Continuing Professional Education March 2021

My continuing occupational therapy education to keep myself up to date with the latest evidence and trends in practice

Published in: Healthcare
  1. 1. Punita V. Solanki, MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions), Mumbai University; Fellow-ACOT; ADCR (Mumbai) Page 1 of 9 www.orthorehab.in Continuing Professional Education International Certifications Have successfully completed the objectives and skills evaluations in accordance with the curriculum of the American Heart Association (AHA) for “Heart saver First Aid Program” valid from June, 2010 to June, 2012. Have achieved the “Theraband Academy Instructor Level 3” after participating in Train the Trainer Workshop by Theraband Academy at New Delhi on 3rd September, 2010 and valid till 2nd September, 2013. Passed “Youth Fitness Trainer’s Certification Course” with Distinction (90.4%) certified by International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), USA, Valid from 3rd February, 2011 to 3rd February, 2013. Certification has been renewed till 3rd February 2015. Certification ID No.: 309903. Successfully completed “Level I Pilates Mat Foundation Beginner and Intermediate Teacher Certification Program” by Pilates Institute of America, conducted by Master Trainer Anupama Gopal at Fitness Trends Studio, Andheri West, from 20th to 23rd January, 2012, passed the theory examination with the score of 90% and passed the practical examination as well. Certificate is valid till 31st January, 2014. Have successfully completed the course requirements defined by Kinesio Taping Association International, and certified for - Kinesio Taping KT1 Fundamentals and KT2 Advanced with the course code number - 11IN01-000-1F-081012-KTAIIN-IN on 11th & 12th August, 2012, for 16 hours, instructed by Abhiya Gupta in Thane, Mumbai. Attended & Participated in Conferences as a Delegate Attended and participated as an AIOTA member the 58th virtual annual national conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) i.e. the first virtual OTICON’2021, held on 6th and 7th March, 2021, organized by the AIOTA. The delegates were awarded with 2 credit units (CEUs) by Academic Council of Occupational Therapy (ACOT). Attended and participated as an AIOTA member the “57th annual national conference of the AIOTA i.e. OTICON’2020” held at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, India from 16th to 18th January, 2020. The delegates were awarded with 2 credit units by Academic Council of Occupational Therapy (ACOT). Attended and participated as a SHTI member the “7th annual national conference of Society for Hand Therapy, India (SHTI) i.e. SHTICON’2019” organized in collaboration with 43rd annual national conference of the Indian Society for Surgery of the Hand i.e. ISSHCON’2019 on 13th and 14th September, 2019, at Puri, Odisha, India. Attended and participated as an AIOTA member the “56th annual national conference of the AIOTA i.e. OTICON’2019” held at GMC & PGIMER, Chandigarh, India from 8th to 10th February,
  2. 2. Punita V. Solanki, MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions), Mumbai University; Fellow-ACOT; ADCR (Mumbai) Page 2 of 9 www.orthorehab.in 2019. The delegates were awarded with 2 credit units by Academic Council of Occupational Therapy (ACOT). Attended and participated as a Delegate the annual national conference of Paediatric Orthopedic Society of India i.e. “POSICON’2019” held at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel on 5th and 6th January, 2019. Attended as a Member Delegate the “55th Annual National Conference of AIOTA i.e. OTICON’2018” organized from 16th to 18th February, 2018 at Nagpur, Maharashtra, India for 18 credit hours and 2 credit units. Attended as a participant and organizing committee member, the 6th Annual National Conference of the “Society for Hand Therapy, India” held on 22nd & 23rd September, 2017 at J. W. Marriott Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, organized in collaboration with the 41st Annual National Conference of the Indian Society for the Surgery of the Hand (ISSH). Attended as a Delegate the “10th Annual National Conference of Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR)” held on 10th and 11th of February, 2017 at Trident Hotel, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Actively participated as a Delegate for the 5th Annual National Conference of the “Society for Hand Therapy (SHT), India” held on 30th September, 2016 & 1st October, 2016, at Goa Medical College & Hospital, in Bambolim, Goa, India. Actively participated as a Delegate for the 4th Annual National Conference of the “Society for Hand Therapy, India” held on 12th & 13th December, 2015 at B. J. Government Medical College & Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Participated as a Delegate in the International Conference on “Humanizing Work and Work Environment (HWWE), 2015” and Community Nutrition & Health (CNH): a social responsibility, hosted by IIT, Bombay and NITIE, Mumbai, co-hosted by NSI (Mumbai Chapter) and PEC, Chandigarh from 6th December, 2015 to 9th December, 2015. Participated as a Delegate during “WIROC 2014” an annual conference of Bombay Orthopaedic Society (Maharashtra Medical Council granted 4 credit hours) held from 26th December, 2014 to 28th December, 2014, in Powai, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Participated as a Delegate and attended all the sessions of the “3rd Annual National Conference of Society for Hand Therapy, India” held on 13th and 14th September, 2014 at Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Participated in the Conference on “Medical Writing: Navigating Your Way Through The Complex World of Medical Writing” on 24th January, 2014, Friday at SciTech Center, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India organized by DIA (India) Private Limited. Participated as a Delegate in the “Golden Jubilee Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA), OTICON’ 2013” organized by Kerala Branch of AIOTA from 26th February 2013 to 28th February, 2013 at Co Bank Tower Auditorium at Trivandrum, Kerala, with 15 hours credited by AIOTA. Attended the Conference on “Ethics and Regulations: Expanding Horizons and Changing Dynamics in Clinical Research” organized by Infectious Diseases Department, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Mumbai Regional Centre in collaboration with Haffkine Institute for Training, Research & Testing, Mumbai on Sunday, 26th February, 2012 held in Mumbai.
  3. 3. Punita V. Solanki, MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions), Mumbai University; Fellow-ACOT; ADCR (Mumbai) Page 3 of 9 www.orthorehab.in Participated as a delegate during “POSICON 2012” (18th Annual National Conference of Paediatric Orthopaedic Society of India) held at WESTIN Hotel and Resorts, Pune from 14th to 15th January, 2012 with six credit hours by Maharashtra Medical Council. Attended the “1st FERCI National Conference on Research Ethics” at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, India on 5th and 6th November, 2011. Attended the “VI National Childhood Disability Conference” on 5th and 6th September, 2009, hosted by Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Mumbai and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Attended and Participated as a Delegate during “42nd Western India Regional Orthopaedic Conference (WIROC) 2008” held from 27th to 28th December, 2008 at Hotel Grant Hyatt, Santacruz, Mumbai, India. Attended and Participated as a Delegate in the “45th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA)”, from 11th to 13th January, 2008 at Nagpur. Attended and Participated as a Delegate in the “1st National Conference of Indian Society of Hip & Knee Surgeons” held on 28th & 29th April, 2007 at J. W. Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai, India. Attended a Conference on medical writing “JPGM WriteCon 2007” held at Seth G S Medical College and KEM Hospital, Mumbai, India from 30th to 31st March, 2007. Attended the Conference on “Hip Resurfacing with live demonstration” held at KEM Hospital, Mumbai on 16th February, 2007. Participated as a delegate in the “28th Indian Association of Sports Medicine Conference” at Symbiosis Vishwa Bhavan Pune, India, from 28th to 29th October, 2006. Attended “34th Annual Conference of Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation” held from 21st to 22nd January, 2006 at J. W. Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai, India. Attended the National Conference on “Asia-Pacific Childhood Disability Update 2005” from 2nd to 4th of December, 2005, in Mumbai, India. Attended “6th Annual Conference of Pediatric Orthopedic Society of India” (POSI 2000) held from 5th to 7th March, 2000 at Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai, India. Participated as a delegate in the “XXXVII Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapists Association” from 7th to 9th January, 2000. Participated as a delegate in the “XXXIII Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapists Association” from 7th to 9th January, 1996. Attended & Participated in Workshops/Seminars/Courses/ Continuing Occupational Therapy Education Programs as a Delegate Attended and participated as an AIOTA member in the pre-conference continuing occupational therapy education (COTE) program on “Breaking through the Occupational Therapy Practice Challenges” during the 58th virtual annual national conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA) i.e. the first virtual OTICON’2021, held on 5th March, 2021, organized by the ACOT, AIOTA.
  4. 4. Punita V. Solanki, MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions), Mumbai University; Fellow-ACOT; ADCR (Mumbai) Page 4 of 9 www.orthorehab.in Attended the 6th Mid-Term CME Webinar on the “Hand & Wrist Surgery in Day to Day Practice” organized by the Indian Society for Surgery of the Hand, broadcasted live by the Ortho TV on 24th , 25th , 26th April, 2020. Attended and participated as an AIOTA member in the pre-conference continuing occupational therapy education (COTE) program on “Advanced Occupational Therapy Practices in Mental Health: Micro and Macro Perspectives” during the 57th annual national conference of the AIOTA i.e. OTICON’2020 held at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, India from 16th to 18th January, 2020. The delegates were awarded with 0.5 credit units by Academic Council of Occupational Therapy (ACOT). Attended and participated as an AIOTA member in the pre-conference continuing occupational therapy education (COTE) program on “Advanced Occupational Therapy in Neuro- Rehabilitation” during the 56th annual national conference of the AIOTA i.e. OTICON’2019 held at GMC & PGIMER, Chandigarh, India from 8th to 10th February, 2019. The delegates were awarded with 0.5 credit units by Academic Council of Occupational Therapy (ACOT). Attended and participated as a Delegate in “Instructional Course Lectures (ICLs)” during the annual national conference of Paediatric Orthopedic Society of India i.e. POSICON’2019 held at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel on 3rd and 4th January, 2019. Attended a seminar on “Interventional Orthopedics – The Future is Now” by Dr. Venkatesh Movva, conducted by Regen Ortho Sports on 1st July 2018 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at Mumbai Cricket Association Club in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. - Participated and successfully completed one day Continuing Occupational Therapy Education (COTE) program on “Driver Rehabilitation” held on 10th March, 2018 jointly organized by All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR) Occupational Therapy Department with Academic Council of Occupational Therapy (ACOT) of AIOTA, at Haji Ali, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, awarded with 1 credit unit. Attended COTE program conducted during the 55th Annual National Conference of AIOTA i.e. OTICON’2018 on “Industrial Health and Occupational Therapy (Environment, Ergonomics, Safety and Wellness at Workplace)” by Academic Council of Occupational Therapy (ACOT) on 16th February, 2018, at Nagpur, Maharashtra, India, with 0.5 credit units. Dr. Paresh Chandra Ghosh and Dr. Nandkishor Nandoskar were the Resource Faculty. Participated as a Delegate in a one day workshop on “Favourable Regulatory Momentum for Future Clinical Research” organized by Indian Society for Clinical Research at Seth G. S. Medical College and KEM Hospital, Parel, Mumbai on 11th November, 2017. Attended the breakfast session/workshop on “Functional Manual Therapy in Wrist and Hand” organized during the 6th Annual National Conference of the Society for Hand Therapy, India, held on 22nd & 23rd September, 2017 at J. W. Marriott Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, organized in collaboration with the 41st Annual National Conference of the Indian Society for the Surgery of the Hand (ISSH). The faculty was Akanksha Singh from Vardan, Times Group Initiative. Attended the pre-conference workshop on “Ergonomic Exposure Assessment Methods for Manual Material Handling” jointly organized by the International Conference on Humanizing Work and Work Environment (HWWE), 2015 and Community Nutrition & Health (CNH): a
  5. 5. Punita V. Solanki, MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions), Mumbai University; Fellow-ACOT; ADCR (Mumbai) Page 5 of 9 www.orthorehab.in social responsibility, hosted by IIT, Bombay and NITIE, Mumbai, co-hosted by NSI (Mumbai Chapter) and PEC, Chandigarh, on 6th December, 2015. Participated as a Delegate during the Joint Presentation from Indian Arthroplasty Association and Department of Orthopaedics, LTM General Hospital and LTM Medical College on “Practical Solutions in Total Hip Arthroplasty” held on 29th November, 2015 at LTM General Hospital and LTM Medical College, Sion, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Participated as a Delegate during the “Asia Pacific Regional Orthopaedic Course” held on 29th and 30th August, 2015 at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. (Also, visited the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department). Participated as a Delegate during the “1st Pune Knee Rehab Course” held at J. W. Marriott Hotel, Pune on 23rd April, 2015. Attended the first “National Meet on Osteogenesis Imperfecta” organized on 5th April, 2015, at L. H. Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai. Attended the Workshop on “Office Ergonomics & Advanced Course on Ergonomic Workplace Analysis” conducted by RECOUP & EPM and organized by Physio Nova in Mumbai at Holy Family Hospital from 12th to 15th December, 2013. Attended Continuing Occupational Therapy Education on “The implications of bringing an occupational based approach to practice.” by Dr. James Sunderland and Dr. Mary Butler during the 50th Annual National Conference of AIOTA held at Trivandrum, Kerala on 26th February, 2013. Attended three days’ certification course on “Physical Agent Modalities: As an Adjunct to Occupational Therapy” organized by Academic Council of Occupational Therapy of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association & Santosh Group of Institutions, Santosh University at Santosh Hospital, Ghaziabad from 21st to 23rd December, 2012; with 26 contact hours. Attended two days’ workshop on “Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis” on 19th and 20th October, 2012, at Seth G. S. Medical College and K. E. M. Hospital, organized by Clinical Pharmacology Department. Attended as a delegate “SIDCER” (Strategic Initiatives for Developing Capacity in Ethical Review) Training Course on 1st September, 2012, Saturday at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. Attended as a delegate “ISAKOS Knee Course” held at Hyatt Regency, Mumbai from 24th to 25th March, 2012, organized by Indian Arthroscopy Society, International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee Surgery & Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Poona Orthopaedic Society. Attended a training workshop on “Good Clinical Practice” organized by Ethics Committee for Research on Human Subjects of Seth G. S. Medical College and K. E. M Hospital & ASSANSA, Mumbai, on 13th March, 2012 for members of the Ethics Committee of the institute. Attended a training workshop on “Good Clinical Practice” organized by Infectious Diseases Department, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Mumbai Regional Centre in collaboration with Haffkine Institute for Training, Research & Testing, Mumbai on Saturday, 25th February, 2012 held in Mumbai. Attended the 4th POSI-POSNA Post-Conference Workshop on “Early Onset Scoliosis” as a delegate during POSICON 2012 held at WESTIN Hotel and Resorts & at Sancheti Institute, Pune on 16th January, 2012. Attended the 4th POSI-POSNA Pre-Conference Workshop on “Paediatric Sports Medicine” as a delegate during POSICON 2012 held at WESTIN Hotel and Resorts, Pune on 13th January, 2012.
  6. 6. Punita V. Solanki, MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions), Mumbai University; Fellow-ACOT; ADCR (Mumbai) Page 6 of 9 www.orthorehab.in Attended one-day workshop on “The principles of clinical research and publication” organized by Sancheti Institute for Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in association with Poona Orthopaedic Society, at Pune on 5th December, 2011. Attended the Hands-On Workshop on “Myofascial Release Techniques – Introduction” organized by PROVO Centre, Mumbai, on 27th November, 2011, for eight contact hours. Completed an “Observership Program at Centre for Sports Medicine of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Centre” at Andheri West, Mumbai; from 26th September, 2011 to 11th October, 2011. Attended the “Hands-On Workshop on Shoulder Rehabilitation (Pune Shoulder Rehabilitation Program)” on 7th August, 2011 for total of eight hours at Dadar, Mumbai, India, organized by Biotech and Theraband Academy and the course director being Dr. Ashish Babhulkar. Participated and Attended as a Delegate a course on “Publish and Flourish” organized and conducted by Bombay Orthopaedic Society at P. D. Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai, India from 11th to 12th June, 2011. Participated in the Pre-Conference Workshop as a Delegate in “Translating Research into Publication” during Update Ayurveda – 2010 jointly organized by Ayurveda Research Centre of Seth G S Medical College & KEM Hospital & Dr. Sharadini Dahanukar Advanced Centre for Ayurveda Research, Training and Services, T. N. Medical College & B. Y. L. Nair Charitable Hospital, at Mumbai on 23rd and 24th November, 2010. Attended a short term program on “Data Analysis in Social Sciences (Statistical Package for the Social Sciences – SPSS)” organized by Tata Institute of Social Sciences with total lectures and practicals of 50 hours, at Deonar, Mumbai from 11th October, 2010 to 22nd October, 2010. Attended one day “Communication Skills Workshop” organized for all the staff members, at Seth G. S. Medical College & K. E. M Hospital on 28th August, 2010. Participated as a delegate in the First Annual Workshop on “Clinical Research Methodology on Clinical Trials” on 10th & 11th April, 2010 organized by Clinical Research Secretariat & Department of Atomic Energy-Clinical Trials Centre, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, India. Participated as a delegate in the “Gait Course 2010: Newer Horizons in the Management of Cerebral Palsy - 3D Instrumental Gait Analysis and Botulinum Toxin” held at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, from 15th to 17th January, 2010. Attended and actively participated in the “Publication and Statistical Analysis Course” organized and conducted by Bombay Orthopaedic Society on 29th November, 2009 at L. H. Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Attended the Pre-conference workshop on 4th September, 2009 on “Role of Gait Analysis in Cerebral Palsy” conducted by Indian Academy of Pediatrics VI National Conference of Childhood Disability Group and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Attended hands-on workshop on “Advanced Cardiac Life Support” organized by the CPCR Training Centre at Seth G. S. Medical College and King Edward VII Memorial Hospital on 3rd February, 2009. Attended the “Ponseti Training Course 2008” held on 1st March, 2008 at the All India Institute for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Haji Ali, Mumbai, an educational activity under the aegis of Ponseti International Association, USA, ALTSO, USA and Bombay Orthopaedic Society.
  7. 7. Punita V. Solanki, MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions), Mumbai University; Fellow-ACOT; ADCR (Mumbai) Page 7 of 9 www.orthorehab.in Attended a CME/COTE on “Microvascular Surgery in Upper Extremity and Role of Occupational Therapy” by Shrikant Chinchalkar, Canada, held on 11th January, 2008 along with the 45th Annual National Conference of All India Occupational Therapist’s Association (AIOTA), at Nagpur, with 3 Credit Hours. Participated as a Delegate in “FIMS-Sports Rehab Course” at Symbiosis Vishwa Bhavan, Pune, Maharashtra, India, from 26th to 27th October, 2006. Participated as a Delegate in the “Training workshop on Emergency Medicine & Disaster Preparedness.” Held from 30th January to 2nd February, 2006 at Seth G S Medical College & KEM Hospital, Parel, Mumbai in collaboration with FlyingDoc Incorporation, USA and University of California, Irvine School of Medicine, USA. Attended a CME on “Gait and Motion Analysis” conducted during 34th Annual conference of Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation on 20th January, 2006 at J. W. Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Completed the Continuing Education Program on “Treatment of the Shoulder Girdle for Dynamic Stability, Postural Control and Functional Outcomes” presented by Gail Ritchie, OTR/L from 2nd to 3rd December, 2005, Mumbai, India, with 8½ contact hours, Organized during Asia-Pacific Childhood Disability Update 2005. Attended Twenty Fifth “National Trauma Management Course” held in Mumbai on 30th & 31st October, 2004, jointly organized by Academy of Traumatology (India), IATSIC, Bombay Orthopaedic Society and Wockhardt Bone and Joint Hospital, Mumbai. Attended an Interactive course on “Fractures in Children”, by Dr. Kaye Wilkins, at the Holy Family Hospital, Bandra, Mumbai on 19th January, 2003, organized by CORE Foundation, Mumbai. Completed successfully, the course on “Sports and Fitness Sciences” at the Sporting Spirit Institute of Health, Sports and Fitness, Juhu, Mumbai, India, from 3rd August 2002 to 15th September, 2002 with ‘A’ Grade after passing the theory and practical examination along with home assignments and a group presentation on Lawn Tennis. Attended one day seminar on “Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation” conducted by The Bombay City Ambulance Corps (Jamsetji Tata Ambulance College) Mumbai, India, on 4th September, 2002. Attended the Joint Interdisciplinary Workshop on “Community Based Rehabilitation” (sponsored by WHO) on 21st & 22nd January, 2002 at All India Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Mumbai, India. Participated as a Delegate in the workshop on “Medical Education Technology” conducted by Medical Education Technology cell of Seth G S Medical College & KEM Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, India, on 3rd & 4th April, 2001. Attended workshop on “Rehabilitation Management of a Foot” on 16th September, 2000, conducted by SRCC (The Society for the Rehabilitation of Crippled Children) Appliances Workshop, Division of Orthotics & Prosthetics, Mumbai, India. Participated as a Delegate in the Workshop of “Art of Teaching & Learning” conducted by Medical Education Technology Cell of Seth G S Medical College and KEM Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, India, from 13th to 15th September, 2000. Attended the CME Workshops on “CBR and Locomotor disability and Cardiac Rehabilitation” held on 7th January, 2000 at Mumbai along with XXXVII Annual National Conference of AIOTA.
  8. 8. Punita V. Solanki, MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions), Mumbai University; Fellow-ACOT; ADCR (Mumbai) Page 8 of 9 www.orthorehab.in Attended the course on “Non-Surgical Care of the Spine” held from 30th September, 1999 to 3rd October, 1999 & participated in the scientific proceedings conducted by Ashwini Back Institute and Hospital for Spinal Surgery, Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Additional Academic and Non-Academic Participations Participated as an AIOTA member and organizing team member in the World Occupational Therapy Day and OTIndia month celebration, organized by the AIOTA on 9th November, 2019, at Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Participated and offered free therapy consultation to patients with orthopaedic conditions, during the free orthopaedic consultation camp organized by AR Orthopaedic & ICU Hospital, Malad West, in collaboration with Shree Solgam Lauwa Patidar Pragati Mandal Trust, Goregaon West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, on 7th July, 2019, Sunday, 21st July, 2019, Sunday and on 11th August, 2019, Sunday, between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm at the hospital. Participated as an AIOTA member and organizing team member in the World Occupational Therapy Day and OTIndia month celebration, organized by the AIOTA on 30th October, 2018, at Nerul, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Participated as a Volunteer in the seminar on “Holistic Approach to Ankylosing Spondylitis” organized by Jiva Balance for patients and their care-givers, at Goregaon Sports Club, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India on 21st February, 2016, Sunday, between 8.30 am to 4.30 pm. Passed IELTS (International English Language Testing System) Examination held on 9th May 2014 (Speaking Test) and on 10th May, 2014 (Listening, Reading & Writing Tests), with the Band Score of Seven. Attended a one day workshop on Self Defense by Krav Maga Global by Master Eyal Yanilov on 10th March, 2013. Visited the Sports Sciences Centre at Army Sports Institute at Pune on 17th January, 2012 for academic reason for three hours. Was active in Students Gymkhana Activities at Seth G. S. Medical College & K. E. M Hospital as a Vice President for an Occupational Therapy Students’ elected as Occupational Therapy Secretary in the year 2006-07 and 2008-09. Appeared for MS-CIT (Maharashtra State Certificate in Information Technology) Examination through Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Mumbai and passed with a score of 90 marks out of 100, on 27th July, 2006, at Keerti Computer Institute, Mumbai suburb. Participated in Bombay YMCA Lakeside Children’s Sports Camp as a Volunteer for four days from 08.11.2004 to 11.11.2004 held at YMCA Nilshi Village. Participated in Bombay YMCA Lakeside Children’s Sports Camp as a Resource Person for four days in May, 2010. Attended a course on Internet Operating, MS-DOS, MS-Windows & MS-Office in S. M. Lall Centre of Computer Training Division, Mumbai from 03.04.1999 to 11.06.1999 & was awarded Diploma after passing examination with Grade A (77%). Attended a course on Typing from 01.02.1999 to 03.06.1999 at S. M. Lall Commercial Institute, Malad, Mumbai, India.
  9. 9. Punita V. Solanki, MSc (Occupational Therapy in Orthopaedic Conditions), Mumbai University; Fellow-ACOT; ADCR (Mumbai) Page 9 of 9 www.orthorehab.in Attended a course on Yoga from 16.01.1999 to 10.04.1999 conducted by Shri Ambika Yog Kutir in KEM Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, India. Observership & Visits Ensured short-term and long-term Observership with many specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon’s clinic’s, and nursing homes in Mumbai to enhance musculoskeletal assessment skill sets. Visited few orthotics and prosthetics surgical and companies in Mumbai, for additional knowledge on the updated practice in orthotics and prosthetics. Have visited few exhibitions on sports and fitness, occupational health and health related exhibitions and shows in Mumbai, to enhance the knowledge about the availability of newer treatment media and products etc.

