehab.in
  16. 16. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience I was appointed as a Chairperson for Faculty Sessions, for the 5th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy (SHT), India, held on 30th September, 2016 & 1st October, 2016, at Goa Medical College & Hospital, in Bambolim, Goa, India. I was appointed as a Judge for Paper Presentations, for the 5th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy (SHT), India, held on 30th September, 2016 & 1st October, 2016, at Goa Medical College & Hospital, in Bambolim, Goa, India. Accepted responsibility of an Associate Editor for the Indian Journal of Occupational Therapy (IJOT) since April, 2016 for a tenure of four years till March, 2020. (https://www.aiota.org/ & www.ijotonweb.org) A certificate was awarded for contribution to the scientific program as Judge for pre-conference scientific papers evaluation in the 53rd Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA), OTICON, held at Chennai from 29th to 31st January, 2016, organized by SRM College of Occupational Therapy, SRM University and Tamil Nadu Branch of AIOTA. www.orthorehab.in
  17. 17. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience Appointed as a Chairperson for Faculty Sessions, for the 4th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy, India, held on 12th & 13th December, 2015 at B. J. Government Medical College & Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Worked as a Chairperson for Scientific Committee for the 4th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy, India, held on 12th & 13th December, 2015 at B. J. Government Medical College & Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Worked as the Editor of the Souvenir of the 4th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy, India, held on 12th & 13th December, 2015 at B. J. Government Medical College & Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Elected & appointed as an Executive Committee Member of the Society for Hand Therapy (SHT), India, for the term of five years from January, 2015 to December, 2019, after the election results declared during the 3rd Annual National Conference of SHT, India, in September, 2014. www.orthorehab.in
  18. 18. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience Invited as a Moderator for a Scientific Session at the 3rd Annual National Conference of Society for Hand Therapy, India on 14th September, 2014 at Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Appointed as an Examiner by the Society for Hand Therapy, India for Certification in Hand Therapy Examination held on 12th May, 2013 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. A certificate was awarded for contribution to the scientific program as a Judge for Scientific Paper Presentations and Scientific Exhibits at the 50th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) held at Trivandrum, Kerala, India, from 26th to 28th February, 2013, organized by Kerala Branch of AIOTA. Accepted responsibility of an Review Board Member & Assistant Editor for the Indian Journal of Occupational Therapy (IJOT) since May-August, 2012 & May-August, 2014 respectively, till March, 2016. www.orthorehab.in
  19. 19. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience Honorary Reviewer for some national and international journals such as Journal of Medical Thesis, Indian Journal of Pain, Journal of Novel Physiotherapy and Physical Rehabilitation etc. Organized a one day workshop on “Good Clinical Practice” at Seth G. S. Medical College and K. E. M Hospital, Parel, Mumbai on 8th May 2012, for professionals and students. Workshop was approved by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences with approval number: MUHS/E6/Workshop/1657 dated 03.05.2012. Worked as a Member of Committee of Academic Research Ethics (CARE) of Seth G. S. Medical College and K. E. M Hospital, Mumbai from 14th November, 2011 to 31st December, 2012 for a period of one year. Was invited to review the OT/PT projects (23 projects) as an Independent Consultant by the Committee of Academic Research Ethics (CARE) of Seth G. S. Medical College and K. E. M Hospital, Mumbai on 15th February, 2011 and had attended the CARE meeting on 23rd February, 2011. www.orthorehab.in
  20. 20. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Academic Work Experience A certificate was awarded for contribution to the scientific program as Judge for pre conference scientific papers evaluation in the 48th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) held at Chennai from 9th to 11th January, 2011, organized by Tamil Nadu Branch of AIOTA. A certificate was conferred in appreciation and recognition of the services rendered as a Pre Conference Judge of a Paper in Competitive Category for the 45th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) held at Nagpur from 11th to 13th January, 2008. A certificate was conferred in appreciation and recognition of the services rendered as Member of Scientific Committee for the 44th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) held at Indore from 12th to 14th January, 2007. A certificate was conferred in appreciation and recognition of the services rendered as Member of Finance Committee for the 37th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) held at Mumbai in January, 2000. www.orthorehab.in
  21. 21. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Panel Discussion Invited as a guest faculty to deliver talks on “Study Designs in Hand Therapy Research” and “Hand Therapists Approach Towards Complex Regional Pain Syndrome” during the 7th annual national conference of the Society for Hand Therapy, India i.e. SHTICON’2019 organized in collaboration with 43rd annual national conference of the Indian Society for Surgery of the Hand i.e. ISSHCON’2019 on 13th and 14th September, 2019, at Puri, Odisha, India. Invited as a resource faculty to deliver a COTE seminar on “Striving for Excellence in Occupational Therapy Research: Indian vs. Global - Presentation & Publication Context” organized by the Mumbai Branch of the AIOTA on 7th August, 2019, between 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm, at Seth G. S. Medical College and KEM Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. www.orthorehab.in
  22. 22. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Panel Discussion Moderated a Panel Discussion titled “Purposeful Occupation- and Activities-Based Hand Rehabilitation: Current Evidence!” and the Panel Experts were: Dr. Vishal Kumar, Chandigarh; Dr. Raj Kumar Sharma, Ghaziabad and Dr. Shovan Saha, Manipal. During the 56th annual national conference of the AIOTA i.e. OTICON’2019 held at GMC & PGIMER, Chandigarh, India from 8th to 10th February, 2019. The Faculty were awarded with 1 credit unit by Academic Council of Occupational Therapy (ACOT). Invited as a faculty speaker to deliver a talk on “Clinical & Functional Assessment of Hand for Planning Hand Therapy” at the 6th Educational Program in honor of Late Mrs. Aruna P. Tole at “CME on Gynecological Cancer Management & Updates of Occupational Therapy Practice” on 14th December, 2018, at Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Invited as a faculty speaker to deliver 7 talks related to research (“Study Designs and Guidelines”, “Case Report Forms”, “Tables, Graphs, Figures and Photographs”, “Steps of Submission Process”, “Systematic Review Submissions”, “Efficient Use of Word” and “Efficient Use of Power Point”) for the 1st National, Intensive, Live and Webinar COTE on “Science and Ethics of Research Methodology and Art of Writing Research” from 22nd to 25th April, 2018, organized at AIOTA Headquarter in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. www.orthorehab.in
  23. 23. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Panel Discussion Moderated a panel discussion on “Post-Traumatic Hand Stiffness: Therapy vs. Surgery” (Panel members were: Anuradha V. Pai, Vivek Kulkarni, Shrikant Chinchalkar, Dr. Narender Saini and Dr. Praveen Bhardwaj) for the 6th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy, India, held on 22nd & 23rd September, 2017 at J. W. Marriott Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, organized in collaboration with the 41st Annual National Conference of the Indian Society for the Surgery of the Hand (ISSH). Invited as a faculty speaker to deliver a talk on “Art and Science of Hand Therapy Media” for the 5th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy (SHT), India, held on 30th September, 2016 & 1st October, 2016, at Goa Medical College & Hospital, in Bambolim, Goa, India. Invited as a faculty speaker to deliver two continuing occupational therapy education (COTE) presentations during a live and a webinar half day workshop on “Art of Writing Research in Occupational Therapy” by Karnataka Branch of All India Occupational Therapists’ Association (AIOTA) in collaboration with ACOT, AIOTA on 20th August, 2016, at PCB Apps Office, Bangalore, Karnataka, India. (Contact Hours: 04; Credit Units: 0.5 for Participants and 1 for Faculty) www.orthorehab.in
  24. 24. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Panel Discussion Invited as a faculty speaker to deliver two continuing occupational therapy education (COTE) presentations on “Effective Literature Search Strategies and Referencing” and “Art of Writing Research in Occupational Therapy” by Occupational Therapy Department of LTMMC and LTMG Hospital in collaboration with Academic Council of Occupational Therapy (ACOT), AIOTA on 13th March, 2016, at Sion, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Invited as a faculty speaker to deliver a talk on “Clinical Assessment of Wrist and Hand: Occupational Therapist’s Perspective” for the 4th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy, India held on 12th & 13th December, 2015 at B. J. Government Medical College & Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Invited as a panelist for a panel discussion on “Planning your Occupational Therapy Career” by Mumbai Branch of AIOTA and Pad. Dr. D. Y. Patil College of Occupational Therapy, for the occasion of World Occupational Therapy Day on 27th October, 2015 at Nerul, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. www.orthorehab.in
  25. 25. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Panel Discussion Invited as a faculty/speaker to deliver a presentation on “Comprehensive Care of the Paraplegic Patient: Recent Advances” during a seminar on “Thoraco-Lumbar Fractures” at WIROC 2014, an annual conference of Bombay Orthopaedic Society (Maharashtra Medical Council granted1 credit hour) held on 26th December, 2014 in Powai, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Invited as a faculty/speaker to deliver a Continuing Professional Education on “Therapist’s Approach towards Complex Regional Pain Syndrome” held at the 3rd Annual National Conference of Society for Hand Therapy, India on 14th September, 2014 at Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Invited as a faculty/speaker to deliver a Continuing Professional Education on “Study Designs in Hand Therapy Research” held at the 3rd Annual National Conference of Society for Hand Therapy, India on 13th September, 2014 at Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. www.orthorehab.in
  26. 26. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Panel Discussion Invited as a faculty (resource person) to deliver 5 talks on Research Methodology topics for 5 ½ hours at the Workshop on “Research Methodology & Application of Software” held on 21st and 22nd March, 2014 at National Institute for the Orthopedically Handicapped Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Invited as a faculty/speaker to deliver a talk on “Occupational Therapy for Chronic Pain” for 15 minutes at ISSPCON (Indian Society for the Study of Pain Conference) on 7th February, 2014, Friday at Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Invited as a speaker for awareness of Occupational Therapy Practice and to give a talk on “Occupational Therapy” by Trustees of Ahura Support Group for Differently Abled Families; for non medical personnel and clients seeking occupational therapy services on 5th January, 2014, Sunday at 10.30 am at Rustom Baug, Neville Wadia Hall, Byculla, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. www.orthorehab.in
  27. 27. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Panel Discussion Invited as a speaker to give a talk on “Principles of Sports Therapy for Childhood, Adolescence & Young Adulthood” for upcoming school sports coaches, by Imperial International Sports Academy (IISA) at Lakshyadham School in Goregaon East, Mumbai, on 17th May, 2013. Conducted the Continuing Occupational Therapy Education (COTE) on “Translating Research into Publication and its Application in Occupational Therapy Practice.” as an Expert Faculty, held during 50th Annual National Conference of AIOTA in Trivandrum, India, on 26th day of February, 2013 for 1 & ½ hours. Invited as a speaker for the workshop on “Good Clinical Practice” for a topic on “Role of an Institutional Ethics Committee” at Seth G. S. Medical College and K. E. M Hospital, Parel East, Mumbai on 8th May 2012, for professionals and students. Workshop was approved by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences with approval number: MUHS/E6/Workshop/1657 dated 03.05.2012. www.orthorehab.in
  28. 28. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Faculty Speaker for Workshops/Seminars/Courses/Community Awareness/Conferences/Panel Discussion Invited as a resource person to give a talk on “Principles of Sports Therapy for Childhood, Adolescence & Young Adulthood” in Bombay YMCA Lakeside Children’s Sports Camp at Lonavala, Nilshi Village, Maharashtra, India, in May, 2010. Presentations after Post-graduation Punita V. Solanki, Binoti A. Sheth, Murali Poduval, Stephen B. A. Sams: “Effectiveness of Modified Ankle Foot Orthosis of Low Temperature Thermoplastics in Infants with Idiopathic Congenital Talipes Equino Varus Deformity.” This paper was presented at WIROC (Western India Regional Orthopaedic Conference) in the form of a Poster on 27th and 28th December, 2008 at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Santacruz, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Punita V. Solanki: Presented a Splint “Modified Ankle Foot Orthosis of Low Temperature Thermoplastics” at the 45th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA), from 11th to 13th January, 2008, at Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. www.orthorehab.in
  29. 29. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Presentations after Post-graduation Punita Vasant Solanki, Stephen Brian Austin Sams, Indira Ramesh Kenkre, Sapna Gulabrao Wankar: “A Retrospective Analysis of Disability Evaluation findings in patients with Physical Disabilities: Experience of Occupational Therapists from an Indian Perspective.” This paper was presented in Non Competitive Category, at the 45th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA), from 11th to 13th January, 2008, at Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. www.orthorehab.in
  30. 30. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Dissertation Presentation during Post-graduate Program PV Solanki, KP Mulgaonkar, SA Rao: “Effect of Early Mobilization on Grip Strength, Pinch Strength and Work of Hand Muscles in cases of closed Diaphyseal Fracture Radius – Ulna treated with Dynamic Compression Plating.” This dissertation was submitted to the University of Mumbai in May 1998 and was presented at the Meeting of the Staff Society of Seth G.S. Medical College & K.E.M. Hospital, Parel East, Mumbai, on 15th March, 1999. www.orthorehab.in
  31. 31. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Presentations Presentation & Poster during Undergraduate & Post-graduate Program Punita V. Solanki, Manjiri Gokhale: Secured First prize in Poster Competition (Topic – Neuro- Rehabilitation – Treatment Modalities in O.T.) on the occasion of UTKARSH – Annual Occupational Therapy Festival held in LTMG Hospital, Sion, Mumbai, India, in February, 1997. Punita V. Solanki, Yogita Kambli, Bhavana Mali, Sonal Panjwani, Pratibha S. Saraph: Presented a seminar on Burns Rehabilitation as a Group activity during Internship’ 1995 at Seth G. S. Medical College, Parel East, Mumbai, India. www.orthorehab.in
  32. 32. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Publications Solanki PV, Srivastava AK. Musculoskeletal sciences and work rehabilitation - A specialty in occupational therapy's clinical and research practice: The Indian versus global scenario. Indian J Occup Ther. 2019; 51 (4): 117-118. (Editorial) www.orthorehab.in
  33. 33. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Publications Solanki PV, Srivastava AK, Oberai S. Need for the publication of a national association’s journal by a professional and commercial publishing organization. Indian J Occup Ther. 2018; 50 (3): 69-70. (Editorial) Solanki PV, Srivastava AK. Editorial: Inauguration and Inclusion of Specialty Edition of the Indian Journal of Occupational Therapy. Indian J Occup Ther. 2017; 49(4): 118-119. (Editorial) Srivastava AK, Solanki PV, Oberai S, Lakshmanan S. Special Annotation: Documentation of Research Work: Publishing Conference Abstracts in Indian Journal of Occupational Therapy. Indian J Occup Ther. 2017; 49 (2): 55-56. (Special Annotation) Solanki PV, Srivastava AK. Editorial: The Indian Journal of Occupational Therapy: Expectations from Peer Reviewers. Indian J Occup Ther. 2017; 49 (2): 38-39. (Editorial) Solanki PV. Book Review: Patient Safety: Protect Yourself from Medical Errors. Indian J Occup Ther. 2017; 49 (1): 34 (Book Review) www.orthorehab.in
  34. 34. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Publications Solanki PV, Srivastava AK, Oberai S, Lakshmanan S. Editorial: The Indian Journal of Occupational Therapy: How far we aspire to go? Indian J. Occup. Ther. 2016; 48 (2): 34-35. (Editorial) Solanki PV, Nair SR, Shukla H, John D. A systematic literature review of clinical effectiveness and economic analysis of injury prevention and health promotion wellness programs for professional computer users in preventing work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WRMSDs). Third International Conference on Pharmacoeconomics & Outcomes Research, New Delhi; 10/2014 (Conference Paper) Preetee Gokhale, Punita V. Solanki, Priyanka Agarwal. To study the effectiveness of play based therapy on play behavior of children with Down’s syndrome. Indian J. Occup. Ther. 2014; 46(2):41-48. (Original Research: Observational Cohort Study) (This paper was awarded with "KEMOT Youth Talent Trophy for Best Paper" for oral presentation at OTICON'2014 i.e. the 51st annual national conference of the AIOTA at Bhubaneshwar) Solanki PV. JMT Guest Editorial: Are medical thesis published or these remain the entity of grey literature? Journal of Medical Thesis. 2013; 1(1):4-5. (Guest Editorial) www.orthorehab.in
  35. 35. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Publications Ashwinikumar A. Raut, Nirmala N. Rege, Firoz M. Tadvi, Punita V. Solanki, Kirti R. Kene, Sudatta G. Shirolkar, Shefali N. Pandey, Rama A. Vaidya, Ashok B. Vaidya. Exploratory study to evaluate tolerability, safety, and activity of Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera) in healthy volunteers. J Ayurveda Integr Med. 2012; 3(3):111-114. (Original Research: Phase I Clinical Trial) Punita V. Solanki. Book on “Multiple Choice Questions: Fundamentals of Occupational Therapy” published by National Book Depot, Parel, Mumbai, India in the year 2010; 1st Edition; 146 Pages, with ISBN No: 978-93-80206-110. (Reference Book) Punita V. Solanki. Book on “Multiple Choice Questions: Biomechanics and Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions” published by Jaypee Brothers, India in the year 2010; 1st Edition, 250 Pages, with ISBN No: 978-93-5025-071-6. (Reference Book) Punita V. Solanki, Binoti A. Sheth, Murali Poduval, Stephen B. A. Sams. Effectiveness of Modified Ankle Foot Orthosis of Low Temperature Thermoplastics in Infants with Idiopathic Congenital Talipes Equino Varus Deformity. J Pediatr Orthop B. 2010; 19 (4):353- 360. (Original Research: One Arm Interventional Study) www.orthorehab.in
  36. 36. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Publications Punita Vasant Solanki, Stephen Brian Austin Sams, Indira Ramesh Kenkre, Sapna Gulabrao Wankar. A Retrospective Analysis of Disability Evaluation findings in patients with Physical Disabilities: Experience of Occupational Therapists from an Indian Perspective. Asia Pacific Disability Rehabilitation Journal. 2010; 21(1):101-107. (Retrospective Patient’s Record Analysis) Punita Vasant Solanki. Review Article on Upper Limb Amputation and Prosthetics: An Occupational Therapy Perspective. IJCP’s Asian Journal of Orthopedics & Rheumatology. 2006; 2(4):8-14. (Narrative Review) Punita Vasant Solanki. Clinical Review on Occupational Therapy in Cumulative Trauma Disorder. IJCP’s Asian Journal of Orthopedics & Rheumatology. 2005; 2(3):15-19. (Narrative Review) PV Solanki, KP Mulgaonkar, SA Rao. Effect of Early Mobilization on Grip Strength, Pinch Strength and Work of Hand Muscles in cases of closed Diaphyseal Fracture Radius-Ulna treated with Dynamic Compression Plating. J. Postgrad. Med. 2000; 46(2):84-87. (Original Research: Experimental Study) www.orthorehab.in
  37. 37. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Guide for UG Interns Projects Neha Kelaskar, Pooja Jethani, Jyothi Sundaram, Vina Nimbolkar, Punita V. Solanki: “Efficacy of Pilates in Improving Physical Fitness of Occupational Therapy Students.” 24th August, 2012 - 19th February, 2013 Batch. Chanchal Patil, Dhara Dedhia, Preetee Gokhale, Priyanka Agarwal, Punita V. Solanki: “Effectiveness of play based therapy on play behavior of children with Down’s Syndrome.” 12th August, 2010 - 7th February, 2011 Batch. Shivangi B. Dave, Seema U. Ghuge, Sudhir S. Gupta, Punita V. Solanki: “Efficacy of modified constraint induced movement therapy in improving the functional outcome of upper extremity in children with spastic hemi paresis.” 9th February, 2010 - 7th August, 2010 Batch. Swati S. Patil, Mitali S. Shinde, Nishant C. Jalgaonkar, Ravindra D. Shep, Punita V. Solanki: “A Study of Psychological Distress in Chronic Low Back Pain.” 20th August, 2008 - 20th February, 2009 Batch. www.orthorehab.in
  38. 38. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Guide for UG Interns Projects Chaitanya U. Mantri, Pratik P. Dhage, Punita V. Solanki: “Observational Gait Analysis in Orthopaedic Conditions.” 28th January, 2008 - 27th July, 2008 Batch. Trupti A. Mestry, Anagha C. Ghatge, Ashvini P. Ganvir, Mrunalini P. Manwatkar, Punita V. Solanki: “Effect of Exercise Therapy on Functional Recovery in Painful Stage (Stage I) of Idiopathic Adhesive Capsulitis.” 21st August, 2006 - 20th February, 2007 Batch. Bhairavi Dani, Meghana Shah, Namita Panekat, Dushyant Padghamkar, Sheela A. Rao, Punita V. Solanki: “Effect of Core Stabilization Training in Subacute and Chronic Postural Low Backache.” 1st September, 2005 – 28th February, 2006 Batch. www.orthorehab.in
  39. 39. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Guide for PG Dissertation Tejeshwari Nemichand Baghele, Punita Vasant Solanki: Effectiveness of Neuromuscular and Proprioceptive Training as an Adjunct to Occupational Therapy in Rheumatoid Arthritic Hand – A Randomized Controlled Trial. Musculoskeletal Sciences Dissertation completed during 2010-2013. (CARE No: EC/31/2011) Aditi Anil Redkar, Punita Vasant Solanki: Effectiveness of Swiss Ball & Thera Band Exercises as an Adjunct to Occupational Therapy in Ankylosing Spondylitis - A Randomized Controlled Trial. Musculoskeletal Sciences Dissertation completed during 2010-2013. (CARE No: EC/42/2011) Rasika Shivanand Pardhi, Punita Vasant Solanki: Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation and Myofascial Release with Occupational Therapy in patients with Proximal Humeral Fracture: A Comparative Study. Musculoskeletal Sciences Dissertation completed during 2009- 2012. (CARE No: EC/06/2010) Vaishali Sushant More, Punita Vasant Solanki: To study the effectiveness of occupational therapy in post traumatic elbow stiffness – A comparative study between static elbow splint versus static progressive elbow splint. Musculoskeletal Sciences Dissertation completed during 2008-2011. (Care No: EC/30/2009) www.orthorehab.in
  40. 40. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Guide for PG Dissertation Dhananjay Uttamrao Bhaskar, Punita Vasant Solanki: To study the effectiveness of electromyographic biofeedback training in primary idiopathic frozen shoulder syndrome. Musculoskeletal Sciences Dissertation completed during 2008-2011. (Care No: EC/29/2009) Suchitra Vasant Gaikwad, Punita Vasant Solanki: To study the effectiveness of sensory integration therapy on joint attention in children with autism spectrum disorder. Developmental Disability Dissertation completed during 2007-2010. (ECRHS No: EC/31/2008) Kinjal Dilip Hemani, Punita Vasant Solanki: Performance of average Indian adults and professional computer users on box and block test – A normative study. Musculoskeletal Sciences Dissertation completed during 2007-2010. (ECRHS No: EC/39/2008) www.orthorehab.in
  41. 41. Life Life Life Member of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association with Membership Number: L-2022/96/59/11 & Academic Council of Occupational Therapy Registration No.: 019147 Maharashtra State Council for Occupational Therapy & Physiotherapy; Registration No.: 2010/02/OT/000086 (for BSc & MSc Degree, valid till 01/01/2020 and 20/07/2021 respectively) Life Member of Gosumec Alumni Association, Seth G. S. Medical College & K. E. M Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, India, since February 2006 Member of Physio-Occupational-Speech Academy of Therapists- India (POSAT-India), Borivali, Mumbai, India Associate Member of Paediatric Orthopaedic Society of India since December 2006 with Membership No: ALM - 65. Life Member of IASM (Indian Association of Sports Medicine) since February 2007 with Registration No: PY-588. Member of Society for Hand Therapy, India since 2009. Associate Life Member of Childhood Disability Group of Indian Academy of Pediatrics since November 2009 with membership No: CDAL-94 PunitaV. Solanki Professional Memberships www.orthorehab.in
  42. 42. Life Life Life Member of Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR) since April 2012 with Membership Registration Number: 547. Associate Life Member of Bombay Orthopaedic Society since September 2013 with Membership Number: BOS - S / 384 / MUM. Life Member of Indian Society for Surgery of the Hand (ISSH) since November 2017 with Membership Number: ISSH/629. PunitaV. Solanki Professional Memberships In the Web World LinkedIn Profile: http://www.linkedin.com/in/punitasolanki Google Profile: http://www.google.com/profiles/therapistindia Google Scholar Profile: https://scholar.google.com/citations?hl=en&user=Cuzf0EUAAAAJ Blog: http://punita-solanki.blogspot.com/ Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Occupational.Therapy.Orthopaedic.Rehab. Mumbai/ Picasa Web Albums: https://picasaweb.google.com/home Research Gate Profile: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Punita_Solanki SlideShare Profile: http://www.slideshare.net/PunitaSolanki ORCHID: https://orcid.org/0000-0001-6942-7908 SSRN ID: 3837466 https://hq.ssrn.com/Participant.cfm?rectype=edit&partID=3837466 Publons: https://publons.com/researcher/3465830/punita-v-solanki/ Web of Science Researcher ID: AAH-5621-2020 Website: www.orthorehab.in www.orthorehab.in
  43. 43. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Other Activities Participated as an AIOTA member and organizing team member in the World Occupational Therapy Day and OTIndia month celebration, organized by the AIOTA on 9th November, 2019, at Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Participated and offered free therapy consultation to patients with orthopaedic conditions, during the free orthopaedic consultation camp organized by AR Orthopaedic & ICU Hospital, Malad West, in collaboration with Shree Solgam Lauwa Patidar Pragati Mandal Trust, Goregaon West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, on 7th July, 2019, Sunday, 21st July, 2019, Sunday and on 11th August, 2019, Sunday, between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm at the hospital. Participated as an AIOTA member and organizing team member in the World Occupational Therapy Day and OTIndia month celebration, organized by the AIOTA on 30th October, 2018, at Nerul, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. www.orthorehab.in
  44. 44. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Other Activities Participated as a Volunteer in the seminar on “Holistic Approach to Ankylosing Spondylitis” organized by Jiva Balance for patients and their care-givers, at Goregaon Sports Club, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India on 21st February, 2016, Sunday, between 8.30 am to 4.30 pm. Passed IELTS (International English Language Testing System) Examination held on 9th May 2014 (Speaking Test) and on 10th May, 2014 (Listening, Reading & Writing Tests), with the Band Score of Seven. Attended a one day workshop on Self Defense by Krav Maga Global by Master Eyal Yanilov on 10th March, 2013. Visited the Sports Sciences Centre at Army Sports Institute at Pune on 17th January, 2012 for academic reason for three hours. I was involved in Students Gymkhana Activities at Seth G. S. Medical College & K. E. M Hospital as a Vice President for an Occupational Therapy Students’ elected as Occupational Therapy Secretary in the year 2006-07 and 2008-09. www.orthorehab.in
  45. 45. Life Life PunitaV. Solanki Other Activities Appeared for MS-CIT (Maharashtra State Certificate in Information Technology) Examination through Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Mumbai and passed with a score of 90 marks out of 100, on 27th July, 2006, at Keerti Computer Institute, Mumbai suburb. Participated in Bombay YMCA Lakeside Children’s Sports Camp as a Volunteer for four days from 08.11.2004 to 11.11.2004 held at YMCA Nilshi Village. Participated in Bombay YMCA Lakeside Children’s Sports Camp as a Resource Person for four days in May, 2010. Attended a course on Internet Operating, MS-DOS, MS-Windows & MS-Office in S. M. Lall Centre of Computer Training Division, Mumbai from 03.04.1999 to 11.06.1999 & was awarded Diploma after passing examination with Grade A (77%). Attended a course on Typing from 01.02.1999 to 03.06.1999 at S. M. Lall Commercial Institute, Malad, Mumbai, India. Attended a course on Yoga from 16.01.1999 to 10.04.1999 conducted by Shri Ambika Yog Kutir in K.E.M. Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, India. www.orthorehab.in
  46. 46. Life Life About Myself as a Person I am a young (mid adulthood phase of life) Indian women. I am an Occupational Therapist by profession. A Virgo by birth and a Virgo by attitude and behaviour, with my birth month being September. Hinduism (Vaishnavism) is a religion which is inherited by me but I respect values of all religions in practice. I am well versed with English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati languages, with Gujarati being my mother tongue. I am O +ve by blood group and +ve by beliefs and in practice, though at times I do become too philosophical………! I reside as well as work in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. www.orthorehab.in
  47. 47. Life Life About Myself as a Person I love Drawing, Crafts, Painting, Reading, Writing, Teaching, Attending Medical Camps & Children’s Sports Camps, Exploring Internet, Listening to Music & Cooking. I have learnt Yoga and Typing. My pluses: Punctual, Regular, Sincere, Hard working, Dedicated, Interested in Work, Motivated, Assertive, Dependable, Responsibilities and Promises I keep, if made by me. Neatness, Tidiness and Cleanliness I love. Well organized and like doing things well in advance as planned. My minuses: Too critical, too frank on face, assertive but at times I’m perceived as aggressive (When I say “No” to My fellow colleagues or friends), I do not socialize so easily in an informal situation. Do not trust people easily & I always remain self reliant. So I am perceived as a person with attitude. Cannot tolerate laziness and irresponsible behaviours of others, So I’m perceived as strict. I am a bit fussy about food habits. I hate Liars, manipulators & gossipers; jealousy, bias and partial attitudes. www.orthorehab.in
  48. 48. Life Life About Myself as a Person Quotes/Teachings that I have been following all my life: Work is Worship. Time is Money. Our Loved ones and Time - once lost, are lost forever. Simple Living High Thinking There is no substitute to hard work. I do not believe in Luck. But yes ! miracles do have a place on earth, if you have faith in GOD I eat to live and do not live to eat. I respect people’s values, beliefs, and thoughts, irrespective of their opposite tastes to mine. Truth is GOD. Education is my Treasure. My Family is my positive attribute for my ever burning need of learning, teaching, working and reaching towards my goals. Difficulties and Obstacles are challenges of our life, which we should fight back and overcome. www.orthorehab.in
  49. 49. Life Life Rewards My Rewards are: My patient’s satisfaction and their return to original life chores and a genuine “smile” on their face, as an acknowledgement. Success and happiness of my students. Content and love of my family. Trust of my close and dear friends. Being there for me when I’m in need. My faith in GOD in all paths of life. Belief in myself and passion for work at hand. www.orthorehab.in
  50. 50. Life Life National Award In appreciation and recognition of the academic and professional achievements (based on qualifications, trainings, past and current work experiences, presentations, publications and rewards at work) the honored award of “Fellow of Academic Council of Occupational Therapy” was conferred on 16th February, 2018 during the inaugural function of the 55th Annual National Conference of AIOTA i.e. OTICON’2018 organized at Nagpur, Maharashtra, India www.orthorehab.in
  51. 51. Life Life National Award Conferred with the AIOTA’s Professional Excellence Award during the inaugural function of the 56th annual national conference of the All India Occupational Therapists’ Association i.e. OTICON’2019 held at GMC & PGIMER, Chandigarh, India on 8th February, 2019. www.orthorehab.in
  52. 52. Life Life Professional References Mr. Stephen Brian Austin Sams (Ex-Professor & Head of Occupational Therapy School at Seth G. S. Medical College & King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Parel East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India) Mrs. Indira R. Kenkre (Ex-Professor & Head of Occupational Therapy School at Seth G. S. Medical College & King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Parel East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India) Dr. Vinod J. Laheri (Emeritus Professor & Ex-Professor & Head of Orthopaedics at Seth G. S. Medical College & King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Parel East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India) Dr. Sudhir K. Srivastava (Professor & Head of Orthopaedics at Seth G. S. Medical College & King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Parel East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India ) Dr. Mohan M. Desai (Professor & Unit Chief of Orthopaedics at Seth G. S. Medical College & King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Parel East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India) Dr. Binoti A. Sheth (Associate Professor & Unit Chief of Orthopaedics at LTM Medical College & LTM General Hospital, Sion, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India) Dr. Hetal A. Chiniwala (Consultant Sports Orthopaedic Surgeon at Bombay Hospital and Research Centre & Director of OrthoSports Clinic in Goregaon West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India) Dr. Apurva A. Patel (Consultant Hand Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon at Seven Hills Hospital, Andheri West, and Director of Kanchi Nursing Home, Goregaon East, and Kairav Nursing Home, Malad East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India) www.orthorehab.in
  53. 53. About Occupational Therapy PunitaV. Solanki "Occupational therapy is a client centered health profession concerned with promoting health and well being through occupation. The primary goal of occupational therapy is to enable people to participate in the activities of everyday life.” “Occupational therapists achieve this outcome by working with people and communities to enhance their ability to engage in the occupations they want to, need to, or are expected to do, or by modifying the occupation or the environment to better support their occupational engagement." ~ WFOT 2012 Reference: http://www.wfot.org www.orthorehab.in
  54. 54. About Occupational Therapy PunitaV. Solanki “Occupational therapists use careful analysis of physical, environmental, psychosocial, mental, spiritual, political and cultural factors to identify barriers to occupation.” “Occupational therapy draws from the fields of medicine, psychology, sociology, anthropology, and many other disciplines in developing its knowledge base. A new discipline of occupational science has been developed to enhance the evidence base of the profession.” Reference: http://www.wfot.org www.orthorehab.in
  55. 55. Where do Occupational Therapists' Work? PunitaV. Solanki “Occupational therapists work with all age groups and in a wide range of physical and psychosocial areas. Places of employment may include hospitals, clinics, day and rehabilitation centres, home care programmes, special schools, industry and private enterprise. Many occupational therapists work in private practice and as educators and consultants.” Reference: http://www.wfot.org www.orthorehab.in
  56. 56. How do Occupational Therapists' Work? PunitaV. Solanki Assessment: “The occupational therapy process is based on initial and repeated assessments. The occupational therapist together with the person they are working with focus on individual and environmental abilities and problems related to activities in the person's daily life. Assessment includes the use of standardized procedures, interviews, observations in a variety of settings and consultation with significant people in the person's life.” Planning: “The results of the assessment are the basis of the plan which includes short and long-term aims of treatment. The plan should be relevant to the person's development stage, habits, roles, life-style preferences and the environment.” Reference: http://www.wfot.org www.orthorehab.in
  57. 57. How do Occupational Therapists' Work? PunitaV. Solanki Reference: http://www.wfot.org Intervention: “Intervention focuses on programs that are person oriented and environmental. These are designed to facilitate the performance of everyday tasks and adaptation of settings in which the person works, lives and socializes. Examples include teaching new techniques and providing equipment which facilitate independence in personal care, reducing environmental barriers and providing resources to lessen stress.” Cooperation: “Occupational therapists recognize the importance of teamwork. Cooperation and coordination with other professionals, families, caregivers and volunteers are important in the realization of the holistic approach.” www.orthorehab.in
  58. 58. Occupational Therapy Intervention Continuum PunitaV. Solanki Reference: Chapter 3: The Intervention Continuum. In “Occupational Therapy Intervention Resource Manual: A Guide for Occupation-Based Practice” Eds. Denise Chisholm, Cathy Dolhi, Jodi Schreiber. 2004, 1st Edition, 240 pages, Published by Delmar Learning, a division of Thompson Learning Inc. New York, USA. ISBN: 1-4018-1536-7 I Adjunctive Intervention Level: Interventions that prepare for performance and participation (e.g.) Structural Stability by Splinting, ROM Exercises, Muscle Strengthening, Low Level and High Level Endurance, Physical Agent Modalities such as thermal agents & electrotherapy used as an adjunct to prepare a client for higher levels of interventions. www.orthorehab.in
  59. 59. Occupational Therapy Interventions PunitaV. Solanki Reference: Chapter 3: The Intervention Continuum. In “Occupational Therapy Intervention Resource Manual: A Guide for Occupation-Based Practice” Eds. Denise Chisholm, Cathy Dolhi, Jodi Schreiber. 2004, 1st Edition, 240 pages, Published by Delmar Learning, a division of Thompson Learning Inc. New York, USA. ISBN: 1-4018-1536-7 II Enabling Intervention Level: (Occupation-as-Means) Interventions that focus on performance skills (e.g.) Simulated Activities such as Horizontal and Inclined Sanding Board, Simulated wood work, peg boards, skate boards, Thera-putty (Simulated Kneading Dough), Hand Web, Bicycle, Simulated Driving. www.orthorehab.in
  60. 60. Occupational Therapy Interventions PunitaV. Solanki Reference: Chapter 3: The Intervention Continuum. In “Occupational Therapy Intervention Resource Manual: A Guide for Occupation-Based Practice” Eds. Denise Chisholm, Cathy Dolhi, Jodi Schreiber. 2004, 1st Edition, 240 pages, Published by Delmar Learning, a division of Thompson Learning Inc. New York, USA. ISBN: 1-4018-1536-7 III Purposeful Intervention Level: (Occupation-as-End) Interventions that have a predetermined goal and facilitate practice and problem solving. (e.g.) Purposeful activities such as self care, kitchen tasks, work activities in a training set up, where in adaptive device prescription and adaptive training can be enhanced. www.orthorehab.in
  61. 61. Occupational Therapy Interventions PunitaV. Solanki Reference: Chapter 3: The Intervention Continuum. In “Occupational Therapy Intervention Resource Manual: A Guide for Occupation-Based Practice” Eds. Denise Chisholm, Cathy Dolhi, Jodi Schreiber. 2004, 1st Edition, 240 pages, Published by Delmar Learning, a division of Thompson Learning Inc. New York, USA. ISBN: 1-4018-1536-7 IV Occupation Based Intervention Level: Interventions that are perceived by people as desirable, match individualized goals and occur in appropriate context. (e.g.) Meaningful activities in a real life set up or a situation. Community Integration via Mobile Clinics and Community Outreach Programmes or Discharge Planning with home visits. Team Approach for Discharge Planning Community Re-Integration Return to Home Environment www.orthorehab.in
  62. 62. Core Content of Occupational Therapy Interventions PunitaV. Solanki Reference: Ingrid Söderback - Chapter 1: Genesis of the Handbook: Materials and Methods. In “International Handbook of Occupational Therapy Interventions” Eds: Ingrid Söderback .1st Edition, 2nd Printing, XXVIII, 554 pages. 2009; Springer Link, ISBN: 978-0-387-75423-9 (Print) 978-0-387-75424-6 (Online). “1. Adaptive Interventions: To manage adaptations applied to the client’s environment. 2. Recovery Interventions: To teach clients, how through occupation, to regain functional and daily living skills. 3. Interventions using the Teaching - Learning Process: To enable clients to perform purposeful and meaningful occupations that may help their recovery. 4. Measures of Health Promotion and Risk Assessment: To promote health and well being in preventive interventions.” www.orthorehab.in
  63. 63. Occupational Therapy adds life to years. The best kind of work can be: to get others back to theirs. For More Details Visit www.aiota.org www.wfot.org https://www.facebook.com/pages/Punita-V-Solanki- Occupational-Therapist/481252055245643 www.orthorehab.in www.orthorehab.in

