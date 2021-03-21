Honorary Work Experiences March 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Punita V. Solanki, MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions), Mumbai University; Fellow-ACOT; ADCR, Mumbai
My honorary work duties performed till date

  1. 1. Punita V. Solanki, MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions), Mumbai University; Fellow-ACOT; ADCR, Mumbai Page 1 of 4 www.orthorehab.in Honorary Work Experiences A certificate of appreciation was awarded for contribution towards the scientific program as Pre- Conference Judge for research paper submissions and during Conference Judge for Students’ Scientific Session at the 58th virtual annual national conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) i.e. the first virtual OTICON’2021, held on 6th and 7th March, 2021, organized by the AIOTA A certificate of appreciation was awarded for contribution towards the conference as the organizing committee member in registration committee at the 58th virtual annual national conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) i.e. the first virtual OTICON’2021, held on 6th and 7th March, 2021, organized by the AIOTA Accepted responsibility of an Editor for the Indian Journal of Occupational Therapy (IJOT) since April, 2020 for a tenure of four years till March, 2024. (http://aiota.org/publications/Ijot and www.ijotonweb.org) Elected as an Executive Committee Member of the All India Occupational Therapists’ Association (AIOTA) for the term of four years from April, 2020 to March, 2024. The results of which were declared during the general body meeting at OTICON’2020 and certificate was issued by the AIOTA Election Chairman on 18th January, 2020 during the valedictory function. (http://www.aiota.org/) A certificate of appreciation was awarded for contribution towards the scientific program as Judge for Students’ Scientific Session at the 57th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) i.e. OTICON’2020, held at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai from 16th to 18th January, 2020, organized by Occupational Therapy School & Centre, Seth GSMC and KEM Hospital and the Mumbai Branch, AIOTA. Compiled, Edited and Conceptualized eSouvenir with support from eSouvenir Committee and Organizing Committee, at the 57th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) i.e. OTICON’2020, held at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai from 16th to 18th January, 2020, organized by Occupational Therapy School & Centre, Seth GSMC and KEM Hospital and the Mumbai Branch, AIOTA. Elected & appointed as a Secretary of the Society for Hand Therapy, India for the term of five years from January, 2020 to December, 2024. The results of which were declared online in December, 2019 by Election Chairperson and appointment letter was issued by the President in January, 2020 meeting.
  2. 2. Punita V. Solanki, MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions), Mumbai University; Fellow-ACOT; ADCR, Mumbai Page 2 of 4 www.orthorehab.in A certificate of appreciation was awarded in recognition of the valuable contribution and services as a Chairperson, Scientific Program Committee for the 56th annual national conference of the AIOTA i.e. OTICON’2019 held at GMC and PGIMER, Chandigarh, India from 8th to 10th February, 2019. A certificate of appreciation was awarded in recognition of the valuable contribution as an organizer for the Live and Webinar COTE on “Health Conditions in Children and Adolescents” organized by AIOTA in collaboration with Chapters/Branches of AIOTA under the aegis of ACOT on 14th May 2018, from 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm at AIOTA Headquarter in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. A certificate of appreciation was awarded in recognition of the valuable contribution as a Convener for the 1st National Intensive Live and Webinar COTE on “Science and Ethics of Research Methodology and Art of Writing Research” from 22nd to 25th April, 2018 organized at AIOTA Headquarter in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. A certificate of appreciation was awarded in recognition of the valuable contribution as a Judge for Scientific Session at the 55th Annual National Conference of AIOTA i.e. OTICON’2018 organized from 16th to 18th February, 2018 at Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. Writer and Editor of the Souvenir of the 6th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy, India, held on 22nd & 23rd September, 2017 at J. W. Marriott Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, organized in collaboration with the 41st Annual National Conference of the Indian Society for the Surgery of the Hand (ISSH). (https://www.slideshare.net/SHTIndia/souvenir6th-shti-conference-2017) Worked as a Co/Joint Organizing Secretary and Chairperson for Scientific Program Committee, for the 6th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy, India, held on 22nd & 23rd September, 2017 at J. W. Marriott Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, organized in collaboration with the 41st Annual National Conference of the Indian Society for the Surgery of the Hand (ISSH). A certificate was awarded for contribution towards the scientific program as a Scientific Committee Member at the 54th Annual National Conference (OTICON’ 2017) of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) held at Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, from 17th to 19th February, 2017, organized by Rajasthan Branch of AIOTA. Appointed as a Chairperson for Faculty Sessions, for the 5th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy (SHT), India, held on 30th September, 2016 & 1st October, 2016, at Goa Medical College & Hospital, in Bambolim, Goa, India. Appointed as a Judge for Paper Presentations, for the 5th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy (SHT), India, held on 30th September, 2016 & 1st October, 2016, at Goa Medical College & Hospital, in Bambolim, Goa, India.
  3. 3. Punita V. Solanki, MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions), Mumbai University; Fellow-ACOT; ADCR, Mumbai Page 3 of 4 www.orthorehab.in Accepted responsibility of an Associate Editor for Indian Journal of Occupational Therapy (IJOT) since April, 2016 for a tenure of four years till March, 2020. (http://aiota.org/publications/Ijot and www.ijotonweb.org) A certificate of appreciation was awarded for contribution towards the scientific program as Judge for pre-conference scientific papers evaluation in the 53rd Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) i.e. OTICON’2016, held at Chennai from 29th to 31st January, 2016, organized by SRM College of Occupational Therapy, SRM University and Tamil Nadu Branch of AIOTA. Appointed as a Chairperson for Faculty Sessions, for the 4th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy (SHT), India, held on 12th & 13th December, 2015 at B. J. Government Medical College & Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Worked as a Chairperson for Scientific Program Committee, for the 4th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy, India, held on 12th & 13th December, 2015 at B. J. Government Medical College & Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Was the Editor of the Souvenir of the 4th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy, India, held on 12th & 13th December, 2015 at B. J. Government Medical College & Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, India. (https://www.slideshare.net/SHTIndia/sht-india- 4th-annual-conference-souvenir) Elected & appointed as an Executive Committee Member of the Society for Hand Therapy, India for the term of five years from January, 2015 to December, 2019. The results of which were declared during the 3rd Annual National Conference of SHT, India in September, 2014 and appointment letters were issued by the past President in December, 2014 meeting. Invited as a Moderator for a Scientific Session at the 3rd Annual National Conference of Society for Hand Therapy, India on 14th September, 2014 at Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Appointed as an Examiner by the Society for Hand Therapy, India for Certification in Hand Therapy Examination held on 12th May, 2013 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. A certificate of appreciation was awarded for contribution towards the scientific program as a Judge for Scientific Paper Presentations and Scientific Exhibits at the 50th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) held at Trivandrum, Kerala, India, from 26th to 28th February, 2013, organized by Kerala Branch of AIOTA. Accepted responsibility of an Editorial Board Member & Assistant Editor for Indian Journal of Occupational Therapy (IJOT) since May-August, 2012 & May-August, 2014 respectively, and served till March, 2016.
  4. 4. Punita V. Solanki, MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions), Mumbai University; Fellow-ACOT; ADCR, Mumbai Page 4 of 4 www.orthorehab.in Honorary Reviewer for some national and international journals such as Journal of Medical Thesis, Indian Journal of Pain, Journal of Novel Physiotherapy and Physical Rehabilitation etc. Organized a one day workshop on “Good Clinical Practice” at Seth G. S. Medical College and K. E. M Hospital, Parel, Mumbai on 8th May, 2012, for professionals and students. Workshop was approved by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences with approval number: MUHS/E.6/Workshop/1657 dated 03.05.2012. Worked as a Member of Committee of Academic Research Ethics (CARE) of Seth G. S. Medical College and K. E. M Hospital, Mumbai from 14th November, 2011 to 31st December, 2012 for a period of one year. Invited to review the OT/PT projects (23 projects) as an Independent Consultant by the Committee of Academic Research Ethics (CARE) of Seth G. S. Medical College and K. E. M Hospital, Mumbai on 15th February 2011 and had attended the CARE meeting on 23rd February, 2011. A certificate was awarded for contribution towards the scientific program as Judge for pre- conference scientific papers evaluation in the 48th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) held at Chennai from 9th to 11th January, 2011, organized by Tamil Nadu Branch of AIOTA. A certificate was conferred in appreciation and recognition of the services rendered as a Pre- Conference Judge of a Paper in Competitive Category for the 45th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) held at Nagpur from 11th to 13th January, 2008. A certificate was conferred in appreciation and recognition of the services rendered as Member of Scientific Committee for the 44th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) held at Indore from 12th to 14th January, 2007. A certificate was conferred in appreciation and recognition of the services rendered as Member of Finance Committee for the 37th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) held at Mumbai in January, 2000.

